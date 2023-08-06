Famous Toastery Boone
N/A Beverages
Beverages
Water
Coffee
Lavazza Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cold Brew
Sweet Tea
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
Unsweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Root Beer
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Arnold Palmer
Peligrino Bottle
Specialty Coffee
Juices
Breakfast - New Menu
Just Add Syrup
Breakfast Combo
Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat
Flavored Flapjacks
Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.
Stuffed French Toast
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Classic Flapjacks
Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic French Toast
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic Waffle
Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.
Eggs - New Menu
2 Egg Breakfast
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
3 Egg Breakfast
3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.
Avocado Omelet
Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast
Blah Blah Omelet
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Blah Blah Omelet (NO MEAT)
Southwestern Omelet
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
Western Omelet
Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Benedicts
Avocado Benedict
Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side
Cali Benedict
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Classic Benedict
Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Country Benedict
Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side
Founder's Favorites
Biscuit and Gravy Combo
Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast side
Huevos Ranchero
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.
Famous
A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
One egg prepared any style.
1 Piece Biscuit and Gravy
2 Eggs
Two eggs prepared any style.
3 Eggs
Three eggs prepared any style.
Artisanal Toasts
Hand crafted toasted breads.
Bananas
Bowl Fruit
Bowl Grit
Breakfast Potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Fresh Berry Bowl
Fresh Berry Cup
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
Fruit
Grilled Tomatoes
Grits
Sausage Gravy
Side Avocado
Side Flapjack
Side Flavored Flapjack
Side French Toast
Side Stuffed French Toast
Side Waffle
Sliced Tomatoes - Fresh
Breakfast Meat - SIDES
Lunch - New Menu
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side
Club
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side
Left Coast BLT
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side
Turkey & Brie
Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side
Grilled Chicken and Bacon
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side
Reuben
Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.
Lunch - SIDES
Chicken Breast
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine
Mac N Cheese - SIDE
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Sauteed Spinach
Shrimp - side
Side Toast Salad
Side Chips
Lifestyle - New Menu
California
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side
Nutella Toast
Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.
Spinach Salad
Daybreak Burrito
Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap
Kids - New Menu
Kids - new
Flapjacks
3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
French Toast
Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Kraft Mac N Cheese
Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
One Egg & Meat
One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.
Turkey and Cheese
House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.