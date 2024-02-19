Boloco Congress St
Burritos
- Modern Mexican Burrito$9.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
- Classic Mexican Burrito$9.25
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
- Elote (Street Corn) Burrito$9.25
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
- Buffalo Burrito$9.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
- Teriyaki OG Burrito$9.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
- The Summer Burrito$9.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
- Mexican Caesar$9.25
Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons
- Goloco Burrito$9.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Bowls
- Modern Mexican Bowl$9.25
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro. Served with Boloco Rice
- Elote (Street Corn) Bowl$9.25
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese. Served with farro
- Buffalo Bowl$9.25
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing. Served with Boloco Rice
- Teriyaki OG Bowl$9.25
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.
- The Summer Bowl$9.25
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
- Mexican Caesar Bowl$9.25
Mixed greens, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons. Served with or without our House Calabacitas.
- Goloco Bowl (Create Your Own)$9.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Salads
- Modern Mexican Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
- Classic Mexican Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
- Elote (Street Corn) Salad$9.25
Lettuce, House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese
- Buffalo Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
- Teriyaki OG Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce
- The Summer Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
- Mexican Caesar Salad$9.25
Lettuce, Cotija cheese, Caesar dressing and croutons
- Goloco Salad (Create Your Own)$9.25
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
Quesadillas
- Modern Mexican Quesadilla$10.75
Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Magic Loco Sauce, Cilantro
- Classic Mexican Quesadilla$10.75
Boloco Rice, Pico de Gallo, Pinto Beans, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro (Modern Mexican minus the Magic Loco Sauce)
- Elote (Street Corn) Quesadilla$10.75
House Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli.
- Buffalo Quesadilla$10.75
Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Chunk Blue Cheese Dressing
- Teriyaki OG Quesadilla$10.75
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice
- The Summer Quesadilla$10.75
Boloco Rice, Black Beans, Mango Salsa Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
- Goloco Quesadilla$10.75
Customize it with all the fixings and a protein.
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Sides
- Chips$2.25
- Chips and Guac$4.00
- Chips and Queso$4.00
- Chips and Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side of Guacamole$2.75
- Side of Queso$2.75
- Side of Pico de Gallo$1.25
- One Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.25
- Side of Mango Salsa$1.25
- Side of Habanero Salsa$1.25
- Side of Tomatillo Salsa$1.25
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$1.00
- Side of Magic Loco Sauce$1.00
- Rice and Beans$6.00
- Side of Tortilla$1.00
- Side of Chicken$2.50
- Side of Steak$2.50
- Side of Carnitas$2.50
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Fajita Veggies$2.50
- Side of Broccoli$1.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
Drinks
- Small Passion Fruit beverage$3.75
- Large Passion Fruit beverage$4.75
- Small Hibiscus beverage$3.75
- Large Hibiscus beverage$4.75
- Jarritos - Tamarind$3.00
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$3.00
- Jarritos - Mandarin$3.00
- Jarritos - Pineapple$3.00
- Coca Cola$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Smartwater$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Mexican Fanta$3.00
- Spindrift - Half & Half Tea$3.00
- Spindrift - Raspberry Lime$3.00
- Spindrift - Grapefruit$3.00
- Spindrift - Orange Mango$3.00
- Vit Water - Power C$3.00
- Vit Water - XXX$3.00
- Vit Water - Energy$3.00
- Upside Dawn Golden Pale Ale (Non-Alcoholic)$4.00
- Run Wild IPA (Non-Alcoholic)$4.00
- Coffee$2.00
- Iced Coffee$2.00