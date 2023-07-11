Ciccia Osteria 2233 Logan Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizers
Signature XXL Boards
Salads
Barley Salad
Quinoa / zucchini / almonds / olives / cranberry / lemon dressing
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Mixed leaf / ginger & rice vinegar dressing.
Tricolore Salad
Kale / Brussels sprouts / cabbage / chili / candied walnut / mustard dressing.
Mista
Mixed leafy greens / roots / orange / olives / almond / lemon dressing.
Homemade Pasta
Ubriaca
Red wine infused gemelli pasta / sausage / ricotta / shallot
Mafalde Ragu dell'Aia
Farm house white stew / chicken / rabbit / quail / duck.
Pappardelle
Tomato / mozzarella / basil / poblano pure.
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Tomato sauce / fresh basil / ricotta & burrata cheese.
Frutti di Mare
Seafood spaghetti mussel / clam / shrimp / bass / white wine / light tomato bisque sauce
Orzotto
Pearl barley risotto with lobster & shrimp / tomato lobster bisque / basil pesto & burrata cheese.
Sombreri
Sausage / saffron / delicate bell pepper sauce / mascarpone cheese.
Fetuccine
Lasagna
Conchiglie
Gnocci-Pesto
Homemade Filled Pasta
Meats & Fish
Sides
Bambini
Dessert
Vegan Menu
(V) Salads
(V) Barley Salad
quinoa / zucchini / almonds / olives / cranberry / lemon dressing
(V) Roasted Vegetable Salad
mixed leaf / ginger & rice vinegar dressing.
(V) Tricolore Salad
Kale / Brussels sprouts / cabbage / chili / candied walnut / mustard dressing.
(V) Mista
mixed leafy greens / roots / orange / olives / almond / lemon dressing.
(V) Pasta
(V) Gemelli
Tomato / coconut cream / basil / poblano pure
(V) Spaghetti
with tomato sauce / fresh basil
(V) Fettuccine
arrabbiata sauce / olives / crispy capers
(V) Sombreri
saffron / delicate bell pepper sauce / sundried tomato / pine nuts
(V) Vegetable Lasagna
squash /pumpkin /zucchini / vegan bechamel / mushroom
(V) Conchiglie
wild mushroom / basil / truffle oil
(V) Mafalde al Pesto
basil pesto / pine nuts / crispy zucchini
(V) Sides
Gluten Free Menu
(GF) Appetizers
(GF) Pasta
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Cordials
Amaro Santa Maria Al Monte
Amaron Sibona
Grappa
Camomille Grappa
Tequila
Tequila Reposado
Mandarinetto
Limoncello
Amaretto
Sambuca
Vodka
Italicus Rosolio Bergamotto
Port
Wiskey
Apricot
Amaro Braulio
Mirto
Bottle Italicus
Bottle Camomille Grappa
Cocktails
White Sangria
Peach & Mango
Old Fashioned
Bourbon Whiskey - Bitters
Martini
Americano
Campari - Vermouth
Negroni
Campari - Vermouth Rosso - Gin
Nero E Nero
Espresso - Borghetti Liquor
Italian Spritz
Aperol - Prosecoo - Orange
Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita
Triple Distilled Plata Tequila - Triple Sec
Limoncello Spritz
Vodka - Limoncello - Prosecco - Mint
Bottled Beer
Wine by Glass
(GL) Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand (fresh zesty flavor)
(GL) Pinot Grigio
Stemmari, Sicilia (dry, fruity)
(GL) Cab Sauvignon
California (rich, spicy, black cherry)
(GL) Chianti Classico
San Antonio, Toscana/California (plums & cherries, well balanced)
(GL) Meritage Rare Blend
California (Zinfandel, P. Verdot, Syrah, Merlot)
(GL) Prosecco, Le Contesse
Le Contesse, NV Veneto (delicate, beautifully perfumed)
(GL) Spumante Rose, Lamberti
Lamberti, NV Veneto (rose petals and bananas)
(GL) Moscato D'Asti, Marenco
Marenco, Piemonte (Sweet and Fruity)
(GL) Chardonnay, CICCIA Veneto
CICCIA Veneto (medium body, ripe fruit and citrus)
