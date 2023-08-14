Two For $28 (Mon - Thu) Takeout Special

Pick any 2 Entrees of your choice for only $28 from Monday thru Thursday. Served with 2 Naans and Rice.

Pick Any 2 Entrees

$28.00

Dosa Specials

Regular Dosa - Pick Your Choice

$9.99
Special Dosa - Pick Your Choice

$12.99
Pesarattu

$12.99Out of stock
Ravva Dosa

$12.99Out of stock
Set Dosa with Chicken Curry

$16.99
Chicken Spring Dosa

$16.99
70 MM Dosa - Pick Your Choice

$19.99

A unique style of a double sized dosa made by our chef's you will fall in love with

Utappam - Pick Your Choice

$10.00

Thick rice & lentil pancake. Served with fresh chutneys & sambar.

Breakfast Items

Idly (3pcs)

$8.00

Delicious, steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.

Ghee Idly (3Pcs)

$9.00

Delicious home made ghee drizzled on steamed rice cakes. Served with chutneys and sambar.

Podi Idly

$9.00

Delicious, steamed rice cakes, sauted with chefs special spice powder Served with chutneys and sambar.

Babai Idly

$10.00

Delicious, steamed rice cakes, Layered with Gun powder served with chutneys and sambar.

Sambar Idly (2Pcs)

$9.00

Idly dipped in warm Sambar.

Medu Vada (3Pcs)

$10.00

Fried lentil flour doughnuts. Served with fresh chutneys & Sambar.

Sambar Vada (2Pcs)

$9.00

Vada dipped in warm Sambar.

Idly (2pcs) - Vada (1Pc) Combo

$10.00

Idly (2 Pcs) & Vada (1 Pcs) with Chutneys and sambar.

Mysore Bonda (6Pcs)

$9.00
Pongal

$10.00
Upma

$10.00
Poori

$12.00

Tandoori's

Chicken Tandoori

$18.99

Savory, yogurt marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven.

Chicken Tikka Kebob

$18.99

Boneless cubes of chicken, marinated chicken baked to perfection in our clay oven

Chicken Reshmi Malai Kebob

$17.99

Chicken bite size pieces succulent creamy marinate with yogurt, cheese, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices

Seekh Kebob

$18.00

Ground Chicken Kebob seasoned with Black and Green Cardamom.

Achari Murg Tikka

$18.00

Tendered boneless chicken marinated with spices and indian pickles and charboiled.

Paneer Tikka Kabob

$17.00

Indian Cottage Cheese marinate in yogurt with Indian spices & cooked in charcoal tandoor.

Tandoor Pomfret

$20.00

Pomfret Fish marinated with yogurt and an assortment of masalas. Grilled till golden and crisp.

Shrimp Tikka Kabob

$18.00

Charcoal cooked shrimp spiced tandoori marination with homemade blend spices & chilies.

Tandoor Mix Grill

$21.00

Tandoori Chicken and Kabob or grilled chicken over fresh greens drizzled with balsamic reuction

Starters

Manchurian

$13.00

Item is marinated with spices and mixed with sweet and spicy manchurian sauce.

Chilli Style

$13.00

Sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with your choice of protein/vegetable, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce

Street Bytes

$7.00

Indian Street Food that’s popular around the country and every city has its own delicacies that are adored by locals that will tell you that the street food in their town

Fried Pakoras

$9.00

Pakora is a spiced fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent. They are sold by street vendors and served in restaurants

Spicy 65

$12.99

Item is sautéed with special spice mix and is dry

Dumplings/ Momos

$11.00

Mixed vegetables dumplings with homemade cheese and cooked in a creamy sauce.

Desi Chaats

$8.00

Traditional & Finger licking north indian street food

Peppered Fry

$13.00

Black peppers, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, ginger, garlic, curry leaves are stir fried with onions, tomato's and mushrooms.

Bar Bytes

$7.00

Simply made finger foods

Chukka Style

$15.00

Item Pieces are sautéed with spices and make dry.

Ghee Roast

$15.00

Ghee roast is a popular Tuluva Mangalorean recipe whose origins go back to a town, Kundapur, close to Udupi

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Tendered wings slightly marinated & cooked in your favourite style

Starters - Chef Special

Bombay Fries

$10.00

Potato Fritters topped with Sour cream, onions, chillies and tomatoes.

Mirapa Gobhi

$14.00

Deep fried cauliflower with spicy sauce and green chillis

Fusion Paneer

$15.00

Fusion Style Paneer Malai Makhani Recipe is fusion recipe of malai Makhani with South Indian and Sri Lankan spices.

Paneer Saute

$15.00

Panner is pan fried in oil, marinade and then grill cubes of it in a skewe

Mirapa Kodi

$16.00

Breaded boneless chicken cubes sauted with tangy thai chillies & indian spices

Karampodi Chicken

$16.00

Chicken recipe made with chicken pieces, spices, chilli and Karampodi. Very spicy.

Rangoon Chicken

$15.00

Pure Invention of Chutneys chefs with house floavors

Curry leaf Chicken

$15.00

Slowly cooked chicken in spices and coconut and mixed with sauteed ingradients to give caramelized onions to give taste to curry

Chicken Majestic

$15.00

Chicken Magestic recipe is popular dry chicken recipes from Hyderabad, made with cashwe powder, spices, chilli and pepper.

Chicken Gongura

$16.00

Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.

Jigelu Kodi

$15.00

A Touch of spice and soury chicken cubes with chinese peppers

Drums Of Heaven

$15.00

Deeply Fried Chicken Wings sauted in Manchurian sauce and spices

Marina Fish

$18.00

Fish is cut into pieces and cooked with masala, tomato paste, garam masala, curry leaves and green chilies.

Apollo Fish

$18.00

Apollo Fish is cut into boneless fillets mixed with ginger, garlic, chillies, lemon juice and onions fried until crispy.

Dallas Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken cooked with poppy seeds to balance sourness of gongura but brings a rich, creamy and milky tate to Chicken curry.

Mutton Madness

$18.00

A Madness of Gun Powder spice given to goat meat.

Chatpata Paneer

$16.00
Chatpata Chicken

$16.00

Popular Entrees

Original Tikka Masala

$16.00

Tikka Masala is a traditional Indian dish made up of your choice of protien that's been marinated in yogurt, charred and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based spiced sauce

Makhani

$14.00

Makhani sauce is a rich Indian buttery and creamy sauce made with tomatoes, fresh cream, onions and spices and made with your choice of protiens.

Saag Wala

$15.00

It is a mild sauce made from pureed spinach, spices, and aromatics and is delicious with Paneer or chicken.

Popular Indian Curry

$17.00

Classic home-style spicy curry with your choice of protien

Korma

$16.00

Korma sauce is a mild, creamy, curry sauce from Northern India. It has a very distinctive silky, rich flavor that many find quite enjoyable.

Spicy Vindaloo

$17.00

Vindaloo Sauce is a spicy, flavorful, and classical Indian Goan-style curry sauce made with Vindaloo Paste. Made with whole Indian spices, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, tamarind and mixed with your choice of protiens.

Kadai/ Jalfrezi

$16.00

Kadhai dishes are prepared in a traditional Indian wok, cooked in a tomato based sauce with a savory mixture of onions and green peppers stir-fried together with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and assorted spices.

Egg Curry

$15.00

Egg curry is a comforting Indian dish of curried eggs. It is basically made with hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole & ground spices.

Veg Entree

Dal Tadka

$13.00

Dal tadka is a popular Indian dish where cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices

Matar Paneer

$16.00

Matar paneer is a popular North Indian dish of Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavoursome curry.

Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Aloo gobi is a simple vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices and herbs

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Okra tossed with tempered spices and home made authentic blended spices

Chettinad Veg Curry

$15.00

Vegetable chettinad is a flavourful vegan Indian curry originating from the madras regiion made with vegetables, coconut milk, black pepper and aromatic spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Non-Veg Entrée

Andhra Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken Curry (Kodi Kura) is a spicy and flavorful chicken curry from the South Indian state of Andra Pradesh

Gongura Chicken Curry

$17.00

A delicacy originating from Andhra pradesh, Chicken cooked with spices and sauted in sour gongura or sorrel leaf sauce.

Hyderabadi Goat Curry

$20.00

Authentic Hyderabadi style Bone In Goat Curry.

Gongura Goat Curry

$20.00

A delicacy originating from Andhra pradesh, Goat cooked with spices and sauted in sour gongura or sorrel leaf sauce.

Dal Ghosh

$20.00

Tempered yellow lentils cooked with tendered Goat meat with curry flavours

Goat Rogan Josh

$20.00

Signature cusine originating from Kashmiri region, Bone In Goat stewed in Kashmiri Chilli, ginger, fennel and onion sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Signature cusine originating from Kashmiri region, Boneless Lamb stewed in Kashmiri Chilli, ginger, fennel and onion sauce.

Chettinad Chicken

$17.00

Regional Special Of Tamilnadu cooked with Dry Roasted Spices

Malabar Fish curry

$19.00

Cubed Fish Fillets made per costal area cooking style with coconut milk, Indian herbs and spices.

Andhra Fish Pulusu

$19.00

Cubed Fish Fillets cooked style with Tamarind sauce, Indian herbs and spices.

Godavari Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Godavari region style of cooking in a spicy, tangytamarind and tomato sauces.

Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$14.00

Originated from the Hyderabadi region and a favourite of Nizams, dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over your choice of vegetables or protiens marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt.

Gongura Biryani

$17.00

Made with aromatic Basmati rice and your choice of protiens with spices, yogurt and sorrel leaves which give the biryani a spicy and tangy flavor.

Ulavacharu Biryani

$17.00Out of stock

Dum Biryani flavored with Horse Gram Soup

Chefs Special Biryani

$15.00

Biryani made with chefs special ingridients and spices with your choice of Protien

Chukka Style Biryani

$20.00

Tamilnadu Style Roasted meat in spices and peppers served over biryani rice.

Bucket Biryani

$24.00Out of stock

Biryani provided in a Bucket with your choice of Meat, Paneer or Vegetarian

Jackfruit Biryani

$16.00
Paneer Biryani

$16.00
Boneless Chicken Biryani

$17.50

Fried Rice and Noodles

Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice is a dish of cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a wok or a frying pan and is usually mixed with other ingredients such as eggs, vegetables, seafood, or meat

Szcheuan Style Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice made with Szechuan sauce.

Chicken 65 Fried Rice

$16.00

Street style fried rice topped with Chicken 65

Paneer 65 Fried Rice

$16.00

Street style fried rice topped with Paneer 65

Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Street style noodles cooked with your choice of protein or vegetables

Szcheuan Style Noodles

$13.00

Street style noodles stir fried in szcheuan sauce with your choice of protein or vegetables

Flat Breads

Paratha With Curry

$14.00

Parathas are a flaky, buttery, and layered style of flatbread that can be served alongside with your choice of curries.

Bread/Naan

$3.00

Indian flatbread recipe made with plain flour.

Aloo Paratha(3Pcs)

$13.00

whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and served with Chutney.

Kerala Paratha(2Pcs)

$6.00

Flatbread made from Multi grain Atta, its crisp and flaky taste with multiple layers of folded and twisted parotta layers

Desserts

Kulfi

$3.00
Gulab Jamun

$6.00
Double Ka Meetha

$6.00
Fruit Salad

$6.00
Khaddu Ka Kheer

$5.00
Rasmalai

$6.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$0.49
Mango Lassi

$4.99
Sweet Lassi

$4.49
Salt Lassi

$4.49
Tea

$3.49
Coffee

$3.49
Thumbsup

$2.99
Limca

$2.99
Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

$2.49
Sprite

$2.49
Shikanji Soda

$3.99
Lemon Soda

$3.99

Extras

Rice (16 oz)

$3.99
Sambar (16 oz)

$7.99
Raita (4 Oz)

$1.99
Salan (4 Oz)

$1.99
Onions (4 Oz)

$1.99
Lemon (4 Oz)

$1.99