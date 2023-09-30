Cup

Small

$5.95
Regular

$6.35
Large

$6.95
Pint

$10.95

Quart

Birthday Party for One

$17.95

A Quart of Cake Batter Ice Cream with Rainbow Sprinkles and Brownie Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Black Tie Affair

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Swirls and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Netflix Binge

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Cookie Dough and Chocolate Sprinkle Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Not-So-Rocky-Road

$17.95

A Quart of Chocolate Ice Cream with Brownie, Marshmallow, and Salted Pecan Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Nutella Palooza

$17.95

A Quart of Nutella Ice Cream with Nutella Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Plain White V's

$17.95

A Quart of Vanilla Ice Cream. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Strawberry Field Forever

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream with Strawberry Mix-N. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Tough Cookie

$17.95

A Quart of Biscotti Ice Cream with Caramel Swirls and Cookie Dough Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Vegan Berry Chill

$17.95

A Quart of Strawberry Ice Cream made with Coconut Milk and Mixed Berries and Oreo Mix-Ns. (Note: All added mix-ins come on the side)

Beverage

Water

$2.75
B4 (Beet, Apple, Celery, and Lemon)

$6.95

Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.

P3+ (Pineapple, Mango, Apple, Mint, and Lime)

$6.95

Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.

A3+ (Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger)

$6.95
Ginger Shot (Ginger, Lemon, and Agave)

$4.95

Cold pressed juice, non GMO, organic.

Coconut Water

$3.95

Harmless Harvest produce Organic and Fair for Life Coconut Water.

White Team / Mangosteen

$3.95

Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.

Pomegranate / Blueberry

$3.95

Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.

Starfruit / Lotus Blossom

$3.95

Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.

Black Tea / Lemonade

$3.95

Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.

Just Bubbles

$3.95

Tea drinks with exotic flavor and fruit mixes, designed to accompany everyday moments of consumption.

Peach Kambucha

$3.95

A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.

Mixed Berry Kambucha

$3.95

A refreshing live cultured drink made with full of antioxidants and organic acids with no sugar or alcohol.

Classic Oat Milk Latte

$3.95

Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes

Mocha Oat Milk Latte

$3.95

Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes

Vanilla Oat Milk Latte

$3.95

Pure, Organic, Functional Oat Milk Lattes

Mela Watermelon Original

$3.95

Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.

Mela Watermelon Passionfruit

$3.95

Premium sourced natural Watermelon juice drink, with electrolytes and antioxidants, no sugar added.

Pup Cup

$3.00

Sorbet

Sorbet

$5.95

Our fresh Sorbet Base and your choice of Mix-N's a la carte for any size.

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.85