Boloco Children's Hospital
Burritos
Modern Mexican Burrito
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Classic Mexican Burrito
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Elote (Street Corn) Burrito
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Buffalo Burrito
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
Teriyaki OG Burrito
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
The Summer Burrito
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Mexican Caesar
Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons
Goloco Burrito
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Bowls
Modern Mexican Bowl
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice
Elote (Street Corn) Bowl
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro
Buffalo Bowl
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice
Teriyaki OG Bowl
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.
The Summer Bowl
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Mexican Caesar Bowl
Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with or without our House Calabacitas.
Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Salads
Modern Mexican Salad
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Classic Mexican Salad
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Elote (Street Corn) Salad
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
Buffalo Salad
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
Teriyaki OG Salad
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
The Summer Salad
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons
Goloco Salad (Create Your Own)
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Quesadillas
Modern Mexican Quesadilla
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
Classic Mexican Quesadilla
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
Elote (Street Corn) Quesadilla
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli.
Buffalo Quesadilla
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
Teriyaki OG Quesadilla
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
The Summer Quesadilla
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Goloco Quesadilla
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.