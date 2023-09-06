Full Menu

Bites

Poodle Bites

$10.00

Jalapeño Cheddar corn breading, local smoked sausage, stone ground mustard aioli, and sriracha maple syrup

Dips N Chips

$11.00

First extra basket of chips is free, each basket after $1.50 select two of the following: queso (vegetarian), brutal salsa, house guac, pico de gallo, green chili (pork or vegetarian)

The Wings

$12.00

So gosh dang good we didn't have to name them. Smoked or OG, tossed how you like it (GF) dry rub, spicy buffalo, garlic sriracha, honey BBQ

"Holla" Peña Lollipoppas

$14.00

Bacon-wrapped shrimp lollipops stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño served with raspberry jalapeño jam

And Justice For All Eggrolls

$14.00

Seasoned steak, 4 cheese sauce, shredded Cheddar Jack, onion, and jalapeño with creamy sweet chili sauce

Skankin’ Panko Pickles

$7.00

Pickle chips tossed in panko and ranch seasoning fried up golden brown served with spicy bleu cheese dipping sauce

Burial Tots

$11.00

The tots to end all other tots!!! Tater tots, pork or veggie green chili, queso, sour cream, green onion (veg with veggie green chili)

Greens

Candied Pork Belly Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg, baby tomato, green onion, house bleu cheese, and all-natural Creekstone Farms candied pork belly

Mean Greens

$12.00

Organic spring mixed, candied crans and almonds, haystack goat cheese, and honey Raz vin

Devil's Lettuce

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot and celery curls, Gorgonzola, blue cheese dressing, and spicy buffalo drizzle

Ballad Salad

$10.00

Mini quesadilla with jalapeños, creamy chili, pico de gallo, and house salad with green chili vinaigrette

Veggie Wedge

$10.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Plates

Crowd Surf and Turf Rellenos

$18.00

All natural Gold Canyon beef tenderloin, shrimp, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and roasted hatch chilies smothered in green chili

Cheese Rellenos

$14.00

The Brutal Noodle

$13.00

Beef bone broth, smoked brisket, rice noodles, and all the fixins

2 Step: Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Jalapeño Cheddar cornbread waffle, hand-battered chicken breast, and sriracha maple syrup

Bowl O Chili

$10.00

Our secret recipe. This green chili is the bomb!! Pork or veggie served with flour or corn (GF) tortillas. Caution!!!! This stuff is hot af!!

Sailing the Seas of Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our delicious 4 cheese sauce, baked to perfection with a flaming hot cheetos crust. Substitute gluten free pasta add $3. Pro tip: make your mac brutal!! Add a scoop of queso or green chili to your mac sauce! Queso or pork green ch

Big Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.50

Served with fries and choice of ranch or BBQ

Veggie Brutal Noodle

$11.00

Cup O Chili

$6.00

Signature Brutal Macs

The Southbound Defibrillator

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, tater tots, pork green chili, bacon, and fried egg

The Hot Box

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, smoked brisket, coleslaw, smokey fried onion straws, and house BBQ sauce

The Hellfire

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, grilled chicken, jalapeños, roasted red peppers, spicy buffalo sauce, and Gorgonzola crumbles

Sides

6 Oz Black Angus Top Sirloin

$11.00

Bacon

$2.50

Chips and Brutal Salsa

$4.00

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.50

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Veggies

$2.00

Side Waffle

$8.00

Slaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.50

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brutal Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb all-natural gold canyon black Angus beef patty on a brioche bun and choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, pepper Jack, or Haystack goat

Brisket Sammy

$15.00

Smoked brisket, BBQ, pickles, slaw, and brioche bun

CFH Sandwich

$15.00

Hand-battered or grilled chicken breast, Brutal buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, brioche bun, and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Shroom Burger

$14.00

Don't feel brutal today? Give the animals a break!! Balsamic marinated portobello cap, Haystack farms goat cheese, and roasted red local vegan bun

Beyond Brutal Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb vegan plant based patty served on a local vegan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Not vegan? Add cheese at no additional cost

Gwarled Cheese

$15.00

Cheddar Jack crusted challah bread, candied pork belly, tomato compote, Cheddar, smoked Gouda, and American cheese

Big Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Served with fries

Skippy The Foreplay

$21.00Out of stock

Gojira Hot Sliders

$14.00

Sauce Boss

Guac

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Garlic Sriracha

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

BBQ

$0.25

2 Oz Green Chili

$2.00

4 Oz Green Chili

$4.00

Creamy Chili Sauce

$0.50

Raspberry Jalapeño Jam

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard Aioli

$1.00

Sriracha Maple Syrup

$0.25

Hate the Living Sauce

$1.00

2 Oz Queso

$1.50

Poodle Pups

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with fries and choice of ranch or BBQ

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

We Have a Sweet Side

Nutella Broad Pudding

$11.00

Hawaiian sweet bread, Nutella custard, dulce de leche, and Eskimo Bros banana foster ice cream

Churro Waffle Sammich

$9.00

Rumchata churro waffle, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce, and Eskimo Bros chocomole ice cream

Led Zeppolis

$7.00

Italian drop donuts dusted with powdered sugar served with raspberry and chocolate sauce for dipping

Eskimo Bros Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream

$5.00

Per scoop. Ask about our current flavor selection

Roll of Tums

$2.00

Retail

Retail Items

T Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Beanie

$20.00

Frisbee

$6.66

Coffee Mug15.

$15.00