Pancakes (2)

$5.00
Lox Benedict

$15.25

Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Brunch Menu

Specialty Baked Pancakes

Large serves 5-6 people Small & Dutch Baby serve 2-4 people.
Small Baked Apple Pancake

$14.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Large Baked Apple Pancake

$16.00

Cinnamon apple, powdered sugar, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Small serves 2-4 people. (Allow 40 minutes)

Small German Pancake

$10.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Large German Pancake

$12.00

Powder sugar, lemon wedge, maple syrup. Large serves 5-6 people & Dutch Baby serves 2-4 people. Allow 30 minutes.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon.

Banana Nutella Pancakes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Berry Mascarpone Pancakes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Buckwheat Pancakes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Classic Buttermilk

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Full Silver Dollar

$9.00
Gluten Free Cakes

$10.75

Gluten free friendly pancakes made with rice & tapioca flour. Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50 Chocolate Chips or Oreo $2.00

Short Stack

$8.00

Pmpkn Cakes

$13.00

Pmpkn/Apple Cks

$14.00

Pmpkn Short Stack

$9.00

Pmpkn/Ap Short Stack

$10.00

Homemade Brioche French Toast

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Banana Nutella French Toast

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts.

Berry Mascarpone French Toast

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream.

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Sticky Bun French Toast

$13.75

Cinnamon roll, salted caramel, pecans, cream cheese frosting

Classic Crepes

Powdered sugar, maple syrup
Apple Cinnamon Crepes

$13.00

Caramelized apple, cinnamon

Banana Nutella Crepes

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Berry Mascarpone Crepes

$13.75

Seasonal mixed berries, mascarpone almond cream

Classic Crepes

$10.75

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Belgian Waffles

Powdered sugar, maple syrup Make it a la mode $2.50
Bacon Waffle

$13.25

Smoked bacon bits.

Banana Nutella Waffles

$12.75

Caramelized banana, Nutella, crushed hazelnuts

Chicken & Waffle

$14.50

Three drum sticks.

Classic Waffles

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry, banana or Georgia pecans $2.50

Fresh Farm Eggs

Toast or pancakes Egg whites $2.00
Biscuits & Gravy

$10.75

Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs your way

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.75

Two eggs scrambled, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, spicy verdes, wheat chips. Pico & Sour Cream on the side Add Chorizo $3.50

Classic Breakfast

$10.25

Two eggs your way, hashbrowns, choice of meat: Cherrywood bacon, Ham off the bone, sausage patty or links, Amys chicken sausage.

Corned Beef Hash

$15.75

Two poached eggs, corned beef, onion, hashbrowns

Kayana Scrambler

$12.75

Feta cheese, roasted tomato, onion, hashbrowns

Lox & Eggs

$15.75

House-cured salmon, two eggs scramble, sliced tomato

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$29.00

Angus skirt, two eggs your way, hashbrowns

Signature Omelettes

Toast or pancakes, served with hashbrowns, Egg whites $2.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Denver Omelette

$13.25

Ham off the bone, green pepper, onion.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.00
Latina Omelette

$13.25

Black beans, tomato, spring onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, sour cream.

Meat lovers omelette

$16.00

Migas omelette

$14.50
Morning Sunrise Omelette

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, onion, sharp cheddar.

Ole Omelette

$14.25

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, queso fresco. Salsa & sour cream on the side

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$13.00
Shroomed Omelette

$14.25
Southwest Omelette

$15.25

Cherrywood bacon, avocado, spring onion, jalapeno, tomato, american & Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Spartan Omelette

$14.25

Spinach, feta, mushroom, tomato

Steak Mushroom Omelette

$17.00
Veggie Omelette

$14.25

Wild mushroom, tomato, green pepper, spring onion, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Skillets & Frittatas

Bacon & Cheese Skillet

$13.00

Denver Skillet

$13.25

Ham & Cheese Skillet

$13.00

Latina Frittata

$13.25

Latina Skillet

$13.25
Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.00

Ham off the bone, cherrywood bacon, sausage links, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Migas Frittata

$14.50

Chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, chips. Salsa & sour cream on the side.

Migas Skillet

$14.50

Morning Sunrise Frittata

$14.25

Morning Sunrise Skillet

$14.25

Ole Frittata

$14.25
Ole Skillet

$14.25

Plain Skillet

$12.00

Sausage & Cheese

$13.00

Shroomed Frittata

$14.25

Shroomed Skillet

$14.25
Southwest Frittata

$15.25
Southwest Skillet

$15.25

Spartan Skillet

$14.25
Steak & Wild Mushroom Skillet

$17.00

Black Angus skirt steak, wild mushroom, onion, green pepper, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar.

