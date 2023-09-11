Don Julio's Authentic Mexican Cuisine-Bearss
Food Menu
Tacos
Taco Carnitas
Slow cooked Fried Pork
Taco Al Pastor
Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning
Taco Puerco Asado
Taco Chorizo
Mexican Style Sausage
Taco Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Taco Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken
Taco Campechano
Chorizo and Grilled Steak
Taco Carne Molida (Ground Beef)
Ground Beef
Taco Carne Asada
Grilled Steak
Taco Pescado (Fish)
Tilapia Fish
Taco Camaron (Shrimp)
Shrimp
Taco Veggie
Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro
Taco Quesabirria Taco (1)
Individual Quesabirria Taco
Taco Quesabirria Tacos & Consome
Quesabirria Tacos & Consome
Birria Consome - 8 oz
Birria Consome 8oz
Birria Consome - 4 oz
Birria Consome 4oz
Acompanantes
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa
Queso Don Julio & Chips
Melted cheese dip with onions, tomato and serrano peppers.
Queso-Chorizo Fundido
Melted cheese with Mexican Chorizo. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
Queso-Marisco
Melted cheese with Shrimp. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
Street Corn (Elote)
Cooked corn on the cob. Mexican Style with mayonnaise, cheese, lime & chili powder
Guacamole Pequeño (6oz) con chips
Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips
Guacamole Grande (10oz) con chips
Pico de Gallo Pequeño (6oz) con chips
Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
Pico de Gallo Grande (10oz) con chips
Large Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
Papitas Fritas (French Fries) - (10oz)
Papitas Fritas (French Fries)
Frijoles Refritos (8oz)
Refried Beans (8oz)
Arroz Mexicano (8oz)
Mexican Rice (8oz)
Tortillas Side (qty 3)
Antojitos/Cravings
Don Julio’s Sampler
Taquitos, Nachos, Tamal, Quesadilla, Sope, Tostada
Sope
Handmade thick corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Tostada
Hard flat tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Taquitos Dorados (Flautas)
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Torta
Mexican sandwich with refried beans, avocado slices, jalapeño, slices, onion slices, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Nachos
Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Burrito Don Julio
Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Quesadillas Don Julio
Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with onions, red/green bell peppers and melted cheese, served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Tamal
Corn dough filled with Pork and choice of Red or Green Sauce, wrapped on corn husk and steamed
Caldo de Pollo
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail with Grandma's homemade proprietary tomato sauce and spices
Chicken Wings (Alitas)
10 Chicken wings served in guajillo (mild) or chile arbol (hot) sauce
House Specialties
Molcajete
Pescado (Fish) Frito Don Julio
Whole fried Red Snapper fish served with lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomato, limes, salsa verde, plantains and side of rice
Carnitas Don Julio
Slow-cooked and fried chunks of Pork
Chile Con Carne
Slow-cooked chunks of pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce.
Fajitas Vegetarianas (Veggie)
Grilled marinated onions, green and red peppers
Fajitas de Pollo (Chicken)
Fajitas de Carne (Steak)
Grilled marinated Steak strips with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers
Fajitas de Camaron (Shrimp)
Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers
Fajitas Mixtas
Bistec (Steak) Ranchero
Sauteed Steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers
Pollo (Chicken) Ranchero
Milanesa de Pollo (Chicken)
Sauteed Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers
Milanesa de Carne (Steak)
Thin breaded and fried Steak filet
Pollo a la Parilla
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers.
Carne Asada
Camarones a la Diabla
Sauteed Shrimp cooked in red chipotle, guajillo and spicy tomato sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Sauteed Shrimp cooked in garlic, lime and butter
Filete de Pescado
Breaded, grilled or fried Fish
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese and Ground Beef (+$1). Covered in egg batter and served with a delicious Don Julio’s tomato sauce
Bowl Mexicano
Mexican bowl with rice, choice of meat, lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomato, mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.
Taco Salad - Don Julio
Edible tortilla bowl filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, avocado, Mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.
