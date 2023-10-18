Grill

Single Burger
$6.19

4oz single burger

Double Burger
$9.08

Two 4oz Patties

Black Bean Burger
$7.39

Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)

Double Black Bean Burger
$10.28

Made fresh in our kitchen from all natural ingredients (vegetarian)

Salmon Burger
$10.49

Fresh Atlantic salmon chopped with cilantro, red onions, lime juice, etc.

Hot Dog
$5.99

100% all beef Hebrew National hot dogs

Grilled Cheese
$5.99

Signature Hot Dogs

CLE Dog
$5.99

Stadium mustard and fresh sauerkraut

Chicago Dog
$5.99

Yellow mustard, sport peppers, Chicago style relish, chopped onions, tomato wedges, kosher pickle spear, dash of celery salt

Big Daddy
$6.99

Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, dijon mustard

Shakes and Malts

Chocolate Shake
$5.99
Coffee Shake
$5.99
Salted Caramel Shake
$6.58
Strawberry Shake
$5.99
Vanilla Shake
$5.99
Chocolate Malted
$6.58
Coffee Malted
$6.58
Salted Caramel Malted
$7.17
Strawberry Malted
$6.58
Vanilla Malted
$6.58
Rootbeer Float
$5.50
Signature Burgers

All American Single
$6.79

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce

All American Double
$9.68

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, yellow mustard, BFF sauce

Bacon Cheddar Single
$7.99

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Bacon Cheddar Double
$10.88

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Shroom Burger Single
$7.29

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup

Shroom Burger Double
$10.18

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, ketchup

Napa Burger Single
$8.89

Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli

Napa Burger Double
$11.78

Cheeseburger with arugula, guacamole, salsa, red onion, chipotle aioli

Salmon Cali Burger
$10.49

Our salmon burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli

Cali Burger
$9.39

Our black bean burger topped with red pepper salsa, guacamole, arugula, chipotle aioli (vegetarian)

Side Items

Small Fresh Fries
$3.49

No artificial ingredients, no trans-fats

Large Fresh Fries
$4.99

No artificial ingredients, no trans-fats

Cheddar Fries
$5.59
Healthy Fries
$6.99

Smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese

Side Salad
$5.99

Pick your lettuce, Pick your toppings

Beverages

Coke
$2.79
Large Coke
$3.09
Diet Coke
$2.79
Large Diet Coke
$3.09
Cherry Coke
$2.79
Large Cherry Coke
$3.09
Dr. Pepper
$2.79
Large Dr. Pepper
$3.09
Sprite
$2.79
Large Sprite
$3.09
Iced Tea
$2.79
Large Iced Tea
$3.09
Fresh Lemonade
$2.99
Bottled Water
$1.99
Celcius
$4.00
sweet tea
$3.00
Sparkling Ice
$3.00