Breakfast Burrito (Regular)

$11.50

Our healthy blend of scrambled eggs and egg whites (1:3 ratio) stuffed inside a whole wheat tortilla with rosemary garlic red potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), reduced fat cheddar cheese and fresh bacon. Salsa is served on the side. REGULAR: Calories: 322g Protein:26g Carbs: 32g Fats: 10g Fiber:6g Sodium: 452mg PersonalPoints™: 9 Ingredients : Eggs and Egg Whites (1:3 ratio), Red Potatoes (or russet potatoes based on availability), Bacon, Whole Wheat Tortilla (Sprouted wheat berries, whole wheat flour, water, unrefined sunflower oil, sea salt, aluminum free baking powder), Reduced Fat Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized milk and skim milk, contains 2 or less of cheese culture, color added, cream, enzymes, modified food starch, natural flavor, salt, sodium citrate, sodium hexametaphosphate, vitamin A palmitate, water, potato starch added to prevent caking, natamycin a natural mold inhibitor. Contains Milk), Rosemary, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Salsa on the Side