Bluefin Sushi & Ramen Kyle
Food
HOT SMALL PLATES
- Shrimp Swirl Pop$9.00
Panco crusted lollipop shrimp served with spicy mayo.
- Crab Claw$6.00
Lightly breaded imitation crab claw served with spicy mayo.
- Edamame Stick$5.00Out of stock
Crispy fried edamame wrapped with rice paper served with spicy mayo.
- Agedashi Tofu$6.00
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
- Avocado Bomb$9.00
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Bella Spring Roll$5.00
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
- Bluefin Style Wings$9.00
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
- Chicken Kushi$8.00
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
- Crispy Calamari$9.00
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
- Crispy Karaage$8.00
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
- Edamame$5.50
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
- Fritto Misto$10.00
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
- Krab Puffs$9.00
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
- Miso Shiru$4.00
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
- Mussel Dynamite$9.00
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
- Pork Kushi$8.00
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
- Sakura Shumai$8.00
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
- Salmon Mango$13.00
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.50
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
- Spicy Shisito$9.00
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$13.00
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
- Takoyaki$8.00
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
- Tempura Shisito$8.00
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$5.00
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce
- Yokohama Gyoza$6.50
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce
COLD SMALL PLATES
- Hamachi chili$18.95
6 slice of yellowtail with sriracha, ponzu with red tobiko
- Bluefin Style Ceviche$18.50
Scottish Salmon or bluefin tuna or yellowtail mixed with red onion, green onion, serrano, daikon radish, sea salt, and tamarind sauce (gluten free).
- Chuka Salad$6.00
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame
- Ika San Sai$8.00
Marinated squid salad with Japanese veggies
- Pepper Tuna$14.00
4 pieces of seared Bluefin tuna with black pepper, served over mix greens with citrus ponzu, roasted garlic and scallions
- Sashimi Salad$14.00
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing
- Spicy Tuna Tacos$8.00
2 pieces spicy tuna, lettuce, masago, and scallions served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy
- Hawain Poke$15.00
- Walu Crudo$15.00
- Sushi Bar Salad$8.00
RAMEN
- Fire Bomb Ramen$15.00
Creamy pork broth, thick noodle, kikurage, menma, ajitama, scallion, crispy spicy pork and nori.
- Oyasumi Ramen$16.00
Creamy pork broth, Thick Noodle, Pork Chashu 2pc, Kikurage, Menma, Scallions, Ajitama, Nori, Roasted Corn, Butter & Parmesan flakes
- Spicy Chicken$14.00
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Back 2 Classic$14.00
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)
- Beef Ramen$15.00
pork broth,Japanese Beef, Ajitama, Kikurage, Scallions, Menma, Nori
- Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)$15.00
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
- Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)$15.00
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
- Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)$15.00
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori
- Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)$15.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori
- Creamy Vegetarian$14.00
Creamy vegetarian broth, ajitama, kikurage, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
- Gluten Free Vegan$15.00
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
- Curry Moz$15.00
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions
- Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)$15.00
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori
- Killer Beef Rib$20.00Out of stock
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori
- Miso$14.00
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
- Miso-Hot (thin noodle)$15.00
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Reaper Ramen$16.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Tan-Tan$14.00
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
SUSHI SASHIMI
- Tuna Nigiri$10.00
2 pcs Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$15.00
3 slice of Bluefin Tuna
- Salmon Nigiri$9.00
2 pcs Scottish Salmon Nigiri
- Scottish Salmon Sashimi$13.50
3 slice of Scottish salmon
- Eby Nigiri$7.00
2pc Shrimp Eby Nigiri
- Eby Sashimi$7.00
- Unagi Nigiri$9.00
2pc eel nigiri
- Unagi Sashimi$9.00
- Otoro nigiri$16.00
2 pcs fatty Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
- Otoro Sahimi$25.00
3 slice fatty Bluefin Tuna
- Escolar Nigiri$8.00
- Escolar Sashimi$12.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$10.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$15.00
- Smelt Roe Nigiri$6.00
- Smelt Roe Sashimi$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$6.00
- Crab Nigiri$6.00
- Crab Sashimi$6.00
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$9.00
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$9.00
- Egg Omelet Nigiri$4.00
- Egg Omelet Sashimi$4.00
- Fatty Yellowtail Nigiri$11.00
- Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi$11.00
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$9.00
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$9.00
- Seared Salmon Belly$10.00
- Salmon Belly Nigiri$10.00
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$10.00
CLASSIC
- Asparagus Roll$7.50
Asparagus tempura and sweet soy
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Buddha$9.00
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
- California$8.00
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
- Crunchy California$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, snow crab mix topped with crunchy flakes and sweet soy
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Crawfish Handroll$6.00Out of stock
Crawfish, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes and daikon sprout wrapped soy paper
- Dynamite Shrimp Handroll$6.00
Shrimp Tempura, Daikon Sprout, Crunchy Flakes and Spicy Mayo wrapped with soy Paper
- Futomaki Roll$10.00
- Garden Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado and pickled radish
- Negihama Toro$14.00
Bluefin tuna fatty, yellowtail and scallion.
