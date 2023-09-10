CHINESE STARTERS

(1) Feng Shui Sampler 一人宝

$16.00

assortment of crab rangoon, boneless bbq ribs, beef skewers, fried jumbo shrimp, chicken fingers, chicken wings and egg roll

(2) Feng Shui Sampler 两人宝

$27.00

(3) Feng Shui Sampler 三人宝

$38.00

------------------------------

Barbecue Spareribs 排骨

$14.00

Seasoned bone-in ribs with BBQ sauce

Beef Skewers 牛串

$13.00

Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade

Boneless Spareribs 无骨排

$11.00

Seasoned boneless ribs in BBQ sauce

Chicken Dumplings 鸡饺

$10.00

Chicken Fingers鸡条

$10.00

Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter

Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松

$13.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Chicken Skewers 鸡串

$11.00

Seasoned chicken in a BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$12.00

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$10.00

Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)

Egg rolls 春卷

$6.00

Crunchy rolls filled with chopped vegetables and pork

Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼

$14.00

Pepper and onion w. side of chili sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp 炸大虾

$12.00

Pork Dumplings 锅贴

$10.00

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$8.00

Green onion flatbread

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松

$13.00

Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle

Signature Wings 辣鸡翅

$13.00

Seasoned in house spicy signature sauce(5 pcs)

Spring Rolls 上春

$6.00

Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)

Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺

$10.00

JAPANESE STARTERS

Edamame 毛豆

$7.00

Salted green soybean pods

Gyoza 日餃

$8.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Chicken and Pork (6 pcs)

Japanese Shumai 烧卖

$8.00

Steamed or pan-fried, Shrimp (6 pcs)

Shrimp and Veggie Tempura 虾素菜甜不辣

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

Shrimp Tempura 虾甜不辣

$12.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

Spicy Edamame 辣毛豆

$9.00

Green soybean pods stir fried with spicy seasoning

Veggie Tempura 素菜甜不辣

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce

★ Tuna Taco

$15.00

Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce

★ Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Torched tuna, scallions, grated daikon and ponzu sauce

★ Tuna Wasabi Dumpling

$15.00

Tenderized tuna wrapped w. wasabi, crab, caviar, avocado & crunch

★(Salmon) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★(Tuna) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★(YT) Kappa Sashimi

$14.00

★Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

SOUP AND SALADS

Hot & Sour Soup Cup 酸辣汤 (小)

$4.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Hot & Sour Soup Bowl 酸辣汤 (大)

$8.00

Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu

Wonton Soup Cup 云吞汤 (小)

$4.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Wonton Soup Bowl 云吞汤 (大)

$8.00

Pork wontons in a chicken broth

Miso Soup Cup 味增汤 (小)

$3.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

Miso Soup Bowl 味增汤 (大)

$6.00

Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$14.00

Minced beef filet, house chicken broth, scallions

Chinese Seafood Soup 海鲜汤

$15.00

Crab meat, shrimp, scallop, scallions, cilantro

★ Feng Shui Garden Salad 本楼沙拉

$6.00

Spring mix, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion with ginger dressing

★ Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed seasoned in sesame

★ Avocado Salad

$10.00

Kani, cucumber, avocado mixed with Japanese mayo dressing

RICE

Fried Rice 炒饭

$12.00

House Fried Rice 本楼炒饭

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, eggs, zucchini, carrots, scallions, red onions, signature X.O. sauce

Spinach Fried Rice 菠菜炒饭

$13.00

Plain Fried Rice 净炒饭

$7.00

White Rice 白饭

$2.50

1 PINT

Brown Rice 黄饭

$3.00

1 PINT

NOODLES

Lo Mein 捞面

$13.00

House Special Lo Mein 本楼捞面

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce

Plain Lo Mein 净捞面

$8.00

Oriental Crispy Pad Thai 扒泰

$16.00

Crispy thin egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, vegetables topped with crushed peanuts and lime

Chicken Pad Thai 鸡扒泰

$16.00

Shrimp Pad Thai 虾扒泰

$16.00

Vegetable Pad Thai 素菜扒泰

$16.00

Tofu Pad Thai 豆腐扒泰

$16.00

Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles 上海两面黃

$18.00

Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面

$14.00

Vegetable Chow Mein 菜炒面

$14.00

Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面

$14.00

Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面

$14.00

Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面

$14.00

SUSHI A LA CARTE

★ Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.50

★ Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.00

★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)

$8.00

★ Ika (Squid)

$6.00

★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$7.00

★ Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail)

$8.50

★ Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)

$9.00

★ Maguro (Tuna)

$8.00

★ Saba (Mackerel)

$6.00

★ Sake (Salmon)

$6.50

★ Smoked Salmon

$6.50

★ Suzuki (Stripe Bass)

$6.00

★ Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

★ Tamago (Egg)

$6.00

★ Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$6.00

★ Toro (Bluefin Tuna Belly)

$17.00

★ Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$8.00

★ Uni (Sea Urchin)

$18.00

★——————————————

MAKI

★ Alaskan Maki

$7.00

★ Avo Cucumber Maki

$7.00

★ Avocado Maki

$6.00

★ California

$8.00

★ Caterpillar

$14.00

★ Crazy

$10.00

★Crunch Maki

$7.00

★ Dragon

$16.00

★ Eel Avocado Maki

$9.00

★ Idaho Maki

$7.00

★Jalapeno Maki

$17.00

★ Kappa Maki

$6.00

★ Lobster Tempura Roll

$22.00

★ Negihama Maki

$7.00

★ Philadelphia

$9.00

★ Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.00

★ Salmon Maki

$6.00

★ Shrimp Tempura Maki

$13.00

★ Spicy Salmon

$8.00

★ Spicy Scallop Tempura

$17.00

★ Spicy Tuna

$9.00

★Spicy Yellowtail

$11.00

★ Spider

$14.00

★ Tuna Avo

$8.00

★ Tuna Maki

$7.00

★ Volcano Maki

$15.00

SIGNATURE MAKI

★ Celtics Maki

$19.00

★ Feng Shui Maki

$19.00

Cooked shrimp, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wrapped w. soy paper & spicy mayo

