"Two With on One" the Story of Ernie's

Read the story of Ernie's, beginning with a journey from a small village in Greece in 1912. Three generations and over a century later, the little diner is still a Gettysburg landmark. Ernie tells the story, with pictures, newspaper clippings and anecdotes from decades of research. Include your mailing address in the special instructions, and we'll mail it to you at no extra charge. A must-have keepsake.