Veggie Frittata

$14.25
Veggie Skillet

$14.25

Sides

Avocado 1/2

$4.00
Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$4.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Banana sliced

$2.50

Biscuits & Gravy side

$5.00

Biscuits w/ Jelly

$3.50

Black Beans

$1.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Burger patty side

$6.00

BW Pancakes side

$6.00

Capers

$1.00

Chips side

$2.50

Chocolate chips side

$2.00

Chorizo side

$3.50

Ckn Brst side

$6.00

Ckn drums side

$5.00

Ckn Salad side

$5.50
Ckn Saus side

$5.50
Corned Beef Hash side

$7.00

Cottage Cheese side

$3.00

Cream cheese - herb

$1.00

Crepes side

$6.00

Cucumber slices

$2.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Eggs (3)

$4.00

French Toast side

$5.00
Fries

$4.50
Fruit

$4.00

GF Pancakes side

$6.00

GF Toast side

$3.50

Granola side

$3.00

Gravy side

$3.00
Guacamole side

$5.00

Ham side

$5.00
Hashbrowns

$4.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Jalapenos sliced

$1.00

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lox side

$6.00

Mascarpone side

$3.00

Nutella side

$1.50

Orange Slices

$1.50

Oreo side

$2.00

Pancake (1)

$4.00

Pancakes (2)

$5.00

Pecans side

$2.50

Pico

$0.50
Premium fruit cup

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$3.00
Saus Links side

$4.00
Saus Patties side

$4.00
Side Butter

$0.50

Skirt Steak A la Carte

$18.00
Sliced Tomato

$3.50

Sour cream

$0.60

Sticky Bun side

$7.00

Strawberry slices

$2.50

Sweet potato fries

$5.00
Toast

$3.00

Tuna Salad side

$5.50

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Pmpkn Cks side

$6.00

Pmpkn/Ap side

$7.00

Pmpkn ck (1)

$5.00

Pmpkn/Ap Ck (1)

$6.00

Benedicts

Two poached eggs, hasbrowns.
Ellys Original Benedict

$13.25

Ham off the bone, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Florentine Benedict

$14.25

Cherrywood bacon, spinach, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Lox Benedict

$15.25

Lox, hollandaise sauce, english muffin

Provence Benedct

$14.75

Avocado, tomato, wild mushroom hollandaise sauce, butter croissant.

Morning Sandwiches

Hashbrowns
Avocado Wrap

$10.75

Two eggs scrambled, hass guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, wheat tortilla. Cherrwood bacon $2.50 Hormone Free Chicken Breast $3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.75

Scrambled eggs, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, sesame brioche

Lox Bagel

$12.75

House cured salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, bagel.

Number Five Sandwich

$10.75

Fried egg, ham off the bone, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, croissant.

Salads

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00
Caesar Salad

$10.75

Baby kale, romaine, tomato, cucumber, aged parmesan, creamy caesar, croutons.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, tomato, cherrywood bacon, red pepper, queso fresco, boiled egg, Mediterranean vinaigrette

Opa! Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, onion, olives and feta cheese with our Mediterranean vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$11.75

Avocado, black beans, queso fresco, tomato, spring onion, chipotle ranch, tortilla chips.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.75

Tuna or chicken salad, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, date nut bread.

Light & Healthy

Ellys Delight

$11.75

Two egg whites, wild mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, english muffin

Ellys Health Club

$10.75

Two poached eggs, fruit, cottage cheese, english muffin

European Breakfast

$9.75

Greek yogurt, seasonal berries, almond granola, local raw honey.

Oatmeal

$6.75

Steel cut coats, brown sugar. Add Strawberries $2.00 Blueberries $2.00 Bananas $2.00 Georgia Pecans & Raisins $2.00

Kids Menu

12 years and under.
Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.25

Add chocolate chip or Oreo $1.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Prime beef, american cheese, fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75

All white meat. Choice of sauce.

