Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen Craig Road
Slices & More
Starters
Salad
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Crispy Chicken House Salad$12.99
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on side.
- House Salad$9.99
Iceberg, romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, cucumber, radish, red onion, pepperoncini, choice of dressing served on side.
Build Your Own Pizza
- BNYPK Special! 2 Medium "14 Build Your Own Pizzas for $25$25.00
*Additional charge for toppings 1. Choose your sauce choice for each pie 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable)
- BNYPK Special! 2 Large 18" Build Your Own Pizzas for $35$35.00
*Additional charge for toppings BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce choice for each pie 2. Choose your whole pie toppings for each pie (if applicable)
- 14" Medium Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable)
- 18" Large Build Your Own Pizza$18.99
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable) 3. Choose 1st half toppings (if applicable) 4. Choose 2nd half toppings (if applicable)
- 12" Gluten-free Pizza$14.99
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable) 3. Choose 1st half toppings (if applicable) 4. Choose 2nd half toppings (if applicable)
House Specialty Pizza
- 14" Medium BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$20.99
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon sliced red onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
- 14" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.99
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle
- 14" Medium Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Pizza$20.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sliced jalapenos
- 14" Medium Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza$20.99
Breaded and fried sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese dollops, topped with torn basil
- 14" Medium BBQ Pulled Pork, Ranch, & Jalapeno Pizza$20.99
BBQ pulled pork, sliced jalapenos, ranch drizzle
- 14" Medium Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.99
Ricotta cheese alfredo sauce, diced grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, sliced roasted garlic
- 14" Medium Blanco Mozzarella Pizza$20.99
Ricotta cheese sauce, Romano cheese, garlic.
- 14" Medium Supreme Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers Pizza$20.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, pepperoni.
- 14" Medium Hawaiian Pizza$20.99
Ham, & pineapple
- 14" Medium Vegetarian Pizza$20.99
Tomato, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli.
- 14" Medium Tomato Basil Pizza$20.99
Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, torn fresh basil
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
Diced chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce
- 18" Large BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$27.99
Diced grilled chicken, sliced red onion, bacon, BBQ drizzle
- 18" Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$27.99
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle
- 18" Large Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Pizza$27.99
Topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sliced jalapenos
- 18" Large Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza$27.99
Breaded and fried sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese dollops, topped with torn basil
- 18" Large BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapeno, & Ranch Pizza$27.99
BBQ pulled pork, sliced jalapenos, ranch drizzle
- 18" Large Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Pizza$27.99
Ricotta cheese alfredo sauce, diced grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, sliced roasted garlic
- 18" Large Blanco Mozzarella Pizza$27.99
Ricotta cheese sauce, Romano cheese, garlic.
- 18" Large Supreme Pizza$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- 18" Large Meat Lovers Pizza$27.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, pepperoni.
- 18" Large Hawaiian Pizza$27.99
Ham, & pineapple
- 18" Large Vegetarian Pizza$27.99
Tomato, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli.
- 18" Large Tomato Basil Pizza$27.99
Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, torn fresh basil
- 18" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.99
Diced chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce
Chicken
- 3 Tenders$9.99
3 crispy chicken tenders. Dipping sauce is offered a la carte.
- 3 Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.99
Dipping Sauce is served a la carte for $1.49
- 10 Tenders$21.99
- 6 Chicken Wings$9.99
Tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, or hot 'n' honey. Dipping sauce is offered a la carte.
- 6 Chicken Wings & Fries$12.99
- 10 Chicken Wings$13.99
Garlic Knots
Sides
Desserts
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.49
- Salted Caramel Cookie$3.49
- Chocolate Brownie$3.49
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.49
- Cherry Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream$6.99
Cherry flavored frozen dairy dessert, cherry chunks, dark chocolate pieces. Pint size.
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla bean flavored ice cream. Pint size.
- Banana Split Ice Cream$6.99
Banana frozen dairy dessert, fudge and strawberry swirls, pineapples, *contains nuts*. Pint size.
- Mint Cookie Crunch Ice Cream$6.99
Mint frozen dairy dessert, fudge swirls, mint chocolate cookie chunks. Pint size.