Taquitos Dorados (Flautas) Meal
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
3 Tacos Don Julio Meal
Three tacos with handmade tortillas with choice of meat. Carne Asada/Fish/Shrimp (+$2)
Tamales Meal
Two tamales filled with Pork, steamed and covered with red or green sauce
Enchiladas de Queso
Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Three hand rolled corn tortillas filled with onions, red/green peppers, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Enchiladas Pollo
Shredded Chicken rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Enchiladas Carne
Ground Beef rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Enchiladas Suizas
Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with red guajillo chile sauce and additional melted cheese and sour cream
Kids Meal
Caldo de Pollo Jr. - Chicken Soup
Chicken Soup
Quesadilla Jr. Meal
Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with french fries
Hard or Soft Taco Jr. Meal
One taco with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with french fries
Burrito Jr. Meal
Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, melted cheese, rice & refried beans. Served with french fries
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Cheeseburger Jr & French Fries
Cheeseburger Jr & French Fries
Desserts
Churros
Traditional Mexican fried dough pastry with cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel, chocolate or lechera dip
Flan
Creamy custard dessert topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and cherry
Helado Mexicano
Mexican fried ice-cream topped with whipped cream, cherry and chocolate chips
Choco Banana
Mexican fried pastry with banana, vanilla ice cream, small chocolate kisses and cherry
Sopapillas
Four sweet puffy Mexican pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with whipped cream or raw honey
Arroz con Leche
Thick, sweet and creamy rice pudding dessert. Topped with powdered cinnamon and a cherry
Fresas con Crema
Refreshing and traditional Mexican dessert made with sweet condensed milk and strawberries
Small Sides
Avocado slices (3 slices)
Avocado slices (2 slices)
Avocado salsa (2oz)
Red/Green bell peppers
Cheese-Queso Fresco(2oz)
Cheese-Shredded (2oz)
Melted Don Julio Cheese (2oz)
Chiles Serranos
Chiles Toreados (3 Qty)
Cilantro (2oz)
Enchilada - Green Tomatillo Sauce (4oz)
Enchilada - Red Guajillo Sauce (4oz)
Guacamole (2oz)
Jalapenos (2oz)
Lettuce Taco
Lettuce (4oz)
Onions (2oz)
Pico de Gallo (2oz)
Sour Cream (2oz)
Tomato (2oz)
Whipped Cream (4oz)
Drink Menu
Cocktails
Margarita
Pina Colada
Mojito
Skinny Margarita
Cucumber Margarita
Coronarita
Michelada
Sangria
Margarita - House Pitcher
Sangria Pitcher
Mexican Mule
Traditional Mule
Agave Sunrise
Agave Refresher
Coconut Mojito
Agave Shot
Cantarito
Mimosa
Virgin Cocktails
Beer
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Kona
Corona Extra
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Stella Artois
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Pacifico
Victoria
Tecate
Bohemia
XX Lager
Beer Bucket (Qty 5)
Wine
Soda
Mexican Soda
Kids Drink
Taco Platters
Taco Platter (10 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Taco Platter (10 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Taco Platter (20 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Taco Platter (20 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Taco Platter (30 Qty) - No Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Taco Platter (30 Qty) - Including Asada, Campechano, Fish, Shrimp
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Burrito Breakfast Meal
Burrito filled with scrambled egg, melted cheese & pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans and salsa side.
Chilaquiles & Eggs
Corn tortilla pieces lightly fried, cooked in Green Tomatillo Sauce or Red Guajillo sauce, topped with eggs any style, sprinkled with queso fresco, sour cream and side of pico de gallo
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs any style topped with signature red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans
Tacos Huevos + Chorizo
3 Tacos made with chorizo & scrambled eggs. Served with rice and refried beans. Salsa on side
Guac Toast & Eggs Meal
Guacamole Toast with 2 Eggs any style
Huevos a La Mexicana
2 scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refrired beans. Salsa on side