DINNER

Appetizers

Shrimp Nachos full

$19.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Shrimp, Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Shrimp Nachos 1/2

$14.95

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.95

4 Whole Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheese then, lightly breaded & fried.

Nacho Al Carbon full

$16.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken, or Mix Fajita, Lettuce Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapeno.

Nachos Al Carbon 1/2

$11.95

Quesadilla 1/2

$9.95

Quesadilla Grande

$17.95

A large Quesadilla filled with Melted White Cheese, Tenderized Beef or Chicken Fajita. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Queso Flameado

$12.95

Melted White Cheese with your choice of protein. Served with flour tortillas.

Queso Asado

$17.95

Grilled Mexican Ranchero Cheese, Fajita, Avocado Slices, Salad & Jalapeno Toriado (Grilled).

Nachos Deluxe full

$14.95

12 Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Chile con Queso, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Nachos Deluxe 1/2

$10.95

Guacamole Salad full

$9.95

Smooth and creamy guacamole.

Guacamole Salad 1/2

$7.95

Papa Nachos full

$18.95

12 Potato Slices Fried, topped with Gravy, Melted Cheese, your choice of Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Jalapeno.

Papa Nachos 1/2

$12.95
Chunky Guacamole

$11.95

Chunky avocado with fresh cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos & lime.

Botana Mix

$18.95

4 Chicken Taquitos, 4 Sliced Beef Quesadillas, 2 Stuffed Jalapenos served with Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes and Chile con Queso.

Amigo Dip

$10.95

Chile Con Queso 1/2

$7.95

Chile Con Queso full

$10.95

Our yummy, Mexican queso dip!

Baby Queso

$2.95

Chile Con Queso 32oz

$29.95

Orden De Chicharrón

$4.50

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup cup

$10.95

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$14.95

Shredded Chicken, cooked vegetables, tortilla chips, sliced avocado, white cheese and Mexican rice served in a delicious, hot bowl of steamy goodness!

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Seasoned Chicken Breast charbroiled, sliced and served on a bed of Fresh Salad Greens with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Croutons.

Garden Salad

$12.95

A Fresh Green Salad topped with wedges of Avocado, Tomato, rings of Red Onion, Croutons and Dressing.

Menudo

$13.95

From the Grill

Fajita Fiesta for 1

$18.95

Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta for 2

$33.95

Fajita Fiesta for 3

$52.95

Fajita Fiesta for 4

$66.95

Carne Guisada

$18.95

Fajitas a la Diabla

$22.95

Beef and Chicken Fajita with Fresh Shrimp, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Pepper and Bacon Chipotle Sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas a la Diabla x 2

$45.95

Fajitas Poblanas

$21.95

Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas Poblanas x 2

$43.95

Tampiquena

$23.95

6 oz. Ribeye Steak & a Enchilada Verde. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

Parrillada El Bosque

$23.95

Parrillada Special

$25.95

El Captian

$21.95

El Benjamin

$16.95

Guanajuato

$23.95

Master Chef's

$22.95

Beef & Chicken Fajita with 3 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

Master Chef's x 2

$45.90

Carne Asada Mariscos

$25.95

El Presidente

$30.95

A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.

El Plato de Danny

$22.95

Two Shrimp Diablos, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Smoke Sausage, & combo of Chicken & Beef Fajita. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.

El Cazador

$25.95

Two Quails and Beef & Chicken Fajita. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Flour Tortillas.

Costillas Asadas

$24.95

Tender and Juicy Charbroiled Beef Ribs over Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo.

Carnitas

$18.95

Pork Carnitas served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Carne Asada

$21.95

Marinated Beef Steak over Grilled Onions topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Alambres

$22.95

Marinated Beef and Chicken Fjaita with Fresh Gulf Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomate Wedges all grilled to perfection! Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Chicken from the Grill

Pechuga Vegetal

$20.95

Pechuga Rellena

$20.95

Pollo Mar

$21.95

Chicken Diablos

$21.95

Six Chicken Fajita Strips, Cheese & Jalapeno wrapped in Bacon. Served with Sliced Avocado, Rice topped with Queso, Charro Beans, & Flour Tortillas.

Pollo Borracho

$19.95

8 oz. Sauteed Chicken Breast with Garlic Butter & Wine Sauce. Topped with Onions, Poblano Peppers & White Melted Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Rice, Charro Beans & Flour Tortillas

Pollo a la Parilla

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions & Poblano Pepper. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Sliced Avocado & Flour Tortillas.

