Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen Downtown Summerlin
Main Menu
Slices & More
Starters
Big Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing on side.
- Italian Chopped Salad$16.95
Capicola, salami, cucumber, red onion, Italian dressing, garbanzo beans, sliced pepperoncini
- House Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, toasted pine nuts, Gorgonzola vinaigrette
Build Your Own Pizza
- 20" Large Build Your Own Pizza$20.95
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable) 3. Choose 1st half toppings (if applicable) 4. Choose 2nd half toppings (if applicable)
- 14" Medium Build Your Own Pizza$17.95
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable) 3. Choose half toppings (if applicable)
- 12" Gluten-free Pizza$15.95
BYOP Steps: 1. Choose your sauce 2. Choose whole pie toppings (if applicable)
House Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Medium BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$21.75
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon sliced red onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
- 14" Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.75
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle
- 14" Medium Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Pizza$21.75
Topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, sliced jalapenos
- 14" Medium Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza$21.75
Breaded and fried sliced eggplant, ricotta cheese dollops, topped with torn basil
- 14" Medium BBQ Pulled Pork, Ranch, & Jalapeno Pizza$21.75
BBQ pulled pork, sliced jalapenos, ranch drizzle
- 14" Medium Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Pizza$21.75
Ricotta cheese alfredo sauce, diced grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, sliced roasted garlic
- 14" Medium Blanco Mozzarella Pizza$21.75
Ricotta cheese sauce, Romano cheese, garlic.
- 14" Medium Supreme Pizza$21.75
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms.
- 14" Medium Meat Lovers Pizza$21.75
Sausage, ham, bacon, pepperoni.
- 14" Medium Hawaiian Pizza$21.75
Ham, & pineapple
- 14" Medium Vegetarian Pizza$21.75
Tomato, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli.
- 14" Medium Tomato Basil Pizza$21.75
Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, torn fresh basil
- 14" Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.75
Diced chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce
- 14" Medium Meatball & Ricotta Pizza$21.75
Sliced meatballs, dollops of ricotta cheese
- 20" BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$28.95
Diced grilled chicken, sliced red onion, bacon, BBQ drizzle
- 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$28.95
Diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch drizzle
- 20" Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Pizza$28.95
Topped with cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, and sliced jalapenos
- 20" Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza$28.95
Breaded and fried sliced eggplant, diced grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, sliced roasted garlic
- 20" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$28.95
BBQ pulled pork, sliced jalapenos, ranch drizzle
- 20" Cheesy Chicken Alfredo Pizza$28.95
Ricotta cheese alfredo sauce, diced grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, sliced roasted garlic
- 20" Blanco Mozzarella Pizza$28.95
Ricotta cheese sauce, Romano cheese, garlic
- 20" Supreme Pizza$28.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms
- 20" Meat Lovers Pizza$28.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, ham, bacon, pepperoni
- 20" Hawaiian Pizza$28.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple
- 20" Vegetarian Pizza$28.95
- 20" Tomato Basil Pizza$28.95
- 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$28.95
Pasta & Entrees
- Spaghetti$12.95
Served with pomodoro sauce. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- House-made Lasagna$19.95
Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Baked Ziti$17.95
Ricotta, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Cheese Ravioli$17.95
Classic cheese ravioli with pomodoro sauce. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.95
Pomodoro sauce, house-made meatballs. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Rigatoni Pomodoro$16.95
Pomodoro sauce, ricotta dollop. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Butter cream sauce, parmesan cheese. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti$19.95
Breaded chicken breast, pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti pomodoro. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Francese & Spaghetti$19.95
Lightly battered chicken breast pan-fried, white wine butter sauce, served with spaghetti in white wine butter sauce. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Piccata & Spaghetti$19.95
Pan-seared chicken breast, lemon caper sauce, served with spaghetti in lemon caper sauce. Side salad served with your choice of dressing.
Sub Sandwiches
- Sausage & Peppers$17.95
8in sub sandwich with Italian sausage, onions, and peppers. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
- Chicken Parmesan$17.95
8in sub sandwich with breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
- Meatball$17.95
8in sub sandwich with house-made meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
- Italian$16.95
8in cold sub sandwich with ham, capicola, salami, provolone, mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
- Jersey$12.95
8in sub sandwich with eggs, peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.95
8in sub sandwich with breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of French fries or a side salad.
Chicken
- 3 Tenders$9.95
3 crispy chicken tenders. Dipping sauce is offered a la carte.
- 3 Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.99
Dipping Sauce is served a la carte for $1.49
- 6 Chicken Wings$9.95
Tossed in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, or hot 'n' honey. Dipping sauce is offered a la carte.
- 6 Chicken Wings & Fries$12.95
- 10 Chicken Wings$13.95
- 5 Tenders$14.95
- 5 Chicken Tenders & Fries$17.95
- 10 Wings & Fries$16.95