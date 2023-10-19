Boca Taqueria Greenfield & Brown
Alcohol To-Go
Margaritas To-Go
Served on the Rocks To-Go! ITEM MUST BE ORDRED WITH FOOD! If not, we will kindly ask you to add a charged food item, when picking up!
Bottled Beer To-Go
Drinks
32oz fountain drink, lemonade, or freshly brewed iced tea
Horchata - (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.
XL Horchata - (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Main Menu
Family Packs
1 lb of meat, 16 street size corn tortillas, two taco toppers of your choice and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Eight 10 inch (or "fiesta" size) bean & cheese burritos, and family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Pan of 10 enchiladas with your choice of protein. Choose red, green, or flag (1/2 red, 1/2 green). Comes with family size rice, beans, chips & salsa.
Large side of beans (feeds 8-10 people).
Large side of rice (feeds 8-10 people).
Gallon of Horchata: (pronounced or-CHAH-tah) a sweet & refreshing Mexican drink that is make out rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.
Gallon of Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Gallon of Iced Cold Lemonade
Starters
Soups & Salads
Leafy greens, grilled salmon, orange slices, mango salsa, purple onion, dressing (cinnamon basil recommended)
Leafy greens, pineapple salsa, avocado, purple onion, dressing (poppy seed dressing recommended)
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)
Broth based chicken soup with peas, carrots, corn, cheese, avocado, pico, & tortilla chips
A flat, crisp flour tortilla topped with whole charro beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & pico
Boca Specials
Meat, rice, beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, guac, tortillas
Meat, lettuce wraps, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, & guac
Meat & beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped w/ sour cream, cheese & guac, rice & beans
Meat w/ green chile strips, sour cream & guac, and rice & beans
Open faced & crispy
Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico
Green corn tamale smothered in green enchilada sauce & cheese, rice & beans
House made, cheese stuffed Anaheim Chile Relleno lightly battered and fried. Covered in our red enchilada sauce and served with rice & beans.
Tacos
Grilled fish, purple cabbage, cheese
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese
Shredded pork, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Whole beans, corn, lettuce, cheese & pico
4 crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with cheddar cheese
4 crispy rolled chicken taquitos with cheese, sour cream, & guac
Crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Sides
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
Small side of spanish rice
Buttery sauteed chile corn with bell peppers and onions.
ONE ingredient, all natural premium sour cream. Choose your size!
House made daily from whole HAAS avocados - choose your size!
Bowl of queso dip.
Basket of freshly fried tortilla chips with our house made salsas.
Large salsa of your choice
12 oz of fresh pineapple salsa.
12 oz Orange Mango Salsa
Grilled peppers & onions
Small side of corn or flour tortillas
Green Corn Tamale served in husk
Extra large bag of freshly fried corn chips, and two 12 oz containers of house made salsas. Feeds 15-20 people.
Enchiladas
1 cheese enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 chicken enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 pork enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 beef enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 carne asada enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 seafood (shrimp and fish) enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
1 salmon enchilada with your choice of red or green sauce (or both "flag" style). Served with rice and beans.
2 enchiladas your way. Mix & Match your meat and sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burritos
Meat of your choice, whole charro beans, & pico de gallo
Your choice of meat, grilled peppers & onions, & fresh guacamole.
Rice, whole charro beans, meat, lettuce, cheese, pico, & fire roasted corn
Smaller version of our classic bean & cheese burrito
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Refried beans, cheddar cheese, guac, sour cream, & pico
Sweet shrimp, rice, sour cream, pineapple salsa, & hot sauce
Deep fried, cheese stuffed relleno, rice, beans, red sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Kids
10" bean & cheese burrito with rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Soft and folded cheese quesadilla served with rice or beans & a kids fountain soda.
2 chicken taquitos topped with cheese, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Soft taco with chicken and cheese on corn tortilla, rice or beans & a kids fountain drink.
Catering
12 fully assembled street size tacos on soft corn tortillas topped with cilantro & onion. Shrimp & Salmon Tacos topped with fruit salsa and cheese, Fish Tacos topped with purple cabbage and cheese.
12 fiesta size burritos filled with your choice of meat, whole charro beans & pico de gallo (bean & cheese option also available). Includes a side of our signature hot salsa.
20 slices of our popular cheesy quesadillas on premium hand stretched flour tortillas.
24 mini chimis served with our house made queso. Choose from bean & cheese, chicken & cheese, or mix them half and half.
48 mini chicken taquitos served with our house made queso dip.
12 mini chimis along with 24 mini chicken taquitos. Served with our house made queso dip.
36 mini cream filled churros served with chocolate ganache dip.
10 enchiladas with your choice of filling and topped with red or green enchilada sauce. (Select COLD for take & bake option).
12 green corn tamales wrapped in the husk (choose cold for re-heat option).
24 mini green corn tamale bites served with green enchilada sauce & cheese (choose COLD option for take and re-heat).
Green leaf lettuce, fresh pineapple salsa, sliced avocado, and purple onion with your choice of dressing (house made poppy seed recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.
Green leaf lettuce, bell pepper, pico, sliced avocado & cheese. Served with your choice of dressing (house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing recommended). Serves 10-12 small plates.
12 ounces of house made salsa. Choose your favorite!
12oz of fresh guacamole. Serves 8-10 people
12oz house made queso. Serves 6-8 people.
12oz sour cream. Serves 8-10 people.
One dozen corn tortillas, hot or cold, 4 inch or 6 inch sizes available.
One gallon bags of your favorite beverage. Choose from fresh brewed iced tea, house made lemonade, or ice cold horchata.
One chaffer set which includes a wire rack, a water pan, and two fuels (sterno). Lighter not included.