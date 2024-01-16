Ernie's Texas Lunch
Featured Items
- Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The Timeless Classic, tempting melty Cheese, your choice of Fresh Bread perfectly grilled, add Extras for your ideal sandwich
- Original Breakfast Sandwich
Farm Fresh Local Egg, with your choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple, or Hamburger with or without cheese on Toast, an English Muffin or a Bagel
- Deals
Can't make up your mind? We put together some Combo Deals for you.
Lunch & Dinner
Read the story of Ernie's, beginning with a journey from a small village in Greece in 1912. Three generations and over a century later, the little diner is still a Gettysburg landmark. Ernie tells the story, with pictures, newspaper clippings and anecdotes from decades of research. Include your mailing address in the special instructions, and we'll mail it to you at no extra charge. A must-have keepsake.$8.95
Sandwiches
- Kids Meal
Original Texas Weiner or Burger, Classic Grilled Cheese, or Two Yummy Chicken Tenders; a Side and a Drink$6.19
- Original Texas Hot Weiner
The Original Texas Weiner, in a Natural casing with a Crispy Snap, "One With" is adorned with Classic Yellow Mustard, our Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped Onions.
- Original Ernie's Burger
Ernie's Burger, Local Beef, Ground and Patted Fresh every day, as it always has been. Grilled to order, you can have the "Original Texas Style" with Classic Yellow Mustard, Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped White Onions. Or you may choose from over a Dozen Different Toppings to make Ernie's Burger Your Burger.
- Original Hoagie
Hoagie, Sub, Grinder … What’s in a name, anyway? We serve ours on a fresh 12 inch Roll, with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onions and Mayonnaise or Oil and Vinegar... Wet or Dry Hot Peppers on request$9.19
- Classic Club Sandwich
Our Classic Double-decker Club Sandwich, on your Choice of Toast with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo, with Chips$9.19
- Classic Wrap
With American or Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, wrapped in a fresh Tortilla Shell, served with Potato Chips$9.19
- Traditional Deli Favorites
Your Choice of delicious fresh Deli Style fillers, on fresh Bread, Toast or Rolls. Pick Cheese and the Toppings you like to make it perfect.
- Chicken Sandwich
Golden Brown Breaded Chicken Filet, choose a Round Roll or other breads, and Toppings to complete a delicious treat.$5.75
- Fish Sandwich
Filet of Haddock, Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, on your choice of Round Roll or other Breads, and add Toppings to make it perfect.$5.75
Sides
- French Fries
Old Fashioned Golden Brown French Fried Idaho Potatoes, have them straight-up, or choose from a Variety of Delicious Toppers$3.35+
- Onion Rings
Onion Rings, dipped in a special beer flavored batter (it’s safe, don’t worry) and deep fried golden brown and crispy$3.49+
- Breakfast Sides
Your choice of Toast, Bagels, English Muffin or Donut$2.70+
Soups & Chili
Salads & Such
Chicken
Fish & Shrimp
Hot Sandwiches
- Hot Beef Sandwich with French Fries
Thinly sliced roast beef, heated and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy$10.50
- Hot Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries
Two hamburger patties, grilled and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy$10.50
Drinks
- Hot Drink
Your Choice of Hot, freshly brewed Maxwell House Regular or Decaf Coffee, Lipton Regular or Decaf Tea, or Cozy Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Milk
Your choice of Fresh 2% White or Yummy Chocolate$2.19+
- Soft Drinks
Coca Cola Products Served Over Ice$1.99+
- Bottled Water
Chilled and Refreshing$1.00
- Fruit Juice
Your choice of Orange, Apple, Grapefruit or Tomato Juice$2.29+
Ernies Stuff
Read the story of Ernie's, beginning with a journey from a small village in Greece in 1912. Three generations and over a century later, the little diner is still a Gettysburg landmark. Ernie tells the story, with pictures, newspaper clippings and anecdotes from decades of research. Include your mailing address in the special instructions, and we'll mail it to you at no extra charge. A must-have keepsake.$8.95