Escalante's Highland Village
Food
Entremés
Guacamole
"Propriety" seasonings, tomato, cilantro, onion and jalapeno.
Chile Con Queso Blanco Cup
Chile con queso, Escalante's style-original recipe. Add pico de gallo, roasted poblano and taco meat
Chile Con Queso Blanco Bowl
Empanaditas
Three authentic South American style empanadas stuffed with Muenster cheese and chicken or ground beef
Nachos Escalante
Beef or chicken fajita, black beans, chile con queso blanco, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños
Quesadillas
chicken fajita, beef fajita or combo
Half Quesadilla
Ceviche
Fresh shrimp and striped bass marinated in citrus juices served with mango, avocado, red onion and cilantro
Street Tacos
Four petite corn tortillas, beef, chopped onion, jalapeno,cilantro, lime
Botana Mixta
appetizer sampler of chicken and beef nachos, chicken and beef empanadas, chicken and beef quesadilla and chicken flauta
Sopas y Ensaladas
Sopa De Tortilla Clásico Cup
chopped veggies, queso blanco, avocado, shredded chicken
Sopa De Tortilla Clásico Bowl
Roasted Corn Bisque Cup
grilled chicken, poblano, bacon, sherry wine
Roasted Corn Bisque Bowl
Cabo Salad
blackened salmon, black bean salad over romaine leaf, fiesta mango vinaigrette
Ensalada Camarones
grilled shrimp, fresh leaf spinach, roasted corn, black beans, cotija cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, vinaigrette
Ensalada Fajita
marinated chopped chicken fajita, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cotija cheese, roasted corn, tomato, onions, creamy cilantro
Mercado Taco Salad
chicken or beef picadillo, salad greens, tomato, onions, creamy cilantro, shredded yellow cheese, tortilla strips
Fit-Mex
Fajitas Portobello
sautéed portobello mushrooms, grilled vegetables, black beans, sliced avocado
Pescado Fresco
simply grilled, blackened striped bass or salmon atop sautéed spinach medley, sliced avocado, chimichurri
Skinny Enchiladas
two, fresh leaf spinach with mushrooms, rolled in handmade corn tortillas, Española sauce, muenster cheese, sliced avocado, black beans, grilled vegetables
Steak or Pollo Asada
grilled skirt steak or chicken, sautéed spinach medley, sliced avocado, grilled vegetables, chimichurri
Platos Tex-Mex
Enchiladas Famosas
two cheese enchiladas
Flautas De Pollo
three, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole
Rack of Tacos
three, chicken or ground beef, crispy of soft
Empanadas
three, white cheese, South America style, chicken, ground beef or shrimp
Tamales
three, shredded chicken, Espanola or Verde sauce, white cheese
Burritos Escalante
two, fajita, covered in chile con queso
Burrito Encanto
Mexican rice, refried beans, white cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, guacamole, sour cream, chile con queso, verde sauce
Platos Combinados
Tex-Mex Dinner
two cheese enchiladas, crispy beef taco, guacamole
Norteno
beef enchilada, beef taco al carbon, queso blanco puff, guacamole
Escalante Especial
beef empanada, cheese enchilada, three camarones rellenos, guacamole
Tampiquena
cheese enchilada, petite carne asada steak, tequila peppercorn sauce, grilled cotija, guacamole
Guadalajara
chicken fajita enchilada, roasted corn sauce, soft flour chicken taco, guacamole
Fajitas Famosas
Medium 8 oz Fajitas
Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo
Large 16 oz Fajitas
Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo
Family 24 oz Fajitas
Served with caramelized onions & peppers, rice, beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo
Especiales de La Casa
Carne Asada Escalante
grilled to temp skirt steak, tequila peppercorn sauce or chimichurri, grilled cotija
Enchiladas De Espinacas
Fresh leaf spinach and mushroom rolled in hand made flour tortillas, topped with Espanola sauce or roasted corn sauce and chihuahua cheese.
Tacos Al Carbon
Beef, chicken or combination fajita in two handmade flour tortillas
Alambres
Three skewers-shrimp, beef, and chicken basted with a chimichurri sauce and char-broiled
Tacos De Pescado
Two grilled srtiped bass or shrimp tacos topeed with cabbage and avocados, on corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Escalante
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted Chihuaha cheese atop our tequila peppercorn sauce
Fajita Poblano
Cheese stuffed roasted poblano pepper wrapped in a skirt steak, topped with Espanola sauce and creamy queso blanco
Enchiladas Mariscos
Two grilled shrimp, topped with grilled corn, poblano and a creamy queso blanco sauce
Camarones Rellenos
Six jumbo bacon wrapped grilled shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno and white cheese
Lunch Specials
Uno
One cheese enchilada & one taco al carbón. Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.
Dos
One cheese enchilada & one crispy beef taco.Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.
Tres
Two Cheese enchiladas.Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.
Cuatro
One beef or chicken buririto, topped with chile con queso, two bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with Mexican rice and fat free refried beans.
Cinco
One spinach enchilada with mushrooms, topped with a Spanish tomato sauce or roasted corn sauce. Server with cilantro rice and fat free refried black beans
Seis
Shrimp enchilada with grilled corn and poblano, creamy queso. Served with cilantro rice and charro beans.
Siete
Sizziling fajitas for one. Served with mexican rice and charro beans
Ocho
choice of two items… tortilla soup or roasted corn bisque, small order of quesadillas, petite taco salad
Lunch Gucamole
Al A Carte
Bulk ToGo
Bulk | Box Lunches
Fajita Entree Pack
Enchilada Entree Pack
Taco Entree Pack
Mercado Taco Salad
Gallon Tea
Gallon Lemonade
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Bottled Water
Full Pan Flan
Tres Leches
Sopapillas and Churros
Pint
Quart
Gallon
Enchilada Dozen
Flautas Dozen
Cocktail Dozen
Camarones Rellenos Dozen
Tacos Dozen
Empanadas Dozen
Tortillas Dozen
Tamales Dozen
BL Enchilada de Espinaca
One spinach enchilada with mushrooms | Española sauce or roasted corn sauce | cilantro rice | black beans
BL Quesadilla
Small order | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans | sour cream | pico de gallo
BL Enchiladas
two cheese enchiladas | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans
BL Fajita
Mexican rice | fat free refried beans | pico de gallo | yellow shredded cheese
BL Ensalada Fajita
Marinated grilled chicken on chopped salad greens | avocado | bacon | Cotija cheese
BL Burrito
One burrito | Mexican rice fat free refried beans | topped with Chile con queso
BL Taco Salad
Ground beef picadillo | salad greens | tomato | creamy cilantro | shredded yellow cheese | tortilla strips
BL Empanadas
Two chicken, beef, or shrimp empanadas | Mexican rice | fat free refried beans
Drinks ToGo
Beer Togo
Wine Togo
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Slices, North Coast, California
BTL Chardonnay, J. Lohr, Monterey, California
BTL Malbec, Layer Cake, Sonoma, California
BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Italy
BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Sonoma, California
BTL Prosecco Brut, Mionetto, Italy
BTL Rosé, Miraval, Cotes de Provence, Provence, France
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Creek, Dry Creek Valley, California
BTL Zinfandel (Red), Klinker Brick, Lodi, California
BTL Sangria
Sangria
(For 1) Craft Margaritas and Cocktails To-Go
El Señor
Teremana añejo, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Escalante's #4
Herradura Hand Selected reposado, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Flaco
Espolón blanco, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
House Margarita Rocks
Loco Mango
Don Julio blanco, Naranja, muddled mangos, fresh squeezed lime
Mojito
Traditional – Bacardi rum, fresh squeezed lime, muddled mint, simple syrup, soda water Tex Mex – Don Julio blanco, fresh squeezed lime, muddled mint, simple syrup, soda water
Mojito Tex Mex
Paloma
LALO blanco, agave, fresh squeezed lime, grapefruit, cranberry, soda water
Pepper
el Jimador blanco infused with fresh jalapeño, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Ramiro's Mexican Martini
Herradura Blanco, Naranja, Agave, fresh lime juice, olive juice
Ranch Water
Casamigos blanco, soda water, fresh squeezed lime
Sangria Swirl
sangría, frozen margarita
Smoky Oaxaca
Patrón reposado, Casamigos mezcal, agave, Angostura bitters, Tajín
Supremo
Don Julio 1942 añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Ultimo
Patrón añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
(For 4) Qt. Craft Margaritas To-Go
Qt. House Margarita
Qt. El Señor
Teremana añejo, Grand Marnier, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Escalante's #4
Herradura Hand Selected reposado, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Flaco
Espolón blanco, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Loco Mango
Don Julio blanco, Naranja, muddled mangos, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Pepper
el Jimador blanco infused with fresh jalapeño, Naranja, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Ranch Water
Casamigos blanco, soda water, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Sangria Swirl
sangría, frozen margarita
Qt. Supremo
Don Julio 1942 añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
Qt. Ultimo
Patrón añejo, Cointreau, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime