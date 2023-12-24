Bull Market
SMALL BITES & SIDES
- Fried Pork Dumplings$6.99
- Bang Bang Crispy Shrimp Bites$8.99
- Miso Glazed Crispy Shrimp Bites$8.99
- Buffalo Crispy Shrimp Bites$8.99
- Crispy Veggie Spring Roll$5.79
Carrot, Broccoli, Scallion, Red and Green Cabbage with Yellow Curry Seasoning
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.99
- Small Crispy Brussel Sprouts$5.50
- Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese$10.99
- Mac N Cheese Bowl$5.00
- 3 Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.99
- 5 Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
- French Fries$4.25
- Tator Tots$5.25
- Veggie Medley (Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Mushroom)$4.59
- Side Seaweed Salad$4.99
- Side Kimchi$4.99
- Side Sweet Potato Mash$3.99
- Side Broccoli$3.99
- Side Yam Noodles$3.00
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Side Brown Rice$3.00
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.25
- Garlic Parmesan Tots$6.25
- Old Bay Fries$5.25
- Old Bay Tots$6.25
- Garlic Parm BROCCOLI$4.59
- 6 Eggs W Cheese Scramble$8.00
- 4 Strips Crispy Bacon$3.00
- General Tso Bites$8.99
HOUSE BOWLS
- Miso Salmon Bowl$14.99
Grilled Salmon with Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potato Mash, Roasted Broccoli, Brown Rice and Miso Ponzu.
- General Tso Chicken Bowl$11.99
Seasoned Crispy Chicken, Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, White Rice & General Tso Sauce.
- Ginger Beef Bowl$12.99
Saute Marinated Beef with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Carrots, Spinach, White Rice, Topped with an Egg Served with Korean Go Chu Jang Sauce.
- Spicy Pork Bowl$12.99
Marinated Spicy Pork with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Carrots, Spinach and White Rice, Topped with an egg served with Korean Go Chu Jang Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.
- Crispy Tori Katsu Bowl$11.99
Crispy Chicken with Roasted Carrots, Broccoli, Sweet Potato Mash, White Rice and Bull Sauce.
- Bull Bowl$14.49
Beef Tips with Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sweet Potato Mash and White Rice, Topped with Fried Egg, Ginger Cream.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$13.99
Grilled Shrimp with Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Kale Quinoa Salad Mix with Carrots and Red Cabbage, Miso Ponzu.
- Buddha Bowl$11.99
Crispy Tofu with Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Sweet Potato Mash, Kale Quinoa Salad Mix with Carrots and Red Cabbage, Yam Noodles, Green Goddess.
- Tofu General Tso Bowl$11.99
- Champa Bay Bowl$14.99
crispy bang bang shrimp, ginger beef over brussel sprouts and white rice with caramelized onions and broccoli served with bull sauce
- Bull Market Salad$7.50
sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red cabbage over spinach and romaine with choice of dressing
- Bayshore Salad$8.75
avocado, edamame, pickled red onions and mango over kale and spinach served with miso ponzu dressing
- Thai Red Curry Bowl$13.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWLS
TACOS
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- 1/4 Lb. Burger$9.50
- 1/2 Lb. Burger$11.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Ginger Beef Sandwich$9.00
- Salmon Sandwich$12.95
- Bull Burger$11.99
1/4# of our house blended short rib/brisket/chuck on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, house cured miso bacon and topped with bull sauce. Come with fries.
KIDS
EXTRA SAUCES
- XX Bull Sauce$0.75
- XX Bull Sauce x2$1.00
- XX Sesame Soy$0.75
- XX Sesame Soy x2$1.00
- XX Green Goddess$0.75
- XX Green Goddess x2$1.00
- XX Spicy Mayo$0.75
- XX Spicy Mayo x2$1.00
- XX Ginger Cream$0.75
- XX Ginger Cream x2$1.00
- XX Katsu$0.75
- XX Katsu x2$1.00
- XX Avocado Cream$0.75
- XX Avocado Cream x2$1.00
- XX Spicy Sauce$0.75
- XX Spicy Sauce x2$1.00
- XX Go Chu Jong$0.75
- XX Go Chu Jong x2$1.00
- XX Gen Tso Sauce$0.75
- XX Gen Tso Sauce x2$1.00
- XX Miso Ponzu$0.75
- XX Miso Ponzu X2$1.00
- X X Sauce 8oz$5.00
- XX Sauce 16 Oz$8.00
- XX Sauce 32 Oz$16.00