★ Phoenix Maki

$18.00

★ Rainbow Maki

$18.00

★ Red Sox Maki

$20.00

Jumbo pacific scallop tempura, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, avocado & cilantro

★ Salmon Lover Roll

$20.00

Salmon, avocado, mango inside, torched salmon, tobiko topped with spicy sauce

★ Snow Mountain

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flake on top with snow crab, eel sauce & mayo

★ Spicy Blue Crab Roll

$20.00

Crunchy spicy tuna & avo in, spicy blue crab & tobiko on top

SUSHI ENTRÉE

★ Chirashi

$24.00

12 pcs sashimi on a bed of sushi rice

★ Nigiri

$24.00

6 pcs Nigiri sushi and spicy tuna maki

★ Spicy Combo

$25.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & crazy maki

★ Salmon Lover Combo

$23.00

Spicy salmon & salmon maki, salmon hand roll

★ Makimono Combo

$25.00

California, tuna avo & shrimp tempura maki

★ Sashimi Regular

$36.00

15 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw

★ Sashimi Deluxe

$48.00

21 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw

★ (1) Sushi Sashimi Boat

$48.00

Chef’s choice. Single: Sushi (6 pcs), Sashimi (9 pcs) & Naruto $52 Double: Sushi (12 pcs), Sashimi (15 pcs), Naruto & Spicy Dragon roll $92

★ (2) Sushi Sashimi Boat

$86.00

★ Feng Shui Love Boat (3)

$130.00

Chef’s choice. Sushi (15 pcs), sashimi (21 pcs), Naruto, Spicy Dragon, Snow Mountain roll

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Feng Shui Shrimp And Scallops 泰干贝虾

$26.00

Seafood Festival 铁板海鲜

$33.00

Feng Shui Spicy Chicken 泰式鸡

$20.00

Teriyaki Chicken 鸡排

$24.00

Teriyaki N.Y. Steak 日本烧牛排

$28.00

Filet Mignon With Scallops 铁板干贝牛

$33.00

Braised Pork Belly 红烧肉

$23.00

Miso Glazed Salmon 味曾三文鱼

$27.00

CHICKEN

General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡

$17.00

Chicken and Cashew Nut 腰果鸡

$16.00

Orange Chicken陳皮雞

$17.00

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$17.00

White meat chicken, toasted sesame seeds

Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 宫保鸡

$17.00

Chicken cubes & peanuts with Feng Shui sauce

Chicken & Mixed Vegetables 雜菜雞

$16.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$16.00

Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$16.00

Sliced white meat chicken, broccoli florets

Triple Chili Chicken 三椒鸡

$16.00

BEEF

Sesame Beef 芝麻牛

$18.00

Beef seasoned with chef’s sauces

Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛

$18.00

Stir-fried beef with red onion and leek

Szechuan Beef 四川牛

$17.00

Shredded beef, green & red pepper, onion

Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛

$17.00

Sliced Flank Steak, broccoli florets

Yuen-Yan Spicy Beef 岳阳牛

$17.00

Beef and Wild Mushroom 野生菇牛

$18.00

Beef and Mixed Vegetables 蔬菜牛

$17.00

SEAFOOD

Hot & Spicy Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片

$20.00

Battered crispy flounder filets, mala paste, hot oil

Feng Shui Coconut Shrimp 椰汁虾

$20.00

Crispy battered jumbo shrimp with coconut sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$20.00

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊

$18.00

Lobster Sauce 龙湖水

$14.00

Shrimp and Mixed Veggies 蔬菜虾

$19.00

VEGETABLES

( V )Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$15.00

Home Style Tofu 家常豆腐

$15.00

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥兰

$15.00

Dry Cook String Beans 干煸四季豆

$15.00

Dry-fried in spicy Sichuan sauce

Vegetarian's Delight 素什锦

$15.00

STEAMED or Stir-fried mixed vegetables

CHINESE HOMETOWN

West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹

$14.00

（W）Roast Duck Bone-In 中式烤鸭 全只

$58.00

（H ）Roast Duck Bone-In 中式烤鸭 半只

$30.00

Spicy Diced Chicken 辣子鸡丁

$17.00

Mao's Braised Pork Belly 毛氏红烧肉

$19.00

Spicy Fish Filet w. Tofu 豆花鱼柳

$26.00

Hot & Spicy Fish Filet 香辣鱼片

$23.00

Gourd w. Baby Shrimp 虾仁清炒丝瓜

$21.00

Sweet and Sour Ribs 糖醋排骨

$19.00

Shanghai Green W Black Mushroom 冬菇菜膽

$22.00

Beijing Duck (Half) 半只北京鸭

$32.00

Beijing Duck (Whole) 全只北京鸭

$60.00

Salt and Pepper Calamari 大份椒盐鱿鱼

$18.00

Steak in Spicy Chili 水煮牛

$20.00

Shrimp and Cashew Nut 腰果虾

$18.00

Sliced Beef with Green Chili 小脚牛肉丝

$20.00

Fish Filet in Spicy Chili 水煮鱼

$22.00