Boloco Children's Hospital

Popular Items

Teriyaki OG Burrito

$8.25

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Bowl

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Classic Mexican Burrito

$8.25

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)


Burritos

Served hot with your choice of Boloco Rice, Brown Rice or Farro (Choice of Whole Wheat or Original Tortilla)
Modern Mexican Burrito

$8.25

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Burrito

$8.25

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Burrito

$8.25

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Buffalo Burrito

$8.25

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Burrito

$8.25

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Burrito

$8.25

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Mexican Caesar

$8.25

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons

Goloco Burrito

$8.25

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Bowls

Served hot with your choice of Boloco Rice, Brown Rice or Farro
Modern Mexican Bowl

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice

Elote (Street Corn) Bowl

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro

Buffalo Bowl

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice

Teriyaki OG Bowl

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.

The Summer Bowl

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Mexican Caesar Bowl

$8.75

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with or without our House Calabacitas.

Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Salads

Served with our House Vinaigrette on a bed of our Mixed Greens.
Modern Mexican Salad

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Salad

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Salad

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Buffalo Salad

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Salad

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Salad

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.75

Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons

Goloco Salad (Create Your Own)

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Quesadillas

Filled, Melted, and Grilled.

Modern Mexican Quesadilla

$8.75

Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro

Classic Mexican Quesadilla

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)

Elote (Street Corn) Quesadilla

$8.75

House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli.

Buffalo Quesadilla

$8.75

Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing

Teriyaki OG Quesadilla

$8.75

Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice

The Summer Quesadilla

$8.75

Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Goloco Quesadilla

$8.75

Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00
Chips and Guac

$3.50
Chips and Queso

$3.50
Chips and Salsa

$2.50
Side of Guacamole

$2.50
Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$2.00
Side of Queso

$2.50
One Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)

$1.25
Kettle Potato Chips Sea Salt

$2.00
Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side of Tortilla

$1.00

Side of Steak

$2.00
Side of Carnitas

$2.00
Side of Mango Salsa

$1.00
Side of Habanero Salsa

$1.00

Side of Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Fajita Veggies

$1.00
Side of Broccoli

$1.00
Side of Pickled Onions

$1.00
Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Drinks

Small Passion Fruit beverage

$3.75

Large Passion Fruit beverage

$4.75

Small Hibiscus beverage

$3.75

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Smartwater

$3.00

Spindrift - Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$3.00

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$3.00

Spindrift - Orange Mango

$3.00

Vit Water - Power C

$3.00

Vit Water - XXX

$3.00

Vit Water - Energy

$3.00

Upside Dawn Golden Pale Ale (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Cerveza Athletica (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Free Wave (Non-Alcoholic)

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Large Hibiscus beverage

$4.75

Kid's Menu

Kid Combo

$6.00

Big Kid Combo

$8.00

Kid's Burrito

$4.00

Donate a Meal

Donate $5 to Feed the Frontline at Boston Children's Hospital

$5.00