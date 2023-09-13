Grill

Single Burger

$6.19

4oz single burger

Double Burger

$9.08

Two 4oz Patties

Black Bean Burger

$7.39

Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)

Double Black Bean Burger

$10.28

Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)

Salmon Burger

$10.49

Fresh Atlantic salmon chopped with cilantro, red onions, lime juice, etc.

Hot Dog

$5.99

100% all beef Hebrew National hot dogs

Signature Hot Dogs

CLE Dog

$5.99

Stadium mustard and fresh sauerkraut

Chicago Dog

$5.99

Yellow mustard, sport peppers, Chicago style relish, chopped onions, tomato wedges, kosher pickle spear, dash of celery salt

Big Daddy

$6.99

Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, dijon mustard

Shakes and Malts

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Coffee Shake

$5.99

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.58

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Malted

$6.58

Coffee Malted

$6.58

Salted Caramel Malted

$7.17

Strawberry Malted

$6.58

Vanilla Malted

$6.58

Signature Burgers

All American Single

$6.79

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce

All American Double

$9.68

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce

Bacon Cheddar Single

$7.99

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Bacon Cheddar Double

$10.88

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Shroom Burger Single

$7.29

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup

Shroom Burger Double

$10.18

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup

Napa Burger Single

$8.89

Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli

Napa Burger Double

$11.78

Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli

Salmon Cali Burger

$10.49

Our salmon burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli

Cali Burger

$9.39

Our black bean burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli (vegetarian)

Side Items

Small Fresh Fries

$3.49

No artificial ingredients, no trans-fats

Large Fresh Fries

$4.99

No artificial ingredients, no trans-fats

Cheddar Fries

$5.59

Healthy Fries

$6.99

Smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$5.99

Pick your lettuce, Pick your toppings

Beverages

Coke

$2.79

Large Coke

$3.09

Diet Coke

$2.79

Large Diet Coke

$3.09

Cherry Coke

$2.79

Large Cherry Coke

$3.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Large Dr. Pepper

$3.09

Sprite

$2.79

Large Sprite

$3.09

Iced Tea

$2.79

Large Iced Tea

$3.09

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Boylans Rootbeer

$2.99

Boylans Black Cherry Soda

$2.99

Boylans Cream Soda

$2.99

Boylans Orange Soda

$2.99