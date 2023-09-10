Feng Shui Chelmsford EM 285 Chelmsford Street
CHINESE STARTERS
(1) Feng Shui Sampler 一人宝
assortment of crab rangoon, boneless bbq ribs, beef skewers, fried jumbo shrimp, chicken fingers, chicken wings and egg roll
(2) Feng Shui Sampler 两人宝
(3) Feng Shui Sampler 三人宝
------------------------------
Barbecue Spareribs 排骨
Seasoned bone-in ribs with BBQ sauce
Beef Skewers 牛串
Flank steak seasoned w. house teriyaki marinade
Boneless Spareribs 无骨排
Seasoned boneless ribs in BBQ sauce
Chicken Dumplings 鸡饺
Chicken Fingers鸡条
Deep fried white meat dipped in a light batter
Chicken Lettuce Wrap 鸡松
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
Chicken Skewers 鸡串
Seasoned chicken in a BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅
Crab Rangoon 蟹角
Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)
Egg rolls 春卷
Crunchy rolls filled with chopped vegetables and pork
Fried Calamari 炸鱿鱼
Pepper and onion w. side of chili sauce
Fried Jumbo Shrimp 炸大虾
Pork Dumplings 锅贴
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Green onion flatbread
Shrimp Lettuce Wrap 虾松
Bell pepper, Zucchini, pine nut, onions, crispy rice noodle
Signature Wings 辣鸡翅
Seasoned in house spicy signature sauce(5 pcs)
Spring Rolls 上春
Cabbage, carrots & wood ear (2 pcs)
Vegetable Dumplings 菜饺
JAPANESE STARTERS
Edamame 毛豆
Salted green soybean pods
Gyoza 日餃
Steamed or pan-fried, Chicken and Pork (6 pcs)
Japanese Shumai 烧卖
Steamed or pan-fried, Shrimp (6 pcs)
Shrimp and Veggie Tempura 虾素菜甜不辣
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce
Shrimp Tempura 虾甜不辣
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce
Spicy Edamame 辣毛豆
Green soybean pods stir fried with spicy seasoning
Veggie Tempura 素菜甜不辣
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, tobiko, mango, avocado with special sauce
★ Tuna Taco
Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce
★ Tuna Tataki
Torched tuna, scallions, grated daikon and ponzu sauce
★ Tuna Wasabi Dumpling
Tenderized tuna wrapped w. wasabi, crab, caviar, avocado & crunch
★(Salmon) Kappa Sashimi
★(Tuna) Kappa Sashimi
★(YT) Kappa Sashimi
★Sashimi Appetizer
SOUP AND SALADS
Hot & Sour Soup Cup 酸辣汤 (小)
Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu
Hot & Sour Soup Bowl 酸辣汤 (大)
Bamboo shoots, wood ear, day lily buds, tofu
Wonton Soup Cup 云吞汤 (小)
Pork wontons in a chicken broth
Wonton Soup Bowl 云吞汤 (大)
Pork wontons in a chicken broth
Miso Soup Cup 味增汤 (小)
Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame
Miso Soup Bowl 味增汤 (大)
Seaweed, tofu, scallions & wakame
West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹
Minced beef filet, house chicken broth, scallions
Chinese Seafood Soup 海鲜汤
Crab meat, shrimp, scallop, scallions, cilantro
★ Feng Shui Garden Salad 本楼沙拉
Spring mix, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, red onion with ginger dressing
★ Seaweed Salad
Seaweed seasoned in sesame
★ Avocado Salad
Kani, cucumber, avocado mixed with Japanese mayo dressing
RICE
NOODLES
Lo Mein 捞面
House Special Lo Mein 本楼捞面
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, chicken, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, red onions, scallions, signature X.O. Sauce
Plain Lo Mein 净捞面
Oriental Crispy Pad Thai 扒泰
