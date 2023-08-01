Food & Beverages

Ice Cream

Junior Scoop - Cone

$3.50

Single Scoop - Cone

$4.50

Double Scoop - Cone

$6.00

Triple Scoop - Cone

$8.75

Pup Cup

$1.00

Junior Scoop - Cup

$3.50

Single Scoop - Cup

$4.50

Double Scoop - Cup

$6.00

Triple Scoop - Cup

$8.75

Taster - Duo

$4.75

Taster - Trio

$6.25

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Waffle Cone - Dipped

$1.25

Waffle Cone - Dipped & Topping

$1.50

Toppings

Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.50

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.50

Seasonal Sprinkles

$0.50

Brownie Crumble

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Caramel Turtles

$0.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$0.50

Chocolate Flakes

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Chopped Nuts

$0.50

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Hot Fudge

$0.50

Mini M&M's

$0.50

Oreo Cookies

$0.50

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$0.50

Salted Pecans

$0.50

Spanish Peanuts

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Waffle Cone Chip

$0.25

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Clare's Favorites

Banana Split

$9.00

Brownie Supreme Sundae

$7.50

Cookie Sandwich Chocolate Chip (w/ Honey Vanilla)

$5.50

Cookie Sandwich Snickerdoodle (w/ Honey Vanilla)

$5.50

Cookie Sandwich Brownie (w/ Honey Vanilla)

$5.50

Cookie Sandwich Brownie (w/ Peppermint Crunch)

$5.50

Drumsticks Traditional - Honey Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.75

Drumsticks Seasonal Special - Peppermint Crunch Ice Cream

$6.75

Ice Cream Float Creme Soda

$6.75

Ice Cream Float Root Beer

$6.75

Ice Cream Float Cola

$6.75

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$7.50

Tin Roof Sundae

$7.50

Turtle Sundae

$7.50

Shakes & Malts

Malt

$7.00

Shake

$6.75

To Go Quarts

Quart Chocolate (Dairy-Free)

$15.50

Quart Coconut (Dairy-Free)

$15.50

Quart Strawberry (Dairy-Free)

$15.50

Quart Banana

$14.50

Quart Black Cherry Chocolate Chip

$14.50

Quart Caramel Fudge Brownie

$14.50

Quart Chocolate

$14.50

Quart Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$14.50

Quart Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$14.50

Quart Chocolate Peanut Butter

$14.50

Quart Chocolate Peppermint Crunch

$14.50

Quart Coffee & Cream

$14.50

Quart Cookies & Cream

$14.50

Quart Honey Chai Latte

$14.50

Quart Honey Lavender

$14.50

Quart Honey Vanilla

$14.50

Quart Mint Chocolate Chip

$14.50

Quart Orange Cardamom

$14.50

Quart Peanut Butter Brownie Crunch

$14.50

Quart Peanut Butter Cup

$14.50

Quart Raspberry Chocolate Chip

$14.50

Quart Strawberry

$14.50

Quart Teddy Graham

$14.50

Quart Texas Honey Pecan

$14.50

Quart Vanilla Chocolate Chip

$14.50

Valentine's Day Ice Cream Tasting Kit Regular

$35.00

To Go Cakes & Pies

Ice Cream Cake Cookies & Cream

$50.00

Ice Cream Cake Custom

$50.00

Ice Cream Pie Cookies & Cream

$27.00

Ice Cream Pie Lemon

$27.00

Mini Pie Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Mini Pie Honey Lavender

$5.00

Common Pops

$4.00

3 Gallon Bucket

$105.00

Bottled Beverage

Bottled Beverage Creme

$3.25

Bottled Beverage Cola

$3.25

Bottled Beverage Root Beer

$3.25

Bakery Items

Homemade Cookies Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Homemade Cookies Brownie

$2.00

Homemade Cookies Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Seasonal Specials

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

One Sweet Mama

One Sweet Mama Hot Cocoa Bomb

$6.50

One Sweet Mama $1.99 Candy

$1.99

One Sweet Mama $3.00 Candy

$3.00

One Sweet Mama $4.00 Candy

$4.00

One Sweet Mama $6.00 Candy

$6.00

One Sweet Mama $8.00 Candy

$8.00

One Sweet Mama $12.00 Candy

$12.00

One Sweet Mama $16.00 Candy

$16.00

One Sweet Mama Candy Cane 2 for $5

$5.00

Sundaes & Twisters

Seasonal Sundae

$9.00

Sundae - Large

$8.75

Sundae - Medium

$7.50

Sundae - Small

$6.00

Twister - Medium

$7.75

Twister - Small

$6.25

The Celebration

The Celebration

$30.00

Retail

Gift Cards

5 for $20 Scoops of Cheer Cards

$20.00

Free Scoop Card

$4.50

Scoop of Cheer Card

$4.50

Merchandise

Baby Toys Baby Gund - Popsicle Shakers Rattle Set

$15.00

Baby Toys Pink NatureBond Ice Cream Teether

$12.00

Baby Toys Samigo Ice Cream Cone Teether

$8.00

Books I Live You More than Ice Cream (Big Book)

$17.99

Books I Love You More Than Ice Cream

$8.00

Books Sounding Joy

$12.99

Books The Little Ice Cream Truck

$16.99

Books Vanilla Bean - A Story about Trying New Things

$12.99

Clare’s Mug

$5.00

Cooler Bag

$12.00

Dog Toy

$10.00

Hat

$15.00

Ice Cream Coloring Book

$10.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$15.00

Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Set

$25.00

Mug

$8.00

Seasonal Items Large Gift Box

$4.00

Seasonal Items Small Gift Box

$3.50

Seasonal Items Snowman Ornament

$3.50

Toys Ice Cream Kit

$35.00

Toys Ice Cream Truck

$25.00

Clothing

Adult T-Shirt

$20.00

Youth T-Shirt

$18.00

Toddler T-Shirt

$18.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Linda McNamara Artwork

Glicee Prints 5x7 Matted

$25.00

Glicee Prints 4x6 Matted

$15.00

Watercolor Bookmark

$3.00

Kate Miller Cards

Kate Miller Cards Greeting Card - Single

$3.50

Kate Miller Cards Greeting Card - 8 Pack

$20.00

Kate Miller Cards Tea Towel

$24.00