Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine - Alhambra Store 742 West Valley Boulevard
Food
Appetizer
- Sweet Tomato$10.95
fresh sliced tomatoes adorned with a special sugar dressing. Elevate your experience by asking your server about our exclusive Shakarob option.
- Cold Noodle 🌶️🌶️$10.95
🌶️🌶️ Chilled perfection draped in a spicy vinegar embrace. A refreshing, flavor-packed delight
- Uyghur Salad$10.95
Crisp cucumber, juicy tomato, romaine lettuce, onion, kidney bean, and sliced olives dance together in a symphony of freshness, coated with our signature house dressing. A vibrant medley for a burst of flavor in every bite
- Tiger Salad 🌶️$10.95
🌶️ Fresh sliced capsicum, onion, tomato, and cucumber with spicy dressing
- Cucumber with Garlic$10.95
Fresh smashed and chopped cucumber with garlic dressing
- Leghirdaq 🌶️🌶️$10.95
🌶️ 🌶️ Homemade cold mung bean jelly noodle with special spicy dressing
- Tofu with Chives$10.95
Fresh tofu mixed with chives
Exotic Taste
- S Big Plate Chicken 🌶️🌶️$19.95
🌶️🌶️ Indulge in the bold flavors of our Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken, expertly paired with potato, capsicum, leek, and flat hand-pulled noodles. A fiery symphony of taste in every bite.
- L Big Plate Chicken 🌶️🌶️$39.95
🌶️🌶️ Spicy stir-fried chicken pieces served with potato, capsicum, leek, and flat hand-pulled noodle
- Uyghur Goshnaan$16.95
Uyghur style hand-made bread filled with ground beef, 10% of lamb, onion, black pepper spice
- Boiled Lamb$19.95
Mild flavored and tender boiled fresh lamb leg topped with fresh cut onion
- Quyash Qatlima$20.95
Indulge in our Uyghur Fusion Baked Crispy Pie, generously filled with seasoned ground beef, tomato, capsicum, and gooey mozzarella cheese. Delightful perfection that requires a 25-minute preparation time, or longer based on order volume.
- S Boneless Big Plate Chicken 🌶️$22.95
Savor the heat with our Spicy Stir-Fried Boneless Chicken, paired with potato, capsicum, leek, and flat hand-pulled noodles. A fiery fusion that guarantees a flavor-packed experience
- L Boneless Big Plate Chicken 🌶️$45.95
🌶️ Spicy stir-fried boneless chicken pieces served with potato, capsicum, leek and flat hand-pulled noodle
- Fried Naan with Beef 🌶️$14.95
🌶️ Crispy fresh naan cubes stir-fried with onion, capsicum, beef, and cumin
- Kebab Noodle🌶️🌶️$16.95
🌶️🌶️ Cold egg noodle served with special spicy dressing and beef kebab
- Dolan's Tower Kebab (1 lb)$26.00
Price per lb. Roasted lamb slices marinated with family recipe. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
- Hordaq (Braised Lamb)$20.95
Lamb stew served with flat hand-pulled noodle, onion, carrot and capsicum
- Extra Chicken Noodle$5.95
Entrée
- Uyghur Polo$14.95
Traditional braised rice made with lamb, carrot, onion, raison, and chickpea. (Lamb or chicken)
- Laghman$13.95
Traditional thin hand-pulled noodle served with stir-fried vegetable and beef
- Taranchi Laghman$13.95
Stir-fried Uyghur style diced veggies and beef on top of the hand pulled noodles
- Korma Chop 🌶️$13.95
🌶️ Mild nummy spicy stir-fried thin hand-pulled noodle with vegetable and beef
- Pearl Noodle$13.95
Finely chopped and stir-fried hand-pulled noodle with vegetable and beet
- Northwest Rice Noodle 🌶️🌶️$14.95
🌶️ 🌶️ Hot and spicy stir-fried rice noodle with vegetables and meat. (Beef/chicken/vegetarian)
- Samsa$11.95
4 pieces oven-baked savory and flaky pastries with ground beef and onion filling
- Manta$12.95
6 pieces Uyghur style steamed thin wrapped dumpling with ground BEEF and onion filling. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
- Kava Manta$11.95
6 pieces Uyghur style steamed thin wrapped dumpling with minced PUMPKIN and onion filling. Requires a 20-minute preparation time, or longer as per volume of orders
- Lamb Kebab$3.95
Each grilled lamb chunks marinated with family recipe. (Minimum order 3 skewers)
- Roasted Lamb Leg$20.95
Special marinated and tender roasted fresh lamb leg topped with fresh cut onion
- Cumin Lamb$18.95
Sliced lamb stir-fried with home-made cumin sauce
- Uyghur Naan$4.50
Per piece
- Plain Rice$1.75
Per bowl
- Extra Laghman Noodle$5.95
Vegetarian
- Black Mushroom with Celery$11.95
Stir-fried black mushroom, celery, and capsicum with house sauce
- Fried Broccoli$11.95
Stir-fried broccoli with house sauce
- Shredded Potato 🌶️$11.95
🌶️ Stir-fried shredded potato with spicy and sour sauce
- Braised Eggplant$11.95
Sweet and spicy braised eggplants with capsicum
- Fried Cabbage$10.95
Stir-fried cabbage with savory and sour sauce
- Fried Tomato with Eggs$11.95
Scrambled egg with stir-fried tomato
- Stir-Fried Green Beans$11.95
🌶️ Stir-fried green beans with spicy house sauce
Soup
Dessert
Drinks
- Dolan's Special Tea (pot)$8.95
A pot of house freshly brewed floral and herbal tea with sugar Cinnamon/Hibiscus/BlackTea/Cardamom/Cloves/Rosebuds
- Black Tea (pot)$5.95
Pot
- Green Tea (pot)$5.95
Pot
- Mint Tea (pot)$5.95
Pot
- Uyghur Milk Tea (cup)$4.75
Cup. Uyghur style hot and salty milk tea
- Soda (can)$2.50
Cup. Non-refillable
- Sparkling Water (bottle)$6.75
750 ml bottle of San Pellegrino
