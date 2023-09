KENTUCKY COWBOY

$19.00

September Burger of the Month: NZ Pasture Raised Beef, Bourbon Bacon BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Kentucky Onion Dip We will be raising money for the Luniga-Montes family as they fight tough times losing a child. Portion of proceeds from each burger will be donated to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses.