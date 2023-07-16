2x points now for loyalty members
Bronze Cafe 2380 N Buffalo Dr Ste 110
FOOD
Breakfast
The Bacon Egg and Havarti Sammich
roasted bacon strips, scrambled egg patty, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
Sammiches: NON-Vegan
The Albacore Melt
housemade albacore tuna salad, melted Havarti cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Albacore Sammich
housemade albacore tuna salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Basil Chicken Salad Sammich
basil chicken salad, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The California Turkey
roasted turkey slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Complicated Order
roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Grilled Cheese Sammich
melted Havarti cheese, basil aioli
The LGBTQ
roasted bacon strips, housemade bacon jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Miss Piggy
basil chicken salad, roasted bacon strips, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Turkey Bacon Melt
roasted turkey slices, roasted bacon strips, melted Havarti cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Turkey Kraut Melt
roasted turkey slices, sauerkraut, melted Havarti cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing
The What What
roasted turkey slices, pepperoni, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
The Mediterranean Turkey
roasted turkey slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette, served on pita flatbread
Sammiches: VEGAN
The Chickpea Toona Melt
housemade chickpea toona salad, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Chickpea Toona Sammich
housemade chickpea toona salad, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Guac & Hummus Sammich
avocado, hummus, carrots, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, vegan ranch, lemon vinaigrette
The Reubenesque Sammich
Unreal Deli vegan corned beef, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, sauerkraut, housemade vegan 1000 island dressing
The RSTLNE
Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curls “bacon” jam, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The VEGAN Turk'y Bakon Melt
Unreal Deli vegan turkey slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Vegan Cheesesteak
Unreal Deli vegan steak slices, melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, roasted red peppers, avocado, basil aioli
The VEGAN Grilled Cheese
melted Chao Field Roast vegan cheese, basil aioli
The Vegucated Order
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Thrilling Foods bakon strips, vegan soy curl “bacon” jam, avocado, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The West Coast
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, avocado, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, lemon vinaigrette
The Whoop Whoop
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, Happy Little Plants vegan pepperoni slices, spring mix, tomato, light shaved red onion, basil aioli, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
The Tree of Life
spring mix, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, avocado, tomato, mango vinaigrette, pickled onions, vegan ranch dressing, brazil nut crumble
The Greek VEGAN Turk'y
Unreal Deli vegan turk'y slices, hummus, tomato, cucumber, roasted red peppers, dried oregano, lemon vinaigrette
Salads: NON-Vegan
The Bacon Chicken Chop Chop
roasted chicken served cold, chopped bacon served warm, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, ranch dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce
The Mexican Chicken Caesar with Chipotle Croutons
roasted chicken served cold, shaved parmesan, chipotle spiced croutons, pepitas, Caesar dressing, served on chopped green leaf lettuce
The Beet Box
roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette, served on spring mix
Salads: VEGAN
The Bizness
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with any THREE toppings
The David Special
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette; topped with roasted beets, carrots, avocado, curried quinoa, herb and garlic chickpeas, hemp seeds
The Negocio
shredded kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette and spicy vinaigrette; topped with warm TVP soy crumbles, warm brown basmati rice, pico de gallo, shredded red cabbage, avocado, and pepitas
The Thai Noodle Salad
mung bean noodles, steamed broccoli, tomato, cucumber, carrots, shredded red cabbage, fried shallots, fried garlic, Thai turmeric ginger dressing, served over chopped green leaf lettuce
Sides
Albacore Tuna (a la carte)
Our housemade albacore tuna salad is made with albacore tuna, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.
Babaganoosh with Pita
roasted eggplant pureed with Middle Eastern spices
Bacon Jam (a la carte)
Our housemade bacon jam is basically chopped bacon and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar and black balsamic vinegar. It's the perfect complement to any meat sammich or to scrambled eggs or avocado toast.
Basil Chicken Salad (a la carte)
Our basil chicken salad is made with shredded chicken, shredded Granny Smith apples, chopped celery, fresh parsley, dried basil, vegan mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar.
Brown Basmati Rice (a la carte)
Chickpea Toona (a la carte)
Our housemade vegan chickpea toona is made with chopped chickpeas, chopped celery, sweet relish, garlic, vegan mayonnaise, and lemon juice.
Curried Quinoa (a la carte)
Our curried quinoa features cooked quinoa, dried cranberries, fresh parsley, curry powder, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.
Hummus with Pita
Lemon & Herb Chickpeas (a la carte)
Our herb and garlic chickpeas are made with garlic, fresh parsley, lemon juice, and dried dill.
Roasted Beets (a la carte)
Our roasted beets are prepared with cooked quinoa, fresh parsley, apple cider vinegar, and lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Agrodolce Vinaigrette (a la carte)
Our brussels sprouts are roasted with canola oil and pink Himalayan salt and garnished with our housemade agrodolce vinaigrette
Roasted Chicken (a la carte)
Our roasted chicken is oven-roasted with canola oil and cracked black pepper.
Roasted Dill & Garlic Potatoes
Chopped red potatoes roasted with dried dill, fresh garlic, and lemon vinaigrette.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Onions (a la carte)
Chopped yams roasted with chopped red onion and canola oil and then tossed with fresh parsley
Soy Protein Crumbles (a la carte)
TVP cooked with chipotle peppers, fresh garlic, cumin, fresh cilantro, and lemon juice.
Steamed Broccoli with Hemp Hearts (a la carte)
Steamed broccoli served cold and topped with hemp hearts
Tomato Basil Soup
Tomatoes, celery, onions, carrots, vegan butter, dried basil, dried oregano, and pink Himalayan salt
VEGAN Soy Curl Bakon Jam (a la carte)
Our housemade VEGAN soy curl bakon jam is basically chopped soy curls and chopped onions simmered with organic brown sugar, black balsamic vinegar, and liquid smoke. It's the perfect complement to any vegan sammich or to vegan breakfast scramble or avocado toast.
Whole Washed Avocado
One whole washed, perfectly ripe, avocado for you to enjoy at home.