Small Pizza

Order your Pizza Par-cooked and finish it in your oven at home for a perfect, fresh from the oven taste.
SM Truffle Shuffle

$17.00

a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions

SM The Buffy

$16.50

with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$15.75

plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni

SM Jersey Pie

$16.50

with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers

SM Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

$16.50

featuring housemade sausage

SM Margherita

$15.75

with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil

SM Plain Cheese

$13.25

plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices

Small Dough Ball (10")

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

SM Cadillac Carnivore

$22.00

Marinara with shredded mozzarella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.

Large Pizza

LG Truffle Shuffle

$31.00

a white pie with mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, portabella mushrooms marinated in truffle oil; finished with green onions

LG The Buffy

$30.50

with mozzarella and crumbled goat cheese, kalamatas, peppadew peppers; finished with fresh basil

LG Pepperoni

$29.50

plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni

LG Jersey Pie

$30.50

with hot capicola, provolone and Mama Lil's peppers

LG Sausage, Onion & Mushroom

$30.50

featuring housemade sausage

LG Margherita

$29.50

with fresh mozzarella; finished with fresh basil

LG Plain Cheese

$25.50

plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices

Half & Half Pizza

$25.50

To correctly order a 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza: First select a base pizza for the LEFT half. If you want plain cheese, then select "Plain Cheese". If you want to add items, select them from the list. Then, scroll down to select the base pizza for the RIGHT half. If you want plain cheese for this half, then select "Plain Cheese". If you would like to add items, select them from the list. ---LEFT Half 1st then scroll down to select the RIGHT Half---

Large Dough Ball (16')

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

LG Cadillac Carnivore

$32.00

Marinara and shredded mozzarella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Starters & Salads & Desserts

Juanita's Chips & House-made Pico de Gallo

$7.00
Bowl of Castelvetrano Olives

$4.00

Bright green, buttery and addictive!

Mezze Platter

$14.00

A full plate of feta, peppadew peppers, roasted artichoke hearts, cucumber, kalamata olives; served with roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread

Greek Salad

$11.00

Field greens, cremini mushroom, kalamata, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese; with our balsamic dressing.

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.00

Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, aged parmigiano-reggiano and pecorino romano; with our caesar dressing**

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00
NEW! Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Pork Meatballs

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato (BLT)

$12.50

served with Tillamook white cheddar and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on sourdough bread

Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)

$14.75

hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on sourdough bread

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$15.50

with sauerkraut and spicy russian dressing** on marble rye

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Oregon coast, line-caught Albacore tuna salad with Tillamook white cheddar; toasted and served on ciabatta bread with pickled red onions and arugula

The Jersey Sub

$15.00

hot capicola, ham, provolone, Mama Lil’s peppers, red onion; served hot on a toasted french roll topped with lettuce, tomato and a spicy vinaigrette

Cubano

$15.00

Beer List

32oz Basic Rights IPA

$10.50

Northwest IPA We teamed up with local artist Mark Nilsson and Basic Rights Oregon for this one, using a colorful array of our favorite English malts alongside Cascade and Brewer’s Gold hops. A rainbow of sticky forest and ruby red grapefruit lead throughout, with an assertive bitterness balancing the finish. A portion of the profits benefit Basic Rights Oregon, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights for all humans throughout Oregon. 6.5% ABV, 58 BU

64oz Basic Rights IPA

$19.00

Northwest IPA We teamed up with local artist Mark Nilsson and Basic Rights Oregon for this one, using a colorful array of our favorite English malts alongside Cascade and Brewer’s Gold hops. A rainbow of sticky forest and ruby red grapefruit lead throughout, with an assertive bitterness balancing the finish. A portion of the profits benefit Basic Rights Oregon, an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights for all humans throughout Oregon. 6.5% ABV, 58 BU

32oz Growler Cross Town Traffic

$10.50

64oz Growler Cross Town Traffic

$19.00

32oz Devils Kriek 2018

$26.00

Nearly four hundred pounds of Bing and Van cherries from the Double Mountain Orchard in the Columbia Gorge go into each batch of our Devil’s Kriek. Our two house yeast strains are blended with Brettanomyces lambicus, and are allowed to roam freely for a year on the fruit in our cellar, developing its complex character. This vintage brings dark ripe cherry, raspberry, and a sweet spring funk aroma to a bed of juicy red fruited jam with a crisp, tart finish. 9.2% ABV, 11 BU

