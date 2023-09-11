Food Menu

Tacos

Taco Carnitas

Taco Carnitas

$3.25

Slow cooked Fried Pork

Taco Al Pastor

$3.25

Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning

Taco Puerco Asado

Taco Puerco Asado

$3.25

Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning

Taco Chorizo

Taco Chorizo

$3.25

Mexican Style Sausage

Taco Grilled Chicken

Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

Taco Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Shredded Chicken

Taco Campechano

Taco Campechano

$3.75

Chorizo and Grilled Steak

Taco Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

Taco Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Ground Beef

Taco Carne Asada

Taco Carne Asada

$3.99

Grilled Steak

Taco Pescado (Fish)

Taco Pescado (Fish)

$3.99

Tilapia Fish

Taco Camaron (Shrimp)

Taco Camaron (Shrimp)

$3.99

Shrimp

Taco Veggie

Taco Veggie

$3.25

Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro

Taco Quesabirria Taco (1)

$4.50

Individual Quesabirria Taco

Taco Quesabirria Tacos & Consome

$14.99

Quesabirria Tacos & Consome

Birria Consome - 8 oz

$6.99

Birria Consome 8oz

Birria Consome - 4 oz

$3.99

Birria Consome 4oz

Acompanantes

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

Queso Don Julio & Chips

Queso Don Julio & Chips

$6.99

Melted cheese dip with onions, tomato and serrano peppers. 

Queso-Chorizo Fundido

Queso-Chorizo Fundido

$9.99

Melted cheese with Mexican Chorizo.  Served with three handmade tortillas or chips

Queso-Marisco

Queso-Marisco

$11.99

Melted cheese with Shrimp. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips

Street Corn (Elote)

$5.99

Cooked corn on the cob. Mexican Style with mayonnaise, cheese, lime & chili powder

Guacamole Pequeño (6oz) con chips

$6.99

Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips

Guacamole Grande (10oz) con chips

$9.99

Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips

Pico de Gallo Pequeño (6oz) con chips

$4.99

Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips

Pico de Gallo Grande (10oz) con chips

$6.99

Large Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips

Papitas Fritas (French Fries) - (10oz)

$4.99

Papitas Fritas (French Fries)

Frijoles Refritos (8oz)

Frijoles Refritos (8oz)

$3.99

Refried Beans (8oz)

Arroz Mexicano (8oz)

Arroz Mexicano (8oz)

$3.99

Mexican Rice (8oz)

Tortillas Side (qty 3)

$1.50

Mexican Rice (8oz)

Antojitos/Cravings

Don Julio’s Sampler

Don Julio’s Sampler

$27.99

Taquitos, Nachos, Tamal, Quesadilla, Sope, Tostada  

Sope

Sope

$5.99

Handmade thick corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 

Tostada

Tostada

$5.99

Hard flat tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 

Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)

Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)

$9.99

Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 

Torta

Torta

$10.99

Mexican sandwich with refried beans, avocado slices, jalapeño, slices, onion slices, lettuce, tomato and sour cream 

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted cheese and  jalapeños.  Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Burrito Don Julio

Burrito Don Julio

$9.99

Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$10.99

Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Quesadillas Don Julio

Quesadillas Don Julio

$10.99

Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla with onions, red/green bell peppers and melted cheese, served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream

Tamal

Tamal

$4.99

Corn dough filled with Pork and choice of Red or Green Sauce, wrapped on corn husk and steamed

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$12.99

Corn dough filled with Pork and choice of Red or Green Sauce, wrapped on corn husk and steamed

Coctel de Camarones

Coctel de Camarones

$12.99

Shrimp cocktail with Grandma's homemade proprietary tomato sauce and spices

Chicken Wings (Alitas)

Chicken Wings (Alitas)

$16.99

10 Chicken wings served in guajillo (mild) or chile arbol (hot) sauce

House Specialties

Molcajete

$28.99

Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips

Pescado (Fish) Frito Don Julio

$24.99

Whole fried Red Snapper fish served with lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomato, limes, salsa verde, plantains and side of rice

Carnitas Don Julio

$17.99

Slow-cooked and fried chunks of Pork

Chile Con Carne

$17.99

Slow-cooked chunks of pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce.

Fajitas Vegetarianas (Veggie)

$15.99

Grilled marinated onions, green and red peppers

Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)

$19.99

Grilled marinated onions, green and red peppers

Fajitas de Carne (Steak)

$21.99

Grilled marinated Steak strips with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers

Fajitas de Camaron (Shrimp)

$22.99

Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers

Fajitas Mixtas

$22.99

Bistec (Steak) Ranchero

$21.99

Sauteed Steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers 

Pollo (Chicken) Ranchero

$19.99

Sauteed Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers 

Milanesa de Pollo (Chicken)

$19.99

Sauteed Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers 

Milanesa de Carne (Steak)

$21.99

Thin breaded and fried Steak filet

Pollo a la Parilla

$19.99

Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers.

Carne Asada

$21.99

Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers.

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.99

Sauteed Shrimp cooked in red chipotle, guajillo and spicy tomato sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$22.99

Sauteed Shrimp cooked in garlic, lime and butter

Filete de Pescado

$21.99

Breaded, grilled or fried Fish 

Chile Relleno

$19.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese and Ground Beef (+$1).  Covered in egg batter and served with a delicious Don Julio’s tomato sauce

Bowl Mexicano

$15.99

Mexican bowl with rice, choice of meat,  lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomato, mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.

Taco Salad - Don Julio

$16.99

Edible tortilla bowl filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, avocado, Mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.