Crispy thin egg noodles, chicken, shrimp, vegetables topped with crushed peanuts and lime
Chicken Pad Thai 鸡扒泰
Shrimp Pad Thai 虾扒泰
Vegetable Pad Thai 素菜扒泰
Tofu Pad Thai 豆腐扒泰
Shanghai Pan Fried Noodles 上海两面黃
Chicken Chow Mein 鸡炒面
Vegetable Chow Mein 菜炒面
Shrimp Chow Mein 虾炒面
Pork Chow Mein 叉烧炒面
Beef Chow Mein 牛炒面
SUSHI A LA CARTE
★ Ebi (Shrimp)
★ Hamachi (Yellowtail)
★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)
★ Ika (Squid)
★ Ikura (Salmon Roe)
★ Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail)
★ Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)
★ Maguro (Tuna)
★ Saba (Mackerel)
★ Sake (Salmon)
★ Smoked Salmon
★ Suzuki (Stripe Bass)
★ Tako (Octopus)
★ Tamago (Egg)
★ Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
★ Toro (Bluefin Tuna Belly)
★ Unagi (Freshwater Eel)
★ Uni (Sea Urchin)
★——————————————
MAKI
★ Alaskan Maki
★ Avo Cucumber Maki
★ Avocado Maki
★ California
★ Caterpillar
★ Crazy
★Crunch Maki
★ Dragon
★ Eel Avocado Maki
★ Idaho Maki
★Jalapeno Maki
★ Kappa Maki
★ Lobster Tempura Roll
★ Negihama Maki
★ Philadelphia
★ Salmon Avocado Maki
★ Salmon Maki
★ Shrimp Tempura Maki
★ Spicy Salmon
★ Spicy Scallop Tempura
★ Spicy Tuna
★Spicy Yellowtail
★ Spider
★ Tuna Avo
★ Tuna Maki
★ Volcano Maki
SIGNATURE MAKI
★ Celtics Maki
★ Feng Shui Maki
Cooked shrimp, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, wrapped w. soy paper & spicy mayo
★ Phoenix Maki
★ Rainbow Maki
★ Red Sox Maki
Jumbo pacific scallop tempura, spicy mayo, topped with tuna, avocado & cilantro
★ Salmon Lover Roll
Salmon, avocado, mango inside, torched salmon, tobiko topped with spicy sauce
★ Snow Mountain
Shrimp tempura, avocado, tempura flake on top with snow crab, eel sauce & mayo
★ Spicy Blue Crab Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna & avo in, spicy blue crab & tobiko on top
SUSHI ENTRÉE
★ Chirashi
12 pcs sashimi on a bed of sushi rice
★ Nigiri
6 pcs Nigiri sushi and spicy tuna maki
★ Spicy Combo
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon & crazy maki
★ Salmon Lover Combo
Spicy salmon & salmon maki, salmon hand roll
★ Makimono Combo
California, tuna avo & shrimp tempura maki
★ Sashimi Regular
15 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw
★ Sashimi Deluxe
21 pcs assorted sliced fish served raw
★ (1) Sushi Sashimi Boat
Chef’s choice. Single: Sushi (6 pcs), Sashimi (9 pcs) & Naruto $52 Double: Sushi (12 pcs), Sashimi (15 pcs), Naruto & Spicy Dragon roll $92
★ (2) Sushi Sashimi Boat
★ Feng Shui Love Boat (3)
Chef’s choice. Sushi (15 pcs), sashimi (21 pcs), Naruto, Spicy Dragon, Snow Mountain roll
CHEF'S SPECIAL
CHICKEN
General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡
Chicken and Cashew Nut 腰果鸡
Orange Chicken陳皮雞
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
White meat chicken, toasted sesame seeds
Kung Pao Chicken With Peanuts 宫保鸡
Chicken cubes & peanuts with Feng Shui sauce
Chicken & Mixed Vegetables 雜菜雞
Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
Chicken & Broccoli 芥兰鸡
Sliced white meat chicken, broccoli florets
Triple Chili Chicken 三椒鸡
BEEF
Sesame Beef 芝麻牛
Beef seasoned with chef’s sauces
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
Stir-fried beef with red onion and leek
Szechuan Beef 四川牛
Shredded beef, green & red pepper, onion
Beef & Broccoli 芥兰牛
Sliced Flank Steak, broccoli florets