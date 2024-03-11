Bobby Bay's Sandwich Shop
- Crispy chicken$8.99
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, Special sauce, LTO. On a brioche bun
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$9.99
Crispy buttermilk chicken breast, spices, Carolina coleslaw, and B&B pickles. On a brioche bun
- Grilled Sammy$8.99
Grilled buttermilk chicken, Cooper American, herb mayo, LTO. On a brioche bun
Salads
- House Salad$7.99
Iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, boiled egg, and shredded cheddar
- Orchard Salad$10.99
Arugula, dried apricots, sliced almonds, gorgonzola. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Chef Salad$10.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage, boiled egg, ham, turkey, sharp provolone
- Kobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, onions, red cabbage, boiled egg, bacon, avocado and gorgonzola crumbles. Served with blue cheese
- Puebla Salad$12.99
Tajin grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, pickled red onions, avocado, grape tomatoes, and queso cotija. Served with Jalapeno Ranch
- The Turk$12.49
Roasted turkey, gruyere, avocado, herb mayo, LTO
- Pilgrim$13.49
Roasted turkey, mild cheddar, cranberry mayo, applewood bacon, LTO
- Ham & Cheese$9.99
cotto ham, Sharp Provolone, herb mayo, LTO
- Italian$10.49
Cotto ham, Genoa salami, sharp provolone, cherry peppers, LTO, and O/V
- Big Vito$12.99
Pistachio mortadella, spicy soppressata, cotto ham, sharp provolone, herb mayo, O/V, cherry peppers and arugula.
- Johnny Boy$12.49
Prosciutto crudo, spicy soppressata, fresh mozz, arugula, truffle oil
- BLTA$12.99
Applewood bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and cranberry mayo
- Don Parma$11.79
Prosciutto crudo, fig jam, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- Brooklyn$12.99
Pastrami, gruyere, Carolina coleslaw, B&B pickles, russian dressing
- Caprese$9.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, avocado, tomatoes, EVOO, & fig balsamic glaze
- Sicilian$12.49
Pistachio mortadella, basil pesto aioli, fresh mozzarella, crushed Sicilian pistachios, and arugula
- Diablo$12.49
Spicy soppressata, habanero jack cheese, Calabrian chili-honey, arugula
Catering
Sandwiches
Salads
- House Salad Tray$24.99
Feeds up to 6. Choose 2 dressings. Serving utensils provided.
- Orchard Salad Tray$32.99
Feeds up to 6. Choose 2 dressings. Serving utensils provided.
- Chef Salad Tray$32.99
Feeds up to 6. Choose 2 dressings. Serving utensils provided.
- Kobb Salad Tray$32.99
Feeds up to 6. Choose 2 dressings. Serving utensils provided.
Sides
- Mac N' Cheese Tray$49.99
Gouda, parm, cheddar, bacon, cavatappi. Ideal for up to 10 people served with other food. Serving utensils provided.
- Carolina Coleslaw$14.99
Ideal for up to 6 people served with other food. Serving utensil provided.
- Baked Potato Salad$17.99
Ideal for up to 6 people served with other food. Serving utensil provided.