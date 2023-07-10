Escalante's Bay Area

Food

Entremés

Guacamole

$13.50

"Propriety" seasonings, tomato, cilantro, onion and jalapeno.

Chile Con Queso Blanco Cup

$9.50

Chile con queso, Escalante's style-original recipe. Add pico de gallo, roasted poblano and taco meat

Chile Con Queso Blanco Bowl

$11.50

Chile con queso, Escalante's style-original recipe. Add pico de gallo, roasted poblano and taco meat

Empanaditas

$11.50

Three authentic South American style empanadas stuffed with Muenster cheese and chicken or ground beef

Nachos Escalante

$13.00

Beef or chicken fajita, black beans, chile con queso blanco, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños

Quesadillas

$13.00

chicken fajita, beef fajita or combo

Half Quesadilla

$9.00
Ceviche

$14.00

Fresh shrimp and striped bass marinated in citrus juices served with mango, avocado, red onion and cilantro

Street Tacos

$13.50

Four petite corn tortillas, beef, chopped onion, jalapeno,cilantro, lime

Botana Mixta

$22.00

appetizer sampler of chicken and beef nachos, chicken and beef empanadas, chicken and beef quesadilla and chicken flauta

Sopas y Ensaladas

Sopa De Tortilla Clásico Cup

$8.50

chopped veggies, queso blanco, avocado, shredded chicken

Sopa De Tortilla Clásico Bowl

$10.50

chopped veggies, queso blanco, avocado, shredded chicken

Roasted Corn Bisque Cup

$8.50

grilled chicken, poblano, bacon, sherry wine

Roasted Corn Bisque Bowl

$10.50

grilled chicken, poblano, bacon, sherry wine

Cabo Salad

$16.00

blackened salmon, black bean salad over romaine leaf, fiesta mango vinaigrette

Ensalada Camarones

$16.00

grilled shrimp, fresh leaf spinach, roasted corn, black beans, cotija cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, vinaigrette

Ensalada Fajita

$16.00

marinated chopped chicken fajita, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cotija cheese, roasted corn, tomato, onions, creamy cilantro

Mercado Taco Salad

$16.00

chicken or beef picadillo, salad greens, tomato, onions, creamy cilantro, shredded yellow cheese, tortilla strips

Fit-Mex

Fajitas Portobello

$18.50

sautéed portobello mushrooms, grilled vegetables, black beans, sliced avocado

Pescado Fresco

$26.00

simply grilled, blackened striped bass or salmon atop sautéed spinach medley, sliced avocado, chimichurri

Skinny Enchiladas

$18.50

two, fresh leaf spinach with mushrooms, rolled in handmade corn tortillas, Española sauce, muenster cheese, sliced avocado, black beans, grilled vegetables

Steak or Pollo Asada

$21.00

grilled skirt steak or chicken, sautéed spinach medley, sliced avocado, grilled vegetables, chimichurri

Platos Tex-Mex

Enchiladas Famosas

$16.50

two cheese enchiladas

Flautas De Pollo

$17.50

three, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Rack of Tacos

$16.50

three, chicken or ground beef, crispy of soft

Empanadas

$15.50

three, white cheese, South America style, chicken, ground beef or shrimp

Tamales

$16.00

three, shredded chicken, Espanola or Verde sauce, white cheese

Burritos Escalante

$14.50

two, fajita, covered in chile con queso

Burrito Encanto

Burrito Encanto

Mexican rice, refried beans, white cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, guacamole, sour cream, chile con queso, verde sauce

Platos Combinados

Tex-Mex Dinner

$18.50

two cheese enchiladas, crispy beef taco, guacamole

Norteno

$20.50

beef enchilada, beef taco al carbon, queso blanco puff, guacamole

Escalante Especial

$21.50

beef empanada, cheese enchilada, three camarones rellenos, guacamole

Tampiquena

$21.50

cheese enchilada, petite carne asada steak, tequila peppercorn sauce, grilled cotija, guacamole

Guadalajara

$18.50

chicken fajita enchilada, roasted corn sauce, soft flour chicken taco, guacamole

Fajitas Famosas

Medium 8 oz Fajitas

Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo

Large 16 oz Fajitas

Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo

Family 24 oz Fajitas

Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo

Especiales de La Casa

Carne Asada Escalante

$30.00

grilled to temp skirt steak, tequila peppercorn sauce or chimichurri, grilled cotija

Enchiladas De Espinacas

$18.50

Fresh leaf spinach and mushroom rolled in hand made flour tortillas, topped with Espanola sauce or roasted corn sauce and chihuahua cheese.

Tacos Al Carbon

Beef, chicken or combination fajita in two handmade flour tortillas

Alambres

$26.00

Three skewers-shrimp, beef, and chicken basted with a chimichurri sauce and char-broiled

Tacos De Pescado

$18.50

Two grilled srtiped bass or shrimp tacos topeed with cabbage and avocados, on corn or flour tortillas.

Pollo Escalante

$19.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted Chihuaha cheese atop our tequila peppercorn sauce

Fajita Poblano

$29.00

Cheese stuffed roasted poblano pepper wrapped in a skirt steak, topped with Espanola sauce and creamy queso blanco

Enchiladas Mariscos

$22.00

Two grilled shrimp, topped with grilled corn, poblano and a creamy queso blanco sauce

Camarones Rellenos

$26.00

Six jumbo bacon wrapped grilled shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno and white cheese

Al A Carte

Add Alambre

$8.00

Add Avocado Sliced (6)

$3.00

Add Burrito

$7.00

Add Camarones Rellenos

$9.50

Add Chile Relleno

$8.00

Extra Chips and Salsa (Ziplock)

$2.00

Add Creamy Cilantro

$2.00

3 oz

Add Egg Fried

$2.00

Add Empanada

$4.00

Add Enchilada

$8.00

Add Fajita Set Up

$6.00

Add Flauta de Pollo

$6.00

Add Guacamole

Add Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Add Protein

Add Sautéed Spinach

$2.50

Add Sides

$2.75

Add Sour Cream

$2.00

Add Street Taco

$3.50

Add Taco Al Carbon

Add Taco Crispy | Soft

Add Tamale

$5.00

Add Tostada

$7.00

Add Chalupa

$7.00

Add Cheese

$4.50

Add Chile Con Queso

Add Chile Con Queso Puff

$4.00

Add Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$9.50

Add Taco de Pescado

Kids

Kids Bean Burrito

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Chile Con Queso Puff

$7.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Fajitas

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Single Churro

$4.50
Flan

$7.00

1 Sopapilla 1 Churro

$4.50

2 Sopapillas

$3.00
Full Sopapilla Order (6)

$7.00
Tres Leches

$9.00

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Uno

$17.00

One cheese enchilada & one taco al carbón. Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.

Dos

$13.50

One cheese enchilada & one crispy beef taco.Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.

Tres

$13.50

Two Cheese enchiladas.Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.

Cuatro

$19.00

One beef or chicken buririto, topped with chile con queso, two bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.

Cinco

$15.50

One spinach enchilada with mushrooms, topped with a Spanish tomato sauce or roasted corn sauce. Server with cilantro rice and fat free refried black beans

Seis

$18.00

Shrimp enchilada with grilled corn and poblano, creamy queso. Served with cilantro rice and charro beans.

Siete

$16.00

Sizziling fajitas for one. Served with mexican rice and charro beans

Ocho

$13.50

choice of two items… tortilla soup or roasted corn bisque, small order of quesadillas, petite taco salad

Lunch Gucamole

$2.50

Bulk ToGo

Entree Packs

Fajita Entree Pack

All Entrées serves 4 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

1/2 Fajita Entree Pack

All Half Entrées serves 2 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Enchilada Entree Pack

All Entrées serves 4 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

1/2 Enchilada Entree Pack

All Half Entrées serves 2 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Taco Entree Pack

All Entrées serves 4 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

1/2 Taco Entree Pack

All Half Entrées serves 2 — served with Mexican rice, fat free refried beans, chile con queso, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and fresh salsa

Bulk Mercado Taco Salad

$39.00

By the Dozen

Enchilada Dozen

Flautas Dozen

$35.00

Cocktail Fajitas Dozen

Camarones Rellenos Dozen

$48.00

Tacos Dozen

$42.00

Empanadas Dozen

Tortillas Dozen

$6.00

Tamales Dozen

$40.00

NA Beverages (Bulk)

Gallon Tea

$12.00

Gallon Lemonade

$12.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Box Lunches

BL Enchilada de Espinaca

$15.50

One spinach enchilada with mushrooms | Española sauce or roasted corn sauce | cilantro rice | black beans

BL Enchiladas

$13.50

two cheese enchiladas | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans

BL Ensalada Fajita

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken on chopped salad greens | avocado | bacon | Cotija cheese

BL Quesadilla

$13.00

Small order | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans | sour cream | pico de gallo

BL Fajita

$16.00

Mexican rice | fat free refried beans | pico de gallo | yellow shredded cheese

BL Burrito

$17.00

One burrito | Mexican rice fat free refried beans | topped with Chile con queso

BL Taco Salad

$12.00

Ground beef picadillo | salad greens | tomato | creamy cilantro | shredded yellow cheese | tortilla strips

BL Empanadas

$13.00

Two chicken, beef, or shrimp empanadas | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans

Bulk Desserts

Tres Leches - Full Pan

$55.00

Flan - Full Pan

$55.00Out of stock

Sopapillas and Churros

$13.50

Fajita Pounds

1 lb. Chicken

$25.00

1 lb. Beef

$45.00

1 lb. Shrimp

$55.00

1 lb. Chicken & Beef

$35.00

1 lb. Chicken & Shrimp

$45.00

1 lb. Beef & Shrimp

$50.00

1/2 lb. Chicken

$12.50

1/2 lb. Beef

$22.50

1/2 lb. Shrimp

$27.50

1/2 lb. Chicken & Beef

$17.50

1/2 lb. Chicken & Shrimp

$22.50

1/2 lb. Beef & Shrimp

$25.00

Sides | Dressings | Sauces

Sides | Dressings | Sauces - Pint

Sides | Dressings | Sauces - Quart

Sides | Dressings | Sauces - Gallon

Drinks ToGo

Beer Togo

Bud Light

$5.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacífico

$6.00

Wine Togo

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Slices, North Coast, California

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay, J. Lohr, Monterey, California

$39.00

BTL Malbec, Layer Cake, Sonoma, California

$36.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Italy

$42.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, California

$36.00

BTL Prosecco Brut, Mionetto, Italy

$9.00

BTL Rosé, Miraval, Cotes de Provence, Provence, France

$39.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek, Dry Creek Valley, California

$36.00

BTL Zinfandel (Red), Klinker Brick, Lodi, California

$36.00

BTL Sangria

$35.00

Sangria

$9.00

(For 1) Craft Margaritas and Cocktails To-Go

El Señor

$17.00

Teremana añejo, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Escalante's #4

$16.00

Herradura Hand Selected reposado, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Flaco

$10.00

Espolón blanco, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

House Margarita Rocks

$9.00

Loco Mango

$14.00

Don Julio blanco, Naranja, muddled mangos, fresh squeezed lime

Mojito

$9.00

Traditional – Bacardi rum, fresh squeezed lime, muddled mint, simple syrup, soda water Tex Mex – Don Julio blanco, fresh squeezed lime, muddled mint, simple syrup, soda water

Mojito Tex Mex

$13.00

Paloma

$14.00

LALO blanco, agave, fresh squeezed lime, grapefruit, cranberry, soda water

Pepper

$12.00

el Jimador blanco infused with fresh jalapeño, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Ramiro's Mexican Martini

$12.00

Herradura Blanco, Naranja, Agave, fresh lime juice, olive juice

Ranch Water

$14.00

Casamigos blanco, soda water, fresh squeezed lime

Sangria Swirl

$11.00

sangría, frozen margarita

Smoky Oaxaca

$20.00

Patrón reposado, Casamigos mezcal, agave, Angostura bitters, Tajín

Supremo

$40.00

Don Julio 1942 añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Ultimo

$19.00

Patrón añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

(For 4) Qt. Craft Margaritas To-Go

Qt. House Margarita

$35.00

Qt. El Señor

$67.00

Teremana añejo, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Escalante's #4

$63.00

Herradura Hand Selected reposado, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Flaco

$39.00

Espolón blanco, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Loco Mango

$55.00

Don Julio blanco, Naranja, muddled mangos, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Pepper

$47.00

el Jimador blanco infused with fresh jalapeño, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Ranch Water

$55.00

Casamigos blanco, soda water, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Sangria Swirl

$43.00

sangría, frozen margarita

Qt. Supremo

$159.00

Don Julio 1942 añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

Qt. Ultimo

$75.00

Patrón añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime

(For 8) Half Gal. Margaritas To-Go

Half Gal. House Margarita

$50.00

Half Gal. El Senor

$134.00

Half Gal. Escalante's #4

$126.00

Half Gal. Flaco

$78.00

Half Gal. Loco Mango

$110.00

Half Gal. Pepper

$94.00

Half Gal. Ranch Water

$110.00

Half Gal. Sangria Swirl

$86.00

Half Gal. Supremo

$318.00

Half Gal. Ulitimo

$150.00

(For 16) Gal. Margaritas To-Go

Gal. House Margarita

$95.00

Gal. El Senor

$268.00

Gal. Escalante's #4

$252.00

Gal. Flaco

$156.00

Gal. Loco Mango

$220.00

Gal. Pepper

$188.00

Gal. Ranch Water

$220.00

Gal. Sangria Swirl

$172.00

Gal. Supremo

$636.00

Gal. Ultimo

$300.00