32oz Go Ask Talus

$10.50

64oz Go Ask Talus

$19.00

32oz Hefeweizen

$10.50

Guten Morgen! It’s the beginning of a new day! Rise and shine and roll out of bed to a cold glass of this springtime breakfast. With all the nutritional wheat in this beer to supplement a future of champions, you’ll find yourself drinking a recipe to success. The thick yeasty components of this traditional Bavarian style will leave you fueled and fired up for a day of progress. Have yourself a pint as you plan your day and be ready to spring forward like the seasons with that last sip of breakfast motivation. Don’t forget to save an homage sip for your German brothers and sisters while you crush your goals for the day ahead like you did with this delicious hefe! Prost! 5.3% ABV, 25 BU

64oz Hefeweizen

$19.00

Guten Morgen! It’s the beginning of a new day! Rise and shine and roll out of bed to a cold glass of this springtime breakfast. With all the nutritional wheat in this beer to supplement a future of champions, you’ll find yourself drinking a recipe to success. The thick yeasty components of this traditional Bavarian style will leave you fueled and fired up for a day of progress. Have yourself a pint as you plan your day and be ready to spring forward like the seasons with that last sip of breakfast motivation. Don’t forget to save an homage sip for your German brothers and sisters while you crush your goals for the day ahead like you did with this delicious hefe! Prost! 5.3% ABV, 25 BU

32oz Hop Lava

$10.50

Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU

64oz Hop Lava

$19.00

Northwest IPA This big, glowing, powerful IPA is packed with copious amounts of Northwest hops. We balance the considerable hop flavor with a sturdy backbone of malty goodness. The result? Explosive! 7.0% ABV, 75 BU

32oz Hop Lion

$12.00

IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU

64oz Hop Lion

$21.00

IPA Tropic resin, tangerine, evergreen, and the earthly scent of Northwest petrichor leap from the nose of this proud IPA. Tangelo and fresh bread stalk closely behind, finishing with orange and dank pine. 6.7% ABV, 65 BU

32oz Kolsch

$12.00

Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU

64oz Kolsch

$21.00

Light German Ale This unfiltered ale features a unique yeast strain, providing restrained fruited aromas to complement the rounded malt quality; with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne. Crisp, dry, and highly refreshing. 5.2% ABV, 40 BU

32oz Never Too Loud

$10.50

Schwarzbier Well, we followed the rules until the knob broke. This dark German lager carries aromas of espresso bean and rustic bread that riff hard over a clean biscuit and baker’s chocolate chord progression. This one looks like a porter and drinks like a lager. In the immortal words of Danko Jones, it’s never too loud? 4.6 ABV, 25 BU

64oz Never Too Loud

$19.00

Schwarzbier Well, we followed the rules until the knob broke. This dark German lager carries aromas of espresso bean and rustic bread that riff hard over a clean biscuit and baker’s chocolate chord progression. This one looks like a porter and drinks like a lager. In the immortal words of Danko Jones, it’s never too loud? 4.6 ABV, 25 BU

32oz Century Lager

$10.50

64oz Century Lager

$19.00

32oz Shredows

$10.50

IPA Orange, ripe grapefruit, and some radical dewy pine and tangelo carve some serious lines and get barreled before diving off into the trees for the untouched stash. Brewed with our friends from Mt. Hood Meadows, and crafted to be easy so you can keep the stoke high and give Heather Canyon one more lap. 5.8% ABV,67 BU

64oz Shredows

$19.00

IPA Orange, ripe grapefruit, and some radical dewy pine and tangelo carve some serious lines and get barreled before diving off into the trees for the untouched stash. Brewed with our friends from Mt. Hood Meadows, and crafted to be easy so you can keep the stoke high and give Heather Canyon one more lap. 5.8% ABV,67 BU

32oz Tahoma Kriek 2018

$26.00

Belgian Style Sour Ale with Cherries Rainier cherries from the Hood River Valley are harvested and sent to the brewery where they’re crushed, then added to a strong Belgian blonde base beer. This little gem sat on the fruit with three yeast strains for 13 months in our cellar, surrendering flavors of tart stone fruit, pithy grapefruit, and kumquat. 9.9 % ABV, 11 BU

32oz Turn the Haze Hazy IPA

$10.50

This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU

64oz Turn the Haze Hazy IPA

$19.00

This is hazy our way : Loaded with tropical goodness and enough hop presence to keep us honest. It’s not a juice box. It’s beer. Really good beer. Confidunt in cervisia nobis. 6.4% ABV, 30 BU

32oz Vaporizer

$12.00

Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU

64oz Vaporizer

$21.00

Dry-Hopped Pale Ale Challenger hops, Pilsner malt, and our house yeast strains are the headliners in this easy pale. The result is agile, alluringly herbal, and supremely refreshing. The dry hop really makes this one sing. 6.0% ABV, 55 BU

Cider List

32oz Dry Cider

$12.00

For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free

64oz Dry Cider

$21.00

For our first Dry Cider, we kept it simple and local. Newtown’s and old world cider apples from the Double Mountain Orchard were pressed and fermented on our house yeast strain. We gave it plenty of time to dry out and develop wondrous aromas of juicy pear, lychee, green fruit, and chamomile. It finishes tart, crisp, dry, and quenching. 6.7% ABV, Gluten Free

