Brutal Poodle 1967 South Broadway
Bites
Poodle Bites
Jalapeño Cheddar corn breading, local smoked sausage, stone ground mustard aioli, and sriracha maple syrup
Dips N Chips
First extra basket of chips is free, each basket after $1.50 select two of the following: queso (vegetarian), brutal salsa, house guac, pico de gallo, green chili (pork or vegetarian)
The Wings
So gosh dang good we didn't have to name them. Smoked or OG, tossed how you like it (GF) dry rub, spicy buffalo, garlic sriracha, honey BBQ
"Holla" Peña Lollipoppas
Bacon-wrapped shrimp lollipops stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño served with raspberry jalapeño jam
And Justice For All Eggrolls
Seasoned steak, 4 cheese sauce, shredded Cheddar Jack, onion, and jalapeño with creamy sweet chili sauce
Skankin’ Panko Pickles
Pickle chips tossed in panko and ranch seasoning fried up golden brown served with spicy bleu cheese dipping sauce
Burial Tots
The tots to end all other tots!!! Tater tots, pork or veggie green chili, queso, sour cream, green onion (veg with veggie green chili)
Greens
Candied Pork Belly Wedge
Iceberg, baby tomato, green onion, house bleu cheese, and all-natural Creekstone Farms candied pork belly
Mean Greens
Organic spring mixed, candied crans and almonds, haystack goat cheese, and honey Raz vin
Devil's Lettuce
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot and celery curls, Gorgonzola, blue cheese dressing, and spicy buffalo drizzle
Ballad Salad
Mini quesadilla with jalapeños, creamy chili, pico de gallo, and house salad with green chili vinaigrette
Veggie Wedge
Side Salad
Plates
Crowd Surf and Turf Rellenos
All natural Gold Canyon beef tenderloin, shrimp, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, and roasted hatch chilies smothered in green chili
Cheese Rellenos
The Brutal Noodle
Beef bone broth, smoked brisket, rice noodles, and all the fixins
2 Step: Chicken and Waffles
Jalapeño Cheddar cornbread waffle, hand-battered chicken breast, and sriracha maple syrup
Bowl O Chili
Our secret recipe. This green chili is the bomb!! Pork or veggie served with flour or corn (GF) tortillas. Caution!!!! This stuff is hot af!!
Sailing the Seas of Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our delicious 4 cheese sauce, baked to perfection with a flaming hot cheetos crust. Substitute gluten free pasta add $3. Pro tip: make your mac brutal!! Add a scoop of queso or green chili to your mac sauce! Queso or pork green ch
Big Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with fries and choice of ranch or BBQ
Veggie Brutal Noodle
Cup O Chili
Signature Brutal Macs
The Southbound Defibrillator
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, tater tots, pork green chili, bacon, and fried egg
The Hot Box
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, smoked brisket, coleslaw, smokey fried onion straws, and house BBQ sauce
The Hellfire
Cavatappi pasta, 4 cheese sauce, grilled chicken, jalapeños, roasted red peppers, spicy buffalo sauce, and Gorgonzola crumbles
Sides
6 Oz Black Angus Top Sirloin
Bacon
Chips and Brutal Salsa
Chips and Guac
Chips and Queso
Fried Chicken
Fried Egg
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Hand-Cut Fries
Pork Belly
Side Chips
Side Salad
Side Tortillas
Side Veggies
Side Waffle
Slaw
Sweet Potato Tots
Tater Tots
Sandwiches
Brutal Burger
1/2 lb all-natural gold canyon black Angus beef patty on a brioche bun and choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, pepper Jack, or Haystack goat
Brisket Sammy
Smoked brisket, BBQ, pickles, slaw, and brioche bun
CFH Sandwich
Hand-battered or grilled chicken breast, Brutal buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, brioche bun, and choice of ranch or blue cheese
Shroom Burger
Don't feel brutal today? Give the animals a break!! Balsamic marinated portobello cap, Haystack farms goat cheese, and roasted red local vegan bun
Beyond Brutal Burger
1/3 lb vegan plant based patty served on a local vegan bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Not vegan? Add cheese at no additional cost
Gwarled Cheese
Cheddar Jack crusted challah bread, candied pork belly, tomato compote, Cheddar, smoked Gouda, and American cheese
Big Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with fries
Skippy The Foreplay
Gojira Hot Sliders
Sauce Boss
Poodle Pups
We Have a Sweet Side
Nutella Broad Pudding
Hawaiian sweet bread, Nutella custard, dulce de leche, and Eskimo Bros banana foster ice cream
Churro Waffle Sammich
Rumchata churro waffle, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce, and Eskimo Bros chocomole ice cream
Led Zeppolis
Italian drop donuts dusted with powdered sugar served with raspberry and chocolate sauce for dipping
Eskimo Bros Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream
Per scoop. Ask about our current flavor selection