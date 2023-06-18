Blue Moon Pizza Sandy Springs
Food
Starters
12'' Cheesy Bread
A cross between garlic bread and cheese pizza. Garlic butter house cheese blend / served marinara sauce
16'' Cheesy Bread
Bruschetta
Diced roma tomatoes / fresh basil / feta cheese / red onions balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil / garlic bread
Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries / cheddar / house cheese blend / cayenne-candied bacon ranch dressing 8.99
Chicken Fingers
Five crispy chicken fingers / seasoned fries choice of two sauces: honey mustard, ranch or BBQ sauce
Fries
1 LB of Seasoned Fries
Gluten Free Bruschetta
Gluten Free Cheesy Bread
Half Fries
Large Garlic Rolls
Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / garlic butter / marinara sauce ROLLS Fresh baked homemade pizza dough / aarlic butter / marinara sauce
Meatballs Starter
House made meatballs / marinara / ricotta / romano served with garlic bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh Mozzarella hand-tossed in Italian breadcrumbs then lightly fried / served with marinara sauce.
Portabella Mushroooms
Two large portabellas topped with extra virgin olive oil hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / goat cheese / fresh basil
Small Cheese Fries
Small Garlic Rolls
Tomato Caprese
Sliced beefsteak tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella / fresh basil balsamic vinegar / extra virgin olive oil
Greens
Blue Moon - FULL
Fresh spring mix / roma tomatoes / red onions / carrots artichoke hearts / balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Blue Moon - Side
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine / roma tomatoes / carrots / red onions crispy buffalo chicken / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing
Caesar - FULL
Romaine / croutons / fresh shredded parmesan / caesar dressing
Caesar - Side
Cobb
Romaine / seasoned chicken / fresh avocado / cayenne-candied bacon red onions / crumbled blue cheese / roma tomatoes / black olives / BBQ ranch dressing
Greek Sal - Side
Romaine / roma tomatoes / red onions / cucumbers / kalamata olives artichoke hearts / banana peppers / feta / greek vinaigrette dressing
Greek Sal- FULL
The Wedge - FULL
Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions cayenne-candied bacon / crumbled blue cheese / blue cheese dressing
The Wedge - Side
Wings
10 Wings
10 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
20 Wings
20 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
50 Wings
50 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
6 Wings
6 Fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried golden brown and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
8 Wing Combo
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Moons
12" Half & Half Specialty
16" Large Half & Half Specialty
16" Sicilian Half & Half Specialty
18" XL Half & Half Specialty
Bacon Cheeseburger
Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned ground beef / red onions / mushrooms / cayenne-candied bacon / cheddar
BBQ Chicken
Smokey bbq sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken green onions / cayenne-candied bacon
Buffalo Chicken
Spicy ranch / house cheese blend / crispy buffalo chicken pepperoncinis / red onions / crumbled blue cheese
Classic
Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage / red onions mushrooms / tri-bell peppers
Grandma's Pizza
Our 16" Sicilian style pizza, just like grandma used to make - great for sharing! 16 square slices of pizza made with our house cheese blend and Grandma's Sauce: extra virgin olive oil / hand crushed plum tomatoes / sliced garlic / fresh basil. Not available as a Take-N-Bake or Gluten Free.
Greek
Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / red onions / artichoke hearts kalamata olives / feta
Luna
Pizza sauce / spicy ranch / house cheese blend / chorizo sausage / caramelized onions / pickled jalapeños / black olives / fresh cilantro
Margherita
Light Pizza Sauce / roasted tomatoes / fresh milk mozzarella chiffonade basil
Santa Fe Chicken
Black bean sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / pickled jalapeños / red onions / spicy ranch / fresh cilantro / fresh avocado
Thai Chicken
Spicy sesame peanut sauce / house cheese blend / seasoned chicken / bean sprouts / carrots / fresh cilantro / peanuts
The Italian
Sweet & tangy sauce / spicy chicken sausage / house cheese blend fontina / pine nuts / green onions
The Meateor
Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / pepperoni / Italian sausage seasoned ground beef / ham / cavenne-candied bacon
Veggie
Pizza sauce / house cheese blend / mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / red onions / roma tomatoes/ black olives
White
Creamy ricotta / house cheese blend / fresh spinach / roasted garlic, red onions / artichoke hearts
Great Georgia Peach
Calzone
BACON CHEESEBURGER
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHIX
BYO CALZONE
Made with our house cheese blend and creamy ricotta, folded into our homemade pizza dough shaped like a half moon. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.
CLASSIC
GREEK
JERK
LUNA
MARGHERITA
MEATEOR
SANTE FE
THAI CHICKEN
THE ITALIAN
WHITE
Stromboli
BYO Stromboli
Made with our house cheese blend and marinara sauce rolled inside our homemade pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce. Choose ingredients from our list of pizza toppings to create the perfect taste.
BACON CHEESBURGER
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHIX
CLASSIC
GREEK
JERK
LUNA
MARGHERITA
MEATEOR
SANTE FE
THAI CHICKEN
WHITE
Flatwiches & Subwiches
BLT
Cayenne-candied bacon strips / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy buffalo chicken / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / spicy ranch dressing
Chicken
Seasoned chicken / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / chipotle mayo
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded and sautéed chicken breast melted house cheese blend / marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Layers of lightly breaded eggplant melted house cheese blend / fresh basil / marinara sauce
Italian
Salami / ham / pepperoni / melted house cheese blend / shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing
Meatball
House made meatballs / melted house cheese blend marinara sauce
Veggie
Mushrooms / tri-bell peppers / melted house cheese blend shredded lettuce / roma tomatoes / red onions / Italian dressing
Desserts
Ben and Jerry's
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Homemade chocolate chip cookie baked fresh to order / vanilla ice cream / chocolate sauce
GF Brownie
Key Lime Pie
Graham cracker crust / creamy filling made with Nellie & Joe's Key West lime juice / whipped cream
Peanut Butter Heath Bar Brownie
Homemade triple chocolate and peanut butter brownie / vanilla ice cream / heath bits chocolate & caramel sauce
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Seasonal Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Chocolate chip cheesecake / Oreo cookie crust pecans / chocolate & caramel sauce