Chalupas/Tostadas

Tostadas con Fajita

$14.95

Tostadas Deluxe

$12.95

Tostadas Supreme

$10.95

Chalupas con Fajita

$13.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chalupas Deluxe

$12.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Taco Meat, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.

Chalupas Supreme

$10.95

2 Crispy Tortillas with Beans, Cheese, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce and Tomato.

Summer Plate

$13.95

Steaks

Steak a la Mexicana

$20.95

Chunks of Beef or Chicken Fajita cooked with Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno. Served with Guacamole Salad, Mexican Rice, Beans & Flour Tortillas.

Rib Eye & Shrimp

$30.95

Rib Eye Steak

$22.95

Charboiled Rib Eye Steak served on a bed of Grilled Onions with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Mexican rice, Charro Beans and Flour Tortillas.

Enchiladas

Chile Con Queso Enchiladas

$14.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95+

Three Tortillas filled with Cheese and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95+

Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with your choice of Sauce: Green, Sour Cream or Spanish sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Beef Enchiladas

$11.95+

Three Tortillas filled with Ground Beef and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$18.95

Three Tortillas filled with Mexican Cheese. Topped with Fried Potatoes and Carrots. Served with Steak Fajita, Sliced Avocado, Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$18.95

Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with Mole Sauce and Cheese. Served with Avocado. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Enchiladas al Carbon

$14.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Fajita topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Spinach, topped with Sour Cream Sauce and White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Grilled Shrimp. Topped with your choice of sauce & white cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Combination Enchiladas

$15.25

Anaheim Pepper Enchiladas

$17.95

Tacos

Birria Queso-Tacos

$17.95

Tacos de Mar

$20.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Grilled Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cole, & Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Tacos Tradicionales

$18.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Fajita, cooked with Grilled Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Charro Beans & Jalapeno Toreado.

Deluxe Tacos (3)

$11.95

3 Crunchy Shell Tacos filled with Ground Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.

Taco Dinner

$13.95

Tacos al Carbon

$13.95+

3 Rolled Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.

Tacos de Carnitas

$18.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Pork Loin Carnitas, coooked with Grilled Onions, Jalapeno & Cilantro. Served with Rice , Charro Beans and Salsa Verde.

Tacos Mexicanos

$18.95

3 Soft Corn Tortillas filled with Beef Fajita, Queso Fresco, & Avocado. Served with Rice & Charro Beans.

Taco Quesadillas

$16.95

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.95

Taco Salad

$13.95

A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.

Specialties

Especial De Hoy

$13.95

Mazatlan

$17.95

Large Crispy Flour Tortilla, topped with Beans, Beef & Chicken Fajita, Chile con Queso. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Flautas

$16.95

Your choice of 3 Beef or Chicken rolled and fried Corn Tortillas. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomato.

Stuffed Avocado

$17.95

Avocado stuffed with Beef or Chicken Fajitas & White Cheese. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, One Taco al Carbon & Pico de Gallo.

Chiles Relleno(s)

$13.95+

2 Mild, Green Poblano Peppers stuffed with Taco Meat, dipped in Battered Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce & Cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas, Rice, & Refried Beans.

El Lorenzo

$18.95

Seafood

Camarones Diablos

$20.95

6 Shrimp wrapped in Bacon, Cheese and Jalapeno. Served with Sliced Avocado, Mexican Rice and Flour Tortillas.

Camarones a la Plancha

$19.95

6 Jumbo Grilled Shrimp cooked in Garlic Butter. Served with Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Charbroiled Onions.

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Fried Fish

$19.95

Breaded Fish served with French Fries, Mexican Rice, a side Salad, and a side of Tartar Sauce

Filete a la Plancha

$19.95

Grilled Tilapia served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegetables, sliced Avocado and Mexican Rice.

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Housemade Cocktail Sauce with fresh Shrimp, Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Saltine Crackers.

Mahi-Mahi

$19.95

Grilled Fish topped with Spinach, Mushrooms and Shrimp in a White Wine Cream Sauce. Served with Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sliced Avocado and Flour Tortillas.

Sponge Bob

$17.95

Grilled Tilapia & six Grilled Shrimp served on a bed of mixed Veggies. Served with sliced Avocado & Rice.

Combinations

Combo 1

$13.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Queso Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, & Guacamole.