- Philadelphia$8.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
- Spider$15.00
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
- Spicy Crab$10.00
- Spicy Escolar$10.00
- Spicy Salmon$10.00
- Spicy Tuna$10.00
- Spicy Yellowtail$10.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Veggie Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, and daikon sprouts
- Unagi Roll$9.50
Avocado, cucumber, eel and sesame seeds
CHEF SPECIAL
- 620 Roll (served on fire)$21.00
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
- Bluefin Lakeway$19.00
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
- Bluefin Sunset Valley$20.00Out of stock
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
- Brodie Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
- Dragon Roll$18.00
Snow crabmix, avocado, cucumber topped with avocado and eel with sweet soy
- Flaming V.I.P (served on fire)$21.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
- Bluefin Kyle Roll$22.00
With soy paper, Soft shell crab, snow crabmix topped with avocado, unagi, sweet soy and sesame seed
- Kaizen Roll$20.00
Crabmix and shrimp tempura topped with salmon avocado and spicy mayo
- LongHorn Roll$14.00
Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Mr. Orange Roll$21.00
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
- Ohayo Roll$18.50
Snow crabmix, spicy tuna topped with avocado, salmon, roasted garlic, spicy mayo with tobiko
- Palm Valley Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Rainbow$16.00
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
- Round Rock Roll$18.00
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)
- Samurai Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with crabmix, sriracha and sweet soy
- So Dang Good Roll$14.00
Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Spicy Fujiyama$18.50
Spicy salmon paper tuna topped with escolar and avocado with spicy mayo, roasted garlic, crunchy flakes, masago and chef sauce
WOK ON FIRE
- House Fried Rice$12.00
Wok tossed seasonal vegetables and egg with house soy sauce .
- Lomein Noodles$12.00
Seasonal wok fried vegetables with lomein noodles.
- Black Pepper Steak Dish$14.00
Angus flank steak tossed with green bell peppers, onions and homemade pepper steak sauce, served with steam rice.
- Teriyaki Dish$13.00
Mix vegetables with homemade teriyaki sauce, mix vegetables, served with steamed rice.
- General TSO Dish$13.00
Homemade spicy General Tso sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.
- Sesame Dish$13.00
Homemade sweet sesame sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.
- Broccoli Dish$13.00
Homemade brown sauce, broccoli crown, served with steamed rice and vetables of the day.
- Orange Dish$13.00
Homemade sweet and tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day
- Farmer Delight Dish$12.00
Vegetarian dish, broccoli, wild mushroom, baby bock choy, bell peppers, carrots, onions, white wine sauce, and served with steamed rice.
- Kung Pao Dish$13.00
Homemade brown sauce, carrot, green+red bell peppers, onions, peanut, dry chillies, and served with steam rice
POKE & PLATE
- Teriyaki Rice Plate - Beef Rib$20.00Out of stock
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
- Maguro Poke$20.00
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
- California Poke$17.00
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
- Scottish Poke$20.00
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
- Spicy Tuna Poke$18.50
- Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken$15.00
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
- Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly$16.00
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
- Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado$14.00
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions