Popular Items
FOOD
Cheese
Snacks
Pimento Cheese
$12.00
Croquettes
$8.00
Panko breaded with béchamel, green garlic, pea, and white cheddar filling. Four per order
Deviled Eggs
$9.00
Finished with pimentos and chives. Four per order.
Olives
$8.00Out of stock
Castelvetrano olives marinated with citrus and spices.
Smoked Salmon
$10.00
Served with Buckwheat Chips
Chicken Liver
$10.00
Served with onion Jam and toast.
Sides
Small Plates
Large Plates
New Years Eve Dinner
DRINKS
Wine
Domaine Depeuble 2021
$52.00
Jean Maurice Raffault Chinon 2021
$56.00
Ayrarakis Liatiko 2022
$52.00
Conde Valdemar 2017
$56.00
Guardian Cellars 'Chalk Line' 2021
$60.00
Brittan Vineyards Basalt Block 2018
$124.00
Teutonic Wine Meunier 2021
$82.00
Love And Squalor 2021
$63.00
Two Vitners Make Haste 2018
$56.00
Divison Villages Beton 2021
$56.00
Idiots Grace Syrah/Grenache 2018
$60.00
Watermill 2017
$58.00
Baer Winery Cabernet Franc 2018
$72.00
JB Neufeld 2020
$120.00
Domaine Nudant 2018
$108.00
Domaine Marcel Diess 2019
$78.00
Durin 2021
$54.00
Domaine Pluchot 2022
$53.00
Teimosia 2017
$64.00
Pietradolce 2020
$64.00
Poderi Ruggeri Corsini D'Alba 2021
$48.00
Poderi Rugerri Corsini Bussia 2018
$102.00
Domaine Le Galantin 2017
$56.00
Lopez Heredia Viña Tondonia 2009
$118.00
Moulin De La Gardette 2019
$92.00
Domaine Courbis Le Eygats
$104.00
Finca Viñoa
$56.00
Ayrarkis Vidiano 2022
$48.80
Pasqua Passi Mento 2020
$52.00
Cascina Del Santuario
$52.00
Devison Sauvignon Blanc 2021
$52.00
Teutonic Wine Pinot Gris 2022
$49.00
COR Cellars "Ago" Chardonnay 2019
$58.00
Dowsett Family Gewürztraminer 2017
$45.00
Balboa Winery "Mith" 2018
$62.00
Sonders 2020
$46.00
Maison Philippe Viallet 2020
$57.00
Tentaka 2021
$56.00
Alliment Laugner Pinot Gris 2018
$45.00
Richard Bocking Schlossberg 2016
$75.00
Luis Merle 1er Cru 2019
$92.00
Ayrarakis Viola 2020
$42.00
Atlalier 2020
$58.00
Meyer-Fonné 2021
$45.00
J.L. Chave "Sybele" 2020
$84.00
Hey French M.V.
$110.00
Joan Gine 2018
$64.00
Vita Vivet NV
$48.00
Meinklang 2021
$52.00
Garageland 2021
$52.00
Cuvee De Jean
$82.00
Maestres '2013' Gran Reserva
$86.00Out of stock
Domaine Alliment Laugner Rose NV
$55.00
Chateaux Routas
$36.00
Douloufakius 2021
$50.00
Ameztoi
$52.00
Eric Domaine Thillardone
$52.00
Corkage
$25.00
Port Townsend
(360) 344-8127
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4:45PM
1031 Lawrence Street
(360) 344-8127
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM