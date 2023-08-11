Popular Items

FOOD

Snack, Nibble or Nosh

Candied Pecans

Candied Pecans

$8.00

Sweet & Savory, made & seasoned in house

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

10 count poached shrimp served with house made shrimp cocktail sauce

Charcuterie for two

Charcuterie for two

$18.00

cured meats, cheese, crackers & spreads. serving for 2

Bacon & Gruyere Mac & Cheese

Bacon & Gruyere Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Classic elbow noodles mixed in a gruyere, fontina & gouda cheese blend topped with crumbled bacon

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Blue crab claw meat crab cakes served with a house made remoulade sauce

Original or Spicy Pimento Cheese

Original or Spicy Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Choose from our house made classic or spicy jalapeno style pimento cheese

Salmon Dip

$13.00

a creamy dip with salmon & savory spices

Original or Spicy Hummus

Original or Spicy Hummus

$9.00

Choose from our house made original or spicy hummus

Spicy Artichoke Parm Dip

$11.00

fire roasted jalapenos and artichokes engulfed in cheesy deliciousness

Salad

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

sliced fresh watermelon, chopped cherry tomatoes, red onions, chives & basil. choice of feta, bleu cheese or goat cheese. add chicken (6) add salmon (7)

Vegan, Kale & Quinoa

Vegan, Kale & Quinoa

$15.00

cherry tomato, red onion, chickpea & artichoke tossed in a vegan ranch dressing

Protein Power Greens

Protein Power Greens

$17.00

grilled chicken, kale, quinoa, hard boiled egg, snow peas, cherry tomato & brussel sprouts served with a creamy white wine peppercorn dressing

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Burrata Cheese accompanied with roasted red peppers, prosciutto & tomato drizzled with a basil and balsamic dressing

Daily Specials

Slider of the Day

Slider of the Day

$17.00

jalapeño & goat cheese sliders...3 juicy all angus beef patties perfectly blackened, topped house made bacon jalapeño jam, creamy goat cheese finished with a crushed candied pecans. add corn cob smoked bacon...YUMMY! pairs beautifully with a great beer off our shelves or from our taps

Chef's Daily Special

Chef's Daily Special

$24.50

4 cheese ravioli served with a rosemary lemon zest baked ricotta topped with crispy pancetta and a dusting of amoretto biscotti. simply amazing with a chilled white wine form our collection.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

slow cooked prime rib shaved then layered on warm french bread with a side of savory beef au jus and horse radish cream sauce. great with a beer from our collection

Prime Rib Special

Prime Rib Special

$45.50

chef's daily special...delicious prime rib served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, roasted zucchini squash & hearty au jus on the side. enjoy with an amazing wine or beer from our special collection.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

melts in your mouth and your hands if you choose

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

no description other than "trust us" treat yourself . add a scoop of specially made waxhaw creamery vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.00

delicious made local ice cream by waxhaw creamery

Protein

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Entrées

Chicken Charleston

Chicken Charleston

$26.00

grilled chicken breast topped with a house made crab cake served over creamed spinach and garlic cheddar mashed potatoes. Served with a side of our house made remoulade

Steak Entree

Steak Entree

$45.00

8oz aged Manhattan cut served in a rich brown sauce, accompanied with a lobster/garlic/prosciutto butter. Served with cheddar mashed potatoes and creamed spinach

Penne Toscano

Penne Toscano

$23.00

creamy tomato, bacon rendered pomodoro sauce and penne pasta topped with prosciutto. Choice of Chicken, Diced Grilled Salmon or Shrimp

Shrimp Po Boy Hoagie

Shrimp Po Boy Hoagie

$16.00

Garlic Grilled Shrimp on 8" Hoagie with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and red onion, drizzled with house made remoulade sauce.

Cork & Ale Burger

Cork & Ale Burger

$16.00

Local All Angus Beef, topped with shredded short rib meat, house made pimento cheese (classic or spicy) & pickles. Served with kettle chips

Chicken Bacon Cubano

Chicken Bacon Cubano

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, dijon mustard, swiss cheese, and pickle served on pressed toasted sourdough. Accompanied with kettle chips.

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Soy based Vegan patty, topped with mixed greens, roasted red peppers, sauteed mushrooms, pickle and herb vegan aioli. Accompanied with kettle chips

Wraps

Wraps

$14.00

Choice of grilled chicken, salmon, or shrimp, with mixed greens, tomato, house made caesar dressing and shredded parmesan rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with pickle and kettle chips.

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Pomodoro sauce, cherry tomatos, fresh mozzarella, dollops of fresh pesto, served on top of our signature baked flatbread. GF Option available.

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Creamed Spinach

$3.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

NA DRINKS

Soda

Coco Cola 8oz Btl

$2.25

Diet Coke 8oz Btl

$2.25

Sprite 8oz Btl

$2.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade 20oz

$3.00

Sprite 20oz

$3.00

Coke 20oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Acqua Panna 500 ML

$3.00

San Pellegrino 250 ML

$2.50

Untitled Art CBD Sparkling

$3.65Out of stock

San Pellegrino 500 ML

$3.00Out of stock

Teas & Juices

Lemonade

$3.00

Saranac Lemonade

$3.00

Lipton Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fentimans Victorian Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00