Popular Items

Albany Clucker Quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla grilled with onions, bell peppers, and chicken with your choice of salsa on the side.

Build Your Own Burrito

$15.00

Housemade flour tortilla baked with onions, Jack cheese, your choice of beans, choice of two fillings and a salsa.

Salsas/Dressings

$7.00+

Find our salsas, dressings, queso dip, soysage gravy and vegetarian chili here!

BEVERAGE

House Cocktails

Basic Bloody

$6.75+

Even the Basic Bloody is legendary!

Basic Margarita

$6.00+

The best dang well margarita around!

Brimstone Smash

$8.00

Old Grand-Dad infused with cinnamon, crystallized ginger, & black pepper provides the bass with a little help from fresh local berries, lemon, honey, & mint

Casablanco Margarita

$11.00+

Espolon Blanco, triple sec, fresh lime

Chacua Haa

$13.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$7.00

Cucumber, fresh lime, & simple

Gazpacho Bloody

$7.75

You're drinking gazpacho with booze in it. What more is there to know?

John Daly

$6.75

Mixed berry vodka, house brewed iced tea, & lemonade

Margarita Nueva

$16.00+

This Casa Cadillac features Cazadores Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime, & Grand Marnier

Margarita Picante

$9.00+

A spicy marg featuring house infused tequila

Norton Margarita

$13.00+

1800, Cointreau, fresh lime

Oaxacan Old Fashion

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, agave nectar, Watkins Orange, & Fee Bros. Aztec Chocolate bitters

Pineapple Daiquiri

$8.00+

Pineapple infused white rum, Pyrat XO Reserva, fresh lime, & honey

Pineapple Hurricane

$6.00

Van Helsing

$7.75

Keep the vampires at bay with this garlic & peppercorn infused bloody

Frank

$9.00

N/A Cocktails

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Undone Margarita

$7.00+

Undone de-alcoholized mezcal, fresh lime, & agave nectar

Virgin Bloody

$5.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Hand crafted Margarita with no Tequila or Mezcal

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Draft Beer

32 oz Butcher & Brewer Albino

$12.00

32 oz Constellation Kombucha

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Heart State Ache

$12.00

32 oz Outerbelt Gravel Donuts

$12.00

32 oz Weasel Boy IPA

$12.00

32oz Homestead Sun-kissed Wheat

$12.00

32oz Sonder Voss

$12.00

32oz Littlefish

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Boylan's Cane Cola

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Ale (refill)

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Reed's Ginger Brew

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Untitled Art CBD

$7.50

DINNER MENU

STARTERS

Chips and One Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Guacamole

$7.50

Chips and Two Salsas

$8.00

Salsa Sampler

$12.00

Shagbark chips with your choice of four salsas.

Salsa and Guac Sampler

$12.00

Shagbark chips with guacamole and your choice of two salsas.

Muy Grande Nacho

$12.00

Shagbark tortilla chips baked with Jack cheese, choice of beans, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

Queso con Chiles

$10.50

House made queso dip with chips, pita, or both.

Six Layer Dip

$10.50

Refried beans, Jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of chips, pita, or both.

Half Order Tofu Fries

$6.50

Deep fried tofu seasoned with cajun spice, served with spicy soy mayo.

Full Order Tofu Fries

$12.00

Deep fried tofu seasoned with cajun spice, served with spicy soy mayo.

Small Empanda

$3.00

Deep fried Jack cheese in a crispy pastry shell.

Vegetarian Chili Cup

$4.50

Tomato based black bean and tofu vegetarian chili.

Vegetarian Chili Bowl

$7.00

Tomato based black bean and tofu vegetarian chili.

SALADS

Side Salad

$6.00

Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, house made croutons, seasonally available accoutrements.

Rice Salad

$12.00

Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, jasmine rice, veggies of the day, seasonally available accoutrements.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Salad greens, carrots, red cabbage, tomato, black olives, Jack cheese, vegetarian chili, guacamole, tortilla chips.

CASA CLASSICS

Que Pasa Burrito

$16.00

A full flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, black olives, tomatoes, baked with your choice of salsa.

Half Vegan Burrito

$8.50

Half a flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

A full flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.

One Enchilada Verde

$10.00

One corn tortilla with cream cheese, Jack cheese, green chiles, onions, and your choice of filling baked with our verde salsa.

Two Enchilada Verde

$18.00

Corn tortillas with cream cheese, Jack cheese, green chiles, onions, and your choice of filling baked with our verde salsa.

Quesadilla del Rey

$14.00

A flour tortilla grilled with onions, poblano chiles, and chorizo with your choice of salsa on the side.

Albany Clucker Quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla grilled with onions, bell peppers, and chicken with your choice of salsa on the side.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and veggies of the day, grilled and served with your choice of salsa.

Que Pasa Quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla grilled with Jack cheese, onions, black olives, tomatoes, guacamole, with your choice of salsa on the side.

BUILD YOUR OWN

Half Build Your Own Burrito

$8.50

Half flour tortilla baked with onions, Jack cheese, your choice of beans, choice of two fillings and a salsa.

Build Your Own Burrito

$15.00

Housemade flour tortilla baked with onions, Jack cheese, your choice of beans, choice of two fillings and a salsa.

Build Your Own Chimichanga

$17.00

A build your own burrito, deep fried and then baked with your choice of salsa.

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$13.00

Housemade flour tortilla grilled with Jack cheese and your choice of up to three fillings and served with your choice of salsa.

Stacked Enchilada

$12.00

Onions, Jack cheese and your choice of two fillings and a salsa baked in between two corn tortillas.

One Rolled Enchilada

$9.00

Your choice of two fillings, onions, Jack cheese, wrapped in a corn tortilla and baked with choice of salsa.

Two Rolled Enchilada

$17.00

Your choice of two fillings, onions, Jack cheese, wrapped in corn tortillas and baked with choice of salsa.

One Taco

$5.75

Your choice of shell and filling sauteed in our salsa Ranchera, topped with Jack cheese.

Two Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of shells and fillings sauteed in our salsa Ranchera, topped with Jack cheese.

Street Wrap

Street Wrap

$13.00

Choice of beans with guacamole, onions, tomatoes, Jack cheese and shredded lettuce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

To the Hills

$7.00

Rice served with choice of beans and your choice of tortilla.

Hills Deluxe

$10.00

Our basic Hills stepped up with shredded lettuce and your choice of two salsas.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

DESSERTS

Vegan Chocolate Brownie

Vegan Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Our famous vegan chocolate brownie.

Chocolate Brownie Smackdown

$12.00

Our famous brownie topped with your choice of ice cream and sour ale gastrique.

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake

Maple Bourbon Cheesecake

$7.00

Our housemade cheesecake flavors change often...call for details.

Ice Cream

$5.00

A triple scoop of our housemade vanilla or blueberry swirl ice cream.

Kid's Ice Cream

$3.00

KID'S MENU

Hills Junior

$4.00

Kid's Burrito Wrap

$5.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid's Nacho

$4.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Taco

$5.00

Kid's Empanada

$5.00

SIDES

Extra Plate

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Side Bell Peppers

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Black Olives

$3.00

Side Both Veggies

$4.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$7.00

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side Dressing

$3.00

Side Green Chiles

$3.00

Side Ground Beef

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$3.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Poblanos

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Spicy Soy Mayo

$3.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$3.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Side Veggie 1

$4.00

Side Veggie 2

$4.00

Side Wax Peppers

$3.00

BULK ITEMS/COMMISSARY

Salsas/Dressings

$7.00+

Find our salsas, dressings, queso dip, soysage gravy and vegetarian chili here!

Bulk Sides

$5.00+

Family sized portions of our black beans, refried beans, and jasmine rice.

5 Flour Tortillas

$8.00

Hand rolled flour tortillas.

10 Flour Tortillas

$15.00

Hand rolled flour tortillas.

Shagbark Chips Bag

$5.00

Shargbark yellow corn tortilla chips.

Soysage Pound

$10.00

Our famous handmade soysage.

Wheat Bread Loaf

$7.00

Housemade wheat bread, sliced upon request.

Granola Pound

$8.00

Casa's own housemade granola for your home.

Ice Cream Pint

$8.00

A full pint of housemade small batch vanilla or blueberry swirl ice cream.

Coffee Pound

$12.00

Locally roasted Ridgerunner coffee for your home needs.

Bulk Guacamole

$12.00+

Bloody Mix Pint

$7.00

No Bake Half Build Your Own Burrito

$8.50

A half flour tortilla, onions, Jack cheese, choice of beans, two fillings, and salsa.

No Bake Build Your Own Burrito

$15.00

Housemade flour tortilla, onions, Jack cheese, choice of beans, two fillings, and salsa.

No Bake Half Que Pasa Burrito

$9.00

Half a flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, black olives, baked with your choice of salsa.

No Bake Que Pasa Burrito

$16.00

A full flour tortilla with onions, Jack cheese, cream cheese, guacamole, black olives, tomatoes, baked with your choice of salsa.

No Bake Half Vegan Burrito

$8.50

Half a flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.

No Bake Vegan Burrito

$15.00

A full flour tortilla with onions, tofu, veggies of the day, black beans, rice, baked with your choice of salsa.

No Bake Half Seasonal Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Half a flour tortilla, onions, herb blend, black beans, seasonal cheese, your choice of filling, baked with our salsa Borracha.

No Bake Seasonal Burrito

$18.00Out of stock

A full flour tortilla, onions, herb blend, seasonal cheese, your choice of filling, black beans, baked with our salsa Borracha.