32oz Rose Cider

$12.00

Leave your blush at home; it’s Rosé time. This year’s iteration is built on a backbone of pink-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples and fermented with a super clean white wine yeast. Muscadine grape and honeysuckle aromas dominate, while lingonberry and raspberry sorbet notes flirt with your pallet. It’s cider meant for the sunny days we all yearn for. 5.9% Abv, Gluten free

64oz Rose Cider

$21.00

Leave your blush at home; it’s Rosé time. This year’s iteration is built on a backbone of pink-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples and fermented with a super clean white wine yeast. Muscadine grape and honeysuckle aromas dominate, while lingonberry and raspberry sorbet notes flirt with your pallet. It’s cider meant for the sunny days we all yearn for. 5.9% Abv, Gluten free

32oz Perry

$12.00

100% Pear Hard Cider The Hood River Valley produces some of the best pears in the world. We took advantage of our local resources and pressed Starkrimson and Comice pears together for this Perry. And oh, is it sheer joy. Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. 6.2% ABV, Gluten Free

64oz Perry

$21.00

100% Pear Hard Cider The Hood River Valley produces some of the best pears in the world. We took advantage of our local resources and pressed Starkrimson and Comice pears together for this Perry. And oh, is it sheer joy. Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. 6.2% ABV, Gluten Free

32oz Estate Cider

$10.50

Utilizing a combination of heirloom fruit from Double Mountain’s mature and second-year growth trees pressed fresh by our cidermakers, we bring you an aggressively balanced treat replete with notes of spiced orange peel, limoncello, and crisp apple skin. This truly is the fruit of our labors. Turns out, 2020 wasn’t all bad. 6.9% ABV

64oz Estate Cider

$19.00

Utilizing a combination of heirloom fruit from Double Mountain’s mature and second-year growth trees pressed fresh by our cidermakers, we bring you an aggressively balanced treat replete with notes of spiced orange peel, limoncello, and crisp apple skin. This truly is the fruit of our labors. Turns out, 2020 wasn’t all bad. 6.9% ABV

Beer Bottles

12ozbtl Hop Lion

$2.50

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

12ozbtl Juicy IPA

$2.50

Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU

12ozbtl Westerly Pilsner

$2.50

Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU

12ozbtl Kolsch

$2.50
12oz6pk Hop Lion

$12.00

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

12oz6pk Juicy IPA

$12.00

Juicy IPA Not all Juicy IPA's need to be hazy. Pour into a dense tropical rain-forest dripping with sticky, delicious mango, kind herb, and ripe orange. The taste of the tropics continues in the rounded body, leaving only a whisper of bitterness. Juicy? Clearly. 5.6% ABV, 25 BU

12oz6pk Westerly Pilsner

$12.00

Hoppy Pilsner Goin’ out west, where they appreciate a lager with some extra hops. This Northwest inspired Pilsner is crisp and dry with a hint of spice from the addition of rye, and just bitter enough to remind you that you’re not in Bohemia anymore. Go west! 5.2% ABV, 25 BU

12oz 6pk Kolsch

$12.00
375ml Bottle-Aging Experiment 9 3/4 Barrel Aged Sour Stout

$10.00

Mixed cultures conjure a dark potion providing enchantment for your palate. Step up to the platform, and in to a stout of magic and mystery.

375ml Bottle-Devil's Cuvee 2018

$14.00

375ml Bottle- Devil's Kriek 2019

$9.00
375ml Bottle-Oak Aged Dry Cider

$10.00

For the better part of a year, we let our Dry Cider rest in whiskey and brandy barrels deep in the cellar, bringing tannic oak, vanilla, and dry apple to the palate.

375ml Bottle-Peche Mode 2016

$12.00

This Belgian Ale is aged for nine months on local Hood River peaches, our house yeast, and Brettanomyces. Peach aromas shine through a farmhouse of funk and finishes tart and dry. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle -Peche Cuvee 2018

$14.00
375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2014

$21.00

The Tahoma Kriek uses a strong Belgian Blonde ale for a base prior to the addition of local Rainier Cherries. Our house yeast strains and Brettanomyces Lambicus, were allowed free reign to develop its sour and complex character, resulting in a stronger, more bracingly tart and juicy ale than the more classic beers in the style. This beauty was kept at cellar temperatures on the whole fruit for 13 months. Best enjoyed with a good cheese and better company.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2015

$18.00

This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2016

$15.00

This golden Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2017

$12.00

This Belgian style sour ale is the harmony of locally grown Hood River Rainier Cherries combined with the funky back beat of wild Brettanomyces yeast. Aged more than a year on the cherries. Bottle conditioned.

