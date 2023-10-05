Chiddy's Cheesesteaks of Commack 2189 Jericho Turnpike
Popular Items
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and our homemade chipotle .
Chicks on a Ranch
Grilled of crispy chicken, onions, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing
Squealin' Fries
Crispy bacon on top of hand cut fries with melted cheese.
Food
Build Your Own Cheesesteak
Choose one of Chiddy's Cheesesteaks!
Chiddy's Signature
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz
Squealin' Philly
Steak, applewood smoked bacon, onions, and cheddar cheese
The Citi Fielder
Steak, onions, and cheese whiz. As seen at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets!
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and our homemade chipotle .
Barbecue Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese and Frank's Red Hot sauce
Chicks on a Ranch
Grilled of crispy chicken, onions, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and buttermilk ranch dressing
The Pizza Steak
Steak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni on toasted garlic bread
The Belly Bomber
Steak and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni and salami.
The Mac Chiddy
Steak and cheddar cheese topped with our delicious homemade mac n' cheese
The Chiddy's Cowboy
Steak, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, topped with our gourmet onion rings.
Double Meat Pete
Extra steak, onions, and provolone cheese.
The Meatless Cheeseteak
Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.
South of the Border
Empanadas
Try one of our delicious homemade empanadas!
Quesadillas
Crispy quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Add steak or chicken to kick it up a notch!
Grande Gamechanger Nachos
Homemade chips topped with ground beef, cheese, pico di gallo, jalapenos, homemade chipotle aioli and sour cream.
Tacos
Steak, chicken, ground beef, or fish topped with tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli sour cream, onions and cheddar cheese
3 for 11 Empanadas
Pick 3 of our delicious homemade empanadas and save!
3 for 11 Tacos
Pick 3 of our amazing tacos and save!
The Fry Bar
Fresh Cut Fries
This one speaks for itself. The fries are fresh cut, crispy, and golden brown. Having just one is not an option!
Cheezy Fries
Our fresh cut fries topped with melted, gooey cheese sauce.
Cheesesteak Fries
A combination of our proprietary steak, hand cut fries, and melted Cheese Whiz, An instant classic.
Disco Fries
An old time classic resurrected and kicked up a notch with our exclusive steak.
Hell Fries
Juicy chicken, melted provolone cheese, smothered in hot sauce on top of our crispy fries.
Irish Nachos
Our fresh cut fries topped with award winning chili, homemade chipotle aioli, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes, and diced raw onions.
Squealin' Fries
Crispy bacon on top of hand cut fries with melted cheese.
Soprano Fries
Homemade marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese on top of our fresh cut fries. Garnished with parmesan cheese.
Huevos N' Potatoes
Fresh cut fries topped with steak, eggs over easy, melted Cheese Whix
Gourmet Sides
Homemade Mac N' Cheese
Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!
Homemade Chili
Seasoned ground beef, small chunks of tomato, onions, peppers, and kidney beans. Ask for it with sour cream or shredded cheddar to finish it off!
Onion Rings
Crispy, golden brown onion rings.
Sweet Potato Fries
Salty, sweet, and delicious
Side Salad
Hand chopped lettuce, tomato, bell peppers and onions.
Mozzarella Sticks
Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.
Homemade Chips & Cheese
Crispy chips with sides of melted cheese for dippin!
Breakfast All Day
Steak N' Eggs
Thin sliced steak, eggs any style, and melted American Cheese
Bacon, egg and cheese
Eggs any style, crispy bacon and American cheese
B-L-T
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Breakfast Burrito
Steak, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, potatoes, and melted cheddar cheese.
Healthy Start Wrap
Egg whites, chopped spinach and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Lil Chiddy's - Kid's Menu
Chicken Fingers
Crispy, juicy chicken fingers.
Buffalo Fingers
Our delicious fingers tossed in hot sauce.
Mozzarealla Sticks
Stringy, cheesy, crispy and served with a side of our delicious marinara sauce.
Mac N' Cheese
Homemade mac n' cheese. The name speaks for itself!
Grilled Cheese
White bread toasted to perfection with melted American Cheese.
The Dog House
Hot Dog
A classic hot dog with your choice of toppings
Chiddy Dog
Hot dog, topped with steak, red onions, jalapeños, and melted cheese whiz
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog topped with our homemade chili and melted cheese whiz
Pigs N' Whiz
A hot dog topped with cheese whiz and bacon
Chi Town
Hot dog topped with mustard, relish, raw onions, tomatoes, pickles, and banana peppers
Jersey Ripper
Deep fried hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut
Sweet Treats
Banana Nutella Empanada
Bananas and Nutella in an empanada topped with powdered sugar
Peanut Butter Cup Empanada
Chocolate and peanut butter melted in an empanada topped with powdered sugar.
Apple Pie Empanada
Candied apples in an empanada topped with caramel and powdered sugar
Brownie
This one needs no explination.
Wraps, Salads, and Vegetarian Options
The Skinny Chicken
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar cheese in a warm wrap
The Very Veggie
Sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and melted American cheese in a warm wrap.
The Meatless Cheesesteak
Plant-based cheesesteak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheese whiz.
The Falafel Sandwich
Falafel topped with lettuce, tomato, and our homemade cilantro lime aioli
The Cheesesteak Salad
Steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese over a bed of hand shredded romain lettuce.
The Mac Salad
Steak, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, raw onions, tomatoes and Russian Dressing.
The Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle, and melted cheddar cheese on a bed of hand shredded romain
Side Sauces
Catering
20 Cheesesteak Sliders
40 Cheesesteak Sliders
20 Empanadas
40 Empanadas
20 Tacos
40 Tacos
50 Mozzarealla Sticks
100 Mozzarealla Sticks
50 Wings
75 Wings
100 Wings
Half Tray of Onion Rings
Full Tray of Onion Rings
Half Tray of Fresh Cut Fries
Full Tray of Fresh Cut Fries
Half Tray Mac N' Cheese
Full Tray Mac N' Cheese
Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries
Full Tray Sweet Potato Fries
Half Tray of Salad
Full Tray of Salad
20 Hot Dogs
40 Hot Dogs
Half Tray of Chicken Fingers
Full Tray of Chicken Fingers
Full Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos
Half Tray Grande Gamechanger Nachos
Half Tray Cheese Fries
Full Tray Cheese Fries
Party Pack 1
20 Cheesesteak Sliders, 20 Homemade Empanadas, Half a tray of mac n' cheese, and half a tray of salad
Party Pack 2
40 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, half a tray of mac n' cheese, half a tray of salad.
Party Pack 3
60 cheesesteak sliders, 50 chicken wings, full tray of mac n' cheese, 100 mozzarealla sticks and half a tray of salad.