Combo 2

$13.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas, Queso Puff, & Guacamole.

Combo 3

$15.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas, & Guacamole.

Combo 4

$13.95

Two Crispy Flour Tostadas. One topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita, & Queso. Second topped with Refried Beans, Beef Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese.

Combo 5

$15.95

Deluxe Dinners

Xochimilco

$14.95

El Bosque Dinner

$20.95

Saltillo Dinner

$14.95

El Bosque Special

$20.95

A Beef Flauta, Beef Taco al Carbon, Cheese Enchilada, & a Ground Beef Chile Relleno. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole, & Tomato.

Tampico Dinner

$14.95

One Beef Taco, One Plain Chalupa, One Beef Enchilada, One Cheese Enchilada topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Tamale Dinner

$14.95

3 Pork Tamales topped with Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Monterrey Dinner

$14.95

Two Beef Tacos, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy & Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Acapulco Dinner

$14.95

One Plain Tostada, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burritos

Burrito de Carnitas

$16.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Carnitas and topped with Green Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Suizo

$15.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken covered with Tomatillo Sauce and Melted White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Special

$14.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, topped with Gravy Chile and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Fajita Burrito

$14.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Verde

$18.95

A Large Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips and our special Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Chimichanga

$14.95

One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Plates

Kid's Pizza

$7.95

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.95

Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Served with French Fries.

Kid's Fajita Plate

$7.95

Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.

Kid's Enchilada

$7.95

Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Taco al Carbon

$7.95

Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Kid's Crispy Taco

$7.95

Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Dessert

Dulce\Candy

$2.31

Churro Sundae

$8.95

Fried Oreos

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$9.95

Tres Leches Cake

$7.95

Ice cream

$4.00

Fried Icecream

$7.95

Flan

$7.95

Sopapillas

Churros

Sides

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

(1) Beef Enchilada

$3.95

(1) Chicken Enchilada

$3.95

(1) Enchilada al Carbon

$4.95

(1) Spinach Enchilada

$5.00

Combo rice & beans

$5.25

Beans

$2.75

Rice

$2.75

Sour Cream

$1.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.95

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Scoop of Guacamole

$2.95

baby queso

$2.95

Barco

$6.95

Cheese Puff

$2.95

(1) Camaron a la Plancha

$4.25

(1) Chalupa Deluxe

$6.00

(1) Chalupa Fajita

$7.00

(1) Chalupa Supreme

$5.00

(1) Chicken Diablo

$4.95

(1) Chile Relleno

$6.75

(1) Crispy Beef Taco

$2.95

(1) Flauta

$4.00

(1) Quail

$5.00

(1) Shrimp Diablo

$4.95

(1) Shrimp Enchilada

$6.50

(1) Stuffed Avocado

$11.00

(1) Tamale

$4.25

(1)Tostada Deluxe

$6.00

(1)Taco Traditional

$5.50

(1)Taco Mar

$6.00

(1) Birria Taco

$4.00

(1)Taco de Carnitas

$5.50

(1) Taco al Carbon

$3.95

(1) Taco de barbacoa

$3.95

(1)Taco Mexicano

$5.50

(1) Taco Quesadilla

$4.50

(1)Tostada Fajita

$7.00

(1)Tostada Supreme

$5.00

1/4 Beans

$10.25

Bean and cheese burrito

$7.50

Celery Sticks

$2.00

Chips

$2.95

Fries

$2.50

Lettuce

$1.20

Lettuce and Tomato

$1.75

Salsa

$2.25

Side Ground Beef

$3.50

Side of bacon

$3.50

Side of beef fajita

$5.00

side of chicken fajita

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$3.50

Side of gravy

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.95

Smoked Sausage (chorizon)

$3.50

Tomato

$1.25

Tortilla

$1.50

Orden De Toreados (3)

$2.00

(1)Chile Toreado

$0.85

Grilled Onions

$1.50

(1) Quesadilla

$2.95

Family Combos

Family Combo 1

$60.00

Family Combo 2

$60.00

Family Combo 3

$60.00

1/2 Pound Fajita

$13.95

1 Pound Fajita

$21.95

LUNCH

Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Tortillas filled with Ground Beef and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Tortillas filled with Shredded Chicken topped with your choice of Sauce: Green, Sour Cream or Spanish sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Tortillas filled with Cheese and topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chile Con Queso Enchiladas

$11.95

Enchiladas al Carbon

$12.95

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Fajita topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Chimichanga

$12.95

One Deep Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita Meat of your choice, topped with Chile Gravy & Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Fajita Burrito

$12.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Special

$11.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, topped with Gravy Chile and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Burrito Verde

$14.95

A Large Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Strips and our special Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Charro Beans, Guacamole and Sour Cream.

Burrito Suizo

$11.95

A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Shredded Chicken covered with Tomatillo Sauce and Melted White Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Fajita Poblana

$15.95

Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta

$14.95

Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta x 2

$28.95

Tacos al Carbon

$12.95

2 Rolled Flour Tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken or Beef Fajita. Served with Mexican Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole.

Taco Lunch

$11.95

3 Crunchy Shell Tacos filled with Ground Beef and topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Quesadilla Lunch

$12.95

Four mini Quesadillas filled with Fajita Meat. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, & Guacamole.

Taco Salad

$10.95

A large Fried, Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grated Cheese, Ground Beef, Guacamole and Chile con Queso.

Flautas

$13.95

Your choice of 3 Beef or Chicken rolled and fried Corn Tortillas. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Tomato.

Tostadas

$11.95

Two Beef or Chicken Fajita on crispy Tortillas. Topped with Refried Beans, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Cheese.

Chile Relleno

$12.95

A Mild, Green Poblano Peppers stuffed with Taco Meat, dipped in Battered Egg, topped with Spanish Sauce & Cheese. Served with Flour Tortillas, Rice, & Refried Beans.

Number 1

$11.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Queso Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, & Guacamole.

Number 2

$11.95

2 Cheese Enchiladas, Queso Puff, & Guacamole.

Number 3

$13.95

One Crispy Beef Taco, Two Beef Enchiladas, & Guacamole.

Number 4

$11.95

Two Crispy Flour Tostadas. One topped with Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita, & Queso. Second topped with Refried Beans, Beef Fajita, Lettuce, Tomato, & Shredded Cheese.

Number 5

$13.95

Saltillo Lunch

$11.95

A crispy Beef Taco, a Queso Puff, & two Chicken Enchiladas. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Acapulco Lunch

$11.95

One Plain Tostada, One Cheese Puff, One Cheese Enchilada, One Handmade Tamal topped with Gravy and Melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

Summer Plate

$12.95

Carne Asada

$19.95

Mazatlan

$14.95

Carne Guisada

$14.95

Tampiquena

$17.95

DRINKS

Margaritas

Flavor Rita

$7.95

Skinny Rita

$12.95

Margarita Flight

$13.95

Tropical Rita

$9.95

Mangonada

$10.95

Don Juan Rita

$12.95

Guava Rita

$9.95

La Presidente

$13.95

Jalapeño Lime Rita

$12.95

Mezcalita

$11.95

My Texas Ex Margarita

$12.95

Coconut Margarita

$8.95

Diablita Rita

$12.95

Champagne Rita

$16.95

French Rita

$11.95

Playa Rita

$14.95

Daily Specials

Small House Rita Mondays & Tuesdays

$3.95

Wednesday - Flavor Rita

$7.95

Jumbo House Margaritas

$7.95

Small House Margaritas Friday

$4.00

Jumbo Tropical Margaritas Fridays

$11.25

Domestic Beers Mondays & Tuesdays

$3.25

Imported Beers Fridays

$4.25

Small Flavored Margaritas Sat & Sun

$5.00

Jumbo Flavored Margaritas Sat & Sun

$9.00

Beer

Beer Rita

$13.95

Bohemia

$3.95

Carta Blanca

$3.95

Corona

$3.95

Corona Light

$3.95

Corona Premier

$3.95

Dos XX

$3.95

Dos XX Amber

$3.95

Estrella Jalisco

$3.95

Modelo

$3.95

Modelo Negra

$3.95

Pacifico

$3.95

Sol

$3.95

Tecate

$3.95

Tecate Light

$3.95

Victoria

$3.95

Imported Bucket

$25.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

O' Douls

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Miller Light Special

$5.00

Modelo

Negra Modelo

XX Lager

Michelob Ultra

To-Go Margs

20 oz House Marg

$13.00

32 oz House Marg

$19.00

1/2 gal House Marg

$30.00

1 gal House Marg

$50.00

20 oz Mangonada

$16.00

32 oz Mangonada

$21.00

20 oz Gold Marg