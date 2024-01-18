Fit Eats Roseville
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito (Regular)$11.50
Our healthy blend of scrambled eggs and egg whites (1:3 ratio) stuffed inside a whole wheat tortilla with rosemary garlic red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), reduced fat cheddar cheese and fresh bacon. Salsa is served on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 322g Protein:26g Carbs: 32g Fats: 10g Fiber:6g Sodium: 452mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Breakfast Burrito (Large)$14.50
Our healthy blend of scrambled eggs and egg whites (1:3 ratio) stuffed inside a whole wheat tortilla with rosemary garlic red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), reduced fat cheddar cheese and fresh bacon. Salsa is served on the side. LARGE: Calories: 454g Protein:39g Carbs: 43g Fats: 14g Fiber:8g Sodium: 587mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Egg, Cheddar & Potato Skillet (Regular)$11.25
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) A tasty and satisfying breakfast skillet of eggs, red potatoes, reduced-fat cheddar and scallions. REGULAR: Calories: 300 Protein: 19g Carbs: 29g Fats: 12g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 445mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Egg, Cheddar & Potato Skillet (Large)$14.25
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) A tasty and satisfying breakfast skillet of eggs, red potatoes, reduced-fat cheddar and scallions. LARGE: Calories: 392 Protein: 25g Carbs: 37g Fats: 16g Fiber: 4g Sodium: 578mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Egg & Veggie Sausage Sandwich (Regular)$11.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Start your day satisfied with our fit and tasty open-faced sandwich of herbed eggs, veggie sausage, our rosemary-roasted fingerling potatoes and a side of berries. REGULAR: Calories: 376 Protein: 27g Carbs: 40g Fats: 12g Fiber:6g Sodium: 683mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Egg & Veggie Sausage Sandwich (Large)$14.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Start your day satisfied with our fit and tasty open-faced sandwich of herbed eggs, veggie sausage, our rosemary-roasted fingerling potatoes and a side of berries. LARGE: Calories: 523 Protein: 42g Carbs: 46g Fats: 19g Fiber:7g Sodium: 1013mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Huevos Rancheros Bake (Regular)$11.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) Our nutritious 3:1 egg white to egg mix with delicious green tomatillo sauce, bell peppers, spinach, cilantro and shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, baked in layers of corn tortilla, ranchero style! REGULAR: Calories: 300 Protein: 19g Carbs: 29g Fats: 12g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 445mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Huevos Rancheros Bake (Large)$14.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) Our nutritious 3:1 egg white to egg mix with delicious green tomatillo sauce, bell peppers, spinach, cilantro and shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, baked in layers of corn tortilla, ranchero style! LARGE: Calories: 392 Protein: 25g Carbs: 37g Fats: 16g Fiber: 4g Sodium: 578mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Low-Carb Pancakes & Sausage (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Protein-Boosted). These tasty, low-carb pancakes are served with turkey sausage, house-made cinnamon apple sauce, a hardboiled egg and a sugar-free syrup packet on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 373g Protein:27g Carbs: 19g Fats: 21g Fiber:2g Sodium: 815mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Low-Carb Pancakes & Sausage (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Protein-Boosted) These tasty, low-carb pancakes are served with turkey sausage, house-made cinnamon apple sauce, a hardboiled egg and a sugar-free syrup packet on the side. LARGE: Calories: 522g Protein:39g Carbs: 24g Fats: 30g Fiber:3g Sodium: 1234mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- 1/2 Dozen Keto Pancakes$6.75
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Vegetarian, Protein-Boosted) Tasty low-carb and keto friendly pancakes a la carte! (Syrup included) (per pancake) Calories: 63 Protein: 5g Carbs: 4g Fats: 3g Fiber: 1g Sodium: 87mg PersonalPoints™: 2
Lunch & Dinner Meals
- American Goulash (Regular)$12.75
(Freezable) American comfort food at its finest! Paprika-seasoned beef and durum wheat macaroni, cooked with our house-made tomato sauce, garlic and spices. REGULAR: Calories: 392g Protein:37g Carbs: 25g Fats: 16g Fiber:2g Sodium: 608mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- American Goulash (Large)$15.75
(Freezable) American comfort food at its finest! Paprika-seasoned beef and durum wheat macaroni, cooked with our house-made tomato sauce, garlic and spices. LARGE: Calories: 513g Protein:49g Carbs: 32g Fats: 21g Fiber:3g Sodium: 790mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Brisket Enchiladas (Regular)$12.25
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) All natural Angus Brisket and black olives stuffed inside corn tortillas, topped with reduced fat cheddar cheese, a house made red sauce and cojita cheese. REGULAR: Calories: 374g Protein:34g Carbs: 28g Fats: 14g Fiber:2g Sodium: 448mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Brisket Enchiladas (Large)$15.25
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) All natural Angus Brisket and black olives stuffed inside corn tortillas, topped with reduced fat cheddar cheese, a house made red sauce and cojita cheese. LARGE: Calories: 561g Protein:51g Carbs: 42g Fats: 21g Fiber:3g Sodium: 671mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- Carne Asada Bowl (Regular)$12.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) Lean diced flank steak served over a mix of brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions and corn. Served with a side of zesty avocado vinaigrette. REGULAR: Calories: 358g Protein:29g Carbs: 38g Fats: 10g Fiber:5g Sodium: 674mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Carne Asada Bowl (Large)$15.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free) Lean diced flank steak served over a mix of brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions and corn. Served with a side of zesty avocado vinaigrette. LARGE: Calories: 501g Protein:44g Carbs: 52g Fats: 13g Fiber:6g Sodium: 896mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Chicken Adobo (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Freezable) A fit version of this Filipino classic, lean chicken breast is cooked adobo style and served with black beans and haricot verts. REGULAR: Calories: 268g Protein:38g Carbs: 20g Fats: 4g Fiber:6g Sodium: 398mg PersonalPoints™: 5
- Chicken Adobo (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Freezable) A fit version of this Filipino classic, lean chicken breast is cooked adobo style and served with black beans and haricot verts. LARGE: Calories: 365g Protein:56g Carbs: 26g Fats: 5g Fiber:8g Sodium: 537mg PersonalPoints™: 6
- Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Regular)$11.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Layered Gluten-free corn tortillas, kidney and black beans, corn and marinated all natural antibiotic-free shredded chicken all baked together and topped with mozzarella cheese. REGULAR: Calories: 289g Protein:25g Carbs: 26g Fats: 9g Fiber:5g Sodium: 465mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Large)$14.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Layered Gluten-free corn tortillas, kidney and black beans, corn and marinated all natural antibiotic-free shredded chicken all baked together and topped with mozzarella cheese. LARGE: Calories: 412g Protein:36g Carbs: 40g Fats: 12g Fiber:7g Sodium: 619mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Chicken Parmesan (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Our fit version of this Italian-American classic, all-natural chicken breast baked with our tasty house-made marinara sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over gluten-free spaghetti. REGULAR: Calories: 377g Protein:41g Carbs: 33g Fats: 9g Fiber:2g Sodium: 641mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Chicken Parmesan (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Our fit version of this Italian-American classic, all-natural chicken breast baked with our tasty house-made marinara sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over gluten-free spaghetti. LARGE: Calories: 483g Protein:58g Carbs: 38g Fats: 11g Fiber:3g Sodium: 822mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Chicken Taco Bowl (Regular)$11.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Shredded all natural antibiotic-free chicken breast tossed in a house made red enchilada sauce. Served over brown rice, pinto beans and reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pico de gallo is served on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 352g Protein:30g Carbs: 40g Fats: 8g Fiber:7g Sodium: 403mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Chicken Taco Bowl (Large)$14.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Shredded all natural antibiotic-free chicken breast tossed in a house made red enchilada sauce. Served over brown rice, pinto beans and reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pico de gallo is served on the side. LARGE: Calories: 528g Protein:45g Carbs: 60g Fats: 12g Fiber:10g Sodium: 601mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Coconut Curry Chicken (Regular)$12.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) A tasty, coconut-scented, chicken curry served atop brown rice with green peas and shreds of green onion REGULAR: Calories: 383g Protein:30g Carbs: 41g Fats: 11g Fiber:4g Sodium: 477mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Coconut Curry Chicken (Large)$15.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) A tasty, coconut-scented, chicken curry served atop brown rice with green peas and shreds of green onion LARGE: Calories: 491g Protein:43g Carbs: 46g Fats: 15g Fiber:6g Sodium: 715mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken (Regular)$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) Tasty, seasoned chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach, served with seasonal vegetables. REGULAR: Calories: 318g Protein:31g Carbs: 8g Fats: 18g Fiber:2g Sodium: 510mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken (Large)$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) Tasty, seasoned chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach, served with seasonal vegetables. LARGE: Calories: 432g Protein:42g Carbs: 12g Fats: 24g Fiber:3g Sodium: 684mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Fajita Chicken Burrito (Regular)$11.75
All natural chicken breast served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée. REGULAR: Calories: 356g Protein: 33g Carbs: 38g Fats: 8g Fiber: 7g Sodium: 403mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Fajita Chicken Burrito (Large)$14.75
All natural chicken breast served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée. LARGE: Calories: 512g Protein: 48g Carbs: 53g Fats: 12g Fiber: 10g Sodium: 534mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Fajita Steak Burrito (Regular)$12.75
Angus flank Steak served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée. REGULAR: Calories: 400g Protein: 35g Carbs: 38g Fats: 12g Fiber: 7g Sodium: 430mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Fajita Steak Burrito (Large)$15.75
Angus flank Steak served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée. LARGE: Calories: 556g Protein: 50g Carbs: 53g Fats: 16g Fiber: 10g Sodium: 570mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- Herb Seared Salmon & Ratatouille (Regular)$14.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) Salmon seared with herbs and spices, served with our tasty, house-made ratatouille, brown rice and fresh basil. REGULAR: Calories: 411 Protein:30g Carbs: 39g Fats: 15g Fiber:3g Sodium: 493mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Herb Seared Salmon & Ratatouille (Large)$17.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) Salmon seared with herbs and spices, served with our tasty, house-made ratatouille, brown rice and fresh basil. LARGE: Calories: 569 Protein:43g Carbs: 52g Fats: 21g Fiber:4g Sodium: 680mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Indian Butter Chicken (Regular)$12.00Out of stock
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Tender chicken breast in a delectable, Indian-inspired sauce, served over brown rice with paprika-spiced cauliflower. REGULAR: Calories: 397 Protein: 37g Carbs: 33g Fats: 13g Fiber:3g Sodium: 471mg
- Indian Butter Chicken (Large)$15.00Out of stock
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Tender chicken breast in a delectable, Indian-inspired sauce, served over brown rice with paprika-spiced cauliflower. LARGE: Calories: 547 Protein:54g Carbs: 40g Fats: 19g Fiber:4g Sodium: 700mg
- Maple Glazed Chicken (Regular)$12.25
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Freezable) Boneless chicken tenderloins slow cooked in a sauce of bacon, maple syrup and thyme, served with our delicious rosemary fingerling potatoes and baby carrots. REGULAR: Calories: 251g Protein:36g Carbs: 20g Fats: 3g Fiber:3g Sodium: 471mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Maple Glazed Chicken (Large)$15.25
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Freezable) Boneless chicken tenderloins slow cooked in a sauce of bacon, maple syrup and thyme, served with our delicious rosemary fingerling potatoes and baby carrots. LARGE: Calories: 348g Protein:53g Carbs: 25g Fats: 4g Fiber:4g Sodium: 659mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Regular)$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans. REGULAR: Calories: 325g Protein:24g Carbs: 28g Fats: 13g Fiber:4g Sodium: 429mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Large)$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans. LARGE: Calories: 442g Protein:34g Carbs: 36g Fats: 18g Fiber:5g Sodium: 515mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Roman-Style Chicken (Regular)$12.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly, Freezable) Lean chicken breast cooked in a special, Roman-style, prosciutto-infused sauce of tomatoes and herbs, with bell peppers and basil. REGULAR: Calories: 262g Protein:35g Carbs: 8g Fats: 10g Fiber:2g Sodium: 506mg PersonalPoints™: 5
- Roman-Style Chicken (Large)$15.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly, Freezable) Lean chicken breast cooked in a special, Roman-style, prosciutto-infused sauce of tomatoes and herbs, with bell peppers and basil. LARGE: Calories: 369g Protein:52g Carbs: 11g Fats: 13g Fiber:3g Sodium: 677mg PersonalPoints™: 6
- Shawarma Chicken Plate (Regular)$12.25
(Gluten-Free, Dairy on the side, Freezable) Tasty, Mediterranean-spiced chicken tenders, with our lemon-basil risotto, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, with feta cheese on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 304 Protein: 38g Carbs: 20g Fats: 8g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 386mg PersonalPoints™: 7
- Shawarma Chicken Plate (Large)$15.25
(Gluten-Free, Dairy on the side, Low-Carb) Tasty, Mediterranean-spiced chicken tenders, with our lemon-basil risotto, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, with feta cheese on the side. LARGE: Calories: 397 Protein: 52g Carbs: 27g Fats: 9g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 447mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Shepherd's Pie (Regular)$11.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) A fit version of this classic British comfort food, layering seasoned beef and onions with vegetables, mashed potatoes and low-fat cheddar cheese. Cheerio! REGULAR: Calories: 328g Protein:24g Carbs: 31g Fats: 12g Fiber:4g Sodium: 513mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Shepherd's Pie (Large)$14.75
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) A fit version of this classic British comfort food, layering seasoned beef and onions with vegetables, mashed potatoes and low-fat cheddar cheese. Cheerio! LARGE: Calories: 432g Protein:31g Carbs: 41g Fats: 16g Fiber:5g Sodium: 667mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Thai Basil Chicken (Regular)$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) Juicy chicken thigh cooked in a a tasty mixture of Thai spices and sauces, served with brown rice and our house-made Pad thai peanut sauce. REGULAR: Calories: 401 Protein:34g Carbs: 46g Fats: 9g Fiber:3g Sodium: 516mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Thai Basil Chicken (Large)$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Freezable) Juicy chicken thigh cooked in a a tasty mixture of Thai spices and sauces, served with brown rice and our house-made Pad Thai peanut sauce. LARGE: Calories: 507 Protein:49g Carbs: 53g Fats: 11g Fiber:4g Sodium: 613mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Tri-Tip & Garlic Mash (Regular)$13.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Meat and potatoes on another level with our specially marinated tri-tip beef, tasty garlic mashed potatoes and baby carrots. REGULAR: Calories: 350g Protein:32g Carbs: 24g Fats: 14g Fiber:3g Sodium: 460mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Tri-Tip & Garlic Mash (Large)$16.00
(Gluten-Free, Freezable) Meat and potatoes on another level with our specially marinated tri-tip beef, tasty garlic mashed potatoes and baby carrots. LARGE: Calories: 497g Protein:47g Carbs: 30g Fats: 21g Fiber:4g Sodium: 611mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Turkey Enchiladas (Regular)$11.75
(Freezable) All natural antibiotic-free lean ground turkey wrapped inside a whole wheat tortilla with fire roasted corn, black beans and bell peppers. Topped with a red chili enchilada sauce and reduced fat cheddar cheese. REGULAR: Calories: 404g Protein:32g Carbs: 42g Fats: 12g Fiber:8g Sodium: 404mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Turkey Enchiladas (Large)$14.75
(Freezable) All natural antibiotic-free lean ground turkey wrapped inside a whole wheat tortilla with fire roasted corn, black beans and bell peppers. Topped with a red chili enchilada sauce and reduced fat cheddar cheese. LARGE: Calories: 604g Protein:48g Carbs: 63g Fats: 18g Fiber:12g Sodium: 606mg PersonalPoints™: 15
- Turkey Mac n Cheese Casserole (Regular)$11.75
(Freezable) Lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey seasoned and baked with whole wheat macaroni, low fat cheese blend, broccoli, and topped with Panko bread crumbs. REGULAR: Calories: 312g Protein:33g Carbs: 35g Fats: 12g Fiber:5g Sodium: 590mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Turkey Mac n Cheese Casserole (Large)$14.75
(Freezable) Lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey seasoned and baked with whole wheat macaroni, low fat cheese blend, broccoli, and topped with Panko bread crumbs. LARGE: Calories: 540g Protein:48g Carbs: 51g Fats: 16g Fiber:7g Sodium: 785mg PersonalPoints™: 15
- Turkey Sliders (Regular)$11.75
(Freezable) 2 lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey patties topped with low fat cheddar cheese. Served on whole wheat rolls and a side of basil garlic yam fries. REGULAR: Calories: 395g Protein:32g Carbs: 42g Fats: 11g Fiber:7g Sodium: 412mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Turkey Sliders (Large)$14.75
(Freezable) 2 lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey patties topped with low fat cheddar cheese. Served on whole wheat rolls and a side of basil garlic yam fries. LARGE: Calories: 584g Protein:48g Carbs: 62g Fats: 16g Fiber:10g Sodium: 547mg PersonalPoints™: 15
Vegetarian & Vegan Meals
- Butternut Squash Chili (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy on the side, Vegetarian, Vegan) Incredible vegan chili served with our special cilantro lime rice. For those who eat dairy, a separate side of low-fat cheddar cheese is provided as a fixin’. REGULAR: Calories: 288g Protein:13g Carbs: 50g Fats: 4g Fiber:4g Sodium: 377mg PersonalPoints™: 7
- Butternut Squash Chili (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy on the side, Vegetarian, Vegan) Incredible vegan chili served with our special cilantro lime rice. For those who eat dairy, a separate side of low-fat cheddar cheese is provided as a fixin’. LARGE: Calories: 356g Protein:15g Carbs: 65g Fats: 4g Fiber:5g Sodium: 455mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Fit Veggie Burger (Regular)$12.00Out of stock
(Vegetarian) Our special house-made, vegetarian lentil burger is served with feta cheese, fresh greens, walnuts, mushrooms, and chickpeas, along with a side of our delicious Lemony Dill dressing. REGULAR: Calories: 458 Protein: 32g Carbs: 60g Fats: 10g Fiber: 12g Sodium: 497mg PersonalPoints™: 12
- Fit Veggie Burger (Large)$15.00
(Vegetarian) Our special house-made, vegetarian lentil burger is served with feta cheese, fresh greens, walnuts, mushrooms, and chickpeas, along with a side of our delicious Lemony Dill dressing. LARGE: Calories: 606 Protein: 43g Carbs: 86g Fats: 10g Fiber: 17g Sodium: 632mg PersonalPoints™: 15
- Impossible Mushroom Stroganoff (Regular)$12.75
(Vegetarian, Freezable) A hearty, impossibly great, stroganoff with mushrooms, egg noodles and Impossible™️ meat. Whether or not you are a vegetarian, you are going to love this satisfyingly delicious dish REGULAR: Calories: 374g Protein:19g Carbs: 43g Fats: 14g Fiber:3g Sodium: 494mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Impossible Mushroom Stroganoff (Large)$15.75
(Vegetarian, Freezable) A hearty, impossibly great, stroganoff with mushrooms, egg noodles and Impossible™️ meat. Whether or not you are a vegetarian, you are going to love this satisfyingly delicious dish. LARGE: Calories: 486g Protein:24g Carbs: 57g Fats: 18g Fiber:4g Sodium: 633mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- Impossible Taco Salad (Regular)$12.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy on the side) Tasty, vegetarian Impossible™Meat served on a bed of romaine lettuce with kidney beans, tomatoes, low-fat cheddar, colorful tortilla strips and our delicious, house-made Mexican street dressing. REGULAR: Calories: 366g Protein:22g Carbs: 29g Fats: 18g Fiber:6g Sodium: 650mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Impossible Taco Salad (Large)$15.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy on the side) Tasty, vegetarian Impossible™Meat served on a bed of romaine lettuce with kidney beans, tomatoes, low-fat cheddar, colorful tortilla strips and our delicious, house-made Mexican street dressing. LARGE: Calories: 491g Protein:29g Carbs: 42g Fats: 23g Fiber:9g Sodium: 838mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- Moroccan Tagine (Regular)$11.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan) A satisfying, Moroccan-inspired vegetarian dish of spiced carrots, onions, butternut squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and raisins, served atop tasty couscous. REGULAR: Calories: 275 Protein: 10g Carbs: 52g Fats: 3g Fiber: 10g Sodium: 337mg PersonalPoints™: 7
- Moroccan Tagine (Large)$14.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan) A satisfying, Moroccan-inspired vegetarian dish of spiced carrots, onions, butternut squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and raisins, served atop tasty couscous. LARGE: Calories: 359 Protein: 14g Carbs: 69g Fats: 3g Fiber: 14g Sodium: 433mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Orzo Salad (Regular)$12.00
(Vegetarian) Light and delicious orzo pasta with radicchio, grilled vegetables, thyme, black olives, basil, feta cheese and our tasty, house-made Zinfandel vinaigrette. REGULAR: Calories: 392g Protein:37g Carbs: 25g Fats: 16g Fiber:2g Sodium: 608mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Orzo Salad (Large)$15.00
(Vegetarian) Light and delicious orzo pasta with radicchio, grilled vegetables, thyme, black olives, basil, feta cheese and our tasty, house-made Zinfandel vinaigrette. LARGE: Calories: 513g Protein:49g Carbs: 32g Fats: 21g Fiber:3g Sodium: 790mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Sausage Pizza Vegetariana (Regular)$12.25
(Vegetarian) Abbondanza to our vegetarians! This delicious flatbread pizza with our house-made marinara, vegetarian Italian sausage, cheeses, mushrooms, and arugula will satisfy! REGULAR: Calories: 319 Protein:24g Carbs: 31g Fats: 11g Fiber:4g Sodium: 829mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Sausage Pizza Vegetariana (Large)$15.25
(Vegetarian) Abbondanza to our vegetarians! This delicious flatbread pizza with our house-made marinara, vegetarian Italian sausage, cheeses, mushrooms, and arugula will satisfy! LARGE: Calories: 463 Protein:36g Carbs: 46g Fats: 15g Fiber:6g Sodium: 1220mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Spanish Paella (Regular)$11.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-Free, Freezable) This tasty and satisfying vegan adaption bomba rice, red peppers, peas, saffron, smoked paprika, parsley and fresh thyme. REGULAR: Calories: 308 Protein:6g Carbs: 53g Fats: 8g Fiber:4g Sodium: 321mg PersonalPoints™: 9
- Spanish Paella (Large)$14.00
(Gluten-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-Free, Freezable) This tasty and satisfying vegan adaption of famed dish Spanish paella features bomba rice, red peppers, peas, saffron, smoked paprika, parsley and fresh thyme. LARGE: Calories: 398 Protein:8g Carbs: 69g Fats: 10g Fiber:5g Sodium: 418mg PersonalPoints™: 11
- Tofu Pad Thai (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Sautéed tofu served with gluten-free spaghetti noodles, stir fried with eggs, in a delicious pad Thai sauce. Topped with scallions, bean sprouts and chopped peanuts. REGULAR: Calories: 404g Protein:32g Carbs: 42g Fats: 12g Fiber:8g Sodium: 404mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Tofu Pad Thai (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Sautéed tofu served with gluten-free spaghetti noodles, stir fried with eggs, in a delicious pad Thai sauce. Topped with scallions, bean sprouts and chopped peanuts. LARGE: Calories: 604g Protein:48g Carbs: 63g Fats: 18g Fiber:12g Sodium: 606mg PersonalPoints™: 15
Bulk FitEats
- Cheddar Potato Smash (1 Pound)$8.50
(Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Vegetarian, Freezable) One pound of our creamy Cheddar Potato Smash. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 62g Protein:7g Carbs: 10.5g Fats: 2g Fiber:2g Sodium: 174mg PersonalPoints™: 2
- Chicken Adobo (1 Pound)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Freezable) One pound of lean chicken breast cooked adobo style. (4 oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 123g Protein:24.4g Carbs: g Fats: 2.8g Fiber:0g Sodium: 133mg PersonalPoints™: 2
- Cilantro Brown Rice (1 Pound)$8.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Freezable) Housemade cilantro brown rice, ready to heat, eat and pair with your favorite main course! (4 oz servings- Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 105 Protein: 2g Carbs: 22g Fats: 1g Fiber: <1g Sodium: 220mg PersonalPoints™: 4 (per 4oz serving)
- Grilled Flank Steak (1 Pound)$18.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) Tender marinated flank steak grilled to perfection and ready to pair with your favorite FitEats side. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz servings) Calories: 196 Protein: 31g Carbs: 0g Fats: 8g Fiber: <1g Sodium: 169mg PersonalPoints™: 7
- Ground Turkey (1 Pound)$10.50
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) Lean all-natural antibiotic-free ground turkey breast ready to heat and eat! (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 169 Protein: 22g Carbs: 0g Fats: 9g Fiber: 0g Sodium: 169mg PersonalPoints™: 3
- Herb Roasted Chicken Breast (1 Pound)$10.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) All natural antibiotic-free chicken breast marinated in a blend of parsley, thyme, rosemary, oregano, and garlic! (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 169 Protein: 22g Carbs: 0g Fats: 9g Fiber: 0g Sodium: 169mg PersonalPoints™: 3
- Herb Seared Salmon (1 Pound)$19.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) One pound of our perfectly baked wild caught Salmon with herbs and spices. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 223 Protein: 22g Carbs: 0g Fats: 15g Fiber: 0g Sodium: 21mg PersonalPoints™: 5
- Honey Teriyaki Chicken (1 Pound)$11.00
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb. Freezable) All natural antibiotic-free chicken thigh, marinated in our housemade gluten-free teriyaki sauce. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 240 Protein: 29g Carbs: 4g Fats: 12g Fiber: 0g Sodium: 310mg PersonalPoints™: 5
- Low-Carb Cauliflower Mash (1 Pound)$9.00
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Vegetarian, Freezable) Tasty Low-Carb cauliflower mash makes the perfect low-carb pairing for your meal prep! (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 94 Protein: 3.6g Carbs: 6.4g Fats: 6g Fiber: 2.4g Sodium: 345mg PersonalPoints™: 4
- Roasted Rosemary Yams (1 Pound)$8.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Vegetarian, Vegan, Freezable) Roasted yams baked in a tossing of olive oil and rosemary. Delicious! (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 131 Protein: 1.6g Carbs: 30g Fats: 0.4g Fiber: 5.2g Sodium: 60mg PersonalPoints™: 1
- Seasonal Vegetables (1 Pound)$8.75
(Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Low-Carb, Vegetarian, Vegan, Freezable) Local seasonal vegetables roasted in olive oil, salt and pepper. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) approximated as Nutritional Information varies depending on available vegetables. Calories: 66 Protein:2g Carbs: 10g Fats: 2g Fiber:3g Sodium: 98mg PersonalPoints™: 0
- Turkey Meatloaf (1 Pound)$11.00
(Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Freezable) One pound of our yummy baked all-natural lean ground Turkey Meatloaf. (4oz Servings - Serves 4) (per 4 oz serving) Calories: 242 Protein: 20.5g Carbs: 13g Fats: 12g Fiber: 1.5g Sodium: 358mg PersonalPoints™: 6
Fit Treats
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie$4.50
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) A delectable peanut butter chocolate treat, protein boosted to take the guilt away! Cal: 178 Protein: 7g Carb: 24g Fat: 6g Fiber: 2g Sodium: 193mg PersonalPoints™: 5
- Individual Peanut Butter Cup$1.00
(Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Vegetarian) Our famous handmade peanut butter cup... just the right size and guaranteed to be the best you ever had! Cal: 136 Protein: 2g Carb: 14g Sugar: 2g Fat: 8g Fiber: 1g Sodium: 25mg PersonalPoints™: 3
- Dozen Peanut Butter Cups$11.00
(Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Vegetarian) A dozen of our famous handmade peanut butter cup... just the right size and guaranteed to be the best you ever had! (per cup) Cal: 136 Protein: 2g Carb: 14g Sugar: 2g Fat: 8g Fiber: 1g Sodium: 25mg PersonalPoints™: 3
- Pumpkin Muffin$4.25
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, Freezable) A gluten-free pumpkin treat sure to satisfy! Cal: 226 Protein: 8g Carb: 35g Fat: 6g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 225mg PersonalPoints™: 6
- L&L Protein Cookie - Macadamia Nut$3.50Out of stock
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- White Chocolate Macadamia flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 460 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.50Out of stock
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Chocolate Chip flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 420 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Snickernoodle$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Snickerdoodle flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 460 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Birthday Cake$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Birthday Cake flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 420 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L & L Complete Creme Protein Cookies - Vanilla$3.50
A 2.86 oz 6 pack of Lenny & Larry Complete Creme Cookies. 15g protein per pack. 130 calories per 2 cookies, 3 servings per pack.
- L & L Complete Creme Protein Cookies - Chocolate$3.50
A 2.86 oz 6 pack of Lenny & Larry Complete Creme Cookies. 15g protein per pack. 130 calories per 2 cookies, 3 servings per pack.
Protein Bars, Chips & Snacks
- CHOMPS - Grass Fed Beef$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps original Grass Fed Beef Stick. 9g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Free RangeTurkey$2.99Out of stock
A 1.15 oz Chomps Free Range Turkey stick. 10g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef stick. 9g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Jalapeño Free Range Turkey$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps Jalapeño Free Range Turkey stick. 10g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- QUEST Bar - Birthday Cake$3.25
Popular Quest classic Birthday Cake protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Chocolate Sprinkled Donut$3.25
Quest classic Chocolate Sprinkled Donut protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$3.25
Quest classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough protein bar, 2.12 oz, 21g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Caramel Chocolate Chunk$3.25Out of stock
Quest classic Caramel Chocolate Chunk protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Smores$3.25
Quest classic Smores protein bar, 2.12 oz, 21g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Lemon Cake$3.25
Quest classic Lemon Cake protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST HERO- Blueberry Cobbler$3.25
Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler protein bar, 2.12 oz, 16g protein.
- QUEST HERO- Chocolate Caramel Pecan$3.25
Quest Hero Chocolate Caramel Pecan protein bar, 2.12 oz, 15g protein.
- QUEST HERO - Cookies & Cream$3.25
Quest Hero Cookies & Cream protein bar, 2.12 oz,XXg protein.
- QUEST HERO - Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Quest Hero Chocolate Peanut Butter protein bar, 2.12 oz, XXg protein.
- QUEST CHIPS - Spicy Sweet Chili$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Chili Lime$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Chili Lime flavor. 20g protein, 3g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Ranch$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Ranch flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Loaded Taco$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Loaded Taco flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Nacho Cheese$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Nacho Cheese flavor. 18g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CRACKERS - Cheese$3.25
Quest Cheese Crackers in a Cheddar Blast flavor. 10g protein, 5g net cards. 1.06 oz Bag
- EDAMAME BEANS - Sea Salt$1.99
High protein super snack of Edamame Beans in a sea salt flavor. 11g protein, 2g net carbs, 0.9 oz bag.
- EDAMAME BEANS - Sriracha$1.99
High protein super snack of Edamame Beans in a Sriracha flavor. 11g protein, 3g net carbs, 0.9 oz bag.
Drinks
- Crystal Geyser Water$1.00
16.9 fluid ounce bottle of Crystal Geyser natural alpine spring water.
- LIQUID DEATH - Sparkling Water$2.99
16.9 fluid ounce can of Liquid Death Sparking Water, "straight from the alps!"
- LIQUID DEATH - "Armless Palmer" Iced Tea$2.99
A 19.2 fluid ounce can of Liquid Death "Armless Palmer" Iced Tea. Ice Tea, agave and vitamins.
- HINT Flavored Water - Blueberry Lemon$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with blueberry and lemon essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Cherry$2.99
16 fluid ounce Hint water, infused with cherry essence.
- HINT Flavored Water - Blackberry$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint water, infused with blackberry essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Peach$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with peach essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Watermelon$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with watermelon essences
- HINT Flavored Water - Pineapple$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint water, infused with pineapple essence.
- HINT Flavored Water - Raspberry$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint eater, infused with raspberry essence.
- Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling Fuji Apple Pear flavor.
- Celsius - Tropical Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling starfruit and pineapple special edition.
- Celsius - Watermelon$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius in sparkling watermelon flavor.
- Celsius - Orange$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live fit in sparkling orange flavor.
- Celsius - Wild Berry$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling wild berry flavor.
- Celsius - Peach Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit, sparkling white peach special edition.
- Celsius - Artic Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling frozen berry special edition flavor
- PROTEIN 2O - Peach Mango$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Peach Mango flavor.
- PROTEIN 2O - Tropical Coconut$2.99Out of stock
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Tropical Coconut flavor, with electrolytes.
- PROTEIN 2O - Dragonfruit Blackberry$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Dragonfruit Blackberry
- PROTEIN 2O - Wild Cherry$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, in Wild Cherry flavor.
- BUBLY - Raspberry$1.60Out of stock
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Raspberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Grapefruit$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water, Grapefruit flavor
- BUBLY - Pineapple$1.60Out of stock
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Pineapple flavor
- BUBLY - Blackberry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Blackberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Strawberry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Strawberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Mango$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Mango flavor.
- BUBLY - Cherry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Cherry flavor.
- BUBLY - Lime$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Lime flavor.
- BANG - Krazy Key Lime Pie$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Krazy Key Lime Pie
- BANG - Sour Heads$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Sour Heads
- BANG - Blue Razz$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Blue Razz
- BANG - Purple Haze$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Purple Haze
- BANG - Cherry Blade Lemonade$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Cherry Blade Lemonade
- BANG - Rainbow Unicorn$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Rainbow Unicorn
- BANG - Black Cherry Vanila$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Black Cherry Vanilla
- BANG - Lemon Drop Sweet Iced Tea$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Lemon Drop Sweet Iced Tea
- BANG - Candy Apple Crisp$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Candy Apple Crisp
- BANG - Wyldin' Watermelon$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Wyldin' Watermelon
- BANG - Raging Raspberry Hibiscus$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Raging Raspberry Hibiscus
- BANG - Radical Skadattle$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Radical Skadattle
- BANG - Strawberry Blast$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Strawberry Blast
- BANG - Star Blast$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Star Blast
- BANG - Peach Mango$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Peach Mango
- BANG - Cotton Candy$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Peach Mango
- STARBUCKS - Double Shot Energy - Mocha$3.99
15 fluid ounce Starbucks energy coffee beverage, flavor Mocha
- STARBUCKS - Double Shot Energy - Caramel$3.99
15 fluid ounce Starbucks energy coffee beverage, flavor Caramel