Cork & Ale, Fine Wine, Craft Beer & Bistro.
FOOD
Snack, Nibble or Nosh
Candied Pecans
Sweet & Savory, made & seasoned in house
Shrimp Cocktail
10 count poached shrimp served with house made shrimp cocktail sauce
Charcuterie for two
cured meats, cheese, crackers & spreads. serving for 2
Bacon & Gruyere Mac & Cheese
Classic elbow noodles mixed in a gruyere, fontina & gouda cheese blend topped with crumbled bacon
Crab Cakes
Blue crab claw meat crab cakes served with a house made remoulade sauce
Original or Spicy Pimento Cheese
Choose from our house made classic or spicy jalapeno style pimento cheese
Salmon Dip
a creamy dip with salmon & savory spices
Original or Spicy Hummus
Choose from our house made original or spicy hummus
Spicy Artichoke Parm Dip
fire roasted jalapenos and artichokes engulfed in cheesy deliciousness
Salad
Watermelon Salad
sliced fresh watermelon, chopped cherry tomatoes, red onions, chives & basil. choice of feta, bleu cheese or goat cheese. add chicken (6) add salmon (7)
Vegan, Kale & Quinoa
cherry tomato, red onion, chickpea & artichoke tossed in a vegan ranch dressing
Protein Power Greens
grilled chicken, kale, quinoa, hard boiled egg, snow peas, cherry tomato & brussel sprouts served with a creamy white wine peppercorn dressing
Burrata Salad
Burrata Cheese accompanied with roasted red peppers, prosciutto & tomato drizzled with a basil and balsamic dressing
Daily Specials
Slider of the Day
jalapeño & goat cheese sliders...3 juicy all angus beef patties perfectly blackened, topped house made bacon jalapeño jam, creamy goat cheese finished with a crushed candied pecans. add corn cob smoked bacon...YUMMY! pairs beautifully with a great beer off our shelves or from our taps
Chef's Daily Special
4 cheese ravioli served with a rosemary lemon zest baked ricotta topped with crispy pancetta and a dusting of amoretto biscotti. simply amazing with a chilled white wine form our collection.
French Dip Sandwich
slow cooked prime rib shaved then layered on warm french bread with a side of savory beef au jus and horse radish cream sauce. great with a beer from our collection
Prime Rib Special
chef's daily special...delicious prime rib served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, roasted zucchini squash & hearty au jus on the side. enjoy with an amazing wine or beer from our special collection.
Desserts
Entrées
Chicken Charleston
grilled chicken breast topped with a house made crab cake served over creamed spinach and garlic cheddar mashed potatoes. Served with a side of our house made remoulade
Steak Entree
8oz aged Manhattan cut served in a rich brown sauce, accompanied with a lobster/garlic/prosciutto butter. Served with cheddar mashed potatoes and creamed spinach
Penne Toscano
creamy tomato, bacon rendered pomodoro sauce and penne pasta topped with prosciutto. Choice of Chicken, Diced Grilled Salmon or Shrimp
Shrimp Po Boy Hoagie
Garlic Grilled Shrimp on 8" Hoagie with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and red onion, drizzled with house made remoulade sauce.
Cork & Ale Burger
Local All Angus Beef, topped with shredded short rib meat, house made pimento cheese (classic or spicy) & pickles. Served with kettle chips
Chicken Bacon Cubano
Grilled Chicken, bacon, dijon mustard, swiss cheese, and pickle served on pressed toasted sourdough. Accompanied with kettle chips.
Vegan Chicken Sandwich
Soy based Vegan patty, topped with mixed greens, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, pickle and herb vegan aioli. Accompanied with kettle chips
Wraps
Choice of grilled chicken, salmon, or shrimp, with mixed greens, tomato, house made caesar dressing and shredded parmesan rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with pickle and kettle chips.
Margarita Flatbread
Pomodoro sauce, cherry tomatos, fresh mozzarella, dollops of fresh pesto, served on top of our signature baked flatbread. GF Option available.
