Chill-N Nitrogen Pembroke Pines
Quart
Birthday Party for One
A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Black Tie Affair
A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Netflix Binge
A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Not-So-Rocky-Road
A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Nutella Palooza
A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Plain White V's
A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Strawberry Field Forever
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Tough Cookie
A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Vegan Berry Chill
A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)
Beverage
Water
B4 (Beet, Apple, Celery, and Lemon)
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
P3+ (Pineapple, Mango, Apple, Mint, and Lime)
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
A3+ (Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger)
Ginger Shot (Ginger, Lemon, and Agave)
Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.
Coconut Water
Harmless Harvest produce Organic and Fair for Life Coconut Water.
White Team / Mangosteen
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
Starfruit / Lotus Blossom
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
Pomegranate / Blueberry
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
Black Tea / Lemonade
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
Just Bubbles
Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.
Peach Kambucha
A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.
Mixed Berry Kambucha
A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.
Classic Oat Milk Latte
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
Mocha Oat Milk Latte
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
Vanilla Oat Milk Latte
Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes
Mela Watermelon Original
Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.
Mela Watermelon Passionfruit
Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.