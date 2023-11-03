Carolina Ale House CAH - Summerville
Food
Starters
- Crispy Onion Strings$8.49
Crispy onion strings dusted with ranch seasoning, served with side of creamy chipotle ranch
- Artisan 5-Cheese Spinach Dip$10.99
Custom five-cheese blend, spinach, cream cheese, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.49
Pulled chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, cream cheese, melty cheddar & mozzarella blend, toasty pita & homemade tortilla chips
- Beer Battered Cheese Curds$10.49
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar bites, red pepper jam
- Carolina Shrimp$12.99
Crispy shrimp, tossed in sweet and spicy sriracha aioli
- Butter-Baked Pretzel Sticks$10.49
Soft and buttery with two dipping choices: homemade Carolina queso & honey mustard
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Braised pulled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro lime crema
- Frickles$8.99
Crispy buttermilk-battered dill pickle chips, creamy ranch
- Pepperoni Flatbread$11.99
Aged provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, Parmesan, marinara, fresh basil
- Cheese Fries$10.49
Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping
- Cheese Tots$11.49
Melted cheddar & mozzarella, creamy ranch for dipping
- Bacon Brussel Sprouts$13.29Out of stock
Brussels sprouts tossed in bacon brown sugar chipotle butter
Sandwiches
- Braised Brisket French Dip$15.99
Chopped brisket, grilled onions, Swiss, provolone, hoagie roll, and crock of French Onion Soup for dipping
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy chicken breast, homemade five alarm sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato, pickles, homemade coleslaw, toasted brioche
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.29
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch dressing, toasted brioche bun
- Buffalo Zinger Wrap$12.49
Crispy Buffalo chicken breast tenders, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, creamy ranch, tomato basil wrap
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pulled pork, red onions, BBQ sauce, pickles, toasted brioche bun, homemade coleslaw, gourmet baked beans
- Classic Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Sliced brisket & sirloin, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms & peppers, aged provolone, hoagie roll
- Meatloaf Sandwich$12.49Out of stock
Our legendary meatloaf, crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chipotle gravy, toasted brioche bun
- Simply Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, toasted brioche bun
Wings & Zingers
Soups & Salads
- Soup of the Day$4.99+
- French Onion Soup$6.69
Sherry-braised caramelized onions, beef & chicken stock, aged provolone, Swiss, roasted croutons
- Carolina Ale House Chili$4.99+
Braised beef & beans, tomato, green pepper, jalapeño, crispy smoked bacon
- House Garden Salad$8.69
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, roasted croutons, mixed greens
- Caesar Salad$8.69
Classic with fresh romaine, Parmesan, roasted croutons
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$15.29
Fresh avocado, roasted corn, tomato, hard boiled egg, crispy smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, fresh romaine
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$12.79
Crispy chicken breast tenders, tomato, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, fresh mixed greens
- Fall Salad$12.29
Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, Craisins®, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, fresh spinach
- Hot Bacon Spinach Salad$12.29
Tacos
- 2 Chicken Tacos$12.99
Homemade pulled chicken, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro line crema
- 2 Steak Tacos$15.99Out of stock
Sliced sirloin & ribeye, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn salad, lime-pickled red onion, lettuce, cilantro lime crema
- 2 Carnitas Tacos$12.99
- 2 Island Fish Tacos$15.99
Beer-battered cod, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, mango salsa, cilantro lime crema
- 3 Chicken Tacos$14.99
- 3 Steak Tacos$16.99Out of stock
- 3 Carnitas Tacos$14.99
- 3 Island Fish Tacos$16.99
Entrees
- Smothered Chicken Burrito$14.99
- Roasted Salmon$18.29
Fresh, hand-cut Atlantic salmon, vegetable rice pilaf, roasted vegetables, cilantro lime crema
- Chicken Breast Tenders$13.49
- Crispy Shrimp Platter$16.49
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.99
Pacific cod, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries, tartar sauce
- Chicken & Waffles$13.99
- Half Rack Slow-Roasted Carolina Baby Back Ribs$16.89
Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, beer-battered fries
- BBQ Braised Brisket Platter$17.99
Sliced brisket, Carolina BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, toasted sourdough
- 28-Day Aged Ribeye$22.89
12 oz ribeye, grilled mushrooms, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes
- Fried Chicken Alfredo$16.99
Fried chicken breast, onion, fresh spinach, diced roma tomatoes, Parmesan, homemade white wine alfredo sauce, penne pasta
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta$17.99
- Calabash Platter$17.49
Fried shrimp & flounder, homemade coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, beer-battered fries
- Our Legendary Chorizo Meatloaf$14.99Out of stock
Crispy onion strings, homemade bacon chorizo gravy, roasted vegetables, homemade mashed potatoes
- General Tso's Chicken Bowl$13.99
- Full Rack Slow-Roasted Carolina Baby Back Ribs$25.99
Burgers & Dogs
- Double Cheesy Smashburger$15.49
Get your fork & knife ready! Double-stacked burger layered with pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, avocado, red onion, and lettuce, then smothered and plated with homemade Carolina queso (for ultimate fry-dipping!)
- The Varsity Cheeseburger$11.49
- Pub Burger$14.49
- Sourdough Patty Melt$13.49
- Double Western Smashburger$15.49
- Brunch Burger$15.99
Fried egg, crispy smoked bacon, hash brown, habanero bacon jam, American cheese, toasted brioche bun
- Carolina Hot Dog$13.99
Local NC Smithfield's all-beef, half pound, footlong hot dog, loaded with homemade chili, coleslaw, and Carolina queso on a toasted hoagie roll
Sides
- Vegetable Rice Pilaf$3.49
- Homemade Coleslaw$3.49
- Side of Onion Strings$3.49
- Homemade Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- Side of Fries$3.49
- Side Crispy Tater Tots$4.49
- Roasted Spring Vegetables$3.99
- Handcut Fresh Mixed Fruit$3.99
- Gourmet Baked Beans$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Bacon Brussels Sprouts$3.99
Desserts
- Decadent Chocolate Layer Cake$7.99
Huge slice of rich chocolate cake with multiple layers of chocolate frosting
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.99
Fresh sliced strawberries and strawberry glaze, topped with whipped cream
- Macked Out Doughnuts$7.99
Doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting, chocolate glaze, sea-salt caramel
- Kids Sundae$1.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Fresh chicken tenders, hand battered & fried or grilled. Served with your favorite sauce
- Kids Penne Pasta$4.99
Meatball, marinara over penne pasta
- Kids Little Cheese Burger$5.99
Classic chargrilled burger with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on toasted brioche bun
- Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
On sourdough with American cheese
- Kids Pizza$5.99
Personal cheese or pepperoni pizza with marinara sauce
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheese on a flour tortilla
- Kids Wings (4)$6.99
- Kids Grilled BBQ Chicken$5.99