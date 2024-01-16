Cafe Java Round Rock 2051 Gattis School Rd
- Coffee$2.50+
- Decaf$3.00
- Whole Lotta Love Latte$4.75+
Espresso, honey, hazelnut syrup, steamed half-n-half & whipped cream sprinkled with turbinado sugar
- Espresso Shots$2.75+
- Café Latte$3.75+
Espresso with steamed milk. Iced
- Caramel Macchiato$4.25+
Espresso, vanilla syrup & frothed milk, with a caramel topping. Iced
- Café Mocha$4.25+
Espresso with steamed milk & chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream. Can be ordered iced (single or double shot).
- Cold Brew$3.50
Iced
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Espresso with frothed milk
- Caramel Con Panna$4.25+
Espresso, vanilla syrup steamed milk, with whipped cream & a caramel topping. Iced
- Frozen Javacino$5.00+
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso cut with water
- Breve$4.25+
Espresso & steamed half-n-half
- Café Au Lait$3.00+
Coffee with steamed milk
- DaVinci Royale$4.25+
Espresso with steamed milk, flavored syrup & whipped cream
- Depth Charge$3.25+
Coffee with single shot espresso
- Hammerhead$3.75+
Coffee with double espresso
- Low-carb Latte$4.75+
Espresso & heavy cream. Iced
- The Java$9.24
- The Java (Veggie)$9.24
- 1 X 1 X 1$7.00
1 pancake or French toast, 1 egg, 1 bacon
- 2 X 2 X 2$9.25
2 pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon
- French Toast Breakfast$8.25
Two slices of Texas toast battered & grilled, dusted with powdered sugar & served with 2 slices of bacon
- 2 X 2 X 3$9.75
2 sausage, 2 bacon & 3 eggs
- Beef Patty & 3 Eggs$9.75
- Scrambler$9.75
Scrambled eggs with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, diced ham, sausage & bacon, topped with Monterey jack cheese
- Petite Java NO SUBS$8.31
Breakfast Tacos
- Egg & Cheese Taco$2.75
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Bacon, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.75
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Sausage, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.75
- Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Chorizo, Potato, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.75
- Bean & Cheese Taco NO Egg$2.75
- Bean, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Taco$3.25
- Miga's Taco$3.75
- Ultimate Miga's Taco$4.75
Platters
Omelets
- California Omelet$11.09
Avocado, tomato, sprouts & Swiss - American cheese
- Country Omelet$11.09
Sausage, potatoes & cheddar cheese
- Greek Omelet$11.09
Onions, spinach, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.09
Diced ham & cheddar
- Ironman Omelet$11.09
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Meat Lovers Omelet$11.09
Bacon, sausage, ham & cheddar cheese
- Phillip's Awesome Omelet$11.09
Seasoned ground beef, bacon bits & diced tomatoes, topped with queso
- Philly Omelet$11.09
Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & Swiss - American cheese
- Western Omelet$11.09
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese
- Build Your Own$9.09
- Western Ala Carte$8.25
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Ala Carte$8.25
Bacon, sausage, ham & cheddar cheese
- Country Ala Carte$8.25
Sausage, potatoes & cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Ala Carte$8.25
Diced ham & cheddar
- California Ala Carte$8.25
Avocado, tomato, sprouts & Swiss - American cheese
- Ironman Ala Carte$8.25
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Philly Ala Carte$8.25
Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & Swiss - American cheese
- Greek Ala Carte$8.25
Onions, spinach, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Phillip's Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger OML Ala Carte$8.25
Seasoned ground beef, bacon bits & diced tomatoes, topped with queso
- Petite Western$8.25
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese
- Petite Country$8.25
Sausage, potatoes & cheddar cheese
- Petite Meat Lovers$8.25
Bacon, sausage, ham & cheddar cheese
- Petite Ham & Cheese$8.25
Diced ham & cheddar
- Petite California$8.25
Avocado, tomato, sprouts & Swiss - American cheese
- Petite Platter Ironman$8.25
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Petite Platter Philly$8.25
Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & Swiss - American cheese
- Petite Platter Phillip's Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger$8.25
Seasoned ground beef, bacon bits & diced tomatoes, topped with queso
- Petite Platter Greek$8.25
Onions, spinach, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Petit Migas (no subs)$7.05
- Petit Ultimate Migas (no subs)$8.38
- Petit Java (no subs)$8.31
- Batman Omelet$12.99
- Cajun Omelet$12.99
- Cowboy Omelet$12.99
- El Gato Omelet$12.99
- Flat Iron Omelet$14.99
- Hawaiian Omelet$12.99
- Hillbilly Omelet$12.99
- Irish Omelet$12.99
- Jorge Omelet$12.99
- Margherita Omelet$12.99
- Meatloaf Omelet$12.99
- Mexican Omelet$12.99
- Picadillo Omelet$12.99
- Pollo Loco Omelet$12.99
- Shrimp Omelet$14.99
- South West Omelet$12.99
- Spanish Omelet$12.99
- Tejano Omelet$12.99
- Tex Mex Omelet$12.99
- Three Piggy Omelet$12.99
- Tinga Omelet$12.99
- Vaquero Omelet$12.99
- Beef Veggie Omelet$12.99
- Spicy Hawaiian Omelet$12.99
- S.O.S.$12.99
- Angie's Eggs$12.99
- Blackbean Scrambler$12.99
- Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken Friend Steak Breakfast$14.99
- Chilaquiles$12.99
- Early Bird$14.99
- Enforiojoladas$12.99
- German Breakfast$14.99
- Hill Country$12.99
- Honey Boo Boo$13.99
- Huevos Motulenos$12.99
- Irish Pie$13.99
- Mexican Eggs$12.99
- Napalitos$12.99
- New Mexico Scrambler$12.99
- Pigs in a Blanket$13.99
- Santa Fe Scrambler$12.99
- Split Decision$12.99
- Breakfast Burritos$12.99
- T-Bone Breakfast$19.99
- Porkchop Breakfast$15.99
- Papitas With Chorizo$12.99
- Greek Scrambler$12.99
- NY Strip Breakfast$19.99
- Bacon Filet Wrap Breakfast$19.99
- Al Pastor Breakfast Plate$14.99
- Eggs Benedict$13.99
- Florentine Omelet$12.99
- Pumpkin Pancakes$12.99
- Butter Pecan Pancakes$12.99
- Enchiladas$12.99
- Pecan Crusted Chicken$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
- Chicken Salad$12.99
- Salmon Salad$12.99
- Arroz con Pollo$12.99
- Tuna Casserole$12.99
- Corn Beef Cabbage$12.99
- Pasta$12.99
- Carne Guisada$12.99
- Chicken Primavera$12.99
- Sloppy Joe$12.99
- Spring Potato Salad$12.99
- Stroganoff$12.99
- Shrimp Etouffee$12.99
- Spinach Casserole$12.99
- Burrito$12.99
- Vegetable Beef Barley$12.99
- Grandma's Chili$12.99
- Chicken Salad$12.99
- Shrimp with Artichokes Pasta$12.99
- Chicken Noodle Casserole$12.99
- King Ranch Chicken$12.99
- Pasta Salad$12.99
- Sour Cream Rice$12.99
- Shepherd's Pie$12.99
- Cheesy Hash Brown Bake$12.99
- Peach Cobbler$12.99
- Pork Tinga$12.99
- Italian Sausage & Feta Quiche$12.99
- Egg$2.25+
- Bacon$2.25+
- Sausage$2.25+
- Ribeye Steak*$13.00
7.5 oz
- Other Protein$4.75
4
- 1 Pancake$4.00
Add fruit, pecans, walnuts or chocolate chips 50¢ each
- 1 French Toast$4.00
Add fruit, pecans, walnuts or chocolate chips 50¢ each
- Toast$2.25
Wheat, white, rye, sour dough, oatnut (whole grain), Texas toast, biscuit or English muffin
- Bagels$3.00
Add cream cheese 50¢ extra
- Cup Fruit (Seasonal)$4.00
- Plate Fruit (Seasonal)$5.25
- Cup Oatmeal$4.25
Served with toast, brown sugar, raisins & banana slices on the side
- Bowl Oatmeal$5.75
Served with toast, brown sugar, raisins & banana slices on the side
- Cup Grits$2.75
Add cheese .50
- Bowl Grits$4.25
Add cheese .50
- Hash Browns$2.75
- Side Avocado$1.75
- Side Jalapeños$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Cheese$0.50
- Cream Cheese$0.50
- Ranchero$0.50
- Gravy$1.00
- Ham Steak$4.75
- Chicken Breast$4.75
- Cajun Chicken Breast$4.75
- Blackbean Patty$4.75
- Garden Patty$4.75
- 16 oz Salsa$3.00
- 8 oz Salsa$2.25
- Cornbeef Hash$4.75
- Side Sauteed Spin & Bacon$2.00
- Side Sauteed Veggies$1.50
- Beef Patty$4.25
- Peanut Butter
- Spicy mustard
- Whip Cream$0.25
- 8oz Tuna$4.95
- 16oz Tuna$9.50
- French Fries$2.75
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$6.25
- Tortillas$0.25
A La Carte Omelet
- Western Ala Carte$8.25
Diced ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Ala Carte$8.25
Bacon, sausage, ham & cheddar cheese
- Country Ala Carte$8.25
Sausage, potatoes & cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Ala Carte$8.25
Diced ham & cheddar
- California Ala Carte$8.25
Avocado, tomato, sprouts & Swiss - American cheese
- Ironman Ala Carte$8.25
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
- Philly Ala Carte$8.25
Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & Swiss - American cheese
- Greek Ala Carte$8.25
Onions, spinach, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Phillip's Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger OML Ala Carte$8.25
Seasoned ground beef, bacon bits & diced tomatoes, topped with queso
- Chorizo Boarder Platter$9.75
Chorizo & eggs topped with jack cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$9.75
2 eggs atop a corn tortilla with jack cheese & ranchero, with 2 slices of bacon
- Migas Border Platter$9.75
Scrambled eggs, corn chips & cheddar cheese, with ranchero & 2 slices of bacon
- Ultimate Migas$11.09
Scrambled eggs, corn chips, chorizo, onion, tomato & jalapeño, topped with jack & cheddar cheeses, served with ranchero
- Beef Fajita Tacos$9.75
Shredded grilled beef, grilled onions & bell peppers, lettuce, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.75
Grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, diced tomatoes, lettuce & Cheddar cheese, served with a side of Spanish rice
- Soft Beef Tacos$9.75
Seasoned ground beef, Spanish rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes & Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Tacos$9.75
Spanish rice, grilled onions & bell peppers, diced tomatoes, lettuce, sliced avocado & Cheddar cheese
- Chips & Queso$5.00+
Corn tortilla chips served with housemade queso
- Chips & Salsa$3.50
Corn tortilla chips served with a cup of spicy housemade salsa
- Java Nachos$9.75
A bed of corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, refried beans, housemade queso, tomatoes, avocado, with sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
- Nachos$6.25
A bed of corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, housemade queso, tomatoes, with sour cream, salsa & jalapeños
- Soup & Salad$7.25+
Choice of house salad or house Caesar salad with a soup.
- Half Sandwich & Soup$7.25+
Choice of half a grilled cheese, ham & Swiss, turkey & Swiss, tuna, avocado, or veggie sandwich plus soup
- Half Sandwich & Salad$7.25
Choice of half a grilled cheese, ham & Swiss, turkey & Swiss, tuna, avocado, or veggie sandwich plus soup
- Beef Taco Salad$9.99
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes & Cheddar cheese atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, served with tortilla chips & salsa
- Chopped Salad$9.99
Diced grilled chicken, bacon bits, diced egg, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & sunflower seeds atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
- Club Salad$9.99
Smoked turkey, ham, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato & sliced egg atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
- Cobb Salad$9.99
Diced grilled chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, sliced egg, blue cheese crumbles & avocado atop a bed of Romaine lettuce, with Texas toast
- Garden Salad$7.99
Mixed leaf lettuce, spinach, sprouts, cucumber, red onion, tomato, mushrooms, carrots & croutons, with Texas toast
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$9.99
Diced grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, with Texas toast
- House Caesar Salad$4.50
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- House Side Salad$4.50
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mushrooms & croutons, served with choice of dressing
- Spinach Salad$9.99
Diced grilled chicken, feta cheese, bacon bits, diced egg, tomatoes & red onions, atop a bed of fresh spinach, with Texas toast
- Tuna Salad$9.99
Our homemade tuna salad, tomatoes, red onions, sliced egg & Parmesan cheese atop a bed of mixed leaf lettuce, with Texas toast
- House Caesar Salad with Entrée$3.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
- House Side Salad with Entrée$3.25
Mixed leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mushrooms & croutons, served with choice of dressing
- BLT Sandwich$8.75
4 bacon slices, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo, on grilled oatnut add an egg $1.25 extra
- Egg Sandwich$8.75
2 eggs, tomatoes, lettuce, American cheese & mayo served on grilled Texas toast add 2 bacon strips $1.50 extra
