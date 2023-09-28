City Greens Poydras
Specials
Sesame Ginger Chicken
spicy chicken thighs, wontons, napa cabbage, sesame seeds, carrots, celery, cilantro, mixed greens, sesame ginger dressing
Steak & Blue Wrap
fire-braised flank steak, blue cheese, focaccia croutons, red onion, arugula, dijon aioli
Chili Crunch Caesar
avocado, focaccia croutons, parmesan, cilantro, kale, romaine, truffle caesar dressing, and chili crunch (contains nuts)
Truffalo Chicken
spicy chicken thighs, focaccia croutons, carrots, celery, tomato, cilantro, blue cheese, kale, romaine, truffle caesar dressing, crystal hot sauce
Apple House
apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (GF, V)
Salads.
Beet Street
sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)
Chopped Cobb
avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)
Quinoa, Kale & Corn
carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)
Southwest
avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack, local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)
Spinach Club
avocado, red onion, egg, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, honey mustard vinaigrette 530 cal (GF)
Truffle Caesar
parmesan-reggiano, focaccia croutons, romaine, truffle caesar dressing 470 cal
Vegan Quinoa Kale & Corn
ditch the feta for baked tofu 440 cal (GF, VE)
Wraps.
BBQ Chicken
roasted chicken, pepper jack, corn, tomato, corn chips, romaine, pineapple bbq sauce and dijon aioli 710 cal
Thai Peanut Chicken
roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal
Thai Peanut Shrimp
gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal
Turkey & Avocado
sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal