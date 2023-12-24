Kujira Sushi Shadyside 736 Bellefonte St
Shareable Appetizers
- D-Edamame$6.50
Edamame in shells flavored with kosher salt and lemon pepper
- D-Harumaki Japanese Spring Roll$6.50
Mixed verity Asian vegetables deep fried till gold and crispy
- D-Shrimp Shumai$9.50
Baked ground pork and shrimp handmade in our kitchen with a special sauce
- D-Gyoza$8.50
Chicken stuffed dumplings deep-fried till golden crispy
- D-Fried Calamari$10.50
Cutted and breaded deep-fried squid rings
- D-Fried Oyster$10.50
Fresh East coast medium size breaded with special creamy sauce on the side
- D-Karaage Chicken$9.50
A traditional-style Japanese popcorn chicken
- D-Agedashi Tofu$8.50
Fresh medium firm tofu lightly fried till brown with dark sauce
- D-Takoyaki$8.50
A ball-shaped Japanese snack inside with octopus
- D-Sexy Jalapeño$10.50
The most popular sushi bar appetizer in Kyoto! Fresh cut jalapeño stuffed with seaweed salad and cream cheese, deep-fried in tempura style
- D-Yellowtail Jalapeño$12.50
Artful pairing of six thin slices each of jalapeño and yellowtail in yuzu-ponzu sauce
- D-Grill Black Pepper Tuna$12.50
Light-torched fresh tuna covered with black pepper and sesame
- D-Salmon Tartare$12.50
Prepared with fresh raw salmon and seasonings mixed with avocado on top of fresh cucumber
- D-Spicy Tuna Bite$12.50
Fresh avocado slices, and a dollop of spicy ahi tuna with a slice of jalapeño on top of crispy sushi rice bed
Soup & Salad
- D-House Green Salad$6.50
Choice of Japanese ginger dressing or spicy ranch
- D-Wakame$6.50
Japanese-style seaweed salad with homemade dressing
- D-Spicy Kani Salad$9.50
Japanese version of crab salad made with thin crab sticks and julienned crunchy vegetables, dressed with spicy mayonnaise
- D-Chuka Ika Sansai$9.50
Taste of the Ocean, a Japanese-style calamari salad with some fresh ingredients and vinaigrette dressing
- D-Miso Soup$4.50
A traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock into which softened miso paste is mixed
- D-Kombu and Shiitake Dashi$4.50
Shiitake mushrooms and the kombu seaweed bring you the earth and sea in one bowl
Kids Menu
Tempura and Katsu
- D-Vegetable Tempura$9.50
Variety of fresh vegetables in tempura bread come with housemade dipping sauce
- D-Shrimp Tempura$10.50
Fresh breaded tiger shrimp with housemade tempura dressing
- D-Kani Tempura$10.50
Japanese deep-fried sushi crab sticks dipped in light and crispy batter, deep-fried to golden color
- D-Chicken Katsu$15.50
Japanese-style fried chicken cutlet coated with crispy panko, perfect with steam rice and special katsu sauce
- D-Crispy Fish Katsu$15.50
Fresh cod cut in individual bite-size deep-fried till golden crispy
Teriyaki Bowl
Japanese Noodle Soup
- Soy$15.50
Noodle type udon. Soy, spicy, creamy tonkotsu broth, and chicken broth. Choose your protein vegetable, shrimp tempura, chicken, or seafood
- Spicy$15.50
Noodle type ramen. Soy, spicy, creamy tonkotsu broth, and chicken broth. Choose your protein vegetable, shrimp tempura, chicken, or seafood
- Creamy Tonkotsu Broth$15.50
- Chicken Broth$15.50
Sushi
- D-Tuna$9.50
Maguro
- D-Salmon$9.50
Sake
- D-Yellowtail$9.50
Hamachi
- D-White Tuna$8.50
Hebi-saba
- D-Red Snapper$7.50
Madai
- D-Eel$9.50
Unagi
- D-Shrimp$7.50
Ebi
- D-Kani$7.50
- D-Squid$7.50
Ika
- D-Bass$7.50
Suzuki
- D-Mackerel$7.50
Saba
- D-Masago$8.50
Smelt roe
- D-Spicy Tuna$8.50
Piri Kara maguro
- D-Spicy Salmon$8.50
Tsurai sake
- D-Tofu Skin$6.50
Inari
- D-Egg$6.50
Tamago
- D-Seaweed$6.50
- D-Mango$6.50
- D-Sweet Shrimp$13.50
Amaebi
- D-Scallop$10.50
Hotatekai
- D-Seared Scallop Japanese Mayo$10.50
- D-Octopus$7.50
Tako
- D-Surf Clams$12.50
Hokkigai
- D-Red Caviar$14.50
Aka kyabia
- D-Wagyu·Beef$14.50
Beef
- D-Bluefin Tuna$12.50
Hon maguro
Sashimi
Roll or Hand Roll
- D-California Roll$7.50
- D-Philadelphia Roll$7.50
- D-Tuna Roll$7.50
- D-Salmon Roll$7.50
- D-Tuna Avocado Roll$9.50
- D-Salmon Avocado Roll$9.50
- D-Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$8.50
- D-Eel Cucumber Roll$8.50
- D-Eel Avocado Roll$8.50
- D-Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
- D-Mushroom Avocado Roll$6.50
- D-Mango Avocado Roll$6.50
- D-Peanut Avocado Roll$6.50
- D-Sweet Potato Roll$6.50
- D-Salmon Skin Roll$6.50
- D-Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
- D-Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Special Roll
- D-Kujira Roll$17.50
Shrimp tempura cucumber topped with a lobster salad topped spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko
- D-Dragon Roll$16.50
Eel cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce, and tobiko
- D-Rainbow Roll$15.50
California roll topped tuna, salmon, and white fish
- D-Crunchy Eel Roll$15.50
Tempura flakes, avocado, and crab-meat topped with whole roasted eel
- D-Dancing Tuna Roll$15.50
Crunch spicy tuna and mango, spicy salmon on top
- D-Yummy Roll$14.50
Eel & avocado, mango topped with crunch spicy tuna
- D-Fire Island Roll$17.50
Crunch spicy salmon inside, top with lobster salad and jalapeño
- D-Spider Roll$13.50
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, and avocado, with eel sauce on top
- D-Crazy Tuna Roll$16.50
Pepper tuna and avocado inside topped with spicy tuna
- D-Pink Lady Roll$17.50
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko wrapped with soybean paper
- D-Dynamite Roll$16.50
Crab, cream cheese, and avocado deep-fried and spicy crunchy tuna on top with spicy special sauce
- D-Crispy Roll$14.50
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried whole roll, with eel sauce on top
- D-Winter Roll$14.50
Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside with spicy crabmeat on the top
- D-Godzilla Roll$13.50
Spicy tuna and crunch with avocado on the top
- D-Crazy Mango Roll$15.50
Avocado, kani, topped with mango and mango sauce
- D-Butterfly Roll$17.50
Lobster salad, mango, and crunch avocado with soybean paper and mango sauce
- D-Pittsburgh Roll$16.50