Boca Taqueria Higley & Baseline

Popular Items

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico

Mini Chimis

$7.95

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.50

Classic bean & cheese burrito

Alcohol To-Go

Margaritas To-Go

To-Go Margarita 20oz (Traditional)

$8.00

Served on the Rocks To-Go! ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!

To-Go Margarita 32oz (Traditional)

$16.00

Served on the Rocks To-Go! ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!

To-Go Margarita 20oz (Cadillac)

$10.00

Served on the Rocks To-Go! ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!

To-Go Margarita 32oz (Cadillac)

$18.00Out of stock

Served on the Rocks To-Go! ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!

Bottled Beer To-Go

Choose your favorite Bottle of Beer: Corona, Dos XX Lagar, Dos XX Amber, Modelo Esp., Negra Modelo, Pacifico, Coors Light, Mich Ultra, Laganitas IPA
Bottled Beer To-Go

$3.00

Choose your favorite Bottle of Beer: Corona, Dos XX Lagar, Dos XX Amber, Modelo Esp., Negra Modelo, Pacifico, Coors Light, Mich Ultra, Laganitas IPA ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!

Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$2.95

32oz fountain drink, lemonade, or freshly brewed iced tea

Medium Horchata

$3.25

Horchata - (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Large Horchata

$3.75

XL Horchata - (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Bottled Mexican Soda

$3.50
Gallon of Horchata

$12.00
Bottle of Water

$2.00

Catering

Street Taco Platter

12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.

Burrito Platter

$35.00

12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.

Quesadilla Platter

$25.00

20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.

Mini Chimi Platter

$32.00

24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.

Taquito Platter

$38.00

48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.

Fiesta Party Platter

$34.00

12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.

Churro Party Platter

$32.00

36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.

Enchilada Pans

10 enchiladas with your choice of filling and topped with red or green enchilada sauce. (Select COLD for take & bake option).

Tamale Platter

$28.00

12 green corn tamales wrapped in the husk (choose cold for re-heat option).

Tamales Enchilada Style

$30.00

24 mini green corn tamale bites served with green enchilada sauce & cheese (choose COLD option for take and re-heat).

Pineapple Avocado Salad

$26.00

Green leaf lettuce, fresh pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, and purple onion with your choice of dressing (house made poppy seed recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Garden Salad

$22.00

Green leaf lettuce, bell pepper, pico, sliced avocado & cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.

Salsa

12 ounces of house made salsa. Choose your favorite!

Guacamole

$10.00

12oz of fresh guacamole. Serves 8-10 people

Queso

$10.00

12oz house made queso. Serves 6-8 people.

Sour Cream

$6.00

12oz sour cream. Serves 8-10 people.

Rice

Refried Beans

Party Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$4.00

One dozen corn tortillas, hot or cold, 4 inch or 6 inch sizes available.

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$8.00
Gallon Drinks

$12.00

One gallon bags of your favorite beverage. Choose from fresh brewed iced tea, house made lemonade, or ice cold horchata.

Dozen Bottled Water

$12.00
Meat by the Pound

$20.00
Chaffer Set

$10.00

One chaffer set which includes a wire rack, a water pan, and two fuels (sterno). Lighter not included.

Main Menu

Family Packs

Taco Family Pack

$39.95

1 lb of meat, 16 street size corn tortillas, two taco toppers of your choice and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Burrito Family Pack

$30.00

Eight 10 inch (or "fiesta" size) bean & cheese burritos, and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Enchilada Family Pack

$39.95

Pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. Choose red, green, or flag (1/2 red, 1/2 green). Comes with family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.

Family Size Beans

$12.00

Large side of beans (feeds 8-10 people).

Family Size Rice

$12.00

Large side of rice (feeds 8-10 people).

Gallon of Horchata

$12.00

Gallon of Horchata: (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Gallon of Iced Tea

$12.00

Gallon of Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

Gallon of Lemonade

$12.00

Gallon of Iced Cold Lemonade

Starters

Boca Trio

$8.95

Chips & salsa with queso & guac

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Basket of freshly fried tortilla chips with our house made salsas.

Cheese Crisp

$5.00

Open faced & crispy

Mini Chimis

$7.95

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Soups & Salads

Salmon Salad

$12.95

Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)

Pineapple Avocado Salad

$8.95

Leafy greens, pineapple salsa, avocado, purple onion, dressing (poppy seed dressing recommended)

Garden Salad

$8.95

Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Seasonal)

$6.00

Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips

Taco Salad (aka Flying Saucer)

$11.95

A flat, crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

Taquito Raman Bowl

$11.95

Raman Bowl

$8.99

Boca Specials

Boca Fajitas:

$14.95

Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas

Low Carb Fajitas:

$14.95

Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac

Chimichanga

$12.95

Meat & beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped w/ sour cream, cheese & guac, rice & beans

Stuffed Quesadilla

$12.95

Meat w/ green chile strips, sour cream & guac, and rice & beans

Cheese Crisp

$5.00

Open faced & crispy

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico

Taco Salad (aka Flying Saucer)

$11.95

A flat, crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico

Tamale Plate

$9.00

Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans

Chile Relleno Plate

$11.95

House made, cheese stuffed Anaheim Chile Relleno lightly battered and fried. Covered in our red enchilada sauce and served with rice & beans.

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.49

Grilled fish, purple cabbage, cheese

Salmon Taco

$5.25

Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese

Beef Taco

$4.25

Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese

Pork Taco

$3.95

Shredded pork, lettuce, cheese, & pico

Chicken Taco

$3.95

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico

Steak Taco

$4.25

Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro

Charro Bean Taco

$3.50

Whole beans, corn, lettuce, cheese & pico

Chicken Taquitos

$5.95

4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese

Loaded Chicken Taquitos

$7.95

4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac

Bean Tostada

$3.75

Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

Sides

Beans

$2.25

Small side of refried or whole charro beans

Rice

$2.25

Small side of spanish rice

Chile Corn

$3.50

Buttery sauteed chile corn with bell peppers and onions.

Sour Cream

ONE ingredient, all natural premium sour cream. Choose your size!

Guacamole

House made daily from whole HAAS avocados - choose your size!

Queso Dip

$2.50+

Bowl of queso dip.

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Basket of freshly fried tortilla chips with our house made salsas.

12 oz Large Salsa

$5.00

Large salsa of your choice

Pineapple Salsa

$6.00

12 oz of fresh pineapple salsa.

Orange Mango Salsa

$6.00

12 oz Orange Mango Salsa

Grilled Peppers & Onions

$3.50

Grilled peppers & onions

Enchilada Sauce

$2.50
Tortillas

$1.00

Small side of corn or flour tortillas

Tamale A La Carte

$3.50

Green Corn Tamale served in husk

Party Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Chili Relleno Ala Carte

$7.00
1/2 Pound of Meat

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$6.00

1 cheese enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 chicken enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Pork Enchilada Plate

$7.00

1 pork enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$8.00

1 beef enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Enchilada Plate

$8.00

1 carne asada enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Enchilada Plate

$8.00

1 seafood (shrimp and fish) enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

Salmon Enchilada Plate

$8.50

1 salmon enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.

2 Enchiladas (Different Proteins)

2 enchiladas your way. Mix & Match your meat and sauce. Served with rice and beans.

2 Enchiliadas (Same Protein)

1 Mole Enchilada Plate

$8.00

Burritos

Boca Burrito

Meat of your choice, whole charro beans, & pico de gallo

Fajita Burrito

$12.50

Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.

Burrito Bowl

$9.85

Rice, whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, pico, & fire roasted corn

Fiesta Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.50

Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito

Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.50

Classic bean & cheese burrito

Veg-Head Burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream, & pico

Pineapple Shrimp Burrito

$11.00

Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce

Chili Relleno Burrito

$11.00

Deep fried, cheese stuffed relleno, rice, beans, red sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Mini Chimis

$7.95

4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip

Kids

Kids Burrito Meal

$5.95

10" bean & cheese burrito with rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.95

Soft and folded cheese quesadilla served with rice or beans & a kids fountain soda.

Kids Taquito Meal

$5.95

2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Kids Soft Taco Meal

$5.95

Soft taco with chicken and cheese on corn tortilla, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.

Desserts

Churros

$4.95

4 cream filled churros served w/ chocolate ganache dip