Daniella's Ristorante
Antipasti
Insalata
Parmigiano
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.00
Nonna's marinara sauce
Bolognese
$18.00
Classic Meat Sauce, Rigatoni
Penne Alla Vodka
$29.00
Chicken, pink vodka sauce, English peas, pancetta
Chicken & Broccoli
$19.00
Pink Parmesan cream sauce, penne
Shrimp Fettuccini
$32.00
Roasted garlic, mushrooms, asparagus, Parmesan cream sauce
Nonna's Sauce
$29.00
Pork, meatballs, sausage simmered all day
Entrees
Tuscan Salmon
$32.00
Capers, lemon, white wine, spinach, white beans, artichokes
Scallop Risotto
$36.00
Tomato & spinach risotto
Swordfish Puttanesca
$34.00
Simply grilled, tomato, olives, capers, garlic
Chicken Piccata
$29.00
Lemon, white wine, garlic, capers, artichokes
Chicken Marsala
$29.00
Prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom
Chicken Saltimbocca
$29.00
Prosciutto di Parma, sage, lemon, white wine, roasted potatoes
Veal Piccata
$34.00
Lemon, white wine, garlic, capers, artichokes
Veal Marsala
$34.00
Prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom
Veal Saltimbocca
$34.00
Prosciutto di Parma, sage, lemon, white wine, roasted potatoes
Tenderloin
$42.00
Wild mushroom risotto, white truffle
Pork Chop
$38.00
Lightly breaded, vinegar peppers, roasted garlic
Sides
