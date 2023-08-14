Chutneys Indian Restaurant
Two For $28 (Mon - Thu) Takeout Special
Dosa Specials
Regular Dosa - Pick Your Choice
Special Dosa - Pick Your Choice
Pesarattu
Ravva Dosa
Set Dosa with Chicken Curry
Chicken Spring Dosa
70 MM Dosa - Pick Your Choice
A unique style of a double sized dosa made by our chef's you will fall in love with
Utappam - Pick Your Choice
Thick rice & lentil pancake. Served with fresh chutneys & sambar.
Breakfast Items
Idly (3pcs)
Delicious, steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.
Ghee Idly (3Pcs)
Delicious home made ghee drizzled on steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.
Podi Idly
Delicious, steamed rice cakes, sauted with chefs special spice powder Served with chutneys and sambar.
Babai Idly
Delicious, steamed rice cakes, Layered with Gun powder served with chutneys and sambar.
Sambar Idly (2Pcs)
Idly dipped in warm Sambar.
Medu Vada (3Pcs)
Fried lentil flour doughnuts. Served with fresh chutneys & Sambar.
Sambar Vada (2Pcs)
Vada dipped in warm Sambar.
Idly (2pcs) - Vada (1Pc) Combo
Idly (2 Pcs) & Vada (1 Pcs) with Chutneys and sambar.
Mysore Bonda (6Pcs)
Pongal
Upma
Poori
Tandoori's
Chicken Tandoori
Savory, yogurt marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven.
Chicken Tikka Kebob
Boneless cubes of chicken, marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven
Chicken Reshmi Malai Kebob
Chicken bite size pieces succulent creamy marinate with yogurt, cheese, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Seekh Kebob
Ground Chicken Kebob seasoned with Black and Green Cardamom.
Achari Murg Tikka
Tendered boneless chicken marinated with spices and indian pickles and charboiled.
Paneer Tikka Kabob
Indian Cottage Cheese marinate in yogurt with Indian spices & cooked in charcoal tandoor.
Tandoor Pomfret
Pomfret Fish marinated with yogurt and an assortment of masalas. Grilled till golden and crisp.
Shrimp Tikka Kabob
Charcoal cooked shrimp spiced tandoori marination with homemade blend spices & chilies.
Tandoor Mix Grill
Tandoori Chicken and Kabob or grilled chicken over fresh greens drizzled with balsamic reuction
Starters
Manchurian
Item is marinated with spices and mixed with sweet and spicy manchurian sauce.
Chilli Style
Sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with your choice of protein/vegetable, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce
Street Bytes
Indian Street Food that’s popular around the country and every city has its own delicacies that are adored by locals that will tell you that the street food in their town
Fried Pakoras
Pakora is a spiced fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent. They are sold by street vendors and served in restaurants
Spicy 65
Item is sautéed with special spice mix and is dry
Dumplings/ Momos
Mixed vegetables dumplings with homemade cheese and cooked in a creamy sauce.
Desi Chaats
Traditional & Finger licking north indian street food
Peppered Fry
Black peppers, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, ginger, garlic, curry leaves are stir fried with onions, tomato's and mushrooms.
Bar Bytes
Simply made finger foods
Chukka Style
Item Pieces are sautéed with spices and make dry.
Ghee Roast
Ghee roast is a popular Tuluva Mangalorean recipe whose origins go back to a town, Kundapur, close to Udupi
Chicken Wings
Tendered wings slightly marinated & cooked in your favourite style
Starters - Chef Special
Bombay Fries
Potato Fritters topped with Sour cream, onions, chillies and tomatoes.
Mirapa Gobhi
Deep fried cauliflower with spicy sauce and green chillis
Fusion Paneer
Fusion Style Paneer Malai Makhani Recipe is fusion recipe of malai Makhani with South Indian and Sri Lankan spices.
Paneer Saute
Panner is pan fried in oil, marinade and then grill cubes of it in a skewe
Mirapa Kodi
Breaded boneless chicken cubes sauted with tangy thai chillies & indian spices
Karampodi Chicken
Chicken recipe made with chicken pieces, spices, chilli and Karampodi. Very spicy.
Rangoon Chicken
Pure Invention of Chutneys chefs with house floavors
Curry leaf Chicken
Slowly cooked chicken in spices and coconut and mixed with sauteed ingradients to give caramelized onions to give taste to curry
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Magestic recipe is popular dry chicken recipes from Hyderabad, made with cashwe powder, spices, chilli and pepper.
Chicken Gongura
Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.
Jigelu Kodi
A Touch of spice and soury chicken cubes with chinese peppers
Drums Of Heaven
Deeply Fried Chicken Wings sauted in Manchurian sauce and spices
Marina Fish
Fish is cut into pieces and cooked with masala, tomato paste, garam masala, curry leaves and green chilies.
Apollo Fish
Apollo Fish is cut into boneless fillets mixed with ginger, garlic, chillies, lemon juice and onions fried until crispy.
Dallas Shrimp
Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.
Mutton Madness
A Madness of Gun Powder spice given to goat meat.
Chatpata Paneer
Chatpata Chicken
Popular Entrees
Original Tikka Masala
Tikka Masala is a traditional Indian dish made up of your choice of protien that's been marinated in yogurt, charred and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based spiced sauce
Makhani
Makhani sauce is a rich Indian buttery and creamy sauce made with tomatoes, fresh cream, onions and spices and made with your choice of protiens.
Saag Wala
It is a mild sauce made from pureed spinach, spices, and aromatics and is delicious with Paneer or chicken.
Popular Indian Curry
Classic home-style spicy curry with your choice of protien
Korma
Korma sauce is a mild, creamy, curry sauce from Northern India. It has a very distinctive silky, rich flavor that many find quite enjoyable.
Spicy Vindaloo
Vindaloo Sauce is a spicy, flavorful, and classical Indian Goan-style curry sauce made with Vindaloo Paste. Made with whole Indian spices, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, tamarind and mixed with your choice of protiens.
Kadai/ Jalfrezi
Kadhai dishes are prepared in a traditional Indian wok, cooked in a tomato based sauce with a savory mixture of onions and green peppers stir-fried together with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and assorted spices.
Egg Curry
Egg curry is a comforting Indian dish of curried eggs. It is basically made with hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole & ground spices.
Veg Entree
Dal Tadka
Dal tadka is a popular Indian dish where cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices
Matar Paneer
Matar paneer is a popular North Indian dish of Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavoursome curry.
Aloo Gobhi
Aloo gobi is a simple vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs
Chana Masala
Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
Bhindi Masala
Okra tossed with tempered spices and home made authentic blended spices
Chettinad Veg Curry
Vegetable chettinad is a flavourful vegan Indian curry originating from the madras regiion made with vegetables, coconut milk, black pepper and aromatic spices.
Malai Kofta
Non-Veg Entrée
Andhra Chicken Curry
Chicken Curry (Kodi Kura) is a spicy and flavorful chicken curry from the South Indian state of Andra Pradesh
Gongura Chicken Curry
A delicacy originating from Andhra pradesh, Chicken cooked with spices and sauted in sour gongura or sorrel leaf sauce.
Hyderabadi Goat Curry
Authentic Hyderabadi style Bone In Goat Curry.
Gongura Goat Curry
A delicacy originating from Andhra pradesh, Goat cooked with spices and sauted in sour gongura or sorrel leaf sauce.
Dal Ghosh
Tempered yellow lentils cooked with tendered Goat meat with curry flavours
Goat Rogan Josh
Signature cusine originating from Kashmiri region, Bone In Goat stewed in Kashmiri Chilli, ginger, fennel and onion sauce.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Signature cusine originating from Kashmiri region, Boneless Lamb stewed in Kashmiri Chilli, ginger, fennel and onion sauce.
Chettinad Chicken
Regional Special Of Tamilnadu cooked with Dry Roasted Spices
Malabar Fish curry
Cubed Fish Fillets made per costal area cooking style with coconut milk, Indian herbs and spices.
Andhra Fish Pulusu
Cubed Fish Fillets cooked style with Tamarind sauce, Indian herbs and spices.
Godavari Shrimp Curry
Godavari region style of cooking in a spicy, tangytamarind and tomato sauces.
Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
Originated from the Hyderabadi region and a favourite of Nizams, dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over your choice of vegetables or protiens marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt.
Gongura Biryani
Made with aromatic Basmati rice and your choice of protiens with spices, yogurt and sorrel leaves which give the biryani a spicy and tangy flavor.
Ulavacharu Biryani
Dum Biryani flavored with Horse Gram Soup
Chefs Special Biryani
Biryani made with chefs special ingridients and spices with your choice of Protien
Chukka Style Biryani
Tamilnadu Style Roasted meat in spices and peppers served over biryani rice.
Bucket Biryani
Biryani provided in a Bucket with your choice of Meat, Paneer or Vegetarian
Jackfruit Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Fried Rice and Noodles
Fried Rice
Fried rice is a dish of cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a wok or a frying pan and is usually mixed with other ingredients such as eggs, vegetables, seafood, or meat
Szcheuan Style Fried Rice
Fried rice made with Szechuan sauce.
Chicken 65 Fried Rice
Street style fried rice topped with Chicken 65
Paneer 65 Fried Rice
Street style fried rice topped with Paneer 65
Hakka Noodles
Street style noodles cooked with your choice of protein or vegetables
Szcheuan Style Noodles
Street style noodles stir fried in szcheuan sauce with your choice of protein or vegetables
Flat Breads
Paratha With Curry
Parathas are a flaky, buttery, and layered style of flatbread that can be served alongside with your choice of curries.
Bread/Naan
Indian flatbread recipe made with plain flour.
Aloo Paratha(3Pcs)
whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and served with Chutney.
Kerala Paratha(2Pcs)
Flatbread made from Multi grain Atta, its crisp and flaky taste with multiple layers of folded and twisted parotta layers