Taquitos Dorados (Flautas) Meal

$15.99

Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream 

3 Tacos Don Julio Meal

$15.99

Three tacos with handmade tortillas with choice of meat. Carne Asada/Fish/Shrimp (+$2)

Tamales Meal

$14.99

Two tamales filled with Pork, steamed and covered with red or green sauce

Enchiladas de Queso

$13.99

Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$13.99

Three hand rolled corn tortillas filled with onions, red/green peppers, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish

Enchiladas Pollo

$16.99

Shredded Chicken rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish

Enchiladas Carne

$17.99

Ground Beef rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with red guajillo chile sauce and additional melted cheese and sour cream

Kids Meal

Caldo de Pollo Jr. - Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chicken Soup

Quesadilla Jr. Meal

$7.99

Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with french fries

Hard or Soft Taco Jr. Meal

$7.99

One taco with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with french fries

Burrito Jr. Meal

$7.99

Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, melted cheese, rice & refried beans. Served with french fries

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

Cheeseburger Jr & French Fries

$7.99

Cheeseburger Jr & French Fries

Desserts

Churros

$6.99

Traditional Mexican fried dough pastry with cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel, chocolate or lechera dip

Flan

$6.99

Creamy custard dessert topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and cherry

Helado Mexicano

$6.99

Mexican fried ice-cream topped with whipped cream, cherry and chocolate chips

Choco Banana

$6.99

Mexican fried pastry with banana, vanilla ice cream, small chocolate kisses and cherry

Sopapillas

$6.99

Four sweet puffy Mexican pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with whipped cream or raw honey

Arroz con Leche

$6.99

Thick, sweet and creamy rice pudding dessert.  Topped with powdered cinnamon and a cherry

Fresas con Crema

$6.99

Refreshing and traditional Mexican dessert made with sweet condensed milk and strawberries

Small Sides

Avocado slices (3 slices)

$2.49

Avocado slices (2 slices)

$1.99

Avocado salsa (2oz)

$1.00

Red/Green bell peppers

$2.00

Cheese-Queso Fresco(2oz)

$0.75

Cheese-Shredded (2oz)

$0.75

Melted Don Julio Cheese (2oz)

$1.25

Chiles Serranos

$1.00

Chiles Toreados (3 Qty)

$1.99

Cilantro (2oz)

$0.50

Enchilada - Green Tomatillo Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Enchilada - Red Guajillo Sauce (4oz)

$3.99

Guacamole (2oz)

$1.99

Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.50

Lettuce Taco

$0.75

Lettuce (4oz)

$1.50

Onions (2oz)

$0.50

Pico de Gallo (2oz)

$1.50

Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.75

Tomato (2oz)

$0.50

Whipped Cream (4oz)

$0.99

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Margarita

$8.99

Pina Colada

$8.99

Mojito

$10.99

Skinny Margarita

$10.99

Cucumber Margarita

$11.99

Coronarita

$12.99

Michelada

$5.00

Sangria

$8.99

Margarita - House Pitcher

$29.99

Sangria Pitcher

$29.99

Mexican Mule

$11.99

Traditional Mule

$10.99

Agave Sunrise

$11.99

Agave Refresher

$10.99

Coconut Mojito

$11.99

Agave Shot

$5.99

Cantarito

$10.99

Mimosa

$5.00

Virgin Cocktails

$6.99

Beer

Bud Light

$5.49

Michelob Ultra

$5.49

Kona

$5.49

Corona Extra

$6.49

Modelo Especial

$6.49

Modelo Negra

$6.49

Stella Artois

$6.49

Bud Light

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

Corona Extra

$6.99

Corona Light

$6.99

Modelo Especial

$6.99

Modelo Negra

$6.99

Pacifico

$6.99

Victoria

$6.99

Tecate

$6.99

Bohemia

$6.99

XX Lager

$6.99

Beer Bucket (Qty 5)

$26.99

Wine

GLS Merlot

$8.99

GLS Cabernet Savignon

$8.99

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.99

BTL Merlot

$34.99

BTL Cabernet Savignon

$34.99

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.99

GLS Chardonnay

$8.99

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.99

GLS Moscato

$8.99

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.99

BTL Chardonnay

$34.99

BTL Pinot Grigio

$34.99

BTL Moscato

$34.99

Soda

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mr. Pibb

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Club Soda

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Bottled Fanta

$2.99

Bottled Squirt

$2.99

Bottled Sprite

$2.99

Mexican Soda

Jarrito - Mandarin

$2.99

Jarrito - Lime

$2.99

Jarrito - Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarrito - Tamarindo

$2.99

Jarrito - Guayaba

$2.99

Jarrito - Pina

$2.99

Jarrito - Grapefruit

$2.99

Jarrito - Strawberry

$2.99

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca - Tamarindo

$4.25

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$4.25

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$4.25

Kids Drink

Kids Good to Grow

$1.99

Taco Platters

Taco Platters (Copy)

Taco Platter (10 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$29.99

Taco Platter (10 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$35.99

Taco Platter (20 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$58.99

Taco Platter (20 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$69.99

Taco Platter (30 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$85.99

Taco Platter (30 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp

$99.99

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Burrito Breakfast Meal

$10.99

Burrito filled with scrambled egg, melted cheese & pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans and salsa side.

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$11.99

Corn tortilla pieces lightly fried, cooked in Green Tomatillo Sauce or Red Guajillo sauce, topped with eggs any style, sprinkled with queso fresco, sour cream and side of pico de gallo

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

2 Eggs any style topped with signature red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans

Tacos Huevos + Chorizo

$12.99

3 Tacos made with chorizo & scrambled eggs. Served with rice and refried beans. Salsa on side

Guac Toast & Eggs Meal

$12.99

Guacamole Toast with 2 Eggs any style

Huevos a La Mexicana

$12.99

2 scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refrired beans. Salsa on side

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Michelada

$5.00

Coffee

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99