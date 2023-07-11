Ciccia Osteria 2233 Logan Avenue

Specials

Weekly Specials

watermelon Salad

$13.80

Burrata

$19.50

Bruschetta

$16.00

Basil ravioli

$22.50

Fusilli Smok Salmon

$23.50

Crab Gnocchi

$23.00

Pumpkin Agnolotti

$22.80

Squid ink

$26.00

Pork chop

$32.00

Salmon

$25.00

Squash BX3

$16.00

Squash BX4

$21.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Prosciutto di Parma

$13.00

& Pineapple

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Olives / tomato / celery root sauce & jalapeno

Mushroom Flan

$13.00

Savory pecorino cheese crust.

Breaded Zucchini

$13.00

Mushroom & paive vecchio cheese

Frito Misto

$16.00

Fried calamari / shrimp / bass

Signature XXL Boards

Antipasto Misto

$11.00

Cheese / cold cuts (Minimum for 2 people)

Vegetariano

$11.00

Vegetarian medley

Salads

Barley Salad

$11.00

Quinoa / zucchini / almonds / olives / cranberry / lemon dressing

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$11.00

Mixed leaf / ginger & rice vinegar dressing.

Tricolore Salad

$11.00

Kale / Brussels sprouts / cabbage / chili / candied walnut / mustard dressing.

Mista

$11.00

Mixed leafy greens / roots / orange / olives / almond / lemon dressing.

Homemade Pasta

Ubriaca

$19.80

Red wine infused gemelli pasta / sausage / ricotta / shallot

Mafalde Ragu dell'Aia

$19.80

Farm house white stew / chicken / rabbit / quail / duck.

Pappardelle

$19.80

Tomato / mozzarella / basil / poblano pure.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.80

Tomato sauce / fresh basil / ricotta & burrata cheese.

Frutti di Mare

$21.00

Seafood spaghetti mussel / clam / shrimp / bass / white wine / light tomato bisque sauce

Orzotto

$19.80

Pearl barley risotto with lobster & shrimp / tomato lobster bisque / basil pesto & burrata cheese.

Sombreri

$19.80

Sausage / saffron / delicate bell pepper sauce / mascarpone cheese.

Fetuccine

$19.80

Lasagna

$19.80

Conchiglie

$19.80

Gnocci-Pesto

$19.80

Homemade Filled Pasta

Bottoni

$19.80

prosciutto & potato filling / parmesan sauce / green peas / prosciutto.

Ravioli

$19.80

braised beef / mixed mushroom / creamy marsala sauce.

Mezzaluna

$19.80

pear ravioli / gorgonzola & walnut sauce.

Cappelli

$19.80

celery root / brown butter / pancetta / pine nuts / balsamico.

Meats & Fish

Ciccio

$20.80

seared thinly sliced sirloin / tomato caper sauce

Pollo

$23.00

chicken roulade / kale / provolone

Branzino

$28.00

Mediterranean sea bass filet / white wine / truffle / fresh herbs

Milanese

$31.70

breaded / thinly pounded 12 oz bon-in veal chop / arugula / cherry tomato / lemon dressing

Sides

Peperonata di Nonna Elvira

$11.50

Stewed bell pepper lightly seasoned with anchovies

Roasted Poatoes

$11.50

Truffle Mushrooms

$11.50

Seasonal Veggies

$11.50

Brussels sprouts / kale / cherry tomatoes/ currents / vinegar / capers

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$11.50

Side of Meatball

$7.00

Bambini

Bolognese (Bambini)

$10.00

Meatball (Bambini)

$10.00

Pomodoro (Bambini)

$10.00

Batter and Parmessan (Bambini)

$10.00

Dessert

Cake Fee (Per Person)

$2.00

Panna Cotta

$8.50

Tiramisu

$9.80

Cannoli

$8.90

Ricotta Cake

$9.50

Ugly Chocolate Cake

$9.20

Vegan Choco Pie

$9.80

Vegan Panna Cotta

$9.80

Gluten Free TIramisu

$12.00

Special Panna Cotta

$12.50

Special Cake

$12.80

Special peach salad

$12.80

Full Serve Ice cream

$7.50

Scoop Ice cream

$2.50

Vegan Menu

(V) Salads

(V) Barley Salad

$11.00

quinoa / zucchini / almonds / olives / cranberry / lemon dressing

(V) Roasted Vegetable Salad

$11.00

mixed leaf / ginger & rice vinegar dressing.

(V) Tricolore Salad

$11.00

Kale / Brussels sprouts / cabbage / chili / candied walnut / mustard dressing.

(V) Mista

$11.00

mixed leafy greens / roots / orange / olives / almond / lemon dressing.

(V) Pasta

(V) Gemelli

$19.80

Tomato / coconut cream / basil / poblano pure

(V) Spaghetti

$19.80

with tomato sauce / fresh basil

(V) Fettuccine

$19.80

arrabbiata sauce / olives / crispy capers

(V) Sombreri

$19.80

saffron / delicate bell pepper sauce / sundried tomato / pine nuts

(V) Vegetable Lasagna

$19.80

squash /pumpkin /zucchini / vegan bechamel / mushroom

(V) Conchiglie

$19.80

wild mushroom / basil / truffle oil

(V) Mafalde al Pesto

$19.80

basil pesto / pine nuts / crispy zucchini

(V) Sides

(V) Seasonal Veggies

$11.50

Brussels sprouts / kale / cherry tomatoes/ currents / vinegar / capers

(V) Roasted Potatoes

$11.50

(V) Truffle Mushrooms

$11.50

(V) Oven Roasted Vegetable

$11.50

Gluten Free Menu

(GF) Appetizers

(GF) Prosciutto di Parma

$13.00

& Pineapple

(GF) Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Olives / tomato / celery root sauce & jalapeno

(GF) Mushroom Flan

$13.00

Savory pecorino cheese crust.

(GF) Pasta

(GF) Pappardelle

$21.00

(GF) Bottoni

$21.00

(GF) Orzotto

$21.00

(GF) Gnocchi

$21.00

(GF) Sombreri

$21.00

(GF) Mezzaluna

$21.00

(GF) Ravioli

$21.00

(GF) Pomodoro

$21.00

(GF) Ragu Aia

$21.00

(GF) Frutti Di Mare

$21.00

(GF) Vegetable Lasagna

$21.00

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.30

Diet Coke

$4.30

Ice Tea

$4.50

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.60

Sparkling Aranciata

$5.60

Sparkling Mandarin

$5.60

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.80

Dairy Free Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.30

Double espresso

$7.00

affogato

$11.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.80

Cordials

Amaro Santa Maria Al Monte

$9.20

Amaron Sibona

$10.00

Grappa

$10.00

Camomille Grappa

$9.80

Tequila

$12.00

Tequila Reposado

$12.50

Mandarinetto

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.50

Amaretto

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Vodka

$11.50

Italicus Rosolio Bergamotto

$9.80

Port

$10.00

Wiskey

$12.00

Apricot

$8.00

Amaro Braulio

$10.00

Mirto

$10.00

Bottle Italicus

$49.00

Bottle Camomille Grappa

$50.00

Cocktails

White Sangria

$11.50

Peach & Mango

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bourbon Whiskey - Bitters

Martini

$16.00

Americano

$16.00

Campari - Vermouth

Negroni

$16.00

Campari - Vermouth Rosso - Gin

Nero E Nero

$14.00

Espresso - Borghetti Liquor

Italian Spritz

$12.50

Aperol - Prosecoo - Orange

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$11.50

Triple Distilled Plata Tequila - Triple Sec

Limoncello Spritz

$14.00

Vodka - Limoncello - Prosecco - Mint

Beers on Tap

IPA, Delicious Stone

$8.90

Societe IPA, Pupil

$8.90

Blone Ale, Venice Duck

$8.90

Bottled Beer

Dolomiti Pilsner

$9.00

Italy

Dolomiti - Amber Ale

$9.00

Italy

Birra dell'Eremo, Pale Ale

$13.00

Italy (16oz)

Lindemans, Framboise

$8.50

Raspberry Lambic Beer, Belgium

Thorn

$8.00

Barrio Lager

Wine by Glass

(GL) Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

New Zealand (fresh zesty flavor)

(GL) Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Stemmari, Sicilia (dry, fruity)

(GL) Cab Sauvignon

$9.80

California (rich, spicy, black cherry)

(GL) Chianti Classico

$8.50

San Antonio, Toscana/California (plums & cherries, well balanced)

(GL) Meritage Rare Blend

$9.00

California (Zinfandel, P. Verdot, Syrah, Merlot)

(GL) Prosecco, Le Contesse

$10.50

Le Contesse, NV Veneto (delicate, beautifully perfumed)

(GL) Spumante Rose, Lamberti

$10.60

Lamberti, NV Veneto (rose petals and bananas)

(GL) Moscato D'Asti, Marenco

$10.50

Marenco, Piemonte (Sweet and Fruity)

(GL) Chardonnay, CICCIA Veneto

$10.50

CICCIA Veneto (medium body, ripe fruit and citrus)

(GL) Vermentino, Nuraghe Crabioni

$10.90

Nuraghe Crabioni, Sardegna (crisp, dry, citrus notes)

(GL) Gavi di Gavi Docg, Villa Sparina

$10.90

Villa Sparina, Piemonte (Gentle body, citrus, pear)

(GL) Rosso Riserva, CICCIA Veneto

$11.50

CICCIA Veneto (rich, spicy, black cherry)

(GL) Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana

$10.00

Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana (medium body, dry)

(GL) Chianti Riserva, Nipozzano

$14.50

Nipozzano, Toscana (full body, cherry)

(GL) Merlot, Cusumano, Sicilia

$10.30

Cusumano, Sicilia (medium body, dark cherry)

(GL) Pinot Noir, Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese"

$10.00

Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese", Lombardia (me

(GL) Barbera D'Alba, Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei

$13.50

Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei, Piemonte (full body

(GL) Valtellina Superiore, Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG

$12.00

Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG, Lombardia (full body)

Wines

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

New Zealand (fresh zesty flavor)

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Stemmari, Sicilia (dry, fruity)

Cab Sauvignon

$30.80

California (rich, spicy, black cherry)

Chianti Classico

$29.00

San Antonio, Toscana/California (plums & cherries, well balanced)

Meritage Rare Blend

$31.00

California (Zinfandel, P. Verdot, Syrah, Merlot)

Prosecco, Le Contesse

$35.00

Le Contesse, NV Veneto (delicate, beautifully perfumed)

Brut, Franciacorta

$57.00

Franciacorta, Bellavista, NV Lombardia (ripe golden apples, wild flowers)

Spumante Rose, Lamberti

$39.00

Lamberti, NV Veneto (rose petals and bananas)

Moscato D'Asti, Marenco

$34.00

Marenco, Piemonte (Sweet and Fruity)

Chardonnay, CICCIA Veneto

$37.00

CICCIA Veneto (medium body, ripe fruit and citrus)

Pinot Grigio, Livio Felluga

$48.00

Livio Felluga, Doc, Friuli (full body, Citrus, Peach)

Vermentino, Nuraghe Crabioni

$39.00

Nuraghe Crabioni, Sardegna (crisp, dry, citrus notes)

Gavi di Gavi Docg, Villa Sparina

$39.00

Villa Sparina, Piemonte (Gentle body, citrus, pear)

Rosso Riserva, CICCIA Veneto

$40.00

CICCIA Veneto (rich, spicy, black cherry)

Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana

$33.00

Frescobaldi "Remole" Toscana (medium body, dry)

Chianti Riserva, Nipozzano

$45.80

Nipozzano, Toscana (full body, cherry)

Merlot, Cusumano, Sicilia

$34.00

Cusumano, Sicilia (medium body, dark cherry)

Montepulciano Docg, Illico Riserva Abruzzi

$43.00

Illico Riserva Abruzzi (full body, cloves, black currant)

Montepulciano Blend, Velenosi "Brecciarolo

$41.50

Velenosi "Brecciarolo, Marche (full body, vanilla

Pinot Noir, Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese"

$33.00

Sartori "Oltrepo Pavese", Lombardia (me

Cabernet Sauvignon, Justin

$55.00

Justin, Paso Robles (full body, rich, cassis, plum, tobacco

Super-tuscan, Querciabella Mongrana

$42.50

Querciabella Mongrana, Toscana (medium body, organic, red fruit)

Brunello di Montalcino, Camigliano Toscana

$89.00

Camigliano Toscana (full body, terragon, peppery)

Dolcetto D'Alba, Pecchenino

$37.00

Pecchenino, Piemonte (light body, dry, slightly bitter

Barbera D'Alba, Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei

$48.00

Marchesi di Barolo Ruvei, Piemonte (full body

Valtellina Superiore, Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG

$41.50

Nino Negri "Quadrio" DOCG, Lombardia (full body)

Nebbiolo, Pio Cesare "Oltre" Piemonte

$90.00

Pio Cesare "Oltre" Piemonte (full body, fruity, dark fruit

Barolo, Marchesi di Barolo, Piemonte

$94.00

Marchesi di Barolo, Piemonte (full body, roasted hazelnuts, licorices, cacao

Extra

Extras

Chily Calabria

$4.00

Cheese Spread

$4.00

Foccacia

$3.00

Marinara Sauce

$3.50

Calamari Sauce

$3.50

Fees

Corkage Fee

$19.00

Cake Fee per Person

$2.00

Delivery Fee

$2.00

Course Separator

