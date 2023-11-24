Commuter Comforts
DRINKS
Hot Coffee & Espresso Drinks
- Coffee$2.55+
Fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend from Mukilteo Coffee Roasters.
- Latte$3.15+
Espresso with velvety steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$3.15+
Espresso with equal parts steamed whole milk and velvety foam.
- Americano$2.55+
Espresso poured over hot water to make an American style coffee with perfect crema.
- Mocha$3.65+
Espresso with our house-made chocolate syrup, steamed milk and whipped cream.
- Espresso - served in 8 oz cup$2.50+
Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy with perfect crema.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.10+
Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.
- Macchiato - served in 8 oz cup$2.60+
Espresso with a dollop or two of velvety micro foam.
- Caramel Macchiato$3.70+
Espresso with vanilla and caramel sauce, steamed milk, whip and caramel drizzle.
- Eggnog Latte$3.65+
Get in the holiday spirit with our rich & creamy eggnog latte topped with a dusting of nutmeg.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$3.55+
Rich espresso, velvety steamed milk, pumpkin pie syrup topped with cinnamon & nutmeg. Add whip if you like!
Superfood Lattes
- Golden Orange Turmeric Latte$5.50
Power of turmeric, coconut milk, orange peel, cardamom & orange oil. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
- Vanilla Maple Jade Matcha$5.50
Nutrient dense matcha, vanilla maple syrup & coconut milk. Mildly caffeinated and slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
- Ruby Cocoa Beetroot Latte$5.50
Velvety latte blend with beetroot, cacoa, cardamom & cinnamon. Slightly sweetened with organic brown sugar. Specify for unsweetened.
Hot Chocolate & Steamers
Iced Coffee Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.30+
Cold proccessed brewed coffee very smooth and low in acidity.
- Iced Coffee$3.30+
Our fresh brewed Bainbridge Blend over ice.
- Iced Latte$4.20+
Our rich espresso with milk served over ice.
- Iced Mocha$4.70+
Espresso with our house made chocolate syrup and milk, topped with whip and chocolate drizzle.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
Espresso and milk with vanilla and caramel sauce over ice topped with whip and caramel drizzle.
- Iced Espresso$2.70+
Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy - over ice.
- Iced Americano$3.55+
Our signature Monorail Espresso blend - dark, chocolatey and spicy - with cold water poured over ice.
Teas & Chai
- Chai Latte$3.65+
Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and steamed milk.
- London Fog$3.90+
Earl Grey Tea, vanilla or almond syrup and steamed milk.
- Hot Tea$2.70+
Choose from a variety of black, green and herbal flavors.
- House-Brewed Iced Tea$3.25+
House brewed Paradise Tea - unsweetened black tea with hints of tropical fruit.
- Iced Chai$4.65+
Oregan Chai - blend of black tea, honey and spices with equal parts chai and cold milk over ice.
Misc Cold Drinks
- Bottled Water$3.30
- San Pellegrino$3.25
- Italian Soda$4.85+
A refreshing fizzy flavored drink, topped with cream and/or whip.
- Lemonade$3.75+
Refreshing Meyer Lemon Lemonade.
- Arnold Palmer$3.50+
Refreshing Meyer Lemon Lemonade mixed with our house-made iced tea.
- Red Bull Spritzer$5.95
Red bull with a shot of flavor served over ice.
- Red Bull 12oz Can$4.80
Energy Drink
- Izze$2.35
All natural carbonated fruit drink - choose Blackberry or Clementine.
- Juice$2.35
100% juice - Apple or Orange
- Coke$2.35
- Diet Coke$2.35
- Sprite$2.35
FOOD
Breakfast
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.80
Ham with cheese in a buttery croissant - choose swiss or cheddar.
- Deb's Sausage Sandwich$5.95
Old School sausage, egg and cheese sandwich.
- VEGAN Deb's Sausage Sandwich$6.85
Delicious plant-based sandwich! Morning Star Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg scrambled egg substitute, dairy-free cheddar cheese with a drizzle of olive oil on a Franz Vegan English Muffin.
- Bacon Brioche Sandwich$6.60
Crispy bacon, egg, cheddar with light sriracha sauce.
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.25
Fresh bagel with cream cheese served piping hot. (V)
- Jimmy Dean Sandwich$4.00
Always a favorite - sausage, egg, and american cheese on a croissant.
- Hard Boiled Eggs$2.70
Two eggs for high protein on the go. (GF)
- Oatmeal$4.10
Straw Propeller natural, gluten-free oatmeal. (GF)
- Zoi Yogurt$3.15
Zoi Greek Yogurt - Peach Cream, Strawberry Cream or Vanilla.