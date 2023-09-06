Clare's Laurens Road 1901 Laurens Road
Food & Beverages
Ice Cream
Junior Scoop - Cone
$3.50
Single Scoop - Cone
$4.50
Double Scoop - Cone
$6.00
Triple Scoop - Cone
$8.75
Pup Cup
$1.00
Junior Scoop - Cup
$3.50
Single Scoop - Cup
$4.50
Double Scoop - Cup
$6.00
Triple Scoop - Cup
$8.75
Taster - Duo
$4.75
Taster - Trio
$6.25
Waffle Cone
$1.00
Waffle Cone - Dipped
$1.25
Waffle Cone - Dipped & Topping
$1.50
Toppings
Rainbow Sprinkles
$0.50
Chocolate Sprinkles
$0.50
Seasonal Sprinkles
$0.50
Brownie Crumble
$0.50
Caramel
$0.50
Caramel Turtles
$0.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$0.50
Chocolate Flakes
$0.50
Chocolate Sauce
$0.50
Chopped Nuts
$0.50
Gummy Bears
$0.50
Hot Fudge
$0.50
Mini M&M's
$0.50
Oreo Cookies
$0.50
Peanut Butter Sauce
$0.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
$0.50
Salted Pecans
$0.50
Spanish Peanuts
$0.50
Strawberry
$0.50
Waffle Cone Chip
$0.25
Whipped Cream
$0.50
Clare's Favorites
Banana Split
$9.00
Brownie Supreme Sundae
$7.50
Cookie Sandwich Chocolate Chip (w/ Honey Vanilla)
$5.50
Cookie Sandwich Snickerdoodle (w/ Honey Vanilla)
$5.50
Cookie Sandwich Brownie (w/ Honey Vanilla)
$5.50
Cookie Sandwich Brownie (w/ Peppermint Crunch)
$5.50
Drumsticks Traditional - Honey Vanilla Ice Cream
$6.75
Drumsticks Seasonal Special - Peppermint Crunch Ice Cream
$6.75
Ice Cream Float Creme Soda
$6.75
Ice Cream Float Root Beer
$6.75
Ice Cream Float Cola
$6.75
Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
$7.50
Tin Roof Sundae
$7.50
Turtle Sundae
$7.50
Shakes & Malts
To Go Quarts
Quart Chocolate (Dairy-Free)
$15.50
Quart Coconut (Dairy-Free)
$15.50
Quart Strawberry (Dairy-Free)
$15.50
Quart Banana
$14.50
Quart Black Cherry Chocolate Chip
$14.50
Quart Caramel Fudge Brownie
$14.50
Quart Chocolate
$14.50
Quart Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$14.50
Quart Chocolate Chocolate Chip
$14.50
Quart Chocolate Peanut Butter
$14.50
Quart Chocolate Peppermint Crunch
$14.50
Quart Coffee & Cream
$14.50
Quart Cookies & Cream
$14.50
Quart Honey Chai Latte
$14.50
Quart Honey Lavender
$14.50
Quart Honey Vanilla
$14.50
Quart Mint Chocolate Chip
$14.50
Quart Orange Cardamom
$14.50
Quart Peanut Butter Brownie Crunch
$14.50
Quart Peanut Butter Cup
$14.50
Quart Raspberry Chocolate Chip
$14.50
Quart Strawberry
$14.50
Quart Teddy Graham
$14.50
Quart Texas Honey Pecan
$14.50
Quart Vanilla Chocolate Chip
$14.50
Valentine's Day Ice Cream Tasting Kit Regular
$35.00
To Go Cakes & Pies
Bottled Beverage
Bakery Items
Seasonal Specials
One Sweet Mama
Sundaes & Twisters
The Celebration
Retail
Merchandise
Baby Toys Baby Gund - Popsicle Shakers Rattle Set
$15.00
Baby Toys Pink NatureBond Ice Cream Teether
$12.00
Baby Toys Samigo Ice Cream Cone Teether
$8.00
Books I Live You More than Ice Cream (Big Book)
$17.99
Books I Love You More Than Ice Cream
$8.00
Books Sounding Joy
$12.99
Books The Little Ice Cream Truck
$16.99
Books Vanilla Bean - A Story about Trying New Things
$12.99
Clare’s Mug
$5.00
Cooler Bag
$12.00
Dog Toy
$10.00
Hat
$15.00
Ice Cream Coloring Book
$10.50
Ice Cream Scoop
$15.00
Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Set
$25.00
Mug
$8.00
Seasonal Items Large Gift Box
$4.00
Seasonal Items Small Gift Box
$3.50
Seasonal Items Snowman Ornament
$3.50
Toys Ice Cream Kit
$35.00
Toys Ice Cream Truck
$25.00
Linda McNamara Artwork
Clare's Laurens Road 1901 Laurens Road Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 417-7460
