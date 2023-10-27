Don Julios- Tampa Palms Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Tampa Palms
Food Menu
Tacos
Quesabirria Tacos & Consome
Slow cooked Fried Pork
Pork with Pineapple and red chile seasoning
Mexican Style Sausage
Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro
Grilled Chicken
Shredded Chicken
Ground Beef
Chorizo and Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak
Tilapia Fish
Shrimp
Individual Quesabirria Taco
Birria Consome 8oz
Birria Consome 4oz
Sides (Acompanantes)
Chips and Salsa
Melted cheese dip with onions, tomato and serrano peppers.
Melted cheese with Mexican Chorizo. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
Melted cheese with Shrimp. Served with three handmade tortillas or chips
Cooked corn on the cob. Mexican Style with mayonnaise, cheese, lime & chili powder
Small Guacamole (6oz). Served with chips
Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
Large Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
Papitas Fritas (French Fries)
Refried Beans (8oz)
Mexican Rice (8oz)
Antojitos/Cravings
Taquitos, Nachos, Tamal, Quesadilla, Sope, Tostada
Handmade thick corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Hard flat tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Mexican sandwich with refried beans, avocado slices, jalapeño, slices, onion slices, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Tortilla chips with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Flour tortilla with onions, red/green bell peppers and melted cheese, served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Corn dough filled with Pork and choice of Red or Green Sauce, wrapped on corn husk and steamed
Shrimp cocktail with Grandma's homemade proprietary tomato sauce and spices
10 Chicken wings served in guajillo (mild) or chile arbol (hot) sauce
House Specialties
Small Pico de Gallo. Chopped tomato, onion, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime juice. Served with chips
Whole fried Red Snapper fish served with lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, tomato, limes, salsa verde, plantains and side of rice
Slow-cooked and fried chunks of Pork
Slow-cooked chunks of pork cooked in green tomatillo sauce.
Grilled marinated onions, green and red peppers
Grilled marinated Steak strips with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers
Grilled Shrimp with grilled onions, green and red bell peppers
Sauteed Steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers
Sauteed Chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers
Thin breaded and fried Steak filet
Grilled Chicken cooked with onions, red and green bell peppers.
Sauteed Shrimp cooked in red chipotle, guajillo and spicy tomato sauce
Sauteed Shrimp cooked in garlic, lime and butter
Breaded, grilled or fried Fish
Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese and Ground Beef (+$1). Covered in egg batter and served with a delicious Don Julio’s tomato sauce
Mexican bowl with rice, choice of meat, lettuce, onion, cilantro, tomato, mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.
Edible tortilla bowl filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, avocado, Mexican crumbled cheese and sour cream.
Three rolled and fried tortillas topped with lettuce, onions, cheese and sour cream
Three tacos with handmade tortillas with choice of meat. Carne Asada/Fish/Shrimp (+$2)
Two tamales filled with Pork, steamed and covered with red or green sauce
Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Three hand rolled corn tortillas filled with onions, red/green peppers, topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Shredded Chicken rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Ground Beef rolled in three corn tortillas topped with green tomatillo or red guajillo chile sauce, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream and radish
Three hand rolled corn tortillas, filled with melted cheese, topped with red guajillo chile sauce and additional melted cheese and sour cream
Kids Meal
Chicken Soup
Flour tortilla with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with french fries
One taco with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with french fries
Flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, melted cheese, rice & refried beans. Served with french fries
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Cheeseburger Jr & French Fries
Desserts
Traditional Mexican fried dough pastry with cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel, chocolate or lechera dip
Creamy custard dessert topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and cherry
Mexican fried ice-cream topped with whipped cream, cherry and chocolate chips
Mexican fried pastry with banana, vanilla ice cream, small chocolate kisses and cherry
Four sweet puffy Mexican pastries dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with whipped cream or raw honey
Thick, sweet and creamy rice pudding dessert. Topped with powdered cinnamon and a cherry
Refreshing and traditional Mexican dessert made with sweet condensed milk and strawberries
Small Sides
Taco Platters
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Burrito filled with scrambled egg, melted cheese & pico de gallo. Served with rice, refried beans and salsa side.
Corn tortilla pieces lightly fried, cooked in Green Tomatillo Sauce or Red Guajillo sauce, topped with eggs any style, sprinkled with queso fresco, sour cream and side of pico de gallo
2 Eggs any style topped with signature red sauce, served with mexican rice and refried beans
3 Tacos made with chorizo & scrambled eggs. Served with rice and refried beans. Salsa on side
Guacamole Toast with 2 Eggs any style
2 scrambled eggs with onion, tomato and serrano peppers. Served with rice and refrired beans. Salsa on side