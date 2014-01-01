Double Mountain - Overlook Overlook
Small Pizza
SM Truffle Shuffle
a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions
SM The Buffy
with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil
SM Pepperoni Pizza
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
SM Jersey Pie
with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers
SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
featuring housemade sausage
SM Margherita
with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil
SM Plain Cheese
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
Small Dough Ball (10")
Side Ranch
SM Cadillac Carnivore
Marinara with shredded mozzarella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.
Large Pizza
LG Truffle Shuffle
LG The Buffy
LG Pepperoni
LG Jersey Pie
LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom
LG Margherita
LG Plain Cheese
Half & Half Pizza
To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list. ---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---
Large Dough Ball (16')
Side Ranch
LG Cadillac Carnivore
Starters & Salads & Desserts
Juanita's Chips & House-made Pico de Gallo
Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives
Bright green, buttery and addictive!
Mezze Platter
A full plate of feta, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata olives; served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread
Greek Salad
Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.
Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Side of Ranch
NEW! Cheesy Bread
Bread & Butter
Pork Meatballs
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Sandwiches
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)
served with Tillamook white cheddar and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on sourdough bread
Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)
hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on sourdough bread
Hot Pastrami & Swiss
with sauerkraut and spicy russian dressing** on marble rye
Tuna Melt
Oregon coast, line-caught Albacore tuna salad with Tillamook white cheddar; toasted and served on ciabatta bread with pickled red onions and arugula
The Jersey Sub
hot capicola, ham, provolone, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion; served hot on a toasted french roll topped with lettuce, tomato and a spicy vinaigrette
Cubano
Beer List
32oz Basic Rights IPA
Northwest IPA We teamed up with local artist Mark Nilsson and Basic Rights Oregon for this one, using a colorful array of our favorite English malts alongside Cascade and Brewer’s Gold hops. A rainbow of sticky forest and ruby red grapefruit lead throughout, with an assertive bitterness balancing the finish. A portion of the profits benefit Basic Rights Oregon, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights for all humans throughout Oregon. 6.5% ABV, 58 BU
64oz Basic Rights IPA
32oz Growler Cross Town Traffic
64oz Growler Cross Town Traffic
32oz Devils Kriek 2018
Nearly four hundred pounds of Bing and Van cherries from the Double Mountain Orchard in the Columbia Gorge go into each batch of our Devil’s Kriek. Our two house yeast strains are blended with Brettanomyces lambicus, and are allowed to roam freely for a year on the fruit in our cellar, developing its complex character. This vintage brings dark ripe cherry, raspberry, and a sweet spring funk aroma to a bed of juicy red fruited jam with a crisp, tart finish. 9.2% ABV, 11 BU
32oz Go Ask Talus
32oz Hefeweizen
Guten Morgen! It’s the beginning of a new day! Rise and shine and roll out of bed to a cold glass of this springtime breakfast. With all the nutritional wheat in this beer to supplement a future of champions, you’ll find yourself drinking a recipe to success. The thick yeasty components of this traditional Bavarian style will leave you fueled and fired up for a day of progress. Have yourself a pint as you plan your day and be ready to spring forward like the seasons with that last sip of breakfast motivation. Don’t forget to save an homage sip for your German brothers and sisters while you crush your goals for the day ahead like you did with this delicious hefe! Prost! 5.3% ABV, 25 BU
64oz Hefeweizen
32oz Hop Lava
Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU
64oz Hop Lava
32oz Hop Lion
IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU
64oz Hop Lion
32oz Kolsch
Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU
64oz Kolsch
32oz Never Too Loud
Schwarzbier Well, we followed the rules until the knob broke. This dark German lager carries aromas of espresso bean and rustic bread that riff hard over a clean biscuit and baker’s chocolate chord progression. This one looks like a porter and drinks like a lager. In the immortal words of Danko Jones, it’s never too loud? 4.6 ABV, 25 BU
64oz Never Too Loud
32oz Century Lager
32oz Shredows
IPA Orange, ripe grapefruit, and some radical dewy pine and tangelo carve some serious lines and get barreled before diving off into the trees for the untouched stash. Brewed with our friends from Mt. Hood Meadows, and crafted to be easy so you can keep the stoke high and give Heather Canyon one more lap. 5.8% ABV,67 BU
64oz Shredows
32oz Tahoma Kriek 2018
Belgian Style Sour Ale with Cherries Rainier cherries from the Hood River Valley are harvested and sent to the brewery where they’re crushed, then added to a strong Belgian blonde base beer. This little gem sat on the fruit with three yeast strains for 13 months in our cellar, surrendering flavors of tart stone fruit, pithy grapefruit, and kumquat. 9.9 % ABV, 11 BU
32oz Turn the Haze Hazy IPA
This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU
64oz Turn the Haze Hazy IPA
32oz Vaporizer
Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU
64oz Vaporizer
Cider List
32oz Dry Cider
For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free
64oz Dry Cider
32oz Rose Cider
Leave your blush at home; it’s Rosé time. This year’s iteration is built on a backbone of pink-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples and fermented with a super clean white wine yeast. Muscadine grape and honeysuckle aromas dominate, while lingonberry and raspberry sorbet notes flirt with your pallet. It’s cider meant for the sunny days we all yearn for. 5.9% Abv, Gluten free
64oz Rose Cider
32oz Perry
100% Pear Hard Cider The Hood River Valley produces some of the best pears in the world. We took advantage of our local resources and pressed Starkrimson and Comice pears together for this Perry. And oh, is it sheer joy. Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. 6.2% ABV, Gluten Free
64oz Perry
32oz Estate Cider
Utilizing a combination of heirloom fruit from Double Mountain’s mature and second-year growth trees pressed fresh by our cidermakers, we bring you an aggressively balanced treat replete with notes of spiced orange peel, limoncello, and crisp apple skin. This truly is the fruit of our labors. Turns out, 2020 wasn’t all bad. 6.9% ABV
64oz Estate Cider
Beer Bottles
12ozbtl Hop Lion
Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.
12ozbtl Juicy IPA
Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU
12ozbtl Westerly Pilsner
Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU
12ozbtl Kolsch
12oz6pk Hop Lion
12oz6pk Juicy IPA
12oz6pk Westerly Pilsner
12oz 6pk Kolsch
375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout
Mixed cultures conjure a dark potion providing enchantment for your palate. Step up to the platform, and in to a stout of magic and mystery.
375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee 2018
375ml Bottle- Devil's Kriek 2019
375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider
For the better part of a year, we let our Dry Cider rest in whiskey and brandy barrels deep in the cellar, bringing tannic oak, vanilla, and dry apple to the palate.
375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016
This Belgian Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse of funk and finishes tart and dry. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle -Peche Cuvee 2018
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014
The Tahoma Kriek uses a strong Belgian Blonde ale for a base prior to the addition of local Rainier Cherries. Our house yeast strains and Brettanomyces Lambicus, were allowed free reign to develop its sour and complex character, resulting in a stronger, more bracingly tart and juicy ale than the more classic beers in the style. This beauty was kept at cellar temperatures on the whole fruit for 13 months. Best enjoyed with a good cheese and better company.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016
This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017
This Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Cuvee 2018
500ml Bottle-Hop Lion
500ml Bottle-IRA
Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest hops, a solid malt foundation, and our house yeast strain, intertwining in delicious complexity with a shining ruby hue.
500ml Bottle-Kolsch
This unfiltered ale features restrained fruited aromas and a rounded malt quality, with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne.
500ml Bottle-Vaporizer
Featuring a locally grown hop variety and our house pilsner malt, this dry hopped pale is light, refreshing, and alluringly herbal.
500ml Bottle-Basic Rights IPA
A beer to celebrate and advocate for the Basic Rights of the rich diversity of all Oregonians. Portions of Proceeds benefit Basic Rights Oregon, advocates for LBGTQ justice. 6.5% ABV, 58 BU
500ml Bottle-Jiro
This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. Brewed with Jasmine rice and Pilsner malts.
500ml Bottle-Never Too Loud
Schwarzbier Well, we followed the rules until the knob broke. This dark German lager carries aromas of espresso bean and rustic bread that riff hard over a clean biscuit and baker’s chocolate chord progression. This one looks like a porter and drinks like a lager. In the immortal words of Danko Jones, it’s never too loud? 4.6 ABV, 25 BU
500ml Bottle-Go Ask Talus
500ml Bottle-Sweet Jane
500ml Case-Hop Lion
500ml Case-IRA
500ml Case-Kolsch
500ml Case-Vaporizer
500ml Case-Jiro
500ml Case-Never Too Loud
500ml Case-Sweet Jane
500ml Case-Go Ask Talus
Cider Bottles
12ozCS Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
12oz6pk Dry Cider
12ozbtl Dry Cider
500ml Bottle-Dry Cider
A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.
500ml Case-Dry Cider
500ml Bottle-Estate Cider
A true heirloom estate cider pressed from apples grown at Double Mountain Orchards in the Hood River Valley.
500ml Case-Estate Cider
500ml Bottle-Perry
Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. Made from Hood River Valley pears, this Perry is sheer joy.
500ml Case-Perry
500ml Bottle-Rose Cider
Red-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples add subtle color to this lightly tart cider, with delicate aromas of grapefruit and strawberry.
500ml Case-Rose Cider
500ml Bottle-Little Spy Pet-Nat Cider
So, Occam was right: Simplicity wins in the end. This is a skin contact, Pet Nat-style cider. Nothing more, nothing less. Delicate aromas of citron and ripe pear reflect our Hood River terroir.
500ml Bottle-Kingston
» KINGSTON « Single Varietal Hard Cider Kingston Black is one of those perfect apples, with just enough tannins and acid this apple does it all. Back in the 19th century this apple was King! Well, king of the UK apple cider world at least. Not the easiest to grow, we are very lucky to have enough to make this cider here in the Hood River valley. Enjoy this cider in a pint glass on a rainy Hood River Night. 6.9% ABV, 0.09% RS, GF