Popular Items

Turkey & Avocado

$10.95

sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal


Specials

Sesame Ginger Chicken

$12.95

spicy chicken thighs, wontons, napa cabbage, sesame seeds, carrots, celery, cilantro, mixed greens, sesame ginger dressing

Steak & Blue Wrap

$13.50

fire-braised flank steak, blue cheese, focaccia croutons, red onion, arugula, dijon aioli

Chili Crunch Caesar

$13.95

avocado, focaccia croutons, parmesan, cilantro, kale, romaine, truffle caesar dressing, and chili crunch (contains nuts)

Truffalo Chicken

$12.95

spicy chicken thighs, focaccia croutons, carrots, celery, tomato, cilantro, blue cheese, kale, romaine, truffle caesar dressing, crystal hot sauce

Apple House

$12.50

apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (GF, V)

Salads.

Beet Street

$10.50

sous-vide beets, carrot, goat cheese, honey-roasted walnuts, mixed greens, romaine, lemon basil vinaigrette 470 cal (GF, V)

Chopped Cobb

$10.95

avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, cucumber, blue cheese, romaine, dijon aioli 580 cal (GF)

Quinoa, Kale & Corn

$10.95

carrot, corn, roasted brussel sprouts, quinoa, sheep’s milk feta, kale, arugula, lemon Basil vinaigrette 460 cal (GF, V)

Southwest

$10.95

avocado, black beans, corn, tomato, shaved onion, pepper jack, local tortilla chips, romaine, mixed greens, jalapeño lime dressing 550 cal (GF, V)

Spinach Club

$10.75

avocado, red onion, egg, bacon, white cheddar, spinach, honey mustard vinaigrette 530 cal (GF)

Truffle Caesar

$8.50

parmesan-reggiano, focaccia croutons, romaine, truffle caesar dressing 470 cal

Vegan Quinoa Kale & Corn

$11.50

ditch the feta for baked tofu 440 cal (GF, VE)

Wraps.

BBQ Chicken

$11.50

roasted chicken, pepper jack, corn, tomato, corn chips, romaine, pineapple bbq sauce and dijon aioli 710 cal

Thai Peanut Chicken

$10.50

roasted chicken, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 560 cal

Thai Peanut Shrimp

$11.50

gulf shrimp, basil, cilantro, carrot, cucumber, peanuts, spinach, spicy thai peanut sauce 490 cal

Turkey & Avocado

$10.95

sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, shaved onion, romaine, mixed greens, dijon aioli 830 cal

Build Your Own.

Build Your Own

$9.95

Daily

Black Bean Soup

$3.99

Broccoli & White Cheddar

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Tortilla

$3.99Out of stock

Mushroom & White Cheddar

$3.50Out of stock

Mushroom Medley

$4.99Out of stock

Potato Bacon Leek

$3.99Out of stock

Family Meals

Family Salad (Feeds 4 people)

$36.99

Family Wrap Tray (8 Half Wraps)

$42.99

Cookies/Chips/Dessert

Cake Jar: Cookie Butter Tres Leches

$5.95Out of stock

Biscoff cream and cookie crumbles between layers of yellow cake, with Biscoff cookie butter drizzle

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Pita Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Pop Chips

$1.50

Juices.

Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Juice

$5.99

Natalie’s Lemonade

$3.50

Natalie’s Orange Beet Juice

$5.99

Other Beverages.

Bottled Water

$1.69

Boylan

$1.99

La Croix

$1.37

Mash

$2.75