Burger Fresh - Brecksville 8121-B Chippewa Road
Grill
Single Burger
4oz single burger
Double Burger
Two 4oz Patties
Black Bean Burger
Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)
Double Black Bean Burger
Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)
Salmon Burger
Fresh Atlantic salmon chopped with cilantro, red onions, lime juice, etc.
Hot Dog
100% all beef Hebrew National hot dogs
Signature Hot Dogs
Shakes and Malts
Signature Burgers
All American Single
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce
All American Double
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce
Bacon Cheddar Single
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Bacon Cheddar Double
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Shroom Burger Single
Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup
Shroom Burger Double
Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup
Napa Burger Single
Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli
Napa Burger Double
Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli
Salmon Cali Burger
Our salmon burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli
Cali Burger
Our black bean burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli (vegetarian)