Blah Blah Omelet (NO MEAT)
$14.00

Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast

Avocado Omelet
$15.00

Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast

Western Omelet
$14.00

Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast