Famous Toastery FT Colony
Popular Items
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Fresh avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, and parmesan wrapped in 3 eggs with choice of breakfast side and toast
Black Forest ham, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese with choice of breakfast side and toast
Beverages
Lavazza Coffee
MIghtly Leaf Organic Black Tea Freshly brewed daily
Specialty Coffee
Juices
Breakfast
Just Add Syrup
Choice of flapjacks or French Toast with two eggs any style and choice of meat
Three buttermilk flapjacks with flavors mixed right into the batter for flavor in every bite and choice of meat.
Two pieces of thick cut Texas Bread with selected flavor stuffed inside and choice of meat.
Three buttermilk flapjacks topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Classic Texas toast in our housemade batter, topped with powdered sugar and choice of meat
Our Classic waffle topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote and choice of meat.
Eggs - New Menu
2 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast
3 Eggs prepared any style with choice of breakfast side and toast.
Build your own three-egg omelet with a choice of three ingredients from below: Meat(1) Sausage, bacon, smoked sausage, chorizo, turkey, ham Vegetables Avocado, tomato, spinach, caramelized onions, bell peppers, artichokes, mushrooms Cheeses Cheddar, pepper jack, American, Swiss, mozzarella, feta, goat, parmesan, brie with choice of breakfast side and toast
Spicy chorizo, tomatoes, roasted peppers & cheddar with choice of breakfast side and toast
Two eggs any style, choice of cheese and breakfast meat served on your choice of toast or English muffin Sub for a biscuit or bagel
Benedicts
Split avocado baked with Cajun seasoning, two eggs any style topped with melted pepper jack cheese & pico de gallo with choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, grilled tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style and Canadian bacon served on a toasted English muffin topped with our housemade Hollandaise and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, country ham and our famous sausage gravy over a split biscuit with your choice of breakfast side
Founder's Favorites
Two biscuits split and smothered with our famous sausage gravy and a side of two eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast side
Two eggs any style, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro served over a bed of black bean salsa, cheddar, feta, and crispy tortilla strips.
A warm crispy blend of our housemade corned beef and shredded red potaotes. Topped with 2 eggs any stule and our housemade Hollandaise sauce wiht a choice of toast.
Sauteed shrimp and smoked sausage in a light Cajun cream sauce over creamy cheddar grits.
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Breakfast Sides
One egg prepared any style.
Two eggs prepared any style.
Three eggs prepared any style.
Hand crafted toasted breads.
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
Breakfast Meat - SIDES
Lunch
Sandwiches & Wraps
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast with choice of side
Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast with choice of side
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, brie and pesto mayo on whole wheat toast with choice of side
Roasted turkey, melted brie, and raspberry puree served on toasted sourdough with choice of side
Blackened grilled chicken breast, parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with choice of side
Grilled chicken breast, thick-cut bacon, and pepper jack tossed in honey mustard dressing with choice of side
Housemade corned beef or roasted turkey, kraut, 1,000 island dressing, and melted Swiss on toasted rye with choice of side.
Salads
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and creamy goat cheese on a bed of field greens with our raspberry dressing served on the side
Crisp romaine, parmesan, and housemade croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, chopped bacon, tomato, and a hard-boiled egg on a bed of field greens. Choice of dressing
Lifestyle Menu
Nutella served on 2 pieces of sourdough toast topped with strawberries and banana with choice of breakfast side
Mashed avocado mixed with our lemon garlic dressing spread over two pieces of multi-grain toast. Topped with creamy goat cheese & pico de gallo with a side of fresh fruit.
Three egg whites, brie, fresh avocado & tomatoes. Served with a side of our housemade salsa Add chopped bacon or sausage Sub a gluten-free wrap
Local Favorites
Quinoa, roasted vegetables with choice of 2 eggs any style, protein and balsamic drizzle.
Oven-roasted veggies, quinoa, spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy goat cheese, and pecans tossed in our lemon garlic dressing
Grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo and blue cheese dressing with choice of side
Housemade albacore tuna salad and melted pepper jack served on toasted rye with choice of side.
Lunch - SIDES
Cucumbers, fresh dill and onions in a brine
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our creamy cheddar & parmesan cheese sauce. Topped with toasted panko bread crumbs.
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Roased yellow squash, zucchini, red onions and carrots
Kids
3 flapjacks with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Classic French toast with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Grilled cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
Cheese quesadilla with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.
Kraft mac n cheese with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips
One egg preppared any style with 2 pieces of bacon.
House roasted turkey breast, American cheese on white bread with choice of fruit, breakfast potatoes or chips.