- Java Melt$8.75
1 egg with choice of ham, bacon or sausage & American cheese, on a toasted bagel
- Hamburger$8.75
Served on a grilled kaiser
- Cheddar Cheeseburger$9.25
Served on a grilled kaiser with Cheddar cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
Bacon, Swiss-American & American cheese on a grilled kaiser
- Classic Patty Melt$9.75
Smothered with grilled onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with a side of mayo
- Swiss-Mushroom Burger$9.75
Sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a grilled kaiser
- Blue Cheeseburger$9.75
Smothered with blue cheese on a grilled kaiser
- Sourdough Jalapeño Jack Burger$9.75
Pickled jalapeños & pepper Jack cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Seasoned diced chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers, Swiss-American cheese served on a grilled hoagie
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich Sandwich$9.75
Seasoned diced chicken, onions & blue cheese topped with buffalo ranch sauce served on a grilled hoagie
- Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Seasoned diced chicken, bacon bits & Cheddar cheese smothered in BBQ sauce & served on a grilled hoagie
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Cajun spiced chicken breast & pepper Jack cheese on a grilled kaiser with spicy dijonnaise, lettuce & tomato on the side
- Grilled Ham & Swiss$8.75
Thinly sliced smoked ham & Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
- Sourdough Ham & Pepper Jack$9.75
Thinly sliced smoked ham topped with pepper Jack & served on grilled sourdough with spicy dijonnaise, lettuce & tomato on the side
- Grilled Turkey & Swiss$8.75
Thinly sliced smoked turkey & swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
- Sourdough Turkey$9.75
Grilled smoked turkey, fresh spinach, avocado, tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, & spicy mustard on grilled sourdough
- Turkey BLT$9.75
Smoked turkey, Swiss-American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on grilled oatnut bread
- Texas Grilled Cheese$9.25
American, Swiss-American, Cheddar & pepper Jack with grilled sliced tomatoes served on Texas toast
- Veggie Sandwich$9.25
Swiss-American cheese, sprouts, fresh spinach, tomatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing served on grilled oatnut bread
- Avocado Grilled Cheese$9.25
Swiss-American cheese with fresh sliced avocado, tomatoes & sprouts served on grilled oatnut bread
- Garden Burger$9.75
Garden patty with Swiss American cheese served on a grilled kaiser with a side of sprouts, tomato, onion & spicy dijonnaise
- Tuna Sandwich$9.75
Tuna salad with Swiss-American cheese served on grilled oatnut bread with a side of lettuce & tomato
- Sourdough Tuna$9.75
Tuna salad with Cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of lettuce & tomato
- Grilled Garden Melt$9.75
Garden or black bean patty smothered with grilled onions, avocado & melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with a side of spicy dijonnaise
- Southwest Black Bean Burger$9.75
Black bean patty topped with Swiss-American cheese, red onion & avocado served on a grilled kaiser with a side of spicy dijonnaise
- Fried Avacado$14.99
- 1/2 Pound Burger$13.99Out of stock
- B.B.Q. Pork Sandwich$14.99
- Beefy Enchiladas$13.99
- Carnitas Tacos$13.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$14.99
- Chicken Parmesean$13.99
- Chile Rellenos$14.99
- Fresca Salmon$14.99
- Fried Porkchop$14.99
- Lasagna$14.99
- Lemon Chicken$13.99
- Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta$14.99
- Porkchop Marsala$14.99
- Pulled Pork Enchiladas$14.99
- Pulled Pork Hash$14.99
- Shrimp Putanesca$14.99
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$13.99
- Tacos Al Pastor$14.99
- Tex-Mex Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.99
- Apple Spice$6.50
- Carrot Cake$6.50
- Chocolate Chip$6.50
- Chocolate Eruption$6.50
- Colossal Cheesecake$6.50
- Lemon Italian Cream$6.50
- Moscato Berry Tiramisu$6.50
- Red Velvet$6.50
- Rhubarb Pie$5.50
- Chocolate$6.50
- Strawberry$6.50
- pecan pie$5.50
- Lemon Cake$6.50
- Creamsicle$6.50
- German Chocolate Cake$6.50
- Silk Pie$5.50
- Birthday Cake$5.50
- Key Lime Pie$5.50