(GL) Vermentino, Nuraghe Crabioni
Nuraghe Crabioni, Sardegna (crisp, dry, citrus notes)
(GL) Gavi di Gavi Docg, Villa Sparina
Villa Sparina, Piemonte (Gentle body, citrus, pear)
(GL) Rosso Riserva, CICCIA Veneto
CICCIA Veneto (rich, spicy, black cherry)
(GL) Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana
Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana (medium body, dry)
(GL) Chianti Riserva, Nipozzano
Nipozzano, Toscana (full body, cherry)
(GL) Merlot, Cusumano, Sicilia
Cusumano, Sicilia (medium body, dark cherry)
(GL) Pinot Noir, Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese"
Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese", Lombardia (me
(GL) Barbera D'Alba, Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei
Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei, Piemonte (full body
(GL) Valtellina Superiore, Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG
Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG, Lombardia (full body)
Wines
Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand (fresh zesty flavor)
Pinot Grigio
Stemmari, Sicilia (dry, fruity)
Cab Sauvignon
California (rich, spicy, black cherry)
Chianti Classico
San Antonio, Toscana/California (plums & cherries, well balanced)
Meritage Rare Blend
California (Zinfandel, P. Verdot, Syrah, Merlot)
Prosecco, Le Contesse
Le Contesse, NV Veneto (delicate, beautifully perfumed)
Brut, Franciacorta
Franciacorta, Bellavista, NV Lombardia (ripe golden apples, wild flowers)
Spumante Rose, Lamberti
Lamberti, NV Veneto (rose petals and bananas)
Moscato D'Asti, Marenco
Marenco, Piemonte (Sweet and Fruity)
Chardonnay, CICCIA Veneto
CICCIA Veneto (medium body, ripe fruit and citrus)
Pinot Grigio, Livio Felluga
Livio Felluga, Doc, Friuli (full body, Citrus, Peach)
Vermentino, Nuraghe Crabioni
Nuraghe Crabioni, Sardegna (crisp, dry, citrus notes)
Gavi di Gavi Docg, Villa Sparina
Villa Sparina, Piemonte (Gentle body, citrus, pear)
Rosso Riserva, CICCIA Veneto
CICCIA Veneto (rich, spicy, black cherry)
Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana
Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana (medium body, dry)
Chianti Riserva, Nipozzano
Nipozzano, Toscana (full body, cherry)
Merlot, Cusumano, Sicilia
Cusumano, Sicilia (medium body, dark cherry)
Montepulciano Docg, Illico Riserva Abruzzi
Illico Riserva Abruzzi (full body, cloves, black currant)
Montepulciano Blend, Velenosi "Brecciarolo
Velenosi "Brecciarolo, Marche (full body, vanilla
Pinot Noir, Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese"
Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese", Lombardia (me
Cabernet Sauvignon, Justin
Justin, Paso Robles (full body, rich, cassis, plum, tobacco
Super-tuscan, Querciabella Mongrana
Querciabella Mongrana, Toscana (medium body, organic, red fruit)
Brunello di Montalcino, Camigliano Toscana
Camigliano Toscana (full body, terragon, peppery)
Dolcetto D'Alba, Pecchenino
Pecchenino, Piemonte (light body, dry, slightly bitter
Barbera D'Alba, Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei
Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei, Piemonte (full body
Valtellina Superiore, Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG
Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG, Lombardia (full body)
Nebbiolo, Pio Cesare "Oltre" Piemonte
Pio Cesare "Oltre" Piemonte (full body, fruity, dark fruit
Barolo, Marchesi di Barolo, Piemonte
Marchesi di Barolo, Piemonte (full body, roasted hazelnuts, licorices, cacao