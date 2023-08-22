Butterfly Burger
FOOD
Starters
Street Tots
Tater Tots Down n' Dirty with Queso Fundido Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Cotija Cheese
Butterfly Burrata
Gluten-Free. Burrata with Organic Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes & Artichokes, Marinated Butter Beans & EVO, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.
Mowee Bites
Mahi Mahi Lettuce Tacos with Wasabi Ginger Sauce. Addicting!
Burgers & More
Butterfly Burger
Manchego Cheese, Peppered Bacon, Guacamole & Chipotle Aioli on Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
Funghi Sublime
Smothered in Sautéed Mushrooms & finished with Imported Truffle Gouda & Special Dijonnaise on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2018 *(((No Substitutions)))
Gringo Burger
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, Louis Remoulade, Shredded Romaine & Crispy Onion Strings on Artisan Bun * Scottsdale Burger Battle People's Choice Winner 2016 *. ((( No Substitutions)))
Italian Stallion
Burrata, Oven-Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, and Organic Arugula on Artisan Bun with Pico de Gallo
Mowee Wowee
Wild-Caught Mahi Mahi Filet, House Teriyaki with Wasabi-Ginger Sauce & Shredded Romaine on Whole Grain Bun with Grilled Pineapple
Oui Oui Monsieur!
Patty Melt-Style Burger Smothered in Charred Onions, Gruyere Cheese & Dijonnaise on Grilled Caraway Rye Bread with Au Jus. All burgers use All-Natural Creekstone Farms meat.
Pollo justino
Primo Portobello - Vegetarian
"The Ultimate Vegetarian Filet" Grilled & Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, Manchego Cheese, Shredded Romaine & Chipotle Aioli on a Whole Grain Bun.
The Hipster-Vegetarian
The Nothing Burger
Plain Cheeseburger with Fixings - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on an Artisan Bun. All burgers use all-natural Creekstone Farms meat.
The Waco Kid
Tillamook White Aged Cheddar, 4 Roses Bourbon with Maple Caramelized Onion, Bacon Confit & Dijon Sauce on Artisan Bun. * Scottsdale Burger Battle Judge's Choice Winner 2019 * (((No Substitutions)))
Seductive Salads & Soup
Magical Elixir - Caramelized Onion Soup
A Chef Dahl Speciality. Caramelized Onion Soup with Roasted Garlic & Sherry paired with Gruyere Toast.
Green Goddess Cobb
Organic Kale with Grilled Lemon Chicken, Tillamook White Cheddar, Peppered Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Caesar topped with Haystack Potato Garnish.
Bowl of Paradise
Organic Arugula Salad with Confetti Quinoa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo & Pepitas.
Caesar Brutus
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Brutus Dressing, Marcona Almonds and Shaved Parmesan with Crispy Shoestring Potatoes
Burger Buddies
Mariposa Gold Yukon Potato Salad
Potato Salad is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.
3 Seed Cold Slaw
Slaw Side is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.
Butter Beans Vinaigrette
The Butter Beans Side is Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.
Quinoa Confetti Salad - Vegan
Confetti Salad is Vegan & Gluten-Free. Our Signature Sides are portioned for 2 or more.
Butter Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Triple Queso Mac-n-Cheese
with roasted Poblano Pepper