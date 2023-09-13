Casa Nueva 4 West State Street
BEVERAGE
House Cocktails
Basic Bloody
Even the Basic Bloody is legendary!
Basic Margarita
The best dang well margarita around!
Brimstone Smash
Old Grand-Dad infused with cinnamon, crystallized ginger, & black pepper provides the bass with a little help from fresh local berries, lemon, honey, & mint
Casablanco Margarita
Espolon Blanco, triple sec, fresh lime
Chacua Haa
Cucumber Gimlet
Cucumber, fresh lime, & simple
Gazpacho Bloody
You're drinking gazpacho with booze in it. What more is there to know?
John Daly
Mixed berry vodka, house brewed iced tea, & lemonade
Margarita Nueva
This Casa Cadillac features Cazadores Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime, & Grand Marnier
Margarita Picante
A spicy marg featuring house infused tequila
Norton Margarita
1800, Cointreau, fresh lime
Oaxacan Old Fashion
Cazadores Reposado, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, Watkins Orange, & Fee Bros. Aztec Chocolate bitters
Pineapple Daiquiri
Pineapple infused white rum, Pyrat XO Reserva, fresh lime, & honey
Pineapple Hurricane
Van Helsing
Keep the vampires at bay with this garlic & peppercorn infused bloody
Frank
N/A Cocktails
Draft Beer
Soft Drinks
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Boylan's Cane Cola
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale (refill)
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Reed's Ginger Brew
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Starry
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Untitled Art CBD
DINNER MENU
STARTERS
Chips and One Salsa
Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Two Salsas
Salsa Sampler
Shagbark chips with your choice of four salsas.
Salsa and Guac Sampler
Shagbark chips with guacamole and your choice of two salsas.
Muy Grande Nacho
Shagbark tortilla chips baked with Jack cheese, choice of beans, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
Queso con Chiles
House made queso dip with chips, pita, or both.
Six Layer Dip
Refried beans, Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of chips, pita, or both.
Half Order Tofu Fries
Deep fried tofu seasoned with cajun spice, served with spicy soy mayo.
Full Order Tofu Fries
Deep fried tofu seasoned with cajun spice, served with spicy soy mayo.
Small Empanda
Deep fried Jack cheese in a crispy pastry shell.
Vegetarian Chili Cup
Tomato based black bean and tofu vegetarian chili.
Vegetarian Chili Bowl
Tomato based black bean and tofu vegetarian chili.
SALADS
Side Salad
Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, house made croutons, seasonally available accoutrements.
Rice Salad
Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, jasmine rice, veggies of the day, seasonally available accoutrements.
Taco Salad
Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, tomato, black olives, Jack cheese, vegetarian chili, guacamole, tortilla chips.
CASA CLASSICS
Que Pasa Burrito
A full flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, black olives, tomatoes, baked with your choice of salsa.
Half Vegan Burrito
Half a flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.
Vegan Burrito
A full flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.
One Enchilada Verde
One corn tortilla with cream cheese, Jack cheese, green chiles, onions, and your choice of filling baked with our verde salsa.
Two Enchilada Verde
Corn tortillas with cream cheese, Jack cheese, green chiles, onions, and your choice of filling baked with our verde salsa.
Quesadilla del Rey
A flour tortilla grilled with onions, poblano chiles, and chorizo with your choice of salsa on the side.
Albany Clucker Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled with onions, bell peppers, and chicken with your choice of salsa on the side.
Veggie Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and veggies of the day, grilled and served with your choice of salsa.
Que Pasa Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled with Jack cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, guacamole, with your choice of salsa on the side.
BUILD YOUR OWN
Half Build Your Own Burrito
Half flour tortilla baked with onions, Jack cheese, your choice of beans, choice of two fillings and a salsa.
Build Your Own Burrito
Housemade flour tortilla baked with onions, Jack cheese, your choice of beans, choice of two fillings and a salsa.
Build Your Own Chimichanga
A build your own burrito, deep fried and then baked with your choice of salsa.
Build Your Own Quesadilla
Housemade flour tortilla grilled with Jack cheese and your choice of up to three fillings and served with your choice of salsa.
Stacked Enchilada
Onions, Jack cheese and your choice of two fillings and a salsa baked in between two corn tortillas.
One Rolled Enchilada
Your choice of two fillings, onions, Jack cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and baked with choice of salsa.
Two Rolled Enchilada
Your choice of two fillings, onions, Jack cheese, wrapped in corn tortillas and baked with choice of salsa.
One Taco
Your choice of shell and filling sauteed in our salsa Ranchera, topped with Jack cheese.
Two Tacos
Your choice of shells and fillings sauteed in our salsa Ranchera, topped with Jack cheese.
Street Wrap
Choice of beans with guacamole, onions, tomatoes, Jack cheese and shredded lettuce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
To the Hills
Rice served with choice of beans and your choice of tortilla.
Hills Deluxe
Our basic Hills stepped up with shredded lettuce and your choice of two salsas.
Cheese Quesadilla
DESSERTS
Vegan Chocolate Brownie
Our famous vegan chocolate brownie.
Chocolate Brownie Smackdown
Our famous brownie topped with your choice of ice cream and sour ale gastrique.
Maple Bourbon Cheesecake
Our housemade cheesecake flavors change often...call for details.
Ice Cream
A triple scoop of our housemade vanilla or blueberry swirl ice cream.
Kid's Ice Cream
KID'S MENU
SIDES
Extra Plate
Side Applesauce
Side Bell Peppers
Side Black Beans
Side Black Olives
Side Both Veggies
Side Chicken
Side Chips
Side Chorizo
Side Cilantro
Side Dressing
Side Green Chiles
Side Ground Beef
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapenos
Side Pita
Side Poblanos
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicy Soy Mayo
Side Tofu
Side Tomatoes
Side Tortilla
Side Vegan Cheese
Side Veggie 1
Side Veggie 2
Side Wax Peppers
BULK ITEMS/COMMISSARY
Salsas/Dressings
Find our salsas, dressings, queso dip, soysage gravy and vegetarian chili here!
Bulk Sides
Family sized portions of our black beans, refried beans, and jasmine rice.
5 Flour Tortillas
Hand rolled flour tortillas.
10 Flour Tortillas
Hand rolled flour tortillas.
Shagbark Chips Bag
Shargbark yellow corn tortilla chips.
Soysage Pound
Our famous handmade soysage.
Wheat Bread Loaf
Housemade wheat bread, sliced upon request.
Granola Pound
Casa's own housemade granola for your home.
Ice Cream Pint
A full pint of housemade small batch vanilla or blueberry swirl ice cream.
Coffee Pound
Locally roasted Ridgerunner coffee for your home needs.
Bulk Guacamole
Bloody Mix Pint
No Bake Half Build Your Own Burrito
A half flour tortilla, onions, Jack cheese, choice of beans, two fillings, and salsa.
No Bake Build Your Own Burrito
Housemade flour tortilla, onions, Jack cheese, choice of beans, two fillings, and salsa.
No Bake Half Que Pasa Burrito
Half a flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, black olives, baked with your choice of salsa.
No Bake Que Pasa Burrito
A full flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, black olives, tomatoes, baked with your choice of salsa.
No Bake Half Vegan Burrito
Half a flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.
No Bake Vegan Burrito
A full flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.
No Bake Half Seasonal Burrito
Half a flour tortilla, onions, herb blend, black beans, seasonal cheese, your choice of filling, baked with our salsa Borracha.
No Bake Seasonal Burrito
A full flour tortilla, onions, herb blend, seasonal cheese, your choice of filling, black beans, baked with our salsa Borracha.