Cafe Java - Austin 11900 Metric Blvd
Breakfast **
Platters
- The Java$9.52
- French Toast Breakfast$8.49
Two slices of Texas toast battered & grilled, dusted with powdered sugar & served with 2 slices of bacon
- 1 X 1 X 1$7.29
1 pancake or French toast, 1 egg, 1 bacon
- 2 X 2 X 2$9.59
2 pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon
- Beef Patty Platter$10.09
1/3 lb
- Corn Beef Hash Platter$10.09
- Ham Steak Platter$10.09
5 oz
- Pork Sausage Platter$10.09
2 patties
- Ribeye Steak Platter$16.49
7.5 oz
- Turkey Sausage Plate$10.09
- California Omelet$11.49
Avocado, tomato, sprouts & Swiss - American cheese
- Country Omelet$11.49
Sausage, potatoes & cheddar cheese
- Greek Omelet$11.49
Onions, spinach, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.49
Diced ham & cheddar
- Ironman Omelet$11.49
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelet$11.49
Bacon, sausage, ham & cheddar cheese
- Phillip's Awesome Omelet$11.49
Seasoned ground beef, bacon bits & diced tomatoes, topped with queso
- Philly Omelet$11.49
Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & Swiss - American cheese
- Western Omelet$11.49
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese
- Build Your Own Omelet$8.25
- Chorizo Boarder Platter$10.09
Chorizo & eggs topped with jack cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$10.09
2 eggs atop a corn tortilla with jack cheese & ranchero, with 2 slices of bacon
- Migas Border Platter$10.09
Scrambled eggs, corn chips & cheddar cheese, with ranchero & 2 slices of bacon
- Ultimate Migas$11.49
Scrambled eggs, corn chips, chorizo, onion, tomato & jalapeño, topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, served with ranchero
- 2 X 2 X 3$10.09
2 sausage, 2 bacon & 3 eggs
- Beef Patty & 3 Eggs$10.09
- Scrambler$10.09
Scrambled eggs with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, diced ham, sausage & bacon, topped with Monterey jack cheese
Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
4 bacon slices, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, on grilled oatnut add an egg $1.25 extra
- Egg Sandwich$8.99
2 eggs, tomatoes, lettuce, American cheese & mayo served on grilled Texas toast add 2 bacon strips $1.50 extra
- Java Melt$8.99
1 egg with choice of ham, bacon or sausage & American cheese, on a toasted bagel
Breakfast Tacos
- Egg & Cheese Taco$3.39
- Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Bacon, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.57
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Sausage, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.57
- Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Chorizo, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$4.57
- Bean & Cheese Taco$3.39
- Bean, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.98
- Miga's Taco$4.57
- Ultimate Miga's Taco$5.16
- Avo Taco$3.98
Kids
Breakfast Specials
2x2x2
Bennys
Omelets
- Cowboy Omelet$12.99
- Flat Iron Omelet$14.99
- Spanish Omelet$12.99
- Mexican Omelet$12.99
- Tex Mex Omelet$12.99
- 3 Piggy Omelet$12.99
- Batman Omelet$12.99
- Cajun Omelet$12.99
- El Gato Omelet$12.99
- Hillbilly Omelet$12.99
- South West Omelet$12.99
- Vaquero Omelet$12.99
- Hawaiian Omelet$12.99
- Irish Omelet$12.99
- Picadillo Omelet$12.99
- Pollo Loco Omelet$12.99
- Tejano Omelet$12.99
- Tinga Omelet$12.99
- Margherita Omelet
Plates
- Blackbean Scrambler$12.99
- Chilaquiles$12.99
- Hill Country$12.99
- Irish Pie$13.99
- Napalitos$12.99
- New Mexico Scrambler$12.99
- Santa Fe Scrambler$12.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
- Enforiojoladas$12.99
- German Breakfast$14.99
- Huevos Motulenos$12.99
- Chicken Friend Steak Breakfast$14.99
- Early Bird$14.99
- Honey Boo Boo$13.99
- Mexican Eggs$12.99
- Pigs in a Blanket$13.99
- S.O.S.$12.99
- Tbone steak$19.99
- Pork chop$14.99
- chimichanga$13.99
Tacos & Migas
Waffle
Appetizers **
Soup
Starters
- Chips & Salsa$3.59
Corn tortilla chips served with a cup of spicy housemade salsa
- Nachos$6.49
A bed of corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, housemade queso, tomatoes, with sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
- Cup Chips & Queso$5.19
Corn tortilla chips served with housemade queso
- Bowl Chips & Queso$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with housemade queso
- Java Nachos$10.09
A bed of corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, housemade queso, tomatoes, avocado, with sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
Salads
- House Side Salad$4.59
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mushrooms & croutons, served with choice of dressing
- House Side Salad with Entrée$3.59
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mushrooms & croutons, served with choice of dressing
- House Caesar Salad$4.59
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- House Caesar Salad with Entrée$3.59
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- Garden Salad$8.29
Mixed leaf lettuce, spinach, sprouts, cucumber, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, carrots & croutons, with Texas toast
- Club Salad$10.29
Smoked turkey, ham, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & sliced egg atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
- Spinach Salad$10.29
Diced grilled chicken, feta cheese, bacon bits, diced egg, tomatoes & red onions, atop a bed of fresh spinach, with Texas toast
- Cobb Salad$10.29
Diced grilled chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, sliced egg, blue cheese crumbles & avocado atop a bed of Romaine lettuce, with Texas toast
- Chopped Salad$10.29
Diced grilled chicken, bacon bits, diced egg, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & sunflower seeds atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$10.29
Diced grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, with Texas toast
- Beef Taco Salad$10.29
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, served with tortilla chips & salsa
- Tuna Salad$10.29
Our homemade tuna salad, tomatoes, red onions, sliced egg & Parmesan cheese atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
Dinner Entrees **
Choice of half a grilled cheese, ham & Swiss, turkey & Swiss, tuna, avocado, or veggie sandwich plus soup
Sandwiches
- Half Sandwich and Soup$7.25+
Choice of half a grilled cheese, ham & Swiss, turkey & Swiss, tuna, avocado, or veggie sandwich plus soup
Choice of half a grilled cheese, ham & Swiss, turkey & Swiss, tuna, avocado, or veggie sandwich plus soup
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.09
Seasoned diced chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers, Swiss-American cheese served on a grilled hoagie
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich Sandwich$10.09
Seasoned diced chicken, onions & blue cheese topped with buffalo ranch sauce served on a grilled hoagie
- Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich$10.09
Seasoned diced chicken, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese smothered in BBQ sauce & served on a grilled hoagie
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.09
Cajun spiced chicken breast & pepper Jack cheese on a grilled kaiser with spicy dijonnaise, lettuce & tomato on the side
- Texas Grilled Cheese$9.59
American, Swiss-American, Cheddar & pepper Jack with grilled sliced tomatoes served on Texas toast
- Veggie Sandwich$9.59
Swiss-American cheese, sprouts, fresh spinach, tomatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing served on grilled oatnut bread
- Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.59
Swiss-American cheese with fresh sliced avocado, tomatoes & sprouts served on grilled oatnut bread
- Garden Burger$10.09
Garden patty with Swiss American cheese served on a grilled kaiser with a side of sprouts, tomato, onion & spicy dijonnaise
- Tuna$10.09
- Sourdough Tuna$10.09
Tuna salad with Cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of lettuce & tomato
- Grilled Garden Melt$10.09
Garden or black bean patty smothered with grilled onions, avocado & melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with a side of spicy dijonnaise
- Southwest Black Bean Burger$10.09
Black bean patty topped with Swiss-American cheese, red onion & avocado served on a grilled kaiser with a side of spicy dijonnaise
- Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.09
- Grilled Turkey & Swiss$9.09
Thinly sliced smoked turkey & swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
- Sourdough Turkey$10.09
Grilled smoked turkey, fresh spinach, avocado, tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on grilled sourdough
- SD Sourdough Ham & Pepper Jack$10.09
Thinly sliced smoked ham topped with pepper Jack & served on grilled sourdough with spicy dijonnaise, lettuce & tomato on the side
- Turkey BLT$10.09
Smoked turkey, Swiss-American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on grilled oatnut bread
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.09
Grilled thinly sliced steak with Swiss-American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers served on a grilled hoagie
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich$16.49
7.5 oz rib eye with Swiss-American cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers served on a grilled kaiser
Mexican
- Beef Fajita Tacos$10.09
Shredded grilled beef, grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$10.09
Grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, diced tomatoes, lettuce & Cheddar cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice
- Soft Beef Tacos$10.09
Seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Tacos$10.09
Spanish rice, grilled onions & bell peppers, diced tomatoes, lettuce, sliced avocado & Cheddar cheese
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, served with tortilla chips & salsa
Burgers
- Ain't No Kitchen Sink Burger$13.99
Served with Swiss & Cheddar cheese, bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & a side of mayo
- Bacon-Cheese Burger$13.99
Served with Swiss-American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions & a side of mayo
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Served with Swiss-American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & a side of mayo
- Jalapeno Jack Burger$13.99
Served with pepper Jack cheese, a smear of refried beans, tortilla chips, avocado & pico
- Hamburger$12.99
Served on a grilled kaiser
- Ironman Burger$13.99
Served with Swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, spinach & a side of mayo
- Bacon Egg Cheddar$13.99
A La Carte
Ala Carte Menu
- Egg$2.39+
- Bacon$2.39+
- Sausage$2.39+
- Ribeye Steak*$13.00
7.5 oz
- Other Protein$4.89
4
- 1 Pancake$4.09
Add fruit, pecans, walnuts or chocolate chips 50¢ each
- 1 French Toast$4.09
Add fruit, pecans, walnuts or chocolate chips 50¢ each
- Toast$2.29
Wheat, white, rye, sour dough, oatnut (whole grain), Texas toast, biscuit or English muffin
- Bagels$3.09
Add cream cheese 50¢ extra
- Cup Fruit (Seasonal)$4.19
- Plate Fruit (Seasonal)$5.49
- Cup Oatmeal$4.39
Served with toast, brown sugar, raisins & banana slices on the side
- Bowl Oatmeal$5.99
Served with toast, brown sugar, raisins & banana slices on the side
- Cup Grits$2.89
Add cheese .50
- Bowl Grits$4.39
Add cheese .50
- Hash Browns$2.75
- Side Avocado$1.79
- Side Jalapeños$0.59
- Sour Cream$0.59
- Cheese$0.59
- Cream Cheese$0.59
- Salsa$0.50+
- Gravy$1.00
- Chicken Breast$4.89
- Cajun Chicken Breast$4.89
- Blackbean Patty$4.89
- Garden Patty$4.89
- Cornbeef Hash$4.89
- Sauteed Topping$2.59
- Spanish Rice$2.75
- Turkey Sausage$2.39
- Side of the Day
- Side of Ranch
ALa Carte Omelet
