Crunch Bistro
Fresh Salads
- Asian Crunch$10.99
Pick your leaf, grilled chicken, sliced almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh basil, chow mein noodles, shredded carrots, and house Asian dressing. 401 cal
- Freddy's Blackened Shrimp Delight$11.99
Pick your leaf, blackened shrimp, corn, homemade pico de gallo, sunflower seeds, and house passion fruit vinaigrette. 449 cal
- Barbecue Santa Fe$10.99
Pick your leaf, grilled barbecue chicken, corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, tortilla strips, red onions, sharp white Cheddar, and house spicy ranch dressing. 535 cal
- Buffalo Bleu$10.99
Pick your leaf, buffalo chicken, onion straws, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, and house bleu cheese dressing
- Turkey Cobb$11.49
Pick your leaf, roasted turkey breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, and house bleu cheese dressing. 562 cal
- Cali Crunch$9.49
Pick your leaf, candied pecans, dried cranberries, Mandarin oranges, strawberries, Granny Smith apples, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. 417 cal
- Citrus Salmon$11.99
Pick your leaf, lemon herb salmon, sliced almonds, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and Mandarin dressing. 424 cal
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Pick your leaf, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, grated Parmesan, bacon, and Caesar dressing. 388 cal
- Build Your Own Salad$6.99
Gourmet Wraps
- Crunch Chicken$9.49
Pick your leaf, grilled chicken, cucumbers, red onions, sharp white Cheddar, and house ranch dressing. 633 cal
- Southwest$9.99
Pick your leaf, corn, black beans, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, homemade pico de gallo, sharp white Cheddar, tortilla strips, house spicy ranch dressing. 565 cal
- Turkey Bacon Ranch$10.49
Pick your leaf, roasted turkey breast, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing. 586 cal
- Veggie Amuse$9.99
Pick your leaf, caramelized onions, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, homemade hummus, feta cheese, and house cilantro lime dressing. 492 cal
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Pick your leaf, homemade chicken salad, walnuts, dried cranberries, and Granny Smith apples. 853 cal
- Tilapia Crunch$11.49
Pick your leaf, Parmesan encrusted tilapia, basil, grated Parmesan, onion straws, and sweet and spicy honey mustard. 824 cal
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Pick your leaf, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, grated Parmesan, and Caesar dressing. 623 cal
- Build Your Own Wrap$6.99
Quinoa Bowls
- Toscana$10.49
Warm quinoa, grilled mushrooms, fresh avocado, basil, roasted red peppers, and Italian dressing. 487 cal
- Honey Glazed Shrimp$11.49
Warm quinoa, honey glazed shrimp, green onions, roasted red peppers, and homemade aioli. 501 cal
- Cilantro Chicken$10.99
Warm quinoa, grilled chicken, tomatoes, corn, fresh cilantro, and house cilantro lime dressing. 493 cal
- Veggie Goodness$10.49
Warm quinoa, spinach, caramelized onions, zucchini, yellow squash, grilled mushrooms, and balsamic vinaigrette. 321 cal
- Baked Salmon$11.49
Warm quinoa, baked salmon, tomatoes, spinach, fresh avocado, lemon juice and olive oil. 665 cal
- Kicker Pollo$10.99
Warm quinoa, grilled chicken, jalapeños, corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, roasted red peppers, and house spicy ranch dressing. 546 cal
Lavash Flatbreads
- Barbecue Chicken$9.99
Mozzarella, marinara sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh cilantro, grated Parmesan, and barbecue sauce. 726 cal
- Spicy Buffalo$9.99
Sharp white Cheddar, grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, celery, grated Parmesan, buffalo sauce, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. 660 cal
- Margherita$8.99
Mozzarella, marinara sauce, tomatoes, basil, and grated Parmesan. 453 cal
- Gaucho$9.99
Mozzarella, creamy chimichurri sauce, grilled chicken, corn, tomatoes, and fresh cilantro. 766 cal
- Zucchini Bomb$9.49
Sharp white Cheddar, caramelized onions, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, and house cilantro lime dressing. 700 cal
- Classic Pepperoni$9.49
Mozzarella, marinara sauce, pepperoni, oregano, and grated Parmesan. 583 cal