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Kriek 2018

$9.00

375ml Bottle-Tahoma Cuvee 2018

$14.00
500ml Bottle-Hop Lion

$4.00

Tropic resin, tangerine, petrichor and evergreen. Fill your chalice, fill it wide, then pass it upon the left hand side.

500ml Bottle-IRA

$4.00

Our India Red Ale uses plenty of Northwest hops, a solid malt foundation, and our house yeast strain, intertwining in delicious complexity with a shining ruby hue.

500ml Bottle-Kolsch

$4.00

This unfiltered ale features restrained fruited aromas and a rounded malt quality, with a touch more hop character than its counterpart in Cologne.

500ml Bottle-Vaporizer

$4.00

Featuring a locally grown hop variety and our house pilsner malt, this dry hopped pale is light, refreshing, and alluringly herbal.

500ml Bottle-Basic Rights IPA

$5.00

A beer to celebrate and advocate for the Basic Rights of the rich diversity of all Oregonians. Portions of Proceeds benefit Basic Rights Oregon, advocates for LBGTQ justice. 6.5% ABV, 58 BU

500ml Bottle-Jiro

$5.00

This light lager (pronounced gee-row) fights through the sea of IPA’s to provide optimal refreshment. Crisp, light and dry, this lager soars with earthen citrus, crispy rice cereal, and delicate floral notes. Brewed with Jasmine rice and Pilsner malts.

500ml Bottle-Never Too Loud

$5.00

Schwarzbier Well, we followed the rules until the knob broke. This dark German lager carries aromas of espresso bean and rustic bread that riff hard over a clean biscuit and baker’s chocolate chord progression. This one looks like a porter and drinks like a lager. In the immortal words of Danko Jones, it’s never too loud? 4.6 ABV, 25 BU

500ml Bottle-Go Ask Talus

$5.00

500ml Bottle-Sweet Jane

$5.00

500ml Case-Hop Lion

$30.00

500ml Case-IRA

$30.00

500ml Case-Kolsch

$30.00

500ml Case-Vaporizer

$30.00

500ml Case-Jiro

$60.00

500ml Case-Never Too Loud

$60.00

500ml Case-Sweet Jane

$60.00

500ml Case-Go Ask Talus

$60.00

Cider Bottles

12ozCS Dry Cider

$50.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

12oz6pk Dry Cider

$13.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

12ozbtl Dry Cider

$2.75

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

500ml Bottle-Dry Cider

$5.00

A blend of heirloom apples from orchards here in the Hood River Valley and our house yeast givers this cider an old world complexity. Tart, dry, crisp, and refreshing.

500ml Case-Dry Cider

$45.00
500ml Bottle-Estate Cider

$6.00

A true heirloom estate cider pressed from apples grown at Double Mountain Orchards in the Hood River Valley.

500ml Case-Estate Cider

$65.00

A true heirloom estate cider pressed from apples grown at Double Mountain Orchards in the Hood River Valley.

500ml Bottle-Perry

$6.00

Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. Made from Hood River Valley pears, this Perry is sheer joy.

500ml Case-Perry

$65.00

Light aromas of honey, juicy pear, and green apple end in a delicately sweet, gracefully tart and crisp pear cider. Made from Hood River Valley pears, this Perry is sheer joy.

500ml Bottle-Rose Cider

$6.00

Red-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples add subtle color to this lightly tart cider, with delicate aromas of grapefruit and strawberry.

500ml Case-Rose Cider

$65.00

Red-fleshed Mountain Rose and Pink Pearl apples add subtle color to this lightly tart cider, with delicate aromas of grapefruit and strawberry.

500ml Bottle-Little Spy Pet-Nat Cider

$9.00

So, Occam was right: Simplicity wins in the end. This is a skin contact, Pet Nat-style cider. Nothing more, nothing less. Delicate aromas of citron and ripe pear reflect our Hood River terroir.

500ml Bottle-Kingston

$6.00

» KINGSTON « Single Varietal Hard Cider Kingston Black is one of those perfect apples, with just enough tannins and acid this apple does it all. Back in the 19th century this apple was King! Well, king of the UK apple cider world at least. Not the easiest to grow, we are very lucky to have enough to make this cider here in the Hood River valley. Enjoy this cider in a pint glass on a rainy Hood River Night. 6.9% ABV, 0.09% RS, GF

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 32oz Growler

$9.00

Oh Man! Draft Root Beer 64oz Growler

$11.00

Ginger Ale 32oz Growler

$9.00

Ginger Ale 64oz Growler

$11.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Boldreuse To Go Containers

Boldreuse Container

$1.00

Boldreuse Online

Boldreuse To Go Container

$2.00

A reusable container that can be redeemed for the value of the deposit.