Kids Classic Breakfast

$7.25

Two eggs scrambled, bacon or sausage link, toast or pancake, hashbrowns

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids French Toast

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

American cheese, country white, fries

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.75
Kids Minnie Mouse Pancakes

$6.75

Kids Plain Crepes

$6.25

Add fresh strawberry, fresh blueberry or banana $2.25

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

$6.75

Soup

Cup of soup $1.50 Chicken Breast $6.00 Lox $6.00 Skirt Steak $7.00

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$5.75

Quart Soup

$12.00

Soup Upgrade

$1.50

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$11.75
Chicken B.L.T.A

$12.75

Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, country white

Chicken Tenders-Full

$12.00
Elly's Cheeseburger

$13.75

Prime beef, Wisconsin sharp white cheddar, sesame bun. Add Cherrywood bacon $1.75 Egg your way $1.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheddar, tomato, country white. Add bacon or ham $2.50

Malibu

$13.75

Hormone free chicken breast, cherrywood bacon, american cheese, butter croissant

Protein Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Tuna or chicken, multigrain breast, Add cheese $1.50

Reuben

$14.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, rye bread.

Roasted Turkey

$11.75

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, multigrain toast

Shroomed Patty Melt

$14.75

Prime beef, wild mushrooms, grilled onions, american cheese, rye bread

The Cristo

$11.75

Ham off the bone, swiss cheese, egg dipped toast

Express Breakfast Sandwiches

Express #1- Eggwhites, choice of meat, multi-grain

$7.00

Express #2- Egg, Bacon, American, White Toast

$7.00

Express #3- Egg, Sausage Patty, American, English Muffin

$7.00

Express #4- Egg, Choice of Meat, Cheddar, Bagel

$7.00

Express #5- Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Croissant

$7.00

Drink Menu

Coffee

Elly's House Brew

$2.95+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Specialty Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cortado 5oz

$3.25

Espresso

$2.75

Flat White 8oz

$3.50

Macchiato

$2.95

Red Eye 16oz

$4.00

Lattes Hot or Iced

Latte

$4.00+

Chai

$4.05+

Mocha

$4.25+

Nutella

$4.45+

Matcha

$5.25+

Ellys Specialty Iced Coffees

100% Arabic beans, our specialty espresso blended imported from Europe

Freddo Espresso

$3.75

Double espresso chilled & topped over ice.

Freddo Cappuccino

$4.25

Double espresso chilled topped with cold milk cream & cinnamon

Hot Teas

Caffeine Free

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Green Tea

$3.75

Iced Teas

16oz Black Iced Tea

$4.00

16oz Green Mist

$4.00

16oz Matcha Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Matcha Tea Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Palmer refill

$1.00

Homers Milkshakes

Caramel Espresso shake

$7.00

Caramel shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Oreo shake

$7.00

Chocolate Oreo shake

$7.00

Strawberry shake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean shake

$7.00

Chocolate Bar Hot or Iced

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Mint White Chocolate

$4.00+

White Chocolate

$4.00+

Juices & Smoothies

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Avocado Dream

$7.25

Avocado, spinach, kiwi, orange juice

Banana Energy

$7.25

Banana, cacao beans, granola, almond milk

Beetalicious

$7.25

Mango, strawberry, beet, orange, carrot

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

freshly squeezed

Green Goodness

$7.25

Pineapple, spinach, banana, orange juice

Lemonade

$4.00+

with simple syrup

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed

Pineapple Juice

$4.00+

Tomato Juice

$4.00+

Tropical Chia

$7.25

Pineapple, mango, ginger, chia seeds, coconut water

Yum Berry

$7.25

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut water

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Plain Milk

$3.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.00

Bellini

$6.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Elly's Michelada

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

HB Hound

$7.00

HB Spritz

$7.00

Shot

$5.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Prosecco bottle

$23.99

Beer

Scottsdale Blonde

$5.00

Orange Blossom

$5.00

Long Drink

$5.00

XX

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Side Milk/Flavor

Side Oatmilk

$0.70

Side Coconut Milk

$0.70

Side Almond Milk

$0.70

Side Vanilla

$0.70

Side Vanilla Sugar Free

$0.70

Side Caramel

$0.70

Side Hazelnut

$0.70

Side Seasonal Flavor

$0.70

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Birthday Sundae

Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Choc Almond Croissant

$4.50

Choc Croissant

$4.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookie

$2.50

Danish

$4.00

Grab and Go

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Ice Cream- 1 scoop

$2.50

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$3.50

Loaf Country White

$7.00

Loaf Datenut

$13.00

Loaf Rye

$7.00

Muffin

$3.50

Pecan Roll

$4.25

Pistachio

$4.00

Scone

$3.50

Turtle Brownie

$3.00

Early Bird

Early Bird Special

Special Club #1

$10.00

Special Club #2

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.00