Boom's Pizza - Van Aken
Food
Salads
- OG Italian Salad
local greens, kalamata olives, sport peppers, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella and romano cheeses, italian dressing$12.00
- Sweet + Seedy Salad
local greens, sweet peppers, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, candied fennel seeds, tomatoes, sweet + simple dressing$10.50
- Kale Caesar
baby kale, parm-umami dressing, croutons, mozz, romano$12.00
Appetizers
Pizza
- BYO Red
base of organic tomato sauce + mozzarella$16.50
- BYO White
base of garlic cream sauce + mozzarella$16.50
- Cheesy Garlic
shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil$18.50
- Half + Half Pizza
- Hot Stuff + Pepps
pepperoni, calabrian chilies, hot honey, shaved garlic, basil, oregano$24.50
- Kevin McCallister
organic tomato sauce + mozzarella$16.50
- Margherita
fresh mozz, basil, and garlic herb oil$20.00
- Meat Head
fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, shaved garlic, basil$26.50
- OG Pep
pepperoni and oregano$19.50
- Pink Freud
fresh mozz, garlic cream, basil$21.00
- Sausage + Peppers
fennel sausage, sweet peppers, calabrian chilies, onion, shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil$24.50
- Shroom Boom
roasted mushrooms, garlic confit, basil$24.00
- Supreme Leader
fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, sweet peppers, onion, shaved garlic.$26.50
- The El Bianco
fresh mozz, shaved garlic, basil, black pepper$22.50
- Veggie Might
fontina, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet peppers, garlic confit, onion, basil, garlic herb-oil$23.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$24.50
Vegan Pizza
- BYO Vegan
base of organic tomato sauce + vegan mozzarella$17.50
- Vegan Kevin McCallister
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella$17.50
- Vegan OG Pepperoni
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, oregano$21.50
- Vegan Hot Stuff & Peps
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni, calabrian chilies, hot honey, shaved garlic, basil, oregano$26.50
- Vegan Veggie Mite
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet peppers, garlic confit, onion, basil, garlic herb-oil$24.00
- Vegan Supreme Leader
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni, kalamata olives, sweet peppers, onion, shaved garlic$29.50
- Vegan Sausage and Peppers
organic tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan sausage, sweet peppers, calabrian chilies, onion, shaved garlic, basil, garlic-herb oil$26.50
- Vegan Chzy Garlic$19.50