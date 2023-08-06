N/A Beverages

Water

Coffee

$4.00

Lavazza Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Lavazza Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Peligrino Bottle

$4.00

Specialty Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Lavazza Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Lavazza Espresso and water

Macchiato

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lavazza espresso with steamed milk of choice and topped with foam

Cappuccino

$6.00

Lavazza espresso with steamed milk of choice

Juices

OJ - Small

$5.00

OJ - Regular

$6.00

Apple - Small

$3.50

Apple Regular

$4.00

Pineapple - Small

$3.50

Pineapple - Regular

$4.00

Grapefruit - Small

$3.50

Grapefruit - Regular

$4.00

Cranberry - Small

$3.50

Cranberry - Regular

$4.00

Tomato - Small

$3.50

Tomato - Regular

$4.00

Milk

Milk - Small

$2.50

Milk - Regular

$3.00

Chocolate Milk - Small

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - Regular

$3.00

Breakfast - New Menu

Just Add Syrup

Breakfast Combo

$15.00

Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat

Flavored Flapjacks

$15.00

Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.

Classic Flapjacks

$13.00

Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat

Classic French Toast

$12.00

Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat

Classic Waffle

$13.00

Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.

Eggs - New Menu

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.00

3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.

Avocado Omelet

$15.00

Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast

Blah Blah Omelet

$13.00

Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast

Blah Blah Omelet (NO MEAT)

$13.00

Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast

Southwestern Omelet

$14.00

Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast

Western Omelet

$14.00

Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel

Benedicts

Avocado Benedict

$16.00

Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side

Cali Benedict

$15.00

Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side

Country Benedict

$14.00

Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side

Founder's Favorites

Biscuit and Gravy Combo

$14.00

Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast side

Huevos Ranchero

$14.00

Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.

Famous

$16.00

A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.00

One egg prepared any style.

1 Piece Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Two eggs prepared any style.

3 Eggs

$4.00

Three eggs prepared any style.

Artisanal Toasts

$2.50

Hand crafted toasted breads.

Bananas

$2.00

Bowl Fruit

$6.00

Bowl Grit

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Fresh Berry Bowl

$8.00

Fresh Berry Cup

$5.50

Fresh strawberries and blueberries

Fruit

$4.50

Grilled Tomatoes

$2.00

Grits

$4.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Flapjack

$6.00

Side Flavored Flapjack

$7.00

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Stuffed French Toast

$7.00

Side Waffle

$7.00

Sliced Tomatoes - Fresh

$2.00

Breakfast Meat - SIDES

Breakfast Meats

Selection of breakfast meats.

Lunch - New Menu

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side

Club

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side

Left Coast BLT

$14.00

Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side

Turkey & Brie

$14.00

Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side

Grilled Chicken and Bacon

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side

Reuben

$14.00

Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.

Lunch - SIDES

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine

Mac N Cheese - SIDE

$5.50

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.50

Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Shrimp - side

$8.00

Side Toast Salad

$5.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Lifestyle - New Menu

California

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side

Nutella Toast

$13.00

Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.

Spinach Salad

$17.00

Daybreak Burrito

$15.00

Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap

Kids - New Menu

Kids - new

Flapjacks

$9.00

3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips

French Toast

$9.00

Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips

One Egg & Meat

$9.00

One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.

Turkey and Cheese

$9.00

House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.

Sauce & Extras

Dressings/Sauces

Side 1000

$0.55

Side Berry Compote

$0.75

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Hollandaise

$0.55

Side Honey Mustard

$0.55

Side Jalapenos

$0.55

Side Nutella

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.55

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.55

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Whipped Cream

$0.50