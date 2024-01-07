Fit Eats Midtown Sacramento
Breakfast
- Bacon & Asparagus Frittata (Regular)$11.75
(Gluten-Free, Keto, Low-Carb) A keto way to start your day with a whole egg frittata of bacon, asparagus and reduced-fat cheddar cheese. REGULAR: Calories: 326g Protein:31g Carbs: 10g Fats: 18g Fiber:3g Sodium: 882mg PersonalPoints™: 8
- Bacon & Asparagus Frittata (Large)$14.75
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb) A keto way to start your day with a whole egg frittata of bacon, asparagus and reduced-fat cheddar cheese. LARGE: Calories: 415g Protein:40g Carbs: 12g Fats: 23g Fiber:3g Sodium: 1146mg PersonalPoints™: 11 Bacon (cured with water, salt, sodium nitrite), may contain sea salt, potassium chloride, sugar, brown sugar, dextrose, sodium diacetate, sodium phosphate, sodium erythorbate, sodium ascorbate, smoke flavoring, flavoring), Asparagus, Onion, Garlic, Eggs, Parsley, Salt, Pepper, Tomato, Reduced-Fat Cheddar (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 of less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor)
- Breakfast Burrito (Regular)$11.50
Our healthy blend of scrambled eggs and egg whites (1:3 ratio) stuffed inside a whole wheat tortilla with rosemary garlic red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), reduced fat cheddar cheese and fresh bacon. Salsa is served on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 322g Protein:26g Carbs: 32g Fats: 10g Fiber:6g Sodium: 452mg PersonalPoints™: 9 Ingredients : Eggs and Egg Whites (1:3 ratio), Red Potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), Bacon, Whole Wheat Tortilla (Sprouted wheat berries, whole wheat flour, water, unrefined sunflower oil, sea salt, aluminum free baking powder), Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Rosemary, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Salsa on the Side
- Breakfast Burrito (Large)$14.50
Our healthy blend of scrambled eggs and egg whites (1:3 ratio) stuffed inside a whole wheat tortilla with rosemary garlic red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), reduced fat cheddar cheese and fresh bacon. Salsa is served on the side. LARGE: Calories: 454g Protein:39g Carbs: 43g Fats: 14g Fiber:8g Sodium: 587mg PersonalPoints™: 11 Ingredients : Eggs and Egg Whites (1:3 ratio), Red Potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), Bacon, Whole Wheat Tortilla (Sprouted wheat berries, whole wheat flour, water, unrefined sunflower oil, sea salt, aluminum free baking powder), Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Rosemary, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Salsa on the Side
- Egg, Cheddar & Potato Skillet (Regular)$11.25
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian). A tasty and satisfying breakfast skillet of eggs, red potatoes, reduced-fat cheddar and scallions. REGULAR: Calories: 300 Protein: 19g Carbs: 29g Fats: 12g Fiber: 3g Sodium: 445mg PersonalPoints™: 9 Ingredients : Eggs, Red Potatoes, Reduced-Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings), Garlic, Parsley, Scallions, Olive / Canola Oil Blend, Salt, Pepper
- Egg, Cheddar & Potato Skillet (Large)$14.25
(Gluten-Free, Vegetarian) A tasty and satisfying breakfast skillet of eggs, red potatoes, reduced-fat cheddar and scallions. Calories: 392 Protein: 25g Carbs: 37g Fats: 16g Fiber: 4g Sodium: 578mg PersonalPoints™: 11 Ingredients : Eggs, Red Potatoes, Reduced-Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings), Garlic, Parsley, Scallions, Olive / Canola Oil Blend, Salt, Pepper
- Egg & Veggie Sausage Sandwich$11.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Start your day satisfied with our fit and tasty open-faced sandwich of herbed eggs, veggie sausage, our rosemary-roasted fingerling potatoes and a side of berries. REGULAR: Calories: 376 Protein: 27g Carbs: 40g Fats: 12g Fiber:6g Sodium: 683mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Egg & Veggie Sausage Sandwich$14.50
(Dairy-Free, Vegetarian) Start your day satisfied with our fit and tasty open-faced sandwich of herbed eggs, veggie sausage, our rosemary-roasted fingerling potatoes and a side of berries. LARGE: Calories: 523 Protein: 42g Carbs: 46g Fats: 19g Fiber:7g Sodium: 1013mg PersonalPoints™: 13
- Huevos Rancheros Bake (Regular)$11.00
Our nutritious 3:1 egg white to egg mix with delicious green tomatillo sauce, bell peppers, spinach, cilantro and shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, baked in layers of corn tortilla, ranchero style!
- Huevos Rancheros Bake (Large)$14.00
Our nutritious 3:1 egg white to egg mix with delicious green tomatillo sauce, bell peppers, spinach, cilantro and shredded low-fat cheddar cheese, baked in layers of corn tortilla, ranchero style!
- Low-Carb Pancakes & Sausage (Regular)$11.50
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Protein-Boosted). These tasty, low-carb pancakes are served with turkey sausage, house-made cinnamon apple sauce, a hardboiled egg and a sugar-free syrup packet on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 373g Protein:27g Carbs: 19g Fats: 21g Fiber:2g Sodium: 815mg PersonalPoints™: 10
- Low-Carb Pancakes & Sausage (Large)$14.50
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Protein-Boosted) These tasty, low-carb pancakes are served with turkey sausage, house-made cinnamon apple sauce, a hardboiled egg and a sugar-free syrup packet on the side. LARGE: Calories: 522g Protein:39g Carbs: 24g Fats: 30g Fiber:3g Sodium: 1234mg PersonalPoints™: 14
- 1/2 Dozen Keto Pancakes$6.75
(Gluten-Free, Keto-Friendly, Low-Carb, Protein-Boosted, Vegetarian) Tasty low-carb and keto friendly pancakes a la carte! (Syrup included) Calories: 63 Protein: 5g Carbs: 4g Fats: 3g Fiber: 1g Sodium: 87mg PersonalPoints™: 2 (per pancake)
Lunch & Dinner Meals
- American Goulash (Regular)$12.75
American comfort food at its finest! Paprika-seasoned beef and durum wheat macaroni, cooked with our house-made tomato sauce, garlic and spices
- American Goulash (Large)$15.75
American comfort food at its finest! Paprika-seasoned beef and durum wheat macaroni, cooked with our house-made tomato sauce, garlic and spices
- Beef Bourguignon (Regular)$13.50
A twist on a French classic! Slow-cooked Tri-tip steak in a delicious red wine and herb sauce, mixed with yellow onions and mushrooms, and served over a bed of roasted yams and butternut squash.
- Beef Bourguignon (Large)$16.50
A twist on a French classic! Slow-cooked Tri-tip steak in a delicious red wine and herb sauce, mixed with yellow onions and mushrooms, and served over a bed of roasted yams and butternut squash.
- Brisket Enchiladas (Regular)$12.25
All natural Angus Brisket and black olives stuffed inside corn tortillas, topped with reduced fat cheddar cheese, a house made red sauce and cojita cheese.
- Brisket Enchiladas (Large)$15.25
All natural Angus Brisket and black olives stuffed inside corn tortillas, topped with reduced fat cheddar cheese, a house made red sauce and cojita cheese.
- Carne Asada Bowl (Regular)$12.50
Lean diced flank steak served over a mix of brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions and corn. Served with a side of zesty avocado vinaigrette.
- Carne Asada Bowl (Large)$15.50
Lean diced flank steak served over a mix of brown rice, pinto beans, sautéed onions and corn. Served with a side of zesty avocado vinaigrette.
- Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Regular)$11.75
Layered Gluten-free corn tortillas, kidney and black beans, corn and marinated all natural antibiotic-free shredded chicken all baked together and topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Large)$14.75
Layered Gluten-free corn tortillas, kidney and black beans, corn and marinated all natural antibiotic-free shredded chicken all baked together and topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan (Regular)$11.50
Our fit version of this Italian-American classic, all-natural chicken breast baked with our tasty house-made marinara sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over gluten-free spaghetti.
- Chicken Parmesan (Large)$14.50
Our fit version of this Italian-American classic, all-natural chicken breast baked with our tasty house-made marinara sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over gluten-free spaghetti.
- Chicken Taco Bowl (Regular)$11.75
Shredded all natural antibiotic-free chicken breast tossed in a house made red enchilada sauce. Served over brown rice, pinto beans and reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pico de gallo is served on the side.
- Chicken Taco Bowl (Large)$14.75
Shredded all natural antibiotic-free chicken breast tossed in a house made red enchilada sauce. Served over brown rice, pinto beans and reduced fat cheddar cheese. Pico de gallo is served on the side.
- Coconut Curry Chicken (Regular)$12.75
A tasty, coconut-scented, chicken curry served atop brown rice with green peas and shreds of green onion.
- Coconut Curry Chicken (Large)$15.75
A tasty, coconut-scented, chicken curry served atop brown rice with green peas and shreds of green onion
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken (Regular)$12.00
Tasty, seasoned chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken (Large)$15.00
Tasty, seasoned chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach, served with seasonal vegetables.
- Fajita Chicken Burrito (Regular)$11.75
All natural chicken breast served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée.
- Fajita Chicken Burrito (Large)$14.75
All natural chicken breast served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée.
- Fajita Steak Burrito (Regular)$12.75
Angus flank Steak served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée.
- Fajita Steak Burrito (Large)$15.75
Angus flank Steak served inside a whole wheat tortilla with sautéed bell peppers, onions, reduced fat cheddar cheese and a pinto bean purée.
- Indian Butter Chicken (Regular)$12.00
Tender chicken breast in a delectable, Indian-inspired sauce, served over brown rice with paprika-spiced cauliflower.
- Indian Butter Chicken (Large)$15.00
Tender chicken breast in a delectable, Indian-inspired sauce, served over brown rice with paprika-spiced cauliflower.
- Maple Glazed Chicken (Regular)$12.25
Boneless chicken tenderloins slow cooked in a sauce of bacon, maple syrup and thyme, served with our delicious rosemary fingerling potatoes and baby carrots.
- Maple Glazed Chicken (Large)$15.25
Boneless chicken tenderloins slow cooked in a sauce of bacon, maple syrup and thyme, served with our delicious rosemary fingerling potatoes and baby carrots.
- Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Regular)$12.00
Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
- Meatloaf 'n' Cheddar Potato Smash (Large)$15.00
Flavorful and lean turkey meatloaf, mushroom gravy, and a mash of low-fat cheddar, red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), cauliflower and scallions, served with a side of fresh green beans.
- Roman-Style Chicken (Regular)$12.75
Lean chicken breast cooked in a special, Roman-style, prosciutto-infused sauce of tomatoes and herbs, with bell peppers and basil.
- Roman-Style Chicken (Large)$15.75
Lean chicken breast cooked in a special, Roman-style, prosciutto-infused sauce of tomatoes and herbs, with bell peppers and basil.
- Shawarma Chicken Plate (Regular)$12.25
Tasty, Mediterranean-spiced chicken tenders, with our lemon-basil risotto, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, with feta cheese on the side.
- Shawarma Chicken Plate (Large)$15.25
Tasty, Mediterranean-spiced chicken tenders, with our lemon-basil risotto, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes, with feta cheese on the side.
- Shepherd's Pie (Regular)$11.75
A fit version of this classic British comfort food, layering seasoned beef and onions with vegetables, mashed potatoes and low-fat cheddar cheese. Cheerio
- Shepherd's Pie (Large)$14.75
A fit version of this classic British comfort food, layering seasoned beef and onions with vegetables, mashed potatoes and low-fat cheddar cheese. Cheerio
- Thai Basil Chicken (Regular)$12.00
Juicy chicken thigh cooked in a a tasty mixture of Thai spices and sauces, served with brown rice and our house-made Pad Thai peanut sauce.
- Thai Basil Chicken (Large)$15.00
Juicy chicken thigh cooked in a a tasty mixture of Thai spices and sauces, served with brown rice and our house-made Pad Thai peanut sauce.
- Tri-Tip & Garlic Mash (Regular)$13.00
Meat and potatoes on another level with our specially marinated tri-tip beef, tasty garlic mashed potatoes and baby carrots.
- Tri-Tip & Garlic Mash (Large)$16.00
Meat and potatoes on another level with our specially marinated tri-tip beef, tasty garlic mashed potatoes and baby carrots.
- Turkey Enchiladas (Regular)$11.75
All natural antibiotic-free lean ground turkey wrapped inside a whole wheat tortilla with fire roasted corn, black beans and bell peppers. Topped with a red chili enchilada sauce and reduced fat cheddar cheese.
- Turkey Enchiladas (Large)$14.75
All natural antibiotic-free lean ground turkey wrapped inside a whole wheat tortilla with fire roasted corn, black beans and bell peppers. Topped with a red chili enchilada sauce and reduced fat cheddar cheese.
- Turkey Mac n Cheese Casserole (Regular)$11.75
Lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey seasoned and baked with whole wheat macaroni, low fat cheese blend, broccoli, and topped with Panko bread crumbs.
- Turkey Mac n Cheese Casserole (Large)$14.75
Lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey seasoned and baked with whole wheat macaroni, low fat cheese blend, broccoli, and topped with Panko bread crumbs.
- Turkey Sliders (Regular)$11.75
2 lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey patties topped with low fat cheddar cheese. Served on whole wheat rolls and a side of basil garlic yam fries.
- Turkey Sliders (Large)$14.75
2 lean all natural antibiotic-free ground turkey patties topped with low fat cheddar cheese. Served on whole wheat rolls and a side of basil garlic yam fries.
Vegetarian & Vegan Meals
- Butternut Squash Chili (Regular)$11.50
Incredible vegan chili served with our special cilantro lime rice. For those who eat dairy, a separate side of low-fat cheddar cheese is provided as a fixin’.
- Butternut Squash Chili (Large)$14.50
Incredible vegan chili served with our special cilantro lime rice. For those who eat dairy, a separate side of low-fat cheddar cheese is provided as a fixin’.
- Fit Veggie Burger (Regular)$12.00
Our special house-made, vegetarian lentil burger is served with feta cheese, fresh greens, walnuts, mushrooms, and chickpeas, along with a side of our delicious Lemony Dill dressing.
- Fit Veggie Burger (Large)$15.00
Our special house-made, vegetarian lentil burger is served with feta cheese, fresh greens, walnuts, mushrooms, and chickpeas, along with a side of our delicious Lemony Dill dressing.
- Impossible Mushroom Stroganoff (Regular)$12.75
A hearty, impossibly great, stroganoff with mushrooms, egg noodles and Impossible™️ meat. Whether or not you are a vegetarian, you are going to love this satisfyingly delicious dish
- Impossible Mushroom Stroganoff (Large)$15.75
A hearty, impossibly great, stroganoff with mushrooms, egg noodles and Impossible™️ meat. Whether or not you are a vegetarian, you are going to love this satisfyingly delicious dish
- Impossible Taco Salad (Regular)$12.00
Tasty, vegetarian Impossible™Meat served on a bed of romaine lettuce with kidney beans, tomatoes, low-fat cheddar, colorful tortilla strips and our delicious, house-made Mexican street dressing
- Impossible Taco Salad (Large)$15.00
Tasty, vegetarian Impossible™Meat served on a bed of romaine lettuce with kidney beans, tomatoes, low-fat cheddar, colorful tortilla strips and our delicious, house-made Mexican street dressing.
- Moroccan Tagine (Regular)$11.50
A satisfying, Moroccan-inspired vegetarian dish of spiced carrots, onions, butternut squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and raisins, served atop tasty couscous.
- Moroccan Tagine (Large)$14.50
A satisfying, Moroccan-inspired vegetarian dish of spiced carrots, onions, butternut squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and raisins, served atop tasty couscous.
- Orzo Salad (Regular)$12.00
Light and delicious orzo pasta with radicchio, grilled vegetables, thyme, black olives, basil, feta cheese and our tasty, house-made Zinfandel vinaigrette.
- Orzo Salad (Large)$15.00
Light and delicious orzo pasta with radicchio, grilled vegetables, thyme, black olives, basil, feta cheese and our tasty, house-made Zinfandel vinaigrette.
- Sausage Pizza Vegetariana (Regular)$12.25
Abbondanza to our vegetarians! This delicious flatbread pizza with our house-made marinara, vegetarian Italian sausage, cheeses, mushrooms, and arugula will satisfy!
- Sausage Pizza Vegetariana (Large)$15.25
Abbondanza to our vegetarians! This delicious flatbread pizza with our house-made marinara, vegetarian Italian sausage, cheeses, mushrooms, and arugula will satisfy!
- Tofu Pad Thai (Regular)$11.50
Sautéed tofu served with gluten-free spaghetti noodles, stir fried with eggs, in a delicious pad Thai sauce. Topped with scallions, bean sprouts and chopped peanuts
- Tofu Pad Thai (Large)$14.50
Sautéed tofu served with gluten-free spaghetti noodles, stir fried with eggs, in a delicious pad Thai sauce. Topped with scallions, bean sprouts and chopped peanuts
Bulk FitEats
- Cheddar Potato Smash (1 Pound)$8.50
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) Red Potato, Cauliflower, Scallions, Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Reduced-Fat Milk, Salt, Pepper 62 calories per 4 oz servings
- Cilantro Brown Rice (1 Pound)$8.75
(4 oz servings- Serves 4) Brown Rice, Cilantro, Lime Juice 105 calories per 4 oz serving
- Grilled Flank Steak (1 Pound)$18.00
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) Lean Flank Steak, Marinade (Brown Sugar, Dried Oregano, Orange Juice, Dijon Mustard, Salt, Pepper, Red Chili Flakes, Garlic, Tamari, Olive Oil) 196 calories per 4 oz servings
- Ground Turkey (1 Pound)$10.50
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) Lean All-Natural Antibiotic-Free Ground Turkey Breast 169 calories per 4 oz serving
- Herb Roasted Chicken Breast (1 Pound)$10.75
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) All Natural Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast, Parsley, Thyme, Rosemary, Oregano, Lemon & Lime Juice, Garlic, Pepper, Olive Oil. 183 calories per 4 oz serving
- Honey Teriyaki Chicken (1 Pound)$11.00
(4oz Servings - Serves 4 - All Natural Antibiotic-Free Chicken Thigh, Sauce (Water, Garlic, Ginger, Tamari (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Pineapple Juice, Brown Sugar, Arrow Root) 240 calories per 4 oz serving
- Low-Carb Cauliflower Mash (1 Pound)$9.00
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) Cauliflower, Garlic, Reduced-Fat Sour Cream (Cultured Milk and Cream, Contains less than 2% of: Food Starch- Modified (Corn), Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Guar Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Gelatin, Potassium Sorbate (to preserve freshness)Vitamin A Palmitate), Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part-Skim Cows Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose added to prevent caking, Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor), Butter, (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings), Butter, (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings), Salt, Pepper 94 calories per 4 oz serving
- Roasted Rosemary Yams (1 Pound)$8.75
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) Yams, Rosemary, Olive/Canola Oil Blend, Salt, Pepper 131 calories per 4 oz serving
- Seasonal Vegetables (1 Pound)$8.75Out of stock
(4oz Servings - Serves 4 - Nutritional Information varies depending on available vegetables) Local Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. aprox. 66 calories per 4 oz serving.
- Turkey Meatloaf (1 Pound)$11.00
(4oz Servings - Serves 4) All-Natural Lean Ground Turkey, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Parsley, Eggs, Ketchup, Dijon Mustard, Reduced-Fat Milk, Panko Bread Crumbs (Wheat flour, sugar, yeast, salt) 242 calories per 4 oz serving
Protein Bars, Chips & Snacks
- CHOMPS - Grass Fed Beef$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps original Grass Fed Beef Stick. 9g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Free RangeTurkey$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps Free Range Turkey stick. 10g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef$2.99
A 1.15 oz Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef stick. 9g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- CHOMPS - Jalapeño Free Range Turkey$2.99Out of stock
A 1.15 oz Chomps Jalapeño Free Range Turkey stick. 10g protein. Zero Sugar, Whole 30, Paleo and Keto friendly.
- QUEST Bar - Birthday Cake$3.25
Popular Quest classic Birthday Cake protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Chocolate Sprinkled Donut$3.25Out of stock
Quest classic Chocolate Sprinkled Donut protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$3.25
Quest classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough protein bar, 2.12 oz, 21g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Caramel Chocolate Chunk$3.25
Quest classic Caramel Chocolate Chunk protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Smores$3.25
Quest classic Smores protein bar, 2.12 oz, 21g protein.
- QUEST Bar - Lemon Cake$3.25Out of stock
Quest classic Lemon Cake protein bar, 2.12 oz, 20g protein.
- QUEST HERO- Blueberry Cobbler$3.25
Quest Hero Blueberry Cobbler protein bar, 2.12 oz, 16g protein.
- QUEST HERO- Chocolate Caramel Pecan$3.25
Quest Hero Chocolate Caramel Pecan protein bar, 2.12 oz, 15g protein.
- QUEST HERO - Cookies & Cream$3.25
Quest Hero Cookies & Cream protein bar, 2.12 oz,XXg protein.
- QUEST HERO - Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Quest Hero Chocolate Peanut Butter protein bar, 2.12 oz, XXg protein.
- QUEST CHIPS - Spicy Sweet Chili$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Chili Lime$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Chili Lime flavor. 20g protein, 3g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Ranch$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Ranch flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Loaded Taco$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Loaded Taco flavor. 19g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CHIPS - Nacho Cheese$3.25
Quest "Tortilla Style" Protein Chips in a Nacho Cheese flavor. 18g protein, 4g net cards. 1.1 oz Bag
- QUEST CRACKERS - Cheese$3.25
Quest Cheese Crackers in a Cheddar Blast flavor. 10g protein, 5g net cards. 1.06 oz Bag
- EDAMAME BEANS - Sea Salt$1.99
High protein super snack of Edamame Beans in a sea salt flavor. 11g protein, 2g net carbs, 0.9 oz bag.
- EDAMAME BEANS - Sriracha$1.99
High protein super snack of Edamame Beans in a Sriracha flavor. 11g protein, 3g net carbs, 0.9 oz bag.
Fit Treats
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownie$4.50
A delectable peanut butter chocolate treat, protein boosted to take the guilt away! 7g protein,
- Individual Peanut Butter Cup$1.00
Our famous handmade peanut butter cup... just the right size and guaranteed to be the best you ever had!
- Dozen Peanut Butter Cups$11.00
A dozen of our famous handmade peanut butter cup... just the right size and guaranteed to be the best you ever had! 136 calories each
- Pumpkin Muffin$4.25
A gluten-free pumpkin treat sure to satisfy!
- L&L Protein Cookie - Macadamia Nut$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- White Chocolate Macadamia flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 460 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Chocolate Chip flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 420 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Snickernoodle$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Snickerdoodle flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 460 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L&L Protein Cookie - Birthday Cake$3.50
A 4 oz Lenny & Larry Cookie- Birthday Cake flavored. 16g protein per cookie. 420 cookie per cookie, 2 servings each cookie.
- L & L Complete Creme Protein Cookies - Vanilla$3.50
A 2.86 oz 6 pack of Lenny & Larry Complete Creme Cookies. 15g protein per pack. 130 calories per 2 cookies, 3 servings per pack.
- L & L Complete Creme Protein Cookies - Chocolate$3.50
A 2.86 oz 6 pack of Lenny & Larry Complete Creme Cookies. 15g protein per pack. 130 calories per 2 cookies, 3 servings per pack.
Drinks
- Crystal Geyser Water$1.00
16.9 fluid ounce bottle of Crystal Geyser natural alpine spring water.
- LIQUID DEATH - Sparkling Water$2.99
16.9 fluid ounce can of Liquid Death Sparking Water, "straight from the alps!"
- LIQUID DEATH - "Armless Palmer" Iced Tea$2.99
A 19.2 fluid ounce can of Liquid Death "Armless Palmer" Iced Tea. Ice Tea, agave and vitamins.
- HINT Flavored Water - Blueberry Lemon$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with blueberry and lemon essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Cherry$2.99
16 fluid ounce Hint water, infused with cherry essence.
- HINT Flavored Water - Blackberry$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint water, infused with blackberry essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Peach$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with peach essences.
- HINT Flavored Water - Watermelon$2.99
16 fluid ounces Hint water, infused with watermelon essences
- HINT Flavored Water - Pineapple$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint water, infused with pineapple essence.
- HINT Flavored Water - Raspberry$2.99
16 fluid ounces of Hint eater, infused with raspberry essence.
- Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling Fuji Apple Pear flavor.
- Celsius - Tropical Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling starfruit and pineapple special edition.
- Celsius - Watermelon$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius in sparkling watermelon flavor.
- Celsius - Orange$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live fit in sparkling orange flavor.
- Celsius - Wild Berry$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling wild berry flavor.
- Celsius - Peach Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit, sparkling white peach special edition.
- Celsius - Artic Vibe$2.99
12 fluid ounces of Celsius Live Fit in sparkling frozen berry special edition flavor
- PROTEIN 2O - Peach Mango$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Peach Mango flavor.
- PROTEIN 2O - Tropical Coconut$2.99Out of stock
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Tropical Coconut flavor, with electrolytes.
- PROTEIN 2O - Dragonfruit Blackberry$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, Dragonfruit Blackberry
- PROTEIN 2O - Wild Cherry$2.99
16.9 fluid ounces of protein infused water, in Wild Cherry flavor.
- BUBLY - Raspberry$1.60Out of stock
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Raspberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Grapefruit$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water, Grapefruit flavor
- BUBLY - Pineapple$1.60Out of stock
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Pineapple flavor
- BUBLY - Blackberry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Blackberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Strawberry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Strawberry flavor.
- BUBLY - Mango$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Mango flavor.
- BUBLY - Cherry$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Cherry flavor.
- BUBLY - Lime$1.60
12 fluid ounces of Bubly sparkling water in Lime flavor.
- BANG - Krazy Key Lime Pie$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Krazy Key Lime Pie
- BANG - Sour Heads$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Sour Heads
- BANG - Blue Razz$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Blue Razz
- BANG - Purple Haze$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Purple Haze
- BANG - Cherry Blade Lemonade$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Cherry Blade Lemonade
- BANG - Rainbow Unicorn$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Rainbow Unicorn
- BANG - Black Cherry Vanilla$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Black Cherry Vanilla
- BANG - Lemon Drop Sweet Iced Tea$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Lemon Drop Sweet Iced Tea
- BANG - Candy Apple Crisp$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Candy Apple Crisp
- BANG - Wyldin' Watermelon$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Wyldin' Watermelon
- BANG - Raging Raspberry Hibiscus$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Raging Raspberry Hibiscus
- BANG - Radical Skadattle$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Radical Skadattle
- BANG - Strawberry Blast$3.99Out of stock
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Strawberry Blast
- BANG - Star Blast$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Star Blast
- BANG - Peach Mango$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Peach Mango
- BANG - Cotton Candy$3.99
16 fluid ounces Bang energy drink with "super creatine", flavor Peach Mango
- STARBUCKS - Double Shot Energy - Mocha$3.99
15 fluid ounce Starbucks energy coffee beverage, flavor Mocha
- STARBUCKS - Double Shot Energy - Caramel$3.99
15 fluid ounce Starbucks energy coffee beverage, flavor Caramel