Bluefin Sushi & Ramen San Antonio
Beverages
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
- Mango Coco Milk
Mango juice and organic milk mix with coconut gel served on ice$5.50
- Fountain Drink (refillable)
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist Lemon Lime Soda, Dr Pepper, Crush Orange, Mug Root Beer, Tropicana Lemonade$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Japanese Ocha
Hot green tea$4.00
- Japanese Soda
Ramune Strawberry or Original$4.00
- Bottle of Water$1.50
- Japanese Coffee$4.50
- Japanese Green Tea$4.50
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Japanese Creamy Soda
Mango or Melon$6.60
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.25
- Golden Oolong Green Tea$4.25
- Japanese Bold Green Tea$4.50
- Organic Chia Juice
- Sparkling Watermelon$5.80
- Bluefin Style Soda$5.00
BLUEFIN BOBA
Dinner Menu
WOK ON FIRE
- House Fried Rice
Wok tossed seasonal vegetables and egg with house soy sauce .$12.00
- Lomein Noodles
Seasonal wok fried vegetables with lomein noodles.$12.00
- Black Pepper Steak Dish
Angus flank steak tossed with green bell peppers, onions and homemade pepper steak sauce, served with steam rice.$14.00
- Teriyaki Dish
Mix vegetables with homemade teriyaki sauce, mix vegetables, served with steamed rice.$13.00
- General TSO Dish
Homemade spicy General Tso sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.$13.00
- Sesame Dish
Homemade sweet sesame sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.$13.00
- Broccoli Dish
Homemade brown sauce, broccoli crown, served with steamed rice and vetables of the day.$13.00
- Orange Dish
Homemade sweet and tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day$13.00
- Farmer Delight Dish
Vegetarian dish, broccoli, wild mushroom, baby bock choy, bell peppers, carrots, onions, white wine sauce, and served with steamed rice.$12.00
- Kung Pao Dish
Homemade brown sauce, carrot, green+red bell peppers, onions, peanut, dry chillies, and served with steam rice$13.00
- Mongolian Beef
Angus flank steak, green onion, yellow onion, mushroom & carrot.$14.00
Hot Small Plates
- Miso Shiru
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions$4.00
- Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt$5.50
- Bella Spring Roll
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce$5.00
- Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce$5.00
- Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce$6.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic$7.50
- Yokohama Gyoza
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce$6.50
- Brussel Sprouts
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar$9.00
- Spicy Shisito
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic$9.00
- Tempura Shisito
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce$8.00
- Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce$8.00
- Sakura Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings$8.00
- Crispy Karaage
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style$8.00
- Pork Kushi
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce$8.00
- Chicken Kushi
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce$8.00
- Bluefin Style Wings
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce$9.00
- Krab Puffs
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce$9.00
- Crispy Calamari
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce$9.00
- Avocado Bomb
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy$9.00
- Mussel Dynamite
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy$9.00
- Fritto Misto
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce$10.00
- Salmon Mango
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy$13.00
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy$13.00
- Hamachi Kama
Traditional Yellowtail fish collar grilled with garlic & sea salt served with homemade spicy ponzu sauce$16.00
- Edamame Stick
Crispy fried edamame wrapped with rice paper served with spicy mayo.$5.00
- Crab Claw
Lightly breaded imitation crab claw swerved with spicy mayo.$6.00
- Shrimp Swirl Pop
Panco crusted lollipop shrimp served with spicy mayo.$9.00
Cold Small Plates
- Hamachi Chili
3 ox thin slice Japanese hamachi sashimi with Thai chilies, ponzu, truffle oil, garlic brunoise, and tobiko dust$18.00
- Sashimi Salad
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing$16.00
- Bluefin Tacos
Your Choice 3 pieces Spicy Tuna, or Spicy Salmon, or Spicy White Fish, with Avocado, Cilantro, and Cherry Tomatoes served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy$12.00
- Chuka Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame$6.00
- Bluefin Sashimi Sampler
8 pcs daily fresh fish sashimi chef choice$25.00
- Bluefin Tuna Taster
Sashimi or nigiri style of 2 pcs of Kama-toro (premium bluefin tuna), 2 pcs chu toro, 2 pcs of akami$40.00
- Bluefin Style Ceviche
Scottish Samon OR Bluefin Tuna OR Yellowtail mix with red onion, green onion, serrano, daikon radish, sea salt and Tamarind sauce ( Gluten Free )$16.00
- Sunomono
Julienne cut Cucumber salad with Ponzu sauce$5.00
Bento Box
- Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only. (no substitution)
- Chicken Katsu Bento
Breaded chicken breast$17.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Grilled chicken teriyaki$17.00
- Nigiri Bento
4 pieces of assorted nigiri$18.00
- Chashu Bento
Grilled pork belly$18.00
- Sashimi Bento
4 pieces of assorted sashimi$18.00
- Tempura Shrimp Bento
3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura$18.00
- Crispy Spicy Pork Bento
Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, vegetable tempura, bella spring roll, salad, crispy spicy pork & half crunchy california.$18.00
Ramen
- Back 2 Classic
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)$14.00
- Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori$15.00
- Curry Moz
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions$15.00
- Creamy Vegetarian$13.50
- Fire Bomb Ramen
Creamy pork broth, thick noodle, kikurage, menma, ajitama, scallion, nori & crispy pork.$15.00
- Gluten Free Vegan
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori$15.00
- Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori$15.00
- Killer Beef Rib Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori$20.00
- Killer Lamb
Spicy creamy pork broth, soybean paste, lamb shank, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori$25.00
- Miso Ramen
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori$14.00
- Miso-Hot (thin noodle)
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori$15.00
- Oyasumi Ramen
Creamy pork broth, thick noodle, pork belly (2pcs), kikurage, menma, scallions, roasted corn, butter & parmesan flakes$16.00
- Plain Creamy Ramen
Thick noodle with creamy Chicken Broth$10.00
- Plain Light Ramen
Thick Noodle with Light Chicken Broth$9.00
- Reaper Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori$16.00
- Spicy Chicken
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori$14.00
- Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori$15.00
- Tan-Tan
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, scallions, menma, and nori$14.00
- Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori$15.00
- Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori$15.00
- Beef Ramen
Creamy pork broth, japanese beef, ajitama, kikurage, menma, scallions & nori.$15.00
Chef Special
- Rainbow
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado$16.00
- Bluefin Lakeway
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy$19.00
- Brodie Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo$18.00
- Bluefin Sunset Valley
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy$20.00
- Flaming V.I.P
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy$21.00
- 620 Roll
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce$20.00
- Mr. Orange Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce$21.00
- Blue Crab Crunch
Blue crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes$14.00
- Dragon Roll
California roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, and sweet soy$16.00
- Bluefin Special Roll
Yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, topped with bluefin tuna, escolar, Serrano, habanero masago, spicy ponzu, and chef sauce$21.00
- Bluefin Naruto (riceless)
Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado, mango, masago and spring mix, wrapped with cucumber topped with chef sauce$20.00
- TX Wagyu Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado, topped with seared Texas Wagyu with kewpie, red tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy$20.00
- LongHorn Roll
Imitation Crabmix, cream cheese and tempura fried$14.00
- Hot Mama Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flake, masago, spicy mayo, sweet soy & scallion.$20.00
- The RIM Roll
Fried Soft shell crab, cheese, crab mix, wrapped with soy paper topped with avovado layer, baked eel & sweet soy.$20.00
- Palm Valley Roll
Fried tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with crab stick, crunchy flake, spicy mayo, sweet soy & scallion.$16.00
Classic
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Futomaki Roll$10.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$10.00
- Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds$8.00
- California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds$8.00
- Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy$14.00
- Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy$15.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Buddha
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy$9.00
- Unagi Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, and sweet soy$10.00
- Negihama-Toro
Bluefin fatty tuna, yellowtail, and scallions$14.00
- So Dang Good
Spicy salmon, avocado, tempura fried, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, sweet soy, & scallion$15.00
Poke & Bowl
- Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions$20.00
- California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions$17.00
- Scottish Poke
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions$20.00
- Vegetarian Rice Bowl - Avocado
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions$14.00
- Vegetarian Rice Bowl- Tofu (fried or steamed)
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions$14.00
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions$15.00
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Katsu
Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions$15.00
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions$14.00
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions$17.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions$15.00
- Chasu Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions$16.00
- Beef Rib Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions$20.00
- Eel Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Smoked Eel, baby bok choy, pan fried egg and scallion$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKCrispy Spicy Pork Bowl
Mix green, pickled, veggies, cucumber, pan fried egg, scallion & crispy spicy pork.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
Kids Menu
Sides
- Ajitama Egg half$2.00
- Corn$2.00
- Asparagus$5.00
- Chashu$5.00
- Chicken Teriyaki$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Broth$5.00
- Thin Noodle$5.00
- Thick Noodle$5.00
- Mix Greens Salad$6.00
- Kids Plain Ramen$7.00
- Beef Rib 1 piece$14.00
- Lamb Shank 1 piece$14.00
- Steam Rice$3.00
- Shrimp Tempura 1 pc$3.00
- Steam Brussel Sprout$3.00
- Steam Broccoli$3.00
- Chicken Katsu$5.00
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura 1 pc$10.00
- Kale Noodle$5.00
- Rice Noodle$5.00
- Ground Pork$5.00
- Beyond Ground Pork$5.00
- Eel sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Chef Sauce$1.00
Dessert
- Ice Cream
Single scoop of your choice of red bean, green tea, vanilla or chocolate ice cream$4.00
- Mochi Ice Cream
Flavorful creamy ice cream of your choice of strawberry, mango, or matcha green tea flavors wrapped in a sweetened soft rice confection$6.00
- Cheese Cake Tempura
Original style cheesecake tempura served with whipped cream, fresh berries, and chocolate syrup$6.00
- Banana Tempura
Lightly battered banana, served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, berries, and single scoop of vanilla, green tea or red bean ice cream$9.00
Sushi Combination
- Chirashi
Assorted variety of Sashimi (12 pcs) served over sushi rice$30.00
- Omakase Vegetarian
Avocado(1) Asparagus(1) Cucumber(1) Tofu(1) Mushroom(1) Wakame(1) and Futomaki Roll$25.00
- Omakase Nigiri Regular
Tuna(1) Salmon(1) Albacore(1) Escolar(1) White Fish(1) Shrimp(1) and California Roll$25.00
- Omakase Nigiri Deluxe
Tuna(1) Salmon(2) Albacore(2) Escolar(1) white Fish(1) Shrimp(1) and Spicy Tuna Roll$35.00
- Omakase Sashimi Deluxe
8 pcs sashimi and spicy salmon roll$38.00
- Omakase Sashimi Dinner
(3 pcs each) Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Escolar, Red Snapper and White Fish$65.00
- Love Sushi Sashimi Combo
Chef's Choice of Sashimi (9 pcs) Sushi (10 pcs) and Rainbow Roll$75.00
- Dream Sushi Sashimi Combo
Chef's Choice of Sashimi (12 pcs) Sushi (12 pcs) Rainbow Roll and Hottie Roll$85.00
Sushi or Sashimi
- Avocado$3.00
- Asparagus$3.00
- Egg Omelets$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKKing MushroomOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Shrimp$6.00
- Crab$6.00
- Surf Clam$6.00
- Squid$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKMackerelOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Smelt Roe$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe$6.00
- Octopus$7.00
- Walu$7.00
- Albacore$7.00
- Seabass$7.00
- Japanese Snapper$8.00
- Flounder$8.00
- Spicy Scallop$8.00
- Salmon$9.00
- Smoke Salmon$9.00
- Ikura$9.00
- Smoke Eel$8.00
- Fatty Salmon$10.00
- Seared Salmon Belly$10.00
- Bluefin Tuna$10.00
- Yellowtail$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSnow CrabOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Sweet Shrimp$9.00
- Seared Scallop$9.00
- Fatty Yellowtail$11.00
- Sea Urchin$16.00
- Fatty Tuna$20.00
- Kama Toro$22.00
- Fresh Wasabi $5$5.00
From Sushi Bar
- Kiss of Fire Roll
Albacore, Yellow tail & Onion Tempura top with Torched Halibut, Spicy Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Tare, Masago & Green Onion$24.00
- Salmon Killer Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus Tempura & Avocado Top with Torched Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Creme of Escolar, Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Tare & Black Tobiko$24.00
- Azabu Roll
Asparagus, Shrimp & Onion Tempura top with Torched Texas Wagyu beef, Spicy Mayo, Chef Sauce, Wasabi Mayo & Masago$25.00
- Blue Diamond Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese & Avocado top with Spicy Crab Mix, Unagi Tare, Spicy Mayo & Masago$24.00
- Golden Tiger Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese & Avocado top with Slices Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Mango sauce & Coconut Sauce$22.00
- Fresh White Roll
Unagi, Sushi Ebi & Mango top with Torched Garlic Escolar, Wasabi Mayo, Chef Sauce, Red Tobiko & Crunch$24.00
Catering Menu
Appetizer Tray
Sushi Tray
- Bluefin Chef Tray
Include Edamame, Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, Bluefin Lakeway Roll, Bluefin Special Roll, Blue Crab Crunch Roll, Mr Orange Roll & TX Wagyu Roll$130.00
- Bluefin Classic Tray
Include Edamame, Tuna Roll, Salmon Roll, Futomaki Roll, Unagi Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll & Philadelphia Roll$75.00
- Ome Sushi Tray
include Edamame, 5pcs Tuna Nigiri, 5 pcs Salmon Nigiri, 5 pcs Yellowtail Nigiri, 5 pcs Escolar Nigiri, 5 pcs Albacore Nigiri, Tuna Roll, Negihama-toro Roll & Futomaki Roll$130.00
- Tokumori Sushi Tray
include Edamame, 10 pcs Tuna Nigiri, 10 pcs Salmon Nigiri, 10 pcs Yellowtail Nigiri, 10 pcs Albacore Nigiri, 9 pcs Spicy Salmon Tacos, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll & Negihama